Highlights Surrey vs Essex First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

SUR
SUR
ESS
ESS

(96 ov.) 325/6

95.6
.

Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs

95.5
1

Lawes to Thain, 1 run

95.4
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

95.3
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

95.2
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

95.1
1

Lawes to Harmer, 1 run

94.6
1

Abbott to Harmer, 1 run

94.5
.

Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs

94.4
.

Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs

94.3
.

Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs

94.2
.

Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs

94.1
.

Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs

93.6
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

93.5
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

93.4
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

93.3
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

93.2
4

Lawes to Thain, 4 runs

93.1
1

Lawes to Harmer, 1 run

92.6
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

92.5
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

92.4
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

92.3
1

Abbott to Harmer, 1 run

92.2
.

Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs

92.1
3

Abbott to Thain, 3 runs

91.6
.

Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs

91.5
.

Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs

91.4
.

Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs

91.3
.

Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs

91.2
.

Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs

91.1
.

Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs

90.6
1

Abbott to Harmer, 1 run

90.5
.

Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs

90.4
.

Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs

90.3
.

Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs

90.2
.

Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs

90.1
.

Abbott to Harmer, appeal

89.6
.

Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs

89.5
.

Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs

89.4
.

Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs

89.3
1

Atkinson to Harmer, 1 run

89.2
.

Atkinson to Harmer, 0 runs

89.1
.

Atkinson to Harmer, 0 runs

88.6
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

88.5
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

88.4
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

88.3
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

88.2
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

88.1
.

Abbott to Thain, 0 runs

87.6
2

Atkinson to Harmer, 2 runs

87.5
.

Atkinson to Harmer, 0 runs

87.4
.

Atkinson to Harmer, 0 runs

87.3
W

Atkinson to Pepper, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pepper)

87.2
.

Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs

87.1
.

Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs

86.6
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

86.5
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

86.4
.

Clark to Pepper, 0 runs

86.3
4

Clark to Pepper, 4 runs

86.2
1

Clark to Pepper, 0 runs

86.1
.

Clark to Pepper, 0 runs

85.6
.

Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs

85.5
4

Atkinson to Thain, 4 runs

85.4
.

Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs

85.3
.

Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs

85.2
.

Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs

85.1
1

Atkinson to Pepper, 1 run

84.6
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

84.5
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

84.4
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

84.3
4

Clark to Thain, 4 runs

84.2
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

84.1
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

83.6
.

Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs

83.5
.

Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs

83.4
1

Atkinson to Thain, 1 run

83.3
1

Atkinson to Pepper, leg bye

83.2
.

Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs

83.1
4

Atkinson to Pepper, 4 runs

82.6
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

82.5
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

82.4
4

Clark to Thain, 4 runs

82.3
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

82.2
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

82.1
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

82.1
2

Clark to Thain, 2 no balls

81.6
.

Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs

81.5
.

Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs

81.4
.

Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs

81.3
.

Atkinson to Pepper, appeal

81.2
.

Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs

81.1
.

Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs

80.6
.

Clark to Thain, 0 runs

80.5
2

Clark to Thain, 2 runs

80.4
4

Clark to Thain, 4 runs

80.3
1

Clark to Pepper, 1 run

80.2
.

Clark to Pepper, 0 runs

80.1
.

Clark to Pepper, 0 runs

79.6
.

Fisher to Thain, 0 runs

79.5
.

Fisher to Thain, 0 runs

79.4
.

Fisher to Thain, 0 runs

79.3
.

Fisher to Thain, 0 runs

79.2
.

Fisher to Thain, 0 runs

79.2
1

Fisher to Thain, wide

79.1
1

Fisher to Pepper, 1 run

78.6
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

78.5
1

Lawes to Pepper, leg bye

78.4
.

Lawes to Pepper, 0 runs

78.3
1

Lawes to Thain, 1 run

78.2
1

Lawes to Pepper, 0 runs

78.1
.

Lawes to Pepper, 0 runs

77.6
.

Fisher to Thain, appeal

77.5
.

Fisher to Thain, 0 runs

77.4
.

Fisher to Thain, 0 runs

77.3
.

Fisher to Thain, 0 runs

77.2
.

Fisher to Thain, 0 runs

77.1
.

Fisher to Thain, 0 runs

76.6
1

Lawes to Thain, 1 run

76.5
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

76.4
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

76.3
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

76.2
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

76.1
.

Lawes to Thain, 0 runs

75.6
.

Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs

75.5
4

Fisher to Pepper, 4 runs

75.4
4

Fisher to Pepper, 4 runs

75.3
.

Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs

75.2
.

Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs

75.1
.

Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs

74.6
W

Lawes to Critchley, appeal, wicket (caught - Critchley)

74.5
.

Lawes to Critchley, 0 runs

74.4
.

Lawes to Critchley, 0 runs

74.3
.

Lawes to Critchley, 0 runs

74.2
.

Lawes to Critchley, 0 runs

74.1
.

Lawes to Critchley, 0 runs

73.6
.

Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs

73.5
.

Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs

73.4
.

Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs

73.3
.

Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs

73.2
W

Fisher to Allison, wicket (lbw - Allison)

73.1
3

Fisher to Critchley, 3 runs

72.6
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

72.5
2

Abbott to Allison, 2 runs

72.4
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

72.3
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

72.3
2

Abbott to Allison, 2 no balls

72.2
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

72.1
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

71.6
.

Lawrence to Critchley, 0 runs

71.5
1

Lawrence to Allison, 1 run

71.4
1

Lawrence to Critchley, 1 run

71.3
4

Lawrence to Critchley, 4 runs

71.2
.

Lawrence to Critchley, 0 runs

71.1
1

Lawrence to Allison, 1 run

70.6
.

Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs

70.5
.

Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs

70.4
.

Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs

70.3
W

Abbott to Walter, wicket (lbw - Walter)

70.2
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

70.1
1

Abbott to Allison, 1 run

69.6
.

Lawrence to Walter, 0 runs

69.5
.

Lawrence to Walter, 0 runs

69.4
.

Lawrence to Walter, 0 runs

69.3
1

Lawrence to Allison, 1 run

69.2
.

Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs

69.1
.

Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs

68.6
1

Abbott to Allison, 1 run

68.5
4

Abbott to Allison, 4 runs

68.4
1

Abbott to Walter, 1 run

68.3
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

68.2
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

68.1
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

67.6
.

Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs

67.5
.

Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs

67.4
.

Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs

67.3
.

Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs

67.2
.

Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs

67.1
.

Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs

66.6
1

Abbott to Allison, 1 run

66.5
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

66.4
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

66.3
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

66.2
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

66.1
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

65.6
4

Lawrence to Walter, 4 runs

65.5
.

Lawrence to Walter, 0 runs

65.4
1

Lawrence to Allison, 1 run

65.3
.

Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs

65.2
1

Lawrence to Walter, 1 run

65.1
.

Lawrence to Walter, 0 runs

64.2
.

Abbott to Allison, 0 runs

63.6
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

63.5
1

Lawes to Allison, 1 run

63.4
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

63.3
4

Lawes to Walter, 4 runs

63.2
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

63.1
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

62.6
4

Atkinson to Allison, 4 runs

62.5
.

Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs

62.4
.

Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs

62.3
.

Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs

62.2
.

Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs

62.1
.

Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs

61.6
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

61.5
1

Lawes to Allison, 1 run

61.4
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

61.3
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

61.2
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

61.1
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

60.6
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

60.5
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

60.4
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

60.3
1

Atkinson to Allison, 1 run

60.2
1

Atkinson to Walter, 1 run

60.1
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

59.6
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

59.5
4

Lawes to Allison, 4 runs

59.4
4

Lawes to Allison, 4 runs

59.3
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

59.2
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

59.1
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

58.6
4

Atkinson to Allison, 4 runs

58.5
.

Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs

58.4
.

Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs

58.3
.

Atkinson to Allison, appeal

58.2
1

Atkinson to Walter, 1 run

58.1
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

57.6
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

57.5
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

57.4
4

Lawes to Allison, 4 runs

57.3
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

57.2
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

57.1
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

56.6
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

56.5
4

Atkinson to Walter, 4 runs

56.4
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

56.3
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

56.2
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

56.1
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

55.6
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

55.5
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

55.4
.

Lawes to Allison, 0 runs

55.3
W

Lawes to Westley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Westley)

55.2
.

Lawes to Westley, 0 runs

55.1
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

54.6
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

54.5
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

54.4
1

Clark to Walter, 1 run

54.3
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

54.2
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

54.1
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

53.6
.

Fisher to Westley, 0 runs

53.5
.

Fisher to Westley, 0 runs

53.4
.

Fisher to Westley, 0 runs

53.3
.

Fisher to Westley, 0 runs

53.2
.

Fisher to Westley, 0 runs

53.1
1

Fisher to Walter, 1 run

52.6
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

52.5
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

52.4
1

Clark to Walter, 1 run

52.3
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

52.2
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

52.1
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

51.6
.

Fisher to Westley, 0 runs

51.5
.

Fisher to Westley, appeal

51.4
1

Fisher to Walter, 1 run

51.3
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

51.2
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

51.1
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

50.6
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

50.5
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

50.4
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

50.3
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

50.2
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

50.1
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

49.6
4

Fisher to Walter, 4 runs

49.5
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

49.4
.

Fisher to Walter, appeal

49.3
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

49.2
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

49.1
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

48.6
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

48.5
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

48.4
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

48.3
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

48.2
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

48.1
.

Clark to Westley, 0 runs

47.6
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

47.5
1

Fisher to Westley, 1 run

47.4
.

Fisher to Westley, 0 runs

47.3
1

Fisher to Walter, 1 run

47.2
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

47.1
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

46.6
W

Clark to Elgar, appeal, wicket (caught - Elgar)

46.5
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

46.4
4

Clark to Elgar, 4 runs

46.3
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

46.2
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

46.1
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

45.6
1

Fisher to Elgar, 1 run

45.5
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

45.5
1

Fisher to Elgar, wide

45.4
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

45.3
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

45.2
4

Fisher to Elgar, 4 runs

45.1
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

44.6
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

44.5
1

Clark to Elgar, 1 run

44.4
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

44.3
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

44.2
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

44.1
1

Clark to Walter, 1 run

43.6
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

43.5
4

Fisher to Elgar, 4 runs

43.4
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

43.3
.

