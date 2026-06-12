Highlights Yorkshire vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

YOR
YOR

(96 ov.) 386/6

WAR
WAR
95.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs

95.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs

95.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs

95.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs

95.2
2

Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 2 runs

95.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs

94.6
.

MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 0 runs

94.5
.

MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 0 runs

94.4
2

MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 2 runs

94.3
.

MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 0 runs

94.2
.

MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 0 runs

94.1
.

MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 0 runs

93.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs

93.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs

93.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs

93.3
W

Hannon-Dalby to Cliff, appeal, wicket (caught - Cliff)

93.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 1 run

93.1
4

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 4 runs

92.6
.

MJ Suthar to Cliff, 0 runs

92.5
.

MJ Suthar to Cliff, 0 runs

92.4
.

MJ Suthar to Cliff, 0 runs

92.3
.

MJ Suthar to Cliff, 0 runs

92.2
W

MJ Suthar to Luxton, appeal, wicket (lbw - Luxton)

92.1
3

MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 3 runs

91.6
1

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 1 run

91.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 0 runs

91.4
4

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 4 runs

91.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 0 runs

91.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 0 runs

91.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run

90.6
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

90.5
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

90.4
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

90.3
6

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 6 runs

90.2
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

90.1
4

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 4 runs

89.6
4

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 4 runs

89.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 0 runs

89.4
4

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 4 runs

89.3
2

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 2 runs

89.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 0 runs

89.1
2

Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 2 runs

88.6
4

Barker to Luxton, 4 runs

88.5
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

88.4
2

Barker to Luxton, 2 runs

88.3
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

88.2
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

88.1
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

87.6
.

Bamber to Bairstow, 0 runs

87.5
.

Bamber to Bairstow, appeal

87.4
6

Bamber to Bairstow, 6 runs

87.3
4

Bamber to Bairstow, 4 runs

87.2
.

Bamber to Bairstow, 0 runs

87.1
.

Bamber to Bairstow, 0 runs

86.6
1

Barker to Bairstow, 1 run

86.5
.

Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs

86.4
.

Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs

86.3
.

Barker to Bairstow, appeal

86.2
1

Barker to Luxton, 1 run

86.2
2

Barker to Luxton, 2 no balls

86.1
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

85.6
.

Bamber to Bairstow, 0 runs

85.5
1

Bamber to Luxton, 1 run

85.5
2

Bamber to Luxton, 2 no balls

85.4
4

Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs

85.3
1

Bamber to Bairstow, 1 run

85.2
1

Bamber to Luxton, 1 run

85.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

84.6
.

Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs

84.5
1

Barker to Luxton, 1 run

84.4
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

84.3
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

84.2
1

Barker to Bairstow, 1 run

84.1
.

Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs

83.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

83.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

83.4
3

Bamber to Bairstow, 3 runs

83.3
2

Bamber to Bairstow, 2 runs

83.2
.

Bamber to Bairstow, 0 runs

83.1
1

Bamber to Luxton, 1 run

82.6
.

Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs

82.5
.

Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs

82.4
.

Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs

82.3
4

Barker to Bairstow, 4 runs

82.2
.

Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs

82.1
1

Barker to Luxton, 1 run

81.6
.

Bamber to Bairstow, appeal

81.5
W

Bamber to Revis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Revis)

81.4
.

Bamber to Revis, 0 runs

81.3
.

Bamber to Revis, 0 runs

81.3
2

Bamber to Revis, 2 no balls

81.2
.

Bamber to Revis, 0 runs

81.1
.

Bamber to Revis, 0 runs

80.6
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

80.5
2

Barker to Luxton, 2 runs

80.4
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

80.3
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

80.2
3

Barker to Revis, 3 runs

80.1
.

Barker to Revis, 0 runs

79.6
.

Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs

79.5
1

Mousley to Revis, 1 run

79.4
.

Mousley to Revis, 0 runs

79.3
.

Mousley to Revis, 0 runs

79.2
.

Mousley to Revis, 0 runs

79.1
.

Mousley to Revis, 0 runs

78.6
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

78.5
4

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 4 runs

78.4
1

MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run

78.3
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

78.2
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

78.1
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

77.6
2

Mousley to Luxton, 2 runs

77.5
.

Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs

77.4
.

Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs

77.2
2

Mousley to Revis, 2 runs

77.1
2

Mousley to Revis, 2 runs

76.6
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, appeal

76.5
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

76.4
4

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 4 runs

76.3
1

MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run

76.2
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

76.1
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

75.6
.

Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs

75.5
.

Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs

75.4
.

Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs

75.3
1

Mousley to Revis, 1 run

75.2
4

Mousley to Revis, 4 runs

75.1
.

Mousley to Revis, 0 runs

74.6
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

74.5
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

74.4
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

74.3
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

74.2
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

74.1
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

73.6
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

73.5
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

73.4
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

73.3
1

Webster to Luxton, 1 run

73.2
2

Webster to Luxton, 2 runs

73.1
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

72.6
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

72.5
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

72.4
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

72.3
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

72.2
1

MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run

72.1
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

71.6
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

71.5
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

71.5
2

Webster to Luxton, 2 no balls

71.4
4

Webster to Luxton, 4 runs

71.3
2

Webster to Luxton, 2 runs

71.2
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

71.1
1

Webster to Revis, 1 run

70.6
1

MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run

70.5
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

70.4
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

70.3
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

70.2
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

70.1
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

69.6
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

69.5
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

69.4
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

69.3
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

69.2
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

69.1
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

68.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

68.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

68.3
1

Bamber to Luxton, 1 run

68.2
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

68.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

67.6
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

67.5
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

67.4
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

67.3
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

67.2
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

67.1
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

66.6
2

Bamber to Luxton, 2 runs

66.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

66.4
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

66.3
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

66.2
4

Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs

66.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

65.6
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

65.5
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

65.4
.

Webster to Revis, 0 runs

65.3
1

Webster to Luxton, 1 run

65.2
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

65.1
1

Webster to Revis, 1 run

64.6
4

Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs

64.5
1

Bamber to Revis, 1 run

64.4
.

Bamber to Revis, 0 runs

64.3
.

Bamber to Revis, 0 runs

64.2
4

Bamber to Revis, 4 runs

64.1
.

Bamber to Revis, 0 runs

63.6
1

Barnard to Revis, 1 run

63.5
.

Barnard to Revis, 0 runs

63.4
4

Barnard to Revis, 4 runs

63.3
3

Barnard to Luxton, 3 runs

63.2
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

63.1
1

Barnard to Revis, 1 run

62.6
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

62.5
6

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 6 runs

62.4
1

MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run

62.3
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

62.2
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

62.1
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

61.6
.

Barnard to Revis, 0 runs

61.5
.

Barnard to Revis, 0 runs

61.4
1

Barnard to Luxton, 1 run

61.3
1

Barnard to Revis, 1 run

61.2
.

Barnard to Revis, 0 runs

60.5
1

MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run

60.4
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

60.3
1

MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run

60.2
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

60.1
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

59.6
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

59.5
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

59.4
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

59.3
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

59.2
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

59.1
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

58.6
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

58.5
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

58.4
4

MJ Suthar to Revis, 4 runs

58.3
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

58.2
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

58.1
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

57.6
2

Barnard to Luxton, 2 runs

57.5
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

57.4
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

57.3
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

57.2
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

57.1
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

56.6
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

56.5
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

56.4
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

56.3
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

56.2
.

MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs

56.1
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

55.6
.

Barnard to Revis, 0 runs

55.5
W

Barnard to Wharton, appeal, wicket (caught - Wharton)

55.4
.

Barnard to Wharton, 0 runs

55.3
.

Barnard to Wharton, 0 runs

55.2
1

Barnard to Luxton, 1 run

55.1
2

Barnard to Luxton, 2 runs

54.6
1lb

MJ Suthar to Luxton, leg bye, appeal

54.5
1

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 1 run

54.4
.

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs

54.3
.

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs

54.2
.

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs

54.1
.

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs

53.6
1

Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 1 run

53.5
2

Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 2 runs

53.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 0 runs

53.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run

53.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

53.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

52.6
.

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs

52.5
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

52.4
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

52.3
1

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 1 run

52.2
.

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs

52.1
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

51.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 0 runs

51.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 0 runs

51.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 0 runs

51.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run

51.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

51.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

50.6
4

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 4 runs

50.5
.

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs

50.4
.

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs

50.3
.

MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs

50.2
W

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, appeal, wicket (stumped - Whiteman)

50.1
.

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 0 runs

49.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

49.5
1

Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 1 run

49.4
1

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run

49.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

49.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 1 run

49.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 0 runs

48.6
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

48.5
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

48.4
1

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 1 run

48.3
4

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 4 runs

48.2
.

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 0 runs

48.1
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

47.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 0 runs

47.5
4

Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 4 runs

47.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 0 runs

47.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 0 runs

46.6
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

46.5
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

46.4
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

46.3
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

46.2
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

46.1
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

45.6
1

Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 1 run

45.5
1

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run

45.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

45.3
3

Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 3 runs

45.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run

45.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

44.6
4

Barnard to Whiteman, 4 runs

44.5
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

44.4
4

Barnard to Whiteman, 4 runs

44.3
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

44.2
1

Barnard to Luxton, 1 run

44.1
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

43.6
1

Bamber to Luxton, 1 run

43.5
4

Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs

43.4
1

Bamber to Whiteman, 1 run

43.3
4

Bamber to Whiteman, 4 runs

43.2
4

Bamber to Whiteman, 4 runs

43.1
.

Bamber to Whiteman, 0 runs

42.6
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

42.5
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

42.4
1

Barnard to Whiteman, 1 run

42.3
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

42.2
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

42.1
1

Barnard to Luxton, 1 run

41.6
.

Bamber to Whiteman, 0 runs

41.5
1

Bamber to Luxton, 1 run

41.4
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

41.3
5

Bamber to Whiteman, 5 runs

41.2
.

Bamber to Whiteman, 0 runs

41.1
.

Bamber to Whiteman, 0 runs

40.6
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

40.5
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

40.4
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

40.3
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

40.2
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

40.1
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

40.1
3

Barker to Whiteman, 2 no balls + 1 run

39.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

39.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

39.2
1

Bamber to Luxton, 1 run

39.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

38.6
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

38.5
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

38.4
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

38.3
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

38.2
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

38.1
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

37.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

37.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

37.4
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

37.3
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

37.2
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

37.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

37.1
2

Bamber to Luxton, 2 no balls

36.6
.

Barker to Whiteman, appeal

36.5
.

Barker to Whiteman, appeal

36.4
1

Barker to Luxton, 1 run

36.3
1

Barker to Whiteman, 1 run

36.2
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

36.1
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

35.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

35.5
4

Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs

35.4
4

Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs

35.3
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

35.2
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

35.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

34.6
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

34.5
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

34.4
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

34.3
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

34.2
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

34.1
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

33.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

33.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

33.4
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

33.3
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

33.2
2

Bamber to Luxton, 2 runs

33.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

32.6
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

32.5
4

Barker to Whiteman, 4 runs

32.4
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

32.3
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

32.2
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

32.1
.

Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs

31.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

31.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

31.4
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

31.3
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

31.2
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

31.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

30.6
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

30.5
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

30.4
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

30.3
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

30.2
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

30.1
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

29.6
1

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 1 run

29.5
.

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 0 runs

29.4
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

29.3
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

29.2
1

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 1 run

29.1
2

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 2 runs

28.6
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

28.5
2

Barnard to Luxton, 2 runs

28.4
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

28.3
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

28.2
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

28.1
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

27.6
.

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 0 runs

27.5
.

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, appeal

27.4
4

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 4 runs

27.3
2

MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 2 runs

27.2
3

Luxton defends for 3 runs.

27.1
.

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs

26.6
.

Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs

26.5
W

Barnard to Lyth, appeal, wicket (caught - Lyth)

26.4
1

Barnard to Luxton, 1 run

26.3
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

26.2
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

26.1
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

25.6
1

MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run

25.5
1

MJ Suthar to Lyth, 1 run

25.4
.

MJ Suthar to Lyth, 0 runs

25.3
.

MJ Suthar to Lyth, 0 runs

25.2
.

MJ Suthar to Lyth, 0 runs

25.1
.

MJ Suthar to Lyth, 0 runs

24.6
4

Barnard to Luxton, 4 runs

24.6
2

Barnard to Luxton, 2 no balls

24.5
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

24.4
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

24.3
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

24.3
6

Barnard to Luxton, 2 no balls + 4 runs

24.2
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

24.1
.

Barnard to Luxton, appeal

23.6
1

Webster to Luxton, leg bye

23.5
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

23.4
4

Webster to Luxton, 4 runs

23.3
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

23.2
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

23.1
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

22.6
.

Barnard to Lyth, 0 runs

22.5
.

Barnard to Lyth, 0 runs

22.4
1

Barnard to Luxton, 1 run

22.3
.

Barnard to Luxton, appeal

22.2
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

22.1
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

21.6
.

Webster to Lyth, 0 runs

21.5
.

Webster to Lyth, 0 runs

21.4
.

Webster to Lyth, 0 runs

21.3
.

Webster to Lyth, 0 runs

21.2
.

Webster to Lyth, 0 runs

21.1
.

Webster to Lyth, 0 runs

20.6
3

Barnard to Lyth, 3 runs

20.5
.

Barnard to Lyth, 0 runs

20.4
.

Barnard to Lyth, 0 runs

20.3
.

Barnard to Lyth, 0 runs

20.2
1

Barnard to Luxton, 1 run

20.1
4

Barnard to Luxton, 4 leg byes

19.7
.

Webster to Lyth, 0 runs

19.6
.

Webster to Lyth, 0 runs

19.5
1

Webster to Luxton, 1 run

19.4
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

19.3
.

Webster to Luxton, 0 runs

19.2
1lb

Lyth plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

19.1
nb

No ball. Lyth plays a defensive stroke for 4 leg byes.

18.6
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

18.5
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

18.4
.

Barnard to Luxton, appeal

18.3
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

18.2
.

Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs

18.1
.

Barnard to Luxton, appeal

17.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

17.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

17.4
4

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 4 runs

17.3
3

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 3 runs

17.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

17.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

16.6
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

16.5
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

16.4
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

16.3
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

16.2
1

Bamber to Luxton, 1 run

16.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

15.6
4

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 4 runs

15.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

15.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

15.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

15.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

15.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

14.6
1

Bamber to Lyth, 1 run

14.5
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

14.4
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

14.3
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

14.2
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

14.1
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

13.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

13.5
1

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 1 run

13.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

13.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

13.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

13.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs

12.6
4

Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs

12.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

12.4
1

Bamber to Lyth, 1 run

12.3
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

12.2
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

12.1
4

Bamber to Lyth, 4 runs

11.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

11.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

11.4
4

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 4 runs

11.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

11.2
3

Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 3 runs

11.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run

10.6
2

Bamber to Lyth, 2 runs

10.5
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

10.4
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

10.3
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

10.2
.

Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs

10.1
.

Bamber to Lyth, appeal

9.6
4

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 4 runs

9.5
4

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 4 runs

9.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

9.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

9.2
4

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 4 runs

9.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs

8.6
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

8.5
2

Barker to Lyth, 2 runs

8.4
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

8.3
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

8.2
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

8.1
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

7.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

7.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

7.4
2

Bamber to Luxton, 2 runs

7.3
.

Bamber to Luxton, appeal

7.2
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

7.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

6.6
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

6.5
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

6.4
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

6.3
4

Barker to Lyth, 4 leg byes

6.2
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

6.1
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

5.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

5.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

5.4
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

5.3
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

5.2
4

Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs

5.1
2

Bamber to Luxton, 2 runs

4.6
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

4.5
1

Barker to Luxton, 1 run

4.4
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

4.3
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

4.2
.

Barker to Luxton, 0 runs

4.1
1

Barker to Lyth, 1 run

3.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

3.6
2

Bamber to Luxton, 2 no balls

3.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

3.4
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

3.3
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

3.2
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

3.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

2.6
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

2.5
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

2.4
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

2.3
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

2.2
.

Barker to Lyth, appeal

2.1
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

1.6
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

1.5
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

1.4
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

1.3
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bamber to Luxton, appeal

1.1
.

Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs

0.6
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

0.5
2

Barker to Lyth, 2 runs

0.4
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

0.3
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

0.2
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs

0.1
.

Barker to Lyth, 0 runs