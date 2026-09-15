Highlights Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 15.09.2026

Live
First class

NOR
NOR
DER
DER

(0 ov.) 104/4

26.6
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

26.5
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

26.4
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

26.3
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

26.2
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

26.1
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

25.6
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

25.5
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

25.4
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

25.3
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

25.2
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

25.1
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

24.6
4

Procter to Madsen, 4 runs

24.5
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

24.4
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

24.3
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

24.2
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

24.1
5

Procter to Reece, 5 runs

23.6
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

23.5
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

23.4
1

Conway to Reece, 1 run

23.3
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

23.2
1

Conway to Madsen, 1 run

23.1
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

22.6
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

22.5
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

22.4
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

22.3
4

4 runs

22.2
1

Procter to Madsen, 1 run

22.1
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

21.6
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

21.5
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

21.4
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

21.3
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

21.2
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

21.1
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

20.6
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

20.5
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

20.4
4

Procter to Madsen, 4 runs

20.3
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

20.2
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

20.1
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

19.6
1

Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run

19.5
4

Sanderson to Madsen, 4 runs

19.4
2

Sanderson to Madsen, 2 runs

19.3
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

19.3
2

Sanderson to Madsen, 2 no balls

19.2
2

Sanderson to Madsen, 2 runs

19.1
1

Sanderson to Reece, 1 run

18.6
.

Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs

18.5
.

Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs

18.4
1

Guthrie to Reece, 1 run

18.3
.

Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs

18.2
1

Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run

18.1
1

Guthrie to Reece, 1 run

17.6
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

17.5
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

17.4
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

17.3
4

Sanderson to Madsen, 4 runs

17.2
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

17.1
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

16.6
.

Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs

16.5
.

Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs

16.4
.

Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs

16.3
1

Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run

16.2
.

Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs

16.1
1

Guthrie to Reece, 1 run

15.6
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

15.5
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

15.4
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

15.3
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

15.2
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

15.1
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

14.6
.

Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs

14.5
1

Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run

14.4
.

Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs

14.3
.

Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs

14.2
.

Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs

14.1
.

Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs

13.6
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

13.5
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

13.4
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

13.3
1

Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run

13.2
4

Sanderson to Madsen, 4 runs

13.1
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

12.6
.

Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs

12.5
.

Guthrie to Reece, 0 runs

12.4
2

Guthrie to Reece, 2 runs

12.3
4

Guthrie to Reece, 4 runs

12.2
W

Guthrie to Andersson, appeal, wicket (caught - Andersson)

12.1
1

Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run

11.6
.

Conway to Andersson, 0 runs

11.5
1

Conway to Madsen, 1 run

11.4
4

Conway to Madsen, 4 runs

11.3
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

11.2
1

Conway to Andersson, 1 run

11.1
.

Conway to Andersson, 0 runs

10.6
.

Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs

10.5
1

Guthrie to Andersson, leg bye

10.4
.

Guthrie to Andersson, 0 runs

10.3
.

Guthrie to Andersson, 0 runs

10.2
1

Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run

10.1
3

Guthrie to Andersson, 3 runs

9.6
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

9.5
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

9.4
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

9.3
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

9.2
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

9.1
1

Conway to Andersson, 1 run

8.6
.

Guthrie to Madsen, 0 runs

8.5
1

Guthrie to Andersson, 1 run

8.4
W

Guthrie to Bin Naeem, wicket (lbw - Bin Naeem)

8.3
1

Guthrie to Madsen, 1 run

8.2
W

Guthrie to Montgomery, wicket (lbw - Montgomery)

8.1
.

Guthrie to Montgomery, 0 runs

7.6
4

Conway to Bin Naeem, 4 runs

7.5
.

Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

7.4
.

Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

7.3
.

Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

7.2
2

Conway to Bin Naeem, 2 leg byes

7.1
1

Conway to Montgomery, 1 run

6.6
.

Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

6.5
4

Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 4 byes

6.4
.

Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

6.3
.

Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

6.2
.

Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

6.1
1

Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

5.6
1

Conway to Montgomery, 1 run

5.5
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

5.4
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

5.3
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

5.2
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

5.1
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

4.6
.

Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

4.5
1

Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

4.4
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

4.3
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

4.2
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

4.1
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

3.6
.

Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

3.5
4

Conway to Bin Naeem, 4 runs

3.4
2

Conway to Bin Naeem, 2 runs

3.3
.

Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

3.2
.

Conway to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

3.1
4

Conway to Bin Naeem, 4 runs

2.6
4

Sanderson to Montgomery, 4 runs

2.5
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

2.4
1

Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 1 run

2.3
1

Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

2.2
1

Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 1 run

2.1
.

Sanderson to Bin Naeem, 0 runs

1.6
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

1.5
4

Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs

1.4
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

1.3
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

1.2
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

1.1
1

Conway to Bin Naeem, leg bye

0.6
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

0.5
W

Sanderson to Came, wicket (lbw - Came)

0.4
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

0.3
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

0.2
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

0.1
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs