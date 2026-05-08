Squads Gloucestershire vs Kent First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

GLO
GLO

325

KEN
KEN

(2 ov.) 1/0

Playing

GLO
GLO
KEN
KEN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

GLO
GLO
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Bell Gabe

bowler

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Curtiss Olly

no information yet

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Dawkins Ben

no information yet

Denly Jaydn

all rounder

Denly Joe

batsman

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Evison Joey

all rounder

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Flintoff Corey Leigh

no information yet

Jas Singh

bowler

Rao Aman

no information yet

Scott Liam

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Singh Ekansh

no information yet

Stewart Grant

all rounder

Trego Dexter

no information yet