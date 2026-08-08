Squads Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

NOR
NOR
DER
DER

Playing

NOR
NOR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Broad Justin

all rounder

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Came Harry

batsman

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Keogh Rob

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Procter Luke

all rounder

Ramesh Nirvan

no information yet

Sharma Aadi

all rounder

Reece Luis

all rounder

Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Willey David

all rounder

Zaib Saif

all rounder

Bench

NOR
NOR
DER
DER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet