Highlights Surrey vs Essex First class County Championship 24.04.2026
Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 1 run
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Harmer, 1 run
Abbott to Harmer, 1 run
Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 4 runs
Lawes to Harmer, 1 run
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, 1 run
Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 3 runs
Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs
Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs
Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs
Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs
Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs
Lawes to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, 1 run
Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Harmer, appeal
Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs
Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs
Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs
Atkinson to Harmer, 1 run
Atkinson to Harmer, 0 runs
Atkinson to Harmer, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Abbott to Thain, 0 runs
Atkinson to Harmer, 2 runs
Atkinson to Harmer, 0 runs
Atkinson to Harmer, 0 runs
Atkinson to Pepper, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pepper)
Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs
Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Pepper, 0 runs
Clark to Pepper, 4 runs
Clark to Pepper, 0 runs
Clark to Pepper, 0 runs
Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs
Atkinson to Thain, 4 runs
Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs
Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs
Atkinson to Thain, 0 runs
Atkinson to Pepper, 1 run
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 4 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs
Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs
Atkinson to Thain, 1 run
Atkinson to Pepper, leg bye
Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs
Atkinson to Pepper, 4 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 4 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 2 no balls
Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs
Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs
Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs
Atkinson to Pepper, appeal
Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs
Atkinson to Pepper, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 0 runs
Clark to Thain, 2 runs
Clark to Thain, 4 runs
Clark to Pepper, 1 run
Clark to Pepper, 0 runs
Clark to Pepper, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, wide
Fisher to Pepper, 1 run
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Pepper, leg bye
Lawes to Pepper, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 1 run
Lawes to Pepper, 0 runs
Lawes to Pepper, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, appeal
Fisher to Thain, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, 0 runs
Fisher to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 1 run
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Lawes to Thain, 0 runs
Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs
Fisher to Pepper, 4 runs
Fisher to Pepper, 4 runs
Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs
Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs
Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs
Lawes to Critchley, appeal, wicket (caught - Critchley)
Lawes to Critchley, 0 runs
Lawes to Critchley, 0 runs
Lawes to Critchley, 0 runs
Lawes to Critchley, 0 runs
Lawes to Critchley, 0 runs
Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs
Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs
Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs
Fisher to Pepper, 0 runs
Fisher to Allison, wicket (lbw - Allison)
Fisher to Critchley, 3 runs
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 2 runs
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 2 no balls
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Lawrence to Critchley, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 1 run
Lawrence to Critchley, 1 run
Lawrence to Critchley, 4 runs
Lawrence to Critchley, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 1 run
Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs
Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs
Abbott to Critchley, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, wicket (lbw - Walter)
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 1 run
Lawrence to Walter, 0 runs
Lawrence to Walter, 0 runs
Lawrence to Walter, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 1 run
Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 1 run
Abbott to Allison, 4 runs
Abbott to Walter, 1 run
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 1 run
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Lawrence to Walter, 4 runs
Lawrence to Walter, 0 runs
Lawrence to Allison, 1 run
Lawrence to Allison, 0 runs
Lawrence to Walter, 1 run
Lawrence to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 1 run
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Lawes to Walter, 4 runs
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Allison, 4 runs
Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs
Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs
Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs
Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs
Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 1 run
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Allison, 1 run
Atkinson to Walter, 1 run
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 4 runs
Lawes to Allison, 4 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Atkinson to Allison, 4 runs
Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs
Atkinson to Allison, 0 runs
Atkinson to Allison, appeal
Atkinson to Walter, 1 run
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 4 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 4 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Allison, 0 runs
Lawes to Westley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Westley)
Lawes to Westley, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 1 run
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Westley, 0 runs
Fisher to Westley, 0 runs
Fisher to Westley, 0 runs
Fisher to Westley, 0 runs
Fisher to Westley, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 1 run
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 1 run
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Westley, 0 runs
Fisher to Westley, appeal
Fisher to Walter, 1 run
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 4 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, appeal
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Clark to Westley, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Westley, 1 run
Fisher to Westley, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 1 run
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, appeal, wicket (caught - Elgar)
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 4 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 1 run
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, wide
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 4 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 1 run
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 1 run
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 4 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, appeal
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 1 run
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 1 run
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 1 run
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 2 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 1 run
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 1 run
Abbott to Walter, 4 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 4 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 1 run
Atkinson to Walter, 2 no balls
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 4 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 1 run
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 4 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 1 run
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 1 run
Atkinson to Elgar, 4 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 4 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 1 run
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Lawes to Elgar, 1 run
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 4 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 1 run
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 4 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 4 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 2 runs
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 4 runs
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Lawes to Elgar, 1 run
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 2 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 4 runs
Clark to Walter, 4 runs
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 1 run
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 1 run
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 0 runs
Fisher to Walter, 1 run
Fisher to Walter, 2 no balls
Fisher to Walter, 0 runs
Fisher to Elgar, 3 runs
Fisher to Walter, 1 run
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 4 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 1 run
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 2 no balls
Abbott to Walter, 1 run
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 4 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 4 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 1 run
Abbott to Walter, 1 run
Abbott to Elgar, 2 no balls + 1 run
Abbott to Elgar, appeal
Abbott to Walter, 1 run
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 4 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, wide
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 1 run
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 2 runs
Clark to Elgar, 1 run
Clark to Elgar, 0 runs
Clark to Walter, 1 run
Clark to Walter, 0 runs
Clark to Elgar, 1 run
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 4 runs
Abbott to Elgar, wide
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 1 run
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 1 run
Atkinson to Elgar, 1 run
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 2 no balls, appeal
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 4 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 1 run
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 4 runs
Lawes to Walter, 1 run
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 1 run
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 4 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 1 run
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Walter, 2 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 2 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 2 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 0 runs
Lawes to Elgar, 4 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 2 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Walter, 0 runs
Atkinson to Elgar, 1 run
Atkinson to Elgar, 0 runs