Squads Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 15.09.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bartlett George
batsman
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Broad Justin
all rounder
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Buchake Arush
batsman
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Conway Harry
bowler
Brown Pat
bowler
Guthrie Liam
bowler
Came Harry
batsman
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Chappell Zak
bowler
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Keogh Rob
all rounder
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Leech Dominic
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Lynn Chris
batsman
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Merwe Stuart Padraig van der
batsman
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Procter Luke
all rounder
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Ramesh Nirvan
no information yet
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Sales James
batsman
Moore Harry John
bowler
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Sharma Aadi
all rounder
Reece Luis
all rounder
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Weatherall Raphael A
bowler
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Willey David
all rounder
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Zaib Saif
all rounder
Match has not started yet