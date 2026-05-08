Squads Gloucestershire vs Kent First class County Championship 08.05.2026
Bench
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Bell Gabe
bowler
Cohen Michael
bowler
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Compton Ben
batsman
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Crawley Zak
batsman
Brookes Henry
bowler
Curtiss Olly
no information yet
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Dawkins Ben
no information yet
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Denly Jaydn
all rounder
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Denly Joe
batsman
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
Hammond Miles
batsman
Evison Joey
all rounder
Johnson Alfie
no information yet
Finch Harry
batsman
Malan Dawid
batsman
Flintoff Corey Leigh
no information yet
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Jas Singh
bowler
Miles Craig
bowler
Klaassen Fred
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Milnes Matt
bowler
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Muthusamy Senuran
all rounder
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman
Rao Aman
no information yet
Northeast Sam
batsman
Scott Liam
all rounder
Parkinson Matt
bowler
Shaw Josh
bowler
Quinn Matt
bowler
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Rogers Tom
bowler
Syed Ahmed
all rounder
Singh Ekansh
no information yet
Taylor Jack
batsman
Stewart Grant
all rounder
Taylor Matt
bowler
Stuurman Glenton
bowler
Trego Dexter
no information yet
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Williams Will
bowler