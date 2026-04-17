Highlights Gloucestershire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 17.04.2026

First class

GLO
GLO

(44 ov.) 124/6

LAN
LAN
43.6
.

Bohannon to Taylor, 0 runs

43.5
1

Bohannon to Boorman, 1 run

43.4
4

Bohannon to Boorman, 4 runs

43.3
1

Bohannon to Taylor, 1 run

43.2
1

Bohannon to Boorman, 1 run

43.1
.

Bohannon to Boorman, 0 runs

42.6
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

42.5
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

42.4
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

42.3
.

Balderson to Taylor, 0 runs

42.2
1

Balderson to Boorman, 1 run

42.1
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

41.6
4

Coughlin to Taylor, 4 runs

41.5
4

Coughlin to Taylor, 4 runs

41.4
.

Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs

41.3
.

Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs

41.2
.

Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs

41.1
.

Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs

40.6
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

40.5
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

40.4
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

40.3
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

40.2
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

40.1
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

39.6
.

Coughlin to Taylor, 0 runs

39.5
W

Coughlin to van Buuren, appeal, wicket (caught - van Buuren)

39.4
3

Coughlin to Boorman, 3 runs

39.3
.

Coughlin to Boorman, 0 runs

39.2
.

Coughlin to Boorman, 0 runs

39.1
.

Coughlin to Boorman, 0 runs

38.6
.

Balderson to van Buuren, 0 runs

38.5
.

Balderson to van Buuren, 0 runs

38.4
W

Balderson to Bracey, wicket (lbw - Bracey)

38.3
1

Balderson to Boorman, bye

38.2
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

38.1
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

37.6
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

37.5
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

37.4
4

Coughlin to Bracey, 4 runs

37.3
4

Coughlin to Bracey, 4 runs

37.2
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

37.1
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

36.6
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

36.5
1

Balderson to Bracey, 1 run

36.4
.

Balderson to Bracey, 0 runs

36.3
1

Balderson to Boorman, 1 run

36.2
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

36.1
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

35.6
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

35.5
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

35.4
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

35.3
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

35.2
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

35.1
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

34.6
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

34.5
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

34.4
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

34.3
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

34.2
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

34.1
W

Balderson to Hammond, appeal, wicket (caught - Hammond)

33.6
2

Coughlin to Bracey, 2 runs

33.5
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

33.4
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

33.3
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

33.2
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

33.1
.

Coughlin to Bracey, 0 runs

32.6
1

Balderson to Bracey, 1 run

32.5
.

Balderson to Bracey, 0 runs

32.4
.

Balderson to Bracey, 0 runs

32.3
.

Balderson to Bracey, 0 runs

32.2
W

Balderson to Charlesworth, wicket (lbw - Charlesworth)

32.1
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

31.6
.

Coughlin to Hammond, 0 runs

31.5
.

Coughlin to Hammond, 0 runs

31.4
6

Coughlin to Hammond, 6 runs

31.3
.

Coughlin to Hammond, 0 runs

31.2
.

Coughlin to Hammond, 0 runs

31.1
.

Coughlin to Hammond, 0 runs

30.6
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

30.5
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

30.4
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

30.3
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

30.2
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

30.1
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

29.6
2

Coughlin to Hammond, 2 runs

29.5
.

Coughlin to Hammond, 0 runs

29.4
.

Coughlin to Hammond, 0 runs

29.3
.

Coughlin to Hammond, 0 runs

29.2
1

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 1 run

29.1
.

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 0 runs

28.6
.

Balderson to Hammond, 0 runs

28.5
.

Balderson to Hammond, 0 runs

28.4
.

Balderson to Hammond, 0 runs

28.3
.

Balderson to Hammond, 0 runs

28.3
2

Balderson to Hammond, 2 no balls

28.2
.

Balderson to Hammond, 0 runs

28.1
W

Balderson to Price, appeal, wicket (bowled - Price)

27.6
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

27.5
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

27.4
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

27.3
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

27.2
1

Shetty to Price, 1 run

27.1
1

Shetty to Charlesworth, 1 run

26.6
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

26.5
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

26.5
2

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

26.4
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

26.3
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

26.2
1

Balderson to Charlesworth, 1 run

26.1
1

Balderson to Price, 1 run

25.6
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

25.5
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

25.4
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

25.3
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

25.2
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

25.1
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

24.6
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

24.5
4

Balderson to Price, 4 runs

24.4
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

24.3
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

24.2
4

Balderson to Price, 4 runs

24.1
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

23.6
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

23.5
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

23.4
1

Shetty to Price, 1 run

23.3
.

Shetty to Price, 0 runs

23.2
4

Shetty to Price, 4 runs

23.1
.

Shetty to Price, 0 runs

22.6
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

22.5
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

22.4
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

22.3
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

22.2
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

22.1
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

21.5
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

21.4
.

Shetty to Charlesworth, 0 runs

21.3
1

Shetty to Price, 1 run

21.2
.

Shetty to Price, 0 runs

21.1
.

Shetty to Price, 0 runs

20.6
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

20.5
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

20.4
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

20.3
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

20.2
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

20.1
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

19.6
4

Coughlin to Price, 4 runs

19.5
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

19.4
4

Coughlin to Price, 4 runs

19.3
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

19.2
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

18.5
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

18.4
2

Balderson to Price, 2 runs

18.3
4

Balderson to Price, 4 leg byes

18.2
1

Balderson to Charlesworth, leg bye

18.1
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

17.6
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

17.5
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

17.4
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

17.3
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

17.2
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

17.1
1

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 1 run

16.6
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

16.5
3

Balderson to Charlesworth, 3 runs

16.4
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

16.3
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

16.2
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

16.1
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

15.6
2

Coughlin to Price, 2 runs

15.5
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

15.4
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

15.3
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

15.2
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

15.1
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

14.6
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

14.5
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

14.4
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

14.3
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

14.2
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

14.1
.

Balderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

13.6
1

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 1 run

13.5
.

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 0 runs

13.4
1

Coughlin to Price, 1 run

13.3
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

13.2
1

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 1 run

13.1
.

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 0 runs

12.6
4

Balderson to Price, 4 byes

12.5
4

Balderson to Price, 4 runs

12.4
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

12.3
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

12.2
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

12.1
1

Balderson to Charlesworth, leg bye

11.6
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

11.5
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

11.4
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

11.3
2

Coughlin to Price, 2 runs

11.2
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

11.1
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

10.6
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

10.5
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

10.4
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

10.3
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

10.2
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

10.1
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

9.6
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

9.5
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

9.4
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

9.3
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

9.2
.

Coughlin to Price, 0 runs

9.1
1

Coughlin to Charlesworth, leg bye

8.5
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.4
1

Anderson to Charlesworth, 1 run

8.3
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

8.2
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

8.1
1

Anderson to Bancroft, 1 run

7.6
.

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 0 runs

7.5
.

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 0 runs

7.4
4

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 4 runs

7.3
.

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 0 runs

7.2
.

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 0 runs

7.1
.

Coughlin to Charlesworth, 0 runs

6.6
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.5
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.4
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.3
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.2
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.1
1

Anderson to Charlesworth, 1 run

5.6
.

Coughlin to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.5
4

Coughlin to Bancroft, 4 runs

5.4
.

Coughlin to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.3
.

Coughlin to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.6
1

Anderson to Charlesworth, 1 run

4.5
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

4.4
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

4.3
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

4.2
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

4.1
1

Anderson to Bancroft, leg bye

3.6
1

Dale to Bancroft, 1 run

3.5
.

Dale to Bancroft, 0 runs

3.4
.

Dale to Bancroft, 0 runs

3.3
.

Dale to Bancroft, 0 runs

3.2
.

Dale to Bancroft, 0 runs

3.1
1

Dale to Charlesworth, 1 run

2.5
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.4
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.3
1

Anderson to Charlesworth, 1 run

2.2
2

Anderson to Charlesworth, 2 runs

2.1
.

Anderson to Charlesworth, 0 runs

1.6
.

Dale to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.5
.

Dale to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.4
.

Dale to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.3
1

Dale to Charlesworth, 1 run

1.2
.

Dale to Charlesworth, 0 runs

1.1
.

Dale to Charlesworth, 0 runs

0.6
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.5
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.4
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.3
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.2
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.1
.

Anderson to Bancroft, 0 runs