Match details Sussex vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

SUS
SUS

(0 ov.) 3/0

LEI
LEI

328

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Sussex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersHughes Daniel, Clark Tom, Ibrahim Danial, Leaning Jack, Coles James Matthew, Simpson John, Tear Charlie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Carson Jack, Robinson Oliver, Crocombe Henry T
BenchAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carter Oliver, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Haines Tom, Henry Troy, Hunt Sean Frank, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, McAndrew Nathan John, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Price Tom, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Weatherald Jake, Holland Ian, Budinger SG, Tattersall Jonathan, Eskinazi Stevie, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Helm Tom, Scriven Tom, Patel Ajaz
BenchAhmed Rehan, Davey Josh, Green Alex M, Hill Lewis, Hull Josh, Mike Ben, Singh Yadvinder, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Wood Sam

Venue Guide

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