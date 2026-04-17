Squads Gloucestershire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 17.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Wells Luke
batsman
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Hammond Miles
batsman
Harris Marcus
batsman
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Jones Michael
batsman
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Taylor Matt
bowler
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Williams Will
bowler
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Brookes Henry
bowler
Dale Ajeet
bowler
Bell Gabe
bowler
Anderson James
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Bailey Tom
bowler
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Bell George
wicket keeper
Johnson Alfie
no information yet
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Malan Dawid
batsman
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Miles Craig
bowler
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Payne David
bowler
Green Chris
bowler
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Hartley Tom
bowler
Rao Aman
no information yet
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Scott Liam
all rounder
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Shaw Josh
bowler
McDermott Ben
wicket keeper
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Moores Joseph
no information yet
Syed Ahmed
all rounder
Phillip Anderson
bowler
Taylor Jack
batsman
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Trego Dexter
no information yet
Singh Harry
all rounder