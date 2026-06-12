Match details Lancashire vs Kent First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

LAN
LAN

(9 ov.) 17/2

KEN
KEN

178

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Lancashire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersJennings Keaton, Singh Harry, Bohannon Josh, Harris Marcus, McDermott Ben, Livingstone Liam, Moores Joe, Balderson George Philip, Bailey Tom, Aspinwall Tom, Anderson James
BenchBarnard Charlie, Bell George, Blatherwick Jack, Buttler Jos, Coughlin Paul, Dale Ajeet, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Green Chris, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Jones Michael, Mahmood Saqib, Phillip Anderson, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke

Kent Squad

PlayersFinch Harry, Dawkins Ben, Northeast Sam, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Singh Ekansh, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Foreman Bertie, Dudgeon Keith, Milnes Matt, Mahmud Hasan, Parkinson Matt
BenchCohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Jas Singh, Klaassen Fred, Muthusamy Senuran, Muyeye Tawanda, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Stewart Grant, Stuurman Glenton, Taylor James

Venue Guide

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