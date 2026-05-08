Highlights Sussex vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

SUS
SUS

(0 ov.) 3/0

LEI
LEI

328

4.6
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

4.5
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

4.4
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

4.3
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

4.2
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

4.1
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

3.6
.

Holland to Hughes, 0 runs

3.5
1

Holland to Clark, 1 run

3.4
.

Holland to Clark, 0 runs

3.3
.

Holland to Clark, 0 runs

3.2
.

Holland to Clark, 0 runs

3.1
1

Holland to Hughes, 1 run

2.6
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

2.5
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

2.4
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

2.3
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

2.2
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

2.1
.

Helm to Clark, 0 runs

1.6
.

Holland to Hughes, 0 runs

1.5
.

Holland to Hughes, 0 runs

1.4
1

Holland to Clark, 1 run

1.3
.

Holland to Clark, 0 runs

1.2
.

Holland to Clark, 0 runs

1.1
.

Holland to Clark, 0 runs

0.6
.

Helm to Hughes, 0 runs

0.5
.

Helm to Hughes, 0 runs

0.4
.

Helm to Hughes, 0 runs

0.3
.

Helm to Hughes, 0 runs

0.2
.

Helm to Hughes, 0 runs

0.1
.

Helm to Hughes, 0 runs

88.4
W

OE Robinson to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

88.3
2

OE Robinson to Patel, 2 runs

88.2
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

88.1
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

87.6
2

Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 2 runs

87.5
4

Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 4 runs

87.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs

87.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs

87.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs

87.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 1 run

87.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs

86.6
.

OE Robinson to Helm, appeal

86.5
.

OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs

86.4
.

OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs

86.3
.

OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs

86.2
.

OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs

86.1
.

OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs

85.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs

85.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs

85.1
4

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 4 runs

84.6
.

OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs

84.5
1

OE Robinson to Patel, 1 run

84.4
4

OE Robinson to Patel, 4 runs

84.3
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

84.2
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

84.1
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

83.6
3

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 3 runs

83.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs

83.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 1 run

83.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs

83.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs

83.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Helm, 0 runs

82.6
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

82.5
4

OE Robinson to Patel, 4 leg byes

82.4
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

82.3
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

82.2
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

82.1
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

81.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 1 run

81.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs

81.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs

81.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs

81.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs

81.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Patel, 0 runs

80.6
.

OE Robinson to Helm, 0 runs

80.5
W

OE Robinson to Scriven, appeal, wicket (bowled - Scriven)

80.4
4

OE Robinson to Scriven, 4 runs

80.3
.

OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs

80.2
.

OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs

80.1
.

OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs

79.6
.

Coles to Patel, 0 runs

79.5
.

Coles to Patel, 0 runs

79.4
1

Coles to Scriven, 1 run

79.3
.

Coles to Scriven, 0 runs

79.2
4

Coles to Scriven, 4 runs

79.1
4

Coles to Scriven, 4 runs

78.6
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

78.5
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

78.4
.

OE Robinson to Patel, 0 runs

78.3
1

OE Robinson to Scriven, 1 run

78.2
.

OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs

78.1
.

OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs

78.1
2

OE Robinson to Scriven, 2 no balls

77.6
.

Coles to Patel, 0 runs

77.5
.

Coles to Patel, 0 runs

77.4
W

Coles to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

77.3
.

Coles to Holland, 0 runs

77.2
1

Coles to Scriven, 1 run

77.1
1

Coles to Holland, 1 run

76.6
3

Clark to Holland, 3 runs

76.5
1

Clark to Scriven, 1 run

76.4
.

Clark to Scriven, 0 runs

76.3
.

Clark to Scriven, 0 runs

76.2
.

Clark to Scriven, 0 runs

76.1
.

Clark to Scriven, 0 runs

75.6
.

Ibrahim to Holland, 0 runs

75.5
1

Ibrahim to Scriven, 1 run

75.4
1

Ibrahim to Holland, 1 run

75.3
4

Ibrahim to Holland, 4 runs

75.2
.

Ibrahim to Holland, 0 runs

75.1
4

Ibrahim to Holland, 4 runs

74.6
.

Clark to Scriven, 0 runs

74.5
2

Clark to Scriven, 2 runs

74.4
.

Clark to Scriven, 0 runs

74.3
1

Clark to Holland, 1 run

74.3
3

Clark to Scriven, 2 no balls + 1 run

74.2
.

Clark to Scriven, 0 runs

74.1
.

