Match details Surrey vs Essex First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

SUR
SUR
ESS
ESS

(96 ov.) 325/6

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersBurns Rory, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Pope Ollie, Lawrence Dan, Foakes Ben, Clark Jordan, Lawes Thomas Edward, Abbott Sean, Atkinson Gus, Fisher Matthew
BenchAlbert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Chahar Rahul, Ealham Thomas Mark, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Majid Yousef, Patel Ryan, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Taylor James, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece

Essex Squad

PlayersElgar Dean, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom, Allison Charles, Critchley Matt, Pepper Michael, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn, Harmer Simon, Snater Shane, Cook Sam, Porter Jamie
BenchAkhter Zaman, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Cox Jordan, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Jones Mackenzie, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Mulder Wiaan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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