Fisher to Elgar, appeal

43.2
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

43.1
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

42.6
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

42.5
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

42.4
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

42.3
1

Clark to Elgar, 1 run

42.2
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

42.1
1

Clark to Walter, 1 run

41.6
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

41.5
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

41.4
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

41.3
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

41.2
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

41.1
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

40.6
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

40.5
1

Clark to Elgar, 1 run

40.4
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

40.3
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

40.2
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

40.1
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

39.6
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

39.5
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

39.4
2

Fisher to Walter, 2 runs

39.3
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

39.2
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

39.1
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

38.6
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

38.5
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

38.4
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

38.3
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

38.2
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

38.1
1

Clark to Walter, 1 run

37.6
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

37.5
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

37.4
1

Abbott to Walter, 1 run

37.3
4

Abbott to Walter, 4 runs

37.2
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

37.1
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

36.6
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

36.5
4

Atkinson to Elgar, 4 runs

36.4
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

36.3
1

Atkinson to Walter, 1 run

36.3
2

Atkinson to Walter, 2 no balls

36.2
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

36.1
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

35.6
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

35.5
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

35.4
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

35.3
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

35.2
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

35.1
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

34.6
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

34.5
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

34.5
6

Atkinson to Walter, 4 runs

34.4
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

34.3
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

34.2
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

34.1
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

33.6
1

Abbott to Walter, 1 run

33.5
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

33.4
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

33.3
4

Abbott to Walter, 4 runs

33.2
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

33.1
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

32.6
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

32.5
1

Atkinson to Walter, 1 run

32.4
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

32.3
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

32.2
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

32.1
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

31.6
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

31.5
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

31.4
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

31.3
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

31.1
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

30.6
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

30.5
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

30.4
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

30.3
1

Atkinson to Elgar, 1 run

30.2
4

Atkinson to Elgar, 4 runs

30.1
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

29.6
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

29.5
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

29.4
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

29.3
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

29.2
4

Fisher to Walter, 4 runs

29.1
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

28.6
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

28.5
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

28.4
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

28.3
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

28.2
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

28.1
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

27.6
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

27.5
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

27.4
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

27.3
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

27.2
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

27.1
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

26.6
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

26.5
1

Lawes to Elgar, 1 run

26.4
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

26.3
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

26.2
1

Lawes to Elgar, 1 run

26.1
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

25.6
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

25.5
4

Fisher to Elgar, 4 runs

25.4
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

25.3
1

Fisher to Walter, 1 run

25.2
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

25.1
4

Fisher to Walter, 4 runs

24.6
4

Lawes to Elgar, 4 runs

24.5
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

24.4
2

Lawes to Elgar, 2 runs

24.3
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

24.2
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

24.1
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

23.6
1

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

23.3
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

23.2
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

23.1
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

22.6
4

Lawes to Elgar, 4 runs

22.5
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

22.4
1

Lawes to Elgar, 1 run

22.3
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

22.2
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

22.1
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

21.6
2

Fisher to Elgar, 2 runs

21.5
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

21.4
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

21.3
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

21.2
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

21.1
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

20.6
4

Clark to Walter, 4 runs

20.5
4

Clark to Walter, 4 runs

20.4
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

20.3
1

Clark to Elgar, 1 run

20.2
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

20.1
1

Clark to Walter, 1 run

19.6
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

19.5
.

Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs

19.4
1

Fisher to Walter, 1 run

19.4
2

Fisher to Walter, 2 no balls

19.3
.

Fisher to Walter, 0 runs

19.2
3

Fisher to Elgar, 3 runs

19.1
1

Fisher to Walter, 1 run

18.6
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

18.5
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

18.4
4

Clark to Elgar, 4 runs

18.3
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

18.2
1

Clark to Walter, 1 run

18.1
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

17.6
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

17.5
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

17.5
2

Abbott to Elgar, 2 no balls

17.4
1

Abbott to Walter, 1 run

17.3
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

17.2
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

17.1
4

Abbott to Walter, 4 runs

16.6
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

16.5
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

16.4
4

Clark to Elgar, 4 runs

16.3
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

16.2
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

16.1
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

15.6
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

15.5
1

Abbott to Elgar, 1 run

15.4
1

Abbott to Walter, 1 run

15.4
3

Abbott to Elgar, 2 no balls + 1 run

15.3
.

Abbott to Elgar, appeal

15.2
1

Abbott to Walter, 1 run

15.1
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

14.6
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

14.5
4

Clark to Elgar, 4 runs

14.4
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

14.4
1

Clark to Elgar, wide

14.3
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

14.2
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

14.1
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

13.6
1

Abbott to Elgar, 1 run

13.5
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

13.4
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

13.3
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

13.2
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

13.1
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

12.6
2

Clark to Walter, 2 runs

12.5
1

Clark to Elgar, 1 run

12.4
.

Clark to Elgar, 0 runs

12.3
1

Clark to Walter, 1 run

12.2
.

Clark to Walter, 0 runs

12.1
1

Clark to Elgar, 1 run

11.6
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

11.5
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

11.4
4

Abbott to Walter, 4 runs

11.3
1

Abbott to Elgar, wide

11.2
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

11.1
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

10.6
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

10.5
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

10.4
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

10.3
1

Atkinson to Elgar, 1 run

10.2
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

10.1
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

9.6
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

9.5
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

9.4
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

9.3
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

9.2
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

9.1
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

8.6
1

Atkinson to Walter, 1 run

8.5
1

Atkinson to Elgar, 1 run

8.4
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

8.3
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

8.2
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

8.1
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

7.6
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

7.5
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

7.4
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

7.3
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

7.2
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

7.1
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

7.1
2

Abbott to Walter, 2 no balls, appeal

6.6
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

6.5
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

6.4
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

6.3
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

6.2
4

Atkinson to Elgar, 4 runs

6.1
1

Atkinson to Walter, 1 run

5.6
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

5.5
4

Lawes to Elgar, 4 runs

5.4
1

Lawes to Walter, 1 run

5.3
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

5.2
1

Lawes to Elgar, 1 run

5.1
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

4.6
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

4.5
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

4.4
4

Atkinson to Walter, 4 runs

4.3
1

Atkinson to Elgar, 1 run

4.2
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

4.1
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs

3.6
.

Lawes to Walter, 0 runs

3.5
2

Lawes to Walter, 2 runs

3.4
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

3.3
3

Lawes to Elgar, 2 runs

3.2
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

3.1
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

2.6
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

2.5
2

Atkinson to Walter, 2 runs

2.4
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

2.3
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

2.2
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

2.1
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

1.6
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

1.5
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

1.4
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

1.3
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

1.2
.

Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs

1.1
4

Lawes to Elgar, 4 runs

0.6
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

0.5
2

Atkinson to Walter, 2 runs

0.4
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

0.3
.

Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs

0.2
1

Atkinson to Elgar, 1 run

0.1
.

Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs