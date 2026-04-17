Match details Gloucestershire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 17.04.2026

First class

GLO
GLO

(44 ov.) 124/6

LAN
LAN

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Lancashire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 17, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersBancroft Cameron, Charlesworth Ben, Price Oliver Joseph, Hammond Miles, Bracey James, Boorman Thomas, van Buuren Graeme, Taylor Matt, Williams Will, Brookes Henry, Bell Gabe
BenchAhmed Daz, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Joseph Peter, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Trego Dexter

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Wells Luke, Bohannon Josh, Harris Marcus, Jones Michael, Hurst Matthew, Balderson George Philip, Coughlin Paul, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Dale Ajeet, Anderson James
BenchAspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Buttler Jos, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Hartley Tom, Livingstone Liam, Mahmood Saqib, McDermott Ben, Moores Joseph, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Singh Harry, Sutton Oliver William, Wood Luke

Venue Guide

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