Clark to Scriven, 0 runs

73.6
4

Ibrahim to Holland, 4 runs

73.5
1

Ibrahim to Scriven, 1 run

73.4
1

Ibrahim to Holland, 1 run

73.3
.

Ibrahim to Holland, 0 runs

73.2
.

Ibrahim to Holland, 0 runs

73.1
.

Ibrahim to Holland, 0 runs

72.6
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

72.5
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

72.4
4

Crocombe to Scriven, 4 runs

72.3
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

72.2
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

72.1
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

71.6
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

71.5
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

71.4
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

71.3
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

71.2
1

Carson to Scriven, 1 run

71.1
4

Carson to Scriven, 4 runs

70.6
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

70.5
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

70.4
1

Crocombe to Scriven, 1 run

70.3
4

Crocombe to Scriven, 4 runs

70.2
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

70.1
1

Crocombe to Holland, 1 run

69.6
.

Carson to Scriven, 0 runs

69.5
1

Carson to Holland, 1 run

69.4
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

69.3
2

Carson to Holland, 2 runs

69.2
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

69.1
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

68.6
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

68.5
1

Crocombe to Holland, 1 run

68.4
1

Crocombe to Scriven, 1 run

68.3
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

68.2
1

Crocombe to Holland, 1 run

68.1
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

67.6
.

Carson to Scriven, 0 runs

67.5
.

Carson to Scriven, 0 runs

67.4
.

Carson to Scriven, 0 runs

67.3
.

Carson to Scriven, 0 runs

67.2
.

Carson to Scriven, 0 runs

67.1
.

Carson to Scriven, 0 runs

66.6
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

66.5
1

Crocombe to Scriven, 1 run

66.4
4

Crocombe to Scriven, 4 runs

66.3
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

66.2
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

65.6
2

Carson to Holland, 2 runs

65.5
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

65.4
2

Carson to Holland, 2 runs

65.3
2

Carson to Holland, 2 runs

65.2
1

Carson to Scriven, 1 run

64.6
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

64.6
2

Crocombe to Scriven, 2 no balls

64.5
4

Crocombe to Scriven, 4 runs

64.4
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

64.3
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

64.2
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

64.1
.

Crocombe to Scriven, 0 runs

63.6
1

Carson to Scriven, 1 run

63.5
.

Carson to Scriven, 0 runs

63.4
1

Carson to Holland, 1 run

63.3
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

63.2
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

63.1
1

Carson to Scriven, 1 run

62.6
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

62.5
1

OE Robinson to Scriven, 1 run

62.4
.

OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs

62.3
.

OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs

62.2
.

OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs

62.1
.

OE Robinson to Scriven, 0 runs

61.6
1

Carson to Scriven, 1 run

61.5
.

Carson to Scriven, 0 runs

61.4
.

Carson to Scriven, 0 runs

61.3
W

Carson to Green, wicket (lbw - Green)

61.2
.

Carson to Green, 0 runs

61.1
W

Carson to Ben Cox, appeal, wicket (caught - Ben Cox)

60.6
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

60.5
1

OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 1 run

60.5
6

OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 4 runs

60.4
.

OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 0 runs

60.3
.

OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 0 runs

60.2
.

OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 0 runs

60.1
.

OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 0 runs

59.6
1

Carson to Ben Cox, 1 run

59.5
.

Carson to Ben Cox, 0 runs

59.4
.

Carson to Ben Cox, 0 runs

59.3
1

Carson to Holland, 1 run

59.2
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

59.1
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

58.6
4

OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 4 runs

58.6
2

OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 2 no balls

58.5
4

OE Robinson to Ben Cox, 4 runs

58.4
1

OE Robinson to Holland, 1 run

58.3
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

58.2
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

58.1
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

57.6
W

Carson to Eskinazi, appeal, wicket (caught - Eskinazi)

57.5
.

Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs

57.4
.

Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs

57.3
.

Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs

57.2
.

Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs

57.1
1

Carson to Holland, 1 run

56.6
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

56.5
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

56.4
4

Clark to Eskinazi, 4 runs

56.3
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

56.2
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

56.1
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

55.6
1

Carson to Eskinazi, 1 run

55.5
.

Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs

55.4
.

Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs

55.3
1

Carson to Holland, 1 run

55.2
1

Carson to Eskinazi, 1 run

55.1
3

Carson to Holland, 3 runs

54.6
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

54.5
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

54.4
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

54.3
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

54.2
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

54.1
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

53.6
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

53.5
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

53.4
1

Carson to Eskinazi, 1 run

53.3
.

Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs

53.2
.

Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs

53.1
1

Carson to Holland, 1 run

52.6
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

52.6
2

Clark to Eskinazi, 2 no balls

52.5
1

Clark to Holland, 1 run

52.4
1

Clark to Eskinazi, 1 run

52.3
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

52.2
3

0 runs

52.1
.

Clark to Holland, 1 run

51.6
.

Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs

51.5
4

Carson to Eskinazi, 4 runs

51.4
.

Carson to Eskinazi, 0 runs

51.3
1

Carson to Holland, 1 run

51.2
2

Carson to Holland, 2 runs

51.1
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

50.6
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

50.5
.

Clark to Eskinazi, 0 runs

50.4
1

Clark to Holland, 1 run

50.3
.

Clark to Holland, 0 runs

50.2
4

Clark to Holland, 4 runs

50.1
1

Clark to Eskinazi, 1 run

49.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs

49.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs

49.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs

49.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs

49.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs

49.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 1 run

48.6
.

Clark to Holland, 0 runs

48.4
.

Clark to Holland, 0 runs

48.3
.

Clark to Holland, 0 runs

48.2
.

Clark to Holland, 0 runs

48.1
.

Clark to Holland, 0 runs

47.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs

47.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs

47.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs

47.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs

47.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs

46.6
.

Crocombe to Eskinazi, 0 runs

46.5
.

Crocombe to Eskinazi, 0 runs

46.4
.

Crocombe to Eskinazi, 0 runs

46.3
1

Crocombe to Holland, 1 run

46.2
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

46.1
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

45.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs

45.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Eskinazi, 0 runs

45.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 1 run

45.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs

45.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs

45.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs

44.6
.

Crocombe to Eskinazi, 0 runs

44.5
.

Crocombe to Eskinazi, 0 runs

44.4
W

Crocombe to Tattersall, appeal, wicket (caught - Tattersall)

44.3
.

Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs

44.2
.

Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs

44.1
.

Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs

43.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 1 run

43.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs

43.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs

43.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs

43.2
4

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 4 runs

43.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 4 runs

42.6
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

42.5
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

42.4
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

42.3
1

Crocombe to Tattersall, 1 run

42.2
1

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

42.1
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

41.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs

41.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs

41.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs

41.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs

41.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs

41.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs

40.6
1

Crocombe to Tattersall, leg bye

40.5
.

Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs

40.4
2

Crocombe to Tattersall, 2 runs

40.3
.

Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs

40.2
.

Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs

40.1
.

Crocombe to Tattersall, 0 runs

39.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 1 run

39.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 0 runs

39.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 1 run

39.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs

39.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Holland, 0 runs

39.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Tattersall, 1 run

38.6
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

38.5
1

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 1 run

38.4
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

38.3
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

38.2
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

38.1
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

37.6
1

Crocombe to Tattersall, 1 run

37.5
3

Crocombe to Holland, 3 runs

37.4
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

37.3
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

37.2
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

37.1
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

36.6
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

36.5
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

36.4
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

36.3
4

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 4 runs

36.2
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

36.1
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

35.6
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

35.5
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

35.4
4

Crocombe to Holland, 4 leg byes

35.3
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

35.2
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

35.1
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

34.6
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

34.5
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

34.4
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

34.3
.

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 0 runs

34.2
4

OE Robinson to Tattersall, 4 runs

34.1
W

OE Robinson to Budinger, appeal, wicket (bowled - Budinger)

33.6
1

Crocombe to Budinger, 1 run

33.5
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

33.4
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

33.3
1

Crocombe to Holland, 1 run

33.2
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

33.1
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

32.6
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

32.5
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

32.4
1

OE Robinson to Holland, bye

32.3
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

32.2
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

32.1
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

31.6
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

31.5
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

31.4
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

31.3
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

31.2
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

31.1
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

30.6
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

30.5
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

30.4
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

30.3
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

30.2
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

30.1
.

OE Robinson to Holland, 0 runs

29.6
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

29.5
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

29.4
1

Crocombe to Holland, 1 run

29.3
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

29.2
1

Crocombe to Budinger, 1 run

28.6
1

OE Robinson to Budinger, 1 run

28.5
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

28.4
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

28.3
4

OE Robinson to Budinger, 4 runs

28.2
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

28.2
2

OE Robinson to Budinger, 2 no balls

28.1
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

27.6
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

27.5
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

27.4
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

27.3
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

27.2
1

Carson to Budinger, 1 run

27.1
.

Carson to Budinger, 0 runs

26.6
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

26.5
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

26.4
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

26.3
.

Crocombe to Holland, 0 runs

26.2
1

Crocombe to Budinger, 1 run

26.1
.

Crocombe to Budinger, 0 runs

25.6
.

Carson to Holland, 0 runs

25.5
W

Carson to Weatherald, appeal, wicket (caught - Weatherald)

25.4
.

Carson to Weatherald, 0 runs

25.3
1

Carson to Budinger, 1 run

25.2
.

Carson to Budinger, 0 runs

25.1
1

Carson to Weatherald, 1 run

24.6
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

24.5
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

24.4
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

24.3
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

24.2
1

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 1 run

24.1
1

OE Robinson to Budinger, 1 run

23.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

23.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Budinger, 1 run

23.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Budinger, 0 runs

23.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Budinger, 0 runs

23.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 1 run

23.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Budinger, 1 run

22.6
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

22.5
4

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 4 runs

22.4
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

22.3
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

22.2
1

OE Robinson to Budinger, 1 run

22.1
.

OE Robinson to Budinger, 0 runs

21.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

21.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

21.4
4

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 4 runs

21.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

21.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

21.1
W

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, appeal, wicket (run out - Rishi Patel)

20.6
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

20.5
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

20.5
2

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 2 no balls

20.4
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

20.3
4

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

20.2
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

20.1
1

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 1 run

19.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 1 run

19.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

19.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

19.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

19.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

19.1
2

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 2 runs

18.6
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

18.5
4

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

18.4
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

18.3
1

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 1 run

18.2
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

18.1
1

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 1 run

17.6
1

Clark to Rishi Patel, 1 run

17.5
.

Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

17.4
1

Clark to Weatherald, leg bye

17.3
.

Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs

17.2
.

Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs

17.1
.

Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs

16.6
.

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

16.5
.

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

16.4
.

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

16.3
2

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 2 runs

16.2
.

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

16.1
.

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

15.6
1

Clark to Rishi Patel, 1 run

15.5
.

Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

15.5
2

Clark to Rishi Patel, 2 no balls

15.4
.

Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

15.3
.

Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

15.2
.

Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

15.1
1

Clark to Weatherald, 1 run

14.6
.

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

14.5
1

Crocombe to Weatherald, 1 run

14.4
1

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 1 run

14.3
1

Crocombe to Weatherald, 1 run

14.2
1

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 1 run

14.1
1

Crocombe to Weatherald, 1 run

13.6
.

Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

13.5
.

Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

13.4
4

Clark to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

13.3
.

Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

13.1
.

Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

12.6
1

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 1 run

12.5
.

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

12.4
4

Crocombe to Rishi Patel, 4 leg byes

12.3
1

Crocombe to Weatherald, 1 run

12.2
.

Crocombe to Weatherald, 0 runs

12.1
4

Crocombe to Weatherald, 4 runs

11.6
.

Clark to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

11.5
1

Clark to Weatherald, 1 run

11.4
.

Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs

11.3
4

Clark to Weatherald, 4 runs

11.2
.

Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs

11.1
.

Clark to Weatherald, 0 runs

10.6
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

10.5
1

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 1 run

10.4
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

10.3
1

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 1 run

10.2
1

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 1 run

10.1
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

9.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

9.5
4

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

9.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

9.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 1 run

9.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

9.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

8.6
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

8.5
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

8.4
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

8.3
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

8.2
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

8.1
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

7.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, leg bye

7.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

7.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 1 run

7.3
4

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 4 runs

7.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

7.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

6.6
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

6.5
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

6.4
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

6.3
2

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 2 runs

6.2
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

6.1
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

5.6
4

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 4 runs

5.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

5.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, leg bye

5.3
2

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 2 runs

5.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

5.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 1 run

4.6
4

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

4.5
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

4.4
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

4.3
4

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

4.2
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

4.1
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

3.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 1 run

3.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

3.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

3.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

3.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

3.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

2.6
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

2.5
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

2.4
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

2.3
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

2.2
.

OE Robinson to Weatherald, 0 runs

2.1
1

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 1 run

1.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

1.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

1.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

1.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 0 runs

1.1
4

Hudson-Prentice to Weatherald, 4 leg byes

0.6
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.5
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.4
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.3
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.2
2

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 2 runs

0.1
.

OE Robinson to Rishi Patel, 0 runs