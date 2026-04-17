Squads Gloucestershire vs Lancashire First class County Championship 17.04.2026

First class

GLO
GLO

(44 ov.) 124/6

LAN
LAN

Playing

GLO
GLO
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Wells Luke

batsman

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Bell Gabe

bowler

Bench

GLO
GLO
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Bell George

wicket keeper

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Rao Aman

no information yet

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Scott Liam

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Moores Joseph

no information yet

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Trego Dexter

no information yet

Singh Harry

all rounder