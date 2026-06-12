Highlights Lancashire vs Kent First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

LAN
LAN

(9 ov.) 17/2

KEN
KEN

178

8.6
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

8.5
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

8.4
4

Milnes to Bohannon, 4 runs

8.3
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

8.2
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

8.1
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

7.6
.

Dudgeon to Bailey, 0 runs

7.5
.

Dudgeon to Bailey, 0 runs

7.4
.

Dudgeon to Bailey, 0 runs

7.3
W

Dudgeon to Jennings, wicket (lbw - Jennings)

7.2
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

7.1
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

6.6
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

6.5
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

6.4
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

6.3
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

6.2
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

6.1
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

5.6
4

Dudgeon to Jennings, 4 runs

5.5
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

5.4
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

5.3
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

5.2
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

5.1
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

4.6
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

4.5
.

Milnes to Bohannon, 0 runs

4.4
1

Milnes to Jennings, 1 run

4.3
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

4.2
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

4.1
2

Milnes to Jennings, 2 runs

3.6
1

Dudgeon to Jennings, 1 run

3.5
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

3.4
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

3.3
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

3.2
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

3.1
.

Dudgeon to Jennings, 0 runs

2.6
1

Milnes to Jennings, 1 run

2.5
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

2.4
.

Milnes to Jennings, appeal

2.3
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

2.2
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

2.1
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

1.6
W

Dudgeon to Harry Singh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harry Singh)

1.5
.

Dudgeon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

1.4
.

Dudgeon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

1.3
.

Dudgeon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

1.2
.

Dudgeon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

1.1
.

Dudgeon to Harry Singh, 0 runs

0.6
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

0.5
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

0.4
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

0.3
4

Milnes to Jennings, 4 runs

0.2
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

0.1
.

Milnes to Jennings, 0 runs

68.6
W

Livingstone to Parkinson, appeal, wicket (caught - Parkinson)

68.5
1

Livingstone to Hasan Mahmud, 1 run

68.4
1

Livingstone to Parkinson, 1 run

68.3
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

68.2
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

68.1
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

67.6
.

Aspinwall to Hasan Mahmud, 0 runs

67.5
.

Aspinwall to Hasan Mahmud, 0 runs

67.4
1

Aspinwall to Parkinson, 1 run

67.3
.

Aspinwall to Parkinson, 0 runs

67.2
.

Aspinwall to Parkinson, 0 runs

67.1
.

Aspinwall to Parkinson, 0 runs

66.6
4

Livingstone to Hasan Mahmud, 4 runs

66.5
.

Livingstone to Hasan Mahmud, 0 runs

66.4
1

Livingstone to Parkinson, 1 run

66.3
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

66.2
4

Livingstone to Parkinson, 4 runs

66.1
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

65.6
1

Aspinwall to Parkinson, 1 run

65.5
.

Aspinwall to Parkinson, 0 runs

65.4
.

Aspinwall to Parkinson, 0 runs

65.3
1

Aspinwall to Hasan Mahmud, 1 run

65.2
.

Aspinwall to Hasan Mahmud, 0 runs

65.1
1

Aspinwall to Parkinson, 1 run

64.6
.

Livingstone to Hasan Mahmud, 0 runs

64.5
W

Livingstone to Milnes, wicket (caught - Milnes)

64.4
1

Livingstone to Parkinson, 1 run

64.3
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

64.2
1

Livingstone to Milnes, 1 run

64.1
2

Livingstone to Milnes, 2 runs

63.6
.

Balderson to Parkinson, 0 runs

63.5
3

Balderson to Milnes, 3 runs

63.4
1

Balderson to Parkinson, 1 run

63.3
1

Balderson to Milnes, 1 run

63.2
4

Balderson to Milnes, 4 runs

63.1
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

62.6
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

62.5
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

62.4
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

62.3
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

62.2
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

62.1
1

Livingstone to Milnes, 1 run

61.6
1

Balderson to Milnes, 1 run

61.5
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

61.4
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

61.3
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

61.2
2

Balderson to Milnes, 2 runs

61.1
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

60.6
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

60.5
.

Livingstone to Parkinson, 0 runs

60.4
W

Livingstone to Dudgeon, appeal, wicket (stumped - Dudgeon)

60.3
.

Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs

60.2
1

Livingstone to Milnes, 1 run

60.1
.

Livingstone to Milnes, 0 runs

59.6
.

Balderson to Dudgeon, 0 runs

59.5
.

Balderson to Dudgeon, 0 runs

59.4
1

Balderson to Milnes, 1 run

59.3
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

59.2
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

59.1
4

Balderson to Milnes, 4 runs

58.6
.

Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs

58.5
.

Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs

58.4
1

Livingstone to Milnes, 1 run

58.3
.

Livingstone to Milnes, 0 runs

58.2
1

Livingstone to Dudgeon, 1 run

58.1
.

Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs

57.6
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

57.5
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

57.4
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

57.3
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

57.2
.

Balderson to Milnes, 0 runs

57.1
1

Balderson to Dudgeon, 1 run

56.6
.

Livingstone to Milnes, 0 runs

56.5
W

Livingstone to Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Singh)

56.4
.

Livingstone to Singh, 0 runs

56.3
.

Livingstone to Singh, 0 runs

56.2
.

Livingstone to Singh, 0 runs

56.1
1

Livingstone to Dudgeon, 1 run

55.6
.

Balderson to Singh, 0 runs

55.5
.

Balderson to Singh, 0 runs

55.4
.

Balderson to Singh, 0 runs

55.3
.

Balderson to Singh, 0 runs

55.2
4

Balderson to Singh, 4 runs

55.1
.

Balderson to Singh, 0 runs

54.6
.

Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs

54.5
.

Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs

54.4
.

Livingstone to Dudgeon, 0 runs

54.3
W

Livingstone to Foreman, appeal, wicket (caught - Foreman)

54.1
.

Livingstone to Foreman, 0 runs

53.6
4

Balderson to Singh, 4 runs

53.5
.

Balderson to Singh, 0 runs

53.4
2

Balderson to Singh, 2 runs

53.2
.

Balderson to Singh, 0 runs

53.1
.

Balderson to Singh, 0 runs

52.6
.

Livingstone to Foreman, 0 runs

52.5
.

Livingstone to Foreman, 0 runs

52.4
1

Livingstone to Singh, 1 run

52.3
.

Livingstone to Singh, 0 runs

52.2
.

Livingstone to Singh, 0 runs

52.1
1

Livingstone to Foreman, 1 run

51.6
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

51.5
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

51.4
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

51.3
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

51.2
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

51.1
1

Bailey to Foreman, 1 run

50.6
4

Anderson to Singh, 4 runs

50.5
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

50.4
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

50.3
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

50.2
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

50.1
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

49.6
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

49.5
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

49.4
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

49.4
2

Bailey to Foreman, 2 no balls

49.3
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

49.2
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

49.1
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

48.6
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

48.5
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

48.4
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

48.3
1

Anderson to Foreman, 1 run

48.2
.

Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs

48.1
.

Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs

47.6
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

47.5
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

47.4
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

47.3
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

47.2
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

47.1
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

46.6
.

Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs

46.5
.

Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs

46.4
.

Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs

46.3
.

Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs

46.2
.

Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs

46.1
.

Anderson to Foreman, 0 runs

45.6
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

45.5
.

Bailey to Singh, 0 runs

45.4
1

Bailey to Foreman, 1 run

45.3
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

45.2
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

45.1
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

44.6
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

44.5
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

44.4
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

44.3
2

Anderson to Singh, 2 runs

44.2
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

44.1
.

Anderson to Singh, 0 runs

43.6
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

43.5
.

Bailey to Foreman, 0 runs

43.4
2

Bailey to Foreman, 2 runs

43.3
.

Bailey to Foreman, appeal

43.2
W

Bailey to Benjamin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Benjamin)

43.1
W

Bailey to Dawkins, wicket (lbw - Dawkins)

42.6
W

Anderson to Bell-Drummond, appeal, wicket (caught - Bell-Drummond)

42.5
.

Anderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

42.4
.

Anderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

42.3
.

Anderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

42.2
.

Anderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

42.1
.

Anderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

41.2
1

Livingstone to Dawkins, 1 run

41.1
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

40.6
.

Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

40.5
.

Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

40.4
.

Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

40.3
.

Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

40.2
.

Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

40.1
.

Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

39.6
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

39.5
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

39.4
1

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

39.3
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

39.2
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

39.2
1

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, wide

39.1
1

Livingstone to Dawkins, 1 run

38.6
.

Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

38.5
1

Harry Singh to Dawkins, 1 run

38.4
.

Harry Singh to Dawkins, 0 runs

38.3
.

Harry Singh to Dawkins, 0 runs

38.2
1

Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

38.1
.

Harry Singh to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

37.6
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

37.5
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

37.4
1

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

37.3
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

37.2
1

Livingstone to Dawkins, 1 run

37.1
1

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

36.6
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

36.5
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

36.4
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

36.3
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

36.2
1

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

36.1
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.6
1

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

35.5
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.4
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.3
1

Livingstone to Dawkins, 1 run

35.2
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

35.1
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

34.6
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.5
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.4
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.3
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.2
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.1
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

33.6
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

33.5
4

Livingstone to Dawkins, 4 runs

33.4
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

33.3
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

33.2
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

33.1
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

32.6
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

32.5
1

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 1 run

32.4
1

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

32.3
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

32.2
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

32.1
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

31.6
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

31.5
2

Livingstone to Dawkins, 2 runs

31.4
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

31.3
1

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

31.2
1

Livingstone to Dawkins, 1 run

31.1
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

30.6
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

30.5
1

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 1 run

30.4
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

30.3
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

30.2
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, appeal

30.1
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

29.6
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.5
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.4
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.3
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.2
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.1
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

28.6
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

28.5
1

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

28.4
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

28.3
1

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 1 run

28.2
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

28.1
1

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

27.6
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

27.5
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

27.4
1

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

27.3
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.2
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.1
.

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

26.6
4

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 4 runs

26.5
1

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

26.4
4

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

26.3
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

26.2
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

26.1
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

25.6
6

Livingstone to Dawkins, 6 runs

25.5
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

25.4
2

Livingstone to Dawkins, 2 runs

25.3
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

25.2
.

Livingstone to Dawkins, 0 runs

25.2
1

Livingstone to Dawkins, wide

25.1
1

Livingstone to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

24.6
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

24.5
4

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 4 runs

24.4
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

24.3
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

24.2
3

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 3 runs

24.1
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

23.6
2

Balderson to Dawkins, 2 byes

23.5
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

23.4
4

Balderson to Dawkins, 4 runs

23.3
3

Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 3 runs

22.6
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

22.5
.

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 0 runs

22.4
4

Aspinwall to Dawkins, 4 runs

22.3
1

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

22.2
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

22.1
.

Aspinwall to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

21.6
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

21.5
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

21.4
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

21.3
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

21.2
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

21.1
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

20.6
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

20.5
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

20.4
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

20.3
4

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

20.2
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

20.1
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

19.6
1

Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

19.5
.

Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

19.4
2

Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 2 runs

19.3
.

Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

19.2
.

Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

19.1
.

Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

18.6
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

18.5
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

18.4
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

18.3
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

18.2
2

Bailey to Dawkins, 2 runs

18.1
4

Bailey to Dawkins, 4 runs

17.6
1

Balderson to Dawkins, 1 run

17.5
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

17.4
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

17.3
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

17.2
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

17.1
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

16.6
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

16.5
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

16.4
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

16.3
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

16.2
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

16.1
.

Bailey to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

15.6
1

Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

15.5
.

Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

15.4
.

Balderson to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

15.3
W

Balderson to Northeast, appeal, wicket (bowled - Northeast)

15.2
.

Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs

15.1
1

Balderson to Dawkins, 1 run

14.6
.

Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs

14.5
.

Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs

14.4
.

Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs

14.3
.

Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs

14.2
.

Bailey to Northeast, appeal

14.1
.

Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs

13.6
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

13.5
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

13.4
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

13.3
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

13.2
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

13.1
1

Balderson to Northeast, 1 run

12.6
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

12.5
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

12.4
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

12.3
.

Anderson to Dawkins, appeal

12.2
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

12.1
1

Anderson to Northeast, 1 run

11.6
1

Balderson to Northeast, 1 run

11.5
.

Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs

11.4
.

Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs

11.3
.

Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs

11.2
.

Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs

11.1
.

Balderson to Northeast, 0 runs

10.6
1

Anderson to Northeast, 1 run

10.5
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

10.4
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

10.3
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

10.2
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

10.1
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

9.6
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

9.5
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

9.4
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

9.3
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

9.2
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

9.1
.

Balderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

8.6
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

8.5
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

8.4
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

8.3
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

8.2
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

8.1
1

Anderson to Dawkins, 1 run

7.6
.

Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs

7.5
.

Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs

7.4
.

Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs

7.3
2

Bailey to Northeast, 2 runs

7.2
.

Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs

7.1
1

Bailey to Dawkins, 1 run

6.6
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

6.5
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

6.4
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

6.3
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

6.2
2

Anderson to Northeast, 2 runs

6.1
.

Anderson to Northeast, 0 runs

5.6
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

5.5
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

5.4
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

5.3
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

5.2
1

Bailey to Northeast, 1 run

5.1
.

Bailey to Northeast, 0 runs

4.6
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

4.5
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

4.4
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

4.3
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

4.2
1

Anderson to Northeast, 1 run

4.1
W

Anderson to Finch, appeal, wicket (caught - Finch)

3.6
1

Bailey to Finch, 1 run

3.5
.

Bailey to Finch, 0 runs

3.4
.

Bailey to Finch, 0 runs

3.3
.

Bailey to Finch, 0 runs

3.2
1

Bailey to Dawkins, 1 run

3.1
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

2.6
.

Anderson to Finch, 0 runs

2.5
.

Anderson to Finch, 0 runs

2.4
.

Anderson to Finch, 0 runs

2.3
.

Anderson to Finch, 0 runs

2.2
.

Anderson to Finch, 0 runs

2.1
.

Anderson to Finch, 0 runs

1.6
4

Bailey to Dawkins, 4 byes

1.5
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

1.4
4

Bailey to Dawkins, 4 byes

1.3
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bailey to Dawkins, 0 runs

1.1
1

Bailey to Finch, 1 run

0.6
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.5
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.4
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.3
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.2
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs

0.1
.

Anderson to Dawkins, 0 runs