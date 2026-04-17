Highlights Northamptonshire vs Middlesex First class County Championship 17.04.2026

First class

NOR
NOR
MID
MID

(73 ov.) 284/6

72.6
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

72.5
3

Harrison to Cracknell, 3 runs

72.4
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

72.3
1

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

72.2
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

72.1
1

Harrison to Cracknell, 1 run

71.6
1

Guthrie to Cracknell, 1 run

71.5
.

Guthrie to Cracknell, 0 runs

71.4
1

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

71.3
1

Guthrie to Cracknell, 1 run

71.2
1

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

71.1
1

Guthrie to Cracknell, 1 run

70.6
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

70.5
2

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 2 runs

70.4
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

70.3
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

70.2
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

70.1
4

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 4 runs

69.6
.

Conway to Cracknell, 0 runs

69.5
.

Conway to Cracknell, 0 runs

69.4
1

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

69.3
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

69.2
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

69.1
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

68.6
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

68.5
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

68.4
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

68.3
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

68.2
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

68.1
2

Harrison to Cracknell, 2 runs

67.6
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

67.5
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

67.4
1

Conway to Cracknell, 1 run

67.3
.

Conway to Cracknell, 0 runs

67.2
.

Conway to Cracknell, 0 runs

67.1
1

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

66.6
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

66.5
4

Harrison to Cracknell, 4 runs

66.4
4

Harrison to Cracknell, 4 runs

66.3
1

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

66.2
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

66.1
1

Harrison to Cracknell, 1 run

65.6
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

65.5
1

Conway to Cracknell, 1 run

65.4
.

Conway to Cracknell, 0 runs

65.3
2

Conway to Cracknell, 2 runs

65.2
1

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

65.1
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

64.6
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

64.5
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

64.4
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

64.3
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

64.2
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

64.1
3

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 3 runs

63.6
.

Zaib to Cracknell, 0 runs

63.5
.

Zaib to Cracknell, 0 runs

63.4
.

Zaib to Cracknell, 0 runs

63.3
.

Zaib to Cracknell, 0 runs

63.2
1

Zaib to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

63.1
.

Zaib to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

62.6
1

McSweeney to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

62.5
.

McSweeney to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

62.4
.

McSweeney to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

62.3
.

McSweeney to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

62.2
.

McSweeney to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

62.1
.

McSweeney to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

61.6
1

Zaib to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

61.5
1

Zaib to Cracknell, 1 run

61.4
.

Zaib to Cracknell, 0 runs

61.3
.

Zaib to Cracknell, 0 runs

61.2
.

Zaib to Cracknell, 0 runs

61.1
1

Zaib to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

60.6
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

60.5
4

Harrison to Cracknell, 4 runs

60.4
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

60.3
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

60.2
4

Harrison to Cracknell, 4 runs

60.1
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

59.6
.

Zaib to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

59.5
.

Zaib to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

59.4
.

Zaib to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

59.3
1

Zaib to Cracknell, 1 run

59.2
.

Zaib to Cracknell, 0 runs

59.1
.

Zaib to Cracknell, 0 runs

58.6
1

Harrison to Cracknell, 1 run

58.5
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

58.4
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

58.3
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

58.2
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

58.1
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

57.6
1

Sales to Cracknell, 1 run

57.5
1

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

57.4
4

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 4 runs

57.3
.

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

57.2
.

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

57.1
2

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 2 runs

56.6
1

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

56.5
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

56.4
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

56.3
2

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 2 runs

56.2
1

Harrison to Cracknell, 1 run

56.1
4

Harrison to Cracknell, 4 byes

55.4
.

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

55.3
.

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

55.2
.

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

55.1
1

Sales to Cracknell, 1 run

54.6
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

54.5
1

Harrison to Cracknell, 1 run

54.4
1

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

54.3
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

54.2
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

54.1
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

53.6
1

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

53.5
3

Sales to Cracknell, 3 runs

53.4
1

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

53.3
.

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

53.2
.

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

53.1
.

Sales to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

52.6
1

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

52.5
1

Harrison to Cracknell, 1 run

52.4
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

52.3
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

52.2
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

52.1
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

51.6
.

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

51.5
1

Guthrie to Cracknell, 1 run

51.4
3

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 3 runs

51.3
.

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

51.2
.

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

51.1
.

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, appeal

50.6
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

50.5
1

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

50.4
1

Harrison to Cracknell, 1 run

50.3
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

50.2
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

50.1
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

49.6
4

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 4 runs

49.5
1

Guthrie to Cracknell, 1 run

49.4
.

Guthrie to Cracknell, 0 runs

49.3
.

Guthrie to Cracknell, 0 runs

49.2
.

Guthrie to Cracknell, 0 runs

49.1
.

Guthrie to Cracknell, 0 runs

48.6
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

48.5
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

48.4
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

48.3
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

48.2
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

48.1
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

47.6
.

Guthrie to Cracknell, 0 runs

47.5
.

Guthrie to Cracknell, 0 runs

47.4
.

Guthrie to Cracknell, 0 runs

47.3
1

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

47.2
.

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

47.1
.

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

46.6
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

46.5
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

46.4
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

46.3
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

46.2
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

46.1
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

45.6
.

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, appeal

45.5
2

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 2 runs

45.4
.

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

45.3
.

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

45.2
6

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 6 runs

45.1
2

Guthrie to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

44.6
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

44.5
1

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

44.4
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

44.3
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

44.2
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

44.1
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

43.6
4

Conway to Cracknell, 4 runs

43.5
.

Conway to Cracknell, 4 runs

43.4
4

Conway to Cracknell, 4 runs

43.3
.

Conway to Cracknell, appeal

43.2
1

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

43.1
4

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 4 runs

42.6
1

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 1 run

42.5
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

42.4
.

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

42.3
2

Harrison to Zafar Gohar, 2 runs

42.2
1

Harrison to Cracknell, 1 run

42.1
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

41.6
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

41.5
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, appeal

41.4
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

41.3
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

41.2
.

Conway to Zafar Gohar, 0 runs

41.1
1

Conway to Cracknell, 1 run

40.6
W

Harrison to Higgins, appeal, wicket (caught - Higgins)

40.5
.

Harrison to Higgins, 0 runs

40.4
.

Harrison to Higgins, 0 runs

40.3
.

Harrison to Higgins, 0 runs

40.2
1

Harrison to Cracknell, 1 run

40.1
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

39.6
3

Conway to Cracknell, 2 runs

39.5
2

Conway to Cracknell, 1 run

39.4
.

Conway to Cracknell, 0 runs

39.3
.

Conway to Cracknell, 0 runs

39.2
.

Conway to Cracknell, 0 runs

39.1
.

Conway to Cracknell, 0 runs

38.6
1

Harrison to Cracknell, 1 run

38.5
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

38.4
4

Harrison to Cracknell, 4 runs

38.3
.

Harrison to Cracknell, 0 runs

38.2
1

Harrison to Higgins, 1 run

38.1
.

Harrison to Higgins, 0 runs

37.6
.

Sanderson to Cracknell, 0 runs

37.5
.

Sanderson to Cracknell, 0 runs

37.4
.

Sanderson to Cracknell, 0 runs

37.3
.

Sanderson to Cracknell, 0 runs

37.2
.

Sanderson to Cracknell, appeal

37.1
.

Sanderson to Cracknell, 0 runs

36.6
.

Procter to Higgins, 0 runs

36.5
.

Procter to Higgins, 0 runs

36.4
1

Procter to Cracknell, 1 run

36.3
.

Procter to Cracknell, 0 runs

36.2
1

Procter to Higgins, 1 run

36.1
.

Procter to Higgins, 0 runs

35.6
.

Sanderson to Cracknell, 0 runs

35.5
.

Sanderson to Cracknell, 0 runs

35.4
.

Sanderson to Cracknell, 0 runs

35.3
.

Sanderson to Cracknell, 0 runs

35.2
W

Sanderson to Geddes, appeal, wicket (caught - Geddes)

35.1
.

Sanderson to Geddes, 0 runs

34.6
1

Procter to Geddes, 1 run

34.5
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

34.4
1

Procter to Higgins, 1 run

34.3
1

Procter to Geddes, 1 run

34.2
1

Procter to Higgins, 1 run

34.1
1

Procter to Geddes, 1 run

33.6
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

33.5
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

33.4
4

Sanderson to Higgins, 4 runs

33.3
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

33.2
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

33.1
1

Sanderson to Geddes, 1 run

32.6
.

Procter to Higgins, 0 runs

32.5
.

Procter to Higgins, 0 runs

32.4
1

Procter to Geddes, 1 run

32.3
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

32.2
4

Procter to Geddes, 4 runs

32.1
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

31.6
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

31.5
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

31.4
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

31.3
1

Sanderson to Geddes, 1 run

31.2
.

Sanderson to Geddes, 0 runs

31.1
.

Sanderson to Geddes, 0 runs

30.6
1

Conway to Geddes, 1 run

30.5
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

30.4
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

30.3
2

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

30.2
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

30.1
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

29.6
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

29.5
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

29.4
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

29.3
1lb

Sanderson to Geddes, leg bye, appeal

29.2
4

Sanderson to Geddes, 4 runs

29.1
.

Sanderson to Geddes, 0 runs

28.6
.

Conway to Higgins, 0 runs

28.5
1

Conway to Geddes, 1 run

28.4
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

28.3
4

Conway to Geddes, 4 runs

28.2
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

28.1
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

27.6
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

27.5
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

27.4
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

27.3
1

Sanderson to Geddes, 1 run

27.2
4

Sanderson to Geddes, 4 runs

27.1
.

Sanderson to Geddes, 0 runs

26.6
4

Conway to Higgins, 4 runs

26.5
.

Conway to Higgins, 0 runs

26.4
.

Conway to Higgins, 0 runs

26.3
1

Conway to Geddes, 1 run

26.2
4

Conway to Geddes, 4 runs

26.1
1

Conway to Higgins, 1 run

25.6
.

Sanderson to Geddes, 0 runs

25.5
1

Sanderson to Higgins, 1 run

25.4
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

25.3
.

Sanderson to Higgins, 0 runs

25.2
W

Sanderson to du Plooy, appeal, wicket (caught - du Plooy)

25.1
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, appeal

24.6
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

24.5
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

24.4
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

24.3
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

24.2
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

24.1
4

Conway to Geddes, 4 runs

23.6
2

Sanderson to du Plooy, 2 runs

23.5
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

23.4
2

Sanderson to du Plooy, 2 runs

23.3
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

23.2
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

23.1
2

Sanderson to du Plooy, 2 runs

22.6
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

22.5
1

Conway to du Plooy, 1 run

22.4
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

22.3
3

Conway to Geddes, 3 runs

22.2
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

22.1
.

Conway to Geddes, 0 runs

21.6
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

21.5
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

21.4
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

21.3
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

21.1
.

Sanderson to Geddes, 0 runs

20.6
.

Procter to du Plooy, 0 runs

20.5
3

Procter to Geddes, 3 runs

20.4
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

20.3
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

20.2
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

20.1
1

Procter to du Plooy, 1 run

19.6
.

Guthrie to Geddes, 0 runs

19.5
1

Guthrie to du Plooy, 1 run

19.4
1

Guthrie to Geddes, 1 run

19.3
2

Guthrie to Geddes, 2 runs

19.2
1

Guthrie to du Plooy, 1 run

19.2
1

Guthrie to du Plooy, wide

19.1
4

Guthrie to du Plooy, 4 runs

18.4
4

Procter to Geddes, 4 runs

18.3
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

18.2
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

18.1
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

17.6
1

Guthrie to Geddes, 1 run

17.5
.

Guthrie to Geddes, 0 runs

17.4
1

Guthrie to du Plooy, 1 run

17.3
.

Guthrie to du Plooy, 0 runs

17.2
2

Guthrie to du Plooy, 2 runs

17.1
.

Guthrie to du Plooy, 0 runs

16.6
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

16.5
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

16.4
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

16.3
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

16.2
1

Procter to du Plooy, 1 run

16.1
2

Procter to du Plooy, 2 runs

15.6
.

Guthrie to Geddes, 0 runs

15.5
1

Guthrie to du Plooy, 1 run

15.4
.

Guthrie to du Plooy, 0 runs

15.3
2

Guthrie to du Plooy, 2 runs

15.2
1

Guthrie to Geddes, 1 run

15.1
.

Guthrie to Geddes, 0 runs

14.6
.

Procter to du Plooy, 0 runs

14.5
4

Procter to du Plooy, 4 runs

14.4
4

Procter to du Plooy, 4 runs

14.3
.

Procter to du Plooy, 0 runs

14.2
4

Procter to du Plooy, 4 runs

14.1
.

Procter to du Plooy, 0 runs

13.6
.

Guthrie to Geddes, 0 runs

13.5
4

Guthrie to Geddes, 4 runs

13.4
.

Guthrie to Geddes, 0 runs

13.3
4

Guthrie to Geddes, 4 runs

13.2
1

Guthrie to du Plooy, 1 run

13.1
.

Guthrie to du Plooy, 0 runs

12.6
.

Procter to Geddes, 0 runs

12.5
3

Procter to du Plooy, 3 runs

12.4
.

Procter to du Plooy, 0 runs

12.3
.

Procter to du Plooy, 0 runs

12.2
.

Procter to du Plooy, 0 runs

12.1
.

Procter to du Plooy, 0 runs

11.6
.

Sanderson to Geddes, appeal

11.5
1

Sanderson to du Plooy, 1 run

11.4
1

Sanderson to Geddes, 1 run

11.3
.

Sanderson to Geddes, 0 runs

11.2
.

Sanderson to Geddes, 0 runs

11.1
.

Sanderson to Geddes, 0 runs

10.6
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

10.5
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

10.4
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

10.3
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

10.2
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

10.1
1

Conway to Geddes, 1 run

9.6
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

9.5
4

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

9.4
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 4 runs

9.3
4

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

9.2
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 4 runs

9.1
1

Sanderson to Geddes, 1 run

9.1
3

Sanderson to du Plooy, 2 no balls + 1 run

8.6
W

Conway to Robson, appeal, wicket (caught - Robson)

8.5
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs

8.4
.

Conway to Robson, appeal

8.3
4

Conway to Robson, 4 runs

8.1
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs

7.6
2

Sanderson to du Plooy, 2 runs

7.5
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

7.4
1

Sanderson to Robson, 1 run

7.3
.

Sanderson to Robson, 0 runs

7.2
.

Sanderson to Robson, 0 runs

7.1
.

Sanderson to Robson, 0 runs

6.6
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

6.5
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

6.4
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

6.3
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

6.2
.

Conway to du Plooy, appeal

6.1
1

Conway to Robson, 1 run

5.6
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

5.5
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

5.4
1

Sanderson to Robson, 1 run

5.3
2

Sanderson to Robson, 2 runs, appeal

5.2
1

Sanderson to du Plooy, 1 run

5.1
.

Sanderson to du Plooy, 0 runs

4.6
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs

4.5
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs

4.4
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs

4.2
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs

4.1
1

Conway to du Plooy, 1 run

3.6
.

Sanderson to Robson, 0 runs

3.5
.

Sanderson to Robson, 0 runs

3.4
.

Sanderson to Robson, 0 runs

3.3
.

Sanderson to Robson, 0 runs

3.2
.

Sanderson to Robson, 0 runs

3.1
.

Sanderson to Robson, 0 runs

2.6
.

Conway to du Plooy, 0 runs

2.5
W

Conway to Holden, appeal, wicket (caught - Holden)

2.4
.

Conway to Holden, 0 runs

2.3
.

Conway to Holden, 0 runs

2.2
.

Conway to Holden, 0 runs

2.1
.

Conway to Holden, 0 runs

1.5
W

Sanderson to de Caires, appeal, wicket (caught - de Caires)

1.4
.

Sanderson to de Caires, 0 runs

1.3
2

Sanderson to de Caires, 2 runs

1.2
.

Sanderson to de Caires, 0 runs

1.1
.

Sanderson to de Caires, 0 runs

0.6
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs

0.5
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs

0.4
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs

0.3
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs

0.2
4

Conway to Robson, 4 runs

0.1
.

Conway to Robson, 0 runs