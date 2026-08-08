Match details Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

NOR
NOR
DER
DER

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersBartlett George, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, Conway Harry, Guthrie Liam, Harrison Calvin, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McSweeney Nathan, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAbbas Mohammad, Aitchison Benjamin William, Andersson Martin, Bashir Shoaib, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Morley Jack, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet