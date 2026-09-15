Highlights Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 15.09.2026
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 4 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 5 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 1 run
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 1 run
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
4 runs
Procter to Madsen, 1 run
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 4 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run
Sanderson to Madsen, 4 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 2 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 2 no balls
Sanderson to Madsen, 2 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 1 run
Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Reece, 1 run
Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs
Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run
Guthrie to Reece, 1 run
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 4 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs
Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs
Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs
Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run
Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Reece, 1 run
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs
Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run
Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run
Sanderson to Madsen, 4 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs
Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs
Guthrie to Reece, 2 runs
Guthrie to Reece, 4 runs
Guthrie to Andersson, appeal, wicket (caught - Andersson)
Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run
Conway to Andersson, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 1 run
Conway to Madsen, 4 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Andersson, 1 run
Conway to Andersson, 0 runs
Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Andersson, leg bye
Guthrie to Andersson, 0 runs
Guthrie to Andersson, 0 runs
Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run
Guthrie to Andersson, 3 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Andersson, 1 run
Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs
Guthrie to Andersson, 1 run
Guthrie to Bin Naeem, wicket (lbw - Bin Naeem)
Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run
Guthrie to Montgomery, wicket (lbw - Montgomery)
Guthrie to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 4 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 2 leg byes
Conway to Montgomery, 1 run
Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 4 byes
Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run
Conway to Montgomery, 1 run
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 4 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 2 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, 4 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 4 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 1 run
Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run
Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 1 run
Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Bin Naeem, leg bye
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, wicket (lbw - Came)
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs