Highlights Sussex vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 08.05.2026
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Holland to Hughes, 0 runs
Holland to Clark, 1 run
Holland to Clark, 0 runs
Holland to Clark, 0 runs
Holland to Clark, 0 runs
Holland to Hughes, 1 run
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Clark, 0 runs
Holland to Hughes, 0 runs
Holland to Hughes, 0 runs
Holland to Clark, 1 run
Holland to Clark, 0 runs
Holland to Clark, 0 runs
Holland to Clark, 0 runs
Helm to Hughes, 0 runs
Helm to Hughes, 0 runs
Helm to Hughes, 0 runs
Helm to Hughes, 0 runs
Helm to Hughes, 0 runs
Helm to Hughes, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
OE Robinson to Patel, 2 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Helm, appeal
OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 1 run
OE Robinson to Patel, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 3 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 4 leg byes
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, appeal, wicket (bowled - Scriven)
OE Robinson to Scriven, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs
Coles to Patel, 0 runs
Coles to Patel, 0 runs
Coles to Scriven, 1 run
Coles to Scriven, 0 runs
Coles to Scriven, 4 runs
Coles to Scriven, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, 1 run
OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, 2 no balls
Coles to Patel, 0 runs
Coles to Patel, 0 runs
Coles to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Coles to Holland, 0 runs
Coles to Scriven, 1 run
Coles to Holland, 1 run
Clark to Holland, 3 runs
Clark to Scriven, 1 run
Clark to Scriven, 0 runs
Clark to Scriven, 0 runs
Clark to Scriven, 0 runs
Clark to Scriven, 0 runs
Ibrahim to Holland, 0 runs
Ibrahim to Scriven, 1 run
Ibrahim to Holland, 1 run
Ibrahim to Holland, 4 runs
Ibrahim to Holland, 0 runs
Ibrahim to Holland, 4 runs
Clark to Scriven, 0 runs
Clark to Scriven, 2 runs
Clark to Scriven, 0 runs
Clark to Holland, 1 run
Clark to Scriven, 2 no balls + 1 run
Clark to Scriven, 0 runs
Clark to Scriven, 0 runs
Ibrahim to Holland, 4 runs
Ibrahim to Scriven, 1 run
Ibrahim to Holland, 1 run
Ibrahim to Holland, 0 runs
Ibrahim to Holland, 0 runs
Ibrahim to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 4 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 1 run
Carson to Scriven, 4 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 1 run
Crocombe to Scriven, 4 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 1 run
Carson to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 1 run
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 2 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 1 run
Crocombe to Scriven, 1 run
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 1 run
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 1 run
Crocombe to Scriven, 4 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 2 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 2 runs
Carson to Holland, 2 runs
Carson to Scriven, 1 run
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 2 no balls
Crocombe to Scriven, 4 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 1 run
Carson to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 1 run
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 1 run
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, 1 run
OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 1 run
Carson to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Scriven, 0 runs
Carson to Green, wicket (lbw - Green)
Carson to Green, 0 runs
Carson to Ben Cox, appeal, wicket (caught - Ben Cox)
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 1 run
OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Carson to Ben Cox, 1 run
Carson to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Carson to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 1 run
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 2 no balls
OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 1 run
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Eskinazi, appeal, wicket (caught - Eskinazi)
Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 1 run
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 4 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Eskinazi, 1 run
Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 1 run
Carson to Eskinazi, 1 run
Carson to Holland, 3 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Eskinazi, 1 run
Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 1 run
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 2 no balls
Clark to Holland, 1 run
Clark to Eskinazi, 1 run
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
0 runs
Clark to Holland, 1 run
Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Eskinazi, 4 runs
Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 1 run
Carson to Holland, 2 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Clark to Holland, 1 run
Clark to Holland, 0 runs
Clark to Holland, 4 runs
Clark to Eskinazi, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 1 run
Clark to Holland, 0 runs
Clark to Holland, 0 runs
Clark to Holland, 0 runs
Clark to Holland, 0 runs
Clark to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Crocombe to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Crocombe to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Crocombe to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 1 run
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Crocombe to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Crocombe to Tattersall, appeal, wicket (caught - Tattersall)
Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs
Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs
Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 4 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Tattersall, 1 run
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs
Crocombe to Tattersall, leg bye
Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs
Crocombe to Tattersall, 2 runs
Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs
Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs
Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 1 run
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 1 run
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
Crocombe to Tattersall, 1 run
Crocombe to Holland, 3 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 4 leg byes
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Tattersall, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, appeal, wicket (bowled - Budinger)
Crocombe to Budinger, 1 run
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 1 run
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, bye
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 1 run
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 1 run
OE Robinson to Budinger, 1 run
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, 2 no balls
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Budinger, 1 run
Carson to Budinger, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs
Crocombe to Budinger, 1 run
Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs
Carson to Holland, 0 runs
Carson to Weatherald, appeal, wicket (caught - Weatherald)
Carson to Weatherald, 0 runs
Carson to Budinger, 1 run
Carson to Budinger, 0 runs
Carson to Weatherald, 1 run
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 1 run
OE Robinson to Budinger, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Budinger, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Budinger, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Budinger, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Budinger, 1 run
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Budinger, 1 run
OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, appeal, wicket (run out - Rishi Patel)
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 2 no balls
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 2 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 1 run
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Clark to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Clark to Weatherald, leg bye
Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs
Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs
Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 2 runs
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Clark to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Clark to Rishi Patel, 2 no balls
Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Clark to Weatherald, 1 run
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Crocombe to Weatherald, 1 run
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Crocombe to Weatherald, 1 run
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Crocombe to Weatherald, 1 run
Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Clark to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 4 leg byes
Crocombe to Weatherald, 1 run
Crocombe to Weatherald, 0 runs
Crocombe to Weatherald, 4 runs
Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Clark to Weatherald, 1 run
Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs
Clark to Weatherald, 4 runs
Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs
Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 1 run
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 1 run
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 1 run
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, leg bye
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 2 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, leg bye
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 1 run
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 4 leg byes
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 2 runs
OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs