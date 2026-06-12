Highlights Lancashire vs Kent First class County Championship 12.06.2026
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 4 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bailey, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bailey, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bailey, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, wicket (lbw - Jennings)
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 1 run
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 1 run
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 1 run
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, appeal
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Harry Singh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harry Singh)
Dudgeon to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 4 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, appeal, wicket (caught - Parkinson)
Livingstone to Hasan Mahmud, 1 run
Livingstone to Parkinson, 1 run
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Hasan Mahmud, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Hasan Mahmud, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Parkinson, 1 run
Aspinwall to Parkinson, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Parkinson, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Hasan Mahmud, 4 runs
Livingstone to Hasan Mahmud, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 1 run
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 4 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Parkinson, 1 run
Aspinwall to Parkinson, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Parkinson, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Hasan Mahmud, 1 run
Aspinwall to Hasan Mahmud, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Parkinson, 1 run
Livingstone to Hasan Mahmud, 0 runs
Livingstone to Milnes, wicket (caught - Milnes)
Livingstone to Parkinson, 1 run
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Milnes, 1 run
Livingstone to Milnes, 2 runs
Balderson to Parkinson, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 3 runs
Balderson to Parkinson, 1 run
Balderson to Milnes, 1 run
Balderson to Milnes, 4 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Milnes, 1 run
Balderson to Milnes, 1 run
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 2 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dudgeon, appeal, wicket (stumped - Dudgeon)
Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Livingstone to Milnes, 1 run
Livingstone to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Balderson to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 1 run
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 4 runs
Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Livingstone to Milnes, 1 run
Livingstone to Milnes, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dudgeon, 1 run
Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs
Balderson to Dudgeon, 1 run
Livingstone to Milnes, 0 runs
Livingstone to Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Singh)
Livingstone to Singh, 0 runs
Livingstone to Singh, 0 runs
Livingstone to Singh, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dudgeon, 1 run
Balderson to Singh, 0 runs
Balderson to Singh, 0 runs
Balderson to Singh, 0 runs
Balderson to Singh, 0 runs
Balderson to Singh, 4 runs
Balderson to Singh, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Livingstone to Foreman, appeal, wicket (caught - Foreman)
Livingstone to Foreman, 0 runs
Balderson to Singh, 4 runs
Balderson to Singh, 0 runs
Balderson to Singh, 2 runs
Balderson to Singh, 0 runs
Balderson to Singh, 0 runs
Livingstone to Foreman, 0 runs
Livingstone to Foreman, 0 runs
Livingstone to Singh, 1 run
Livingstone to Singh, 0 runs
Livingstone to Singh, 0 runs
Livingstone to Foreman, 1 run
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 1 run
Anderson to Singh, 4 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 2 no balls
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Foreman, 1 run
Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs
Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs
Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs
Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs
Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs
Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs
Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 1 run
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 2 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Anderson to Singh, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs
Bailey to Foreman, 2 runs
Bailey to Foreman, appeal
Bailey to Benjamin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Benjamin)
Bailey to Dawkins, wicket (lbw - Dawkins)
Anderson to Bell-Drummond, appeal, wicket (caught - Bell-Drummond)
Anderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Anderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Anderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Anderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Anderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 1 run
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, wide
Livingstone to Dawkins, 1 run
Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Dawkins, 1 run
Harry Singh to Dawkins, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Dawkins, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 1 run
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 1 run
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 4 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 2 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Livingstone to Dawkins, 1 run
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 1 run
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, appeal
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 1 run
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 6 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 2 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs
Livingstone to Dawkins, wide
Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 3 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 2 byes
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 4 runs
Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 3 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Dawkins, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 2 runs
Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 2 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 4 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 1 run
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Balderson to Northeast, appeal, wicket (bowled - Northeast)
Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 1 run
Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs
Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs
Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs
Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs
Bailey to Northeast, appeal
Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Northeast, 1 run
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, appeal
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 1 run
Balderson to Northeast, 1 run
Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 1 run
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 1 run
Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs
Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs
Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs
Bailey to Northeast, 2 runs
Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 1 run
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 2 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Northeast, 1 run
Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Northeast, 1 run
Anderson to Finch, appeal, wicket (caught - Finch)
Bailey to Finch, 1 run
Bailey to Finch, 0 runs
Bailey to Finch, 0 runs
Bailey to Finch, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 1 run
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Finch, 0 runs
Anderson to Finch, 0 runs
Anderson to Finch, 0 runs
Anderson to Finch, 0 runs
Anderson to Finch, 0 runs
Anderson to Finch, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 4 byes
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 4 byes
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs
Bailey to Finch, 1 run
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs
Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs