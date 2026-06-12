Highlights Yorkshire vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 12.06.2026
Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 2 runs
MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Hill, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cliff, appeal, wicket (caught - Cliff)
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Cliff, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Cliff, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Cliff, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Cliff, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, appeal, wicket (lbw - Luxton)
MJ Suthar to Bairstow, 3 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 6 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bairstow, 2 runs
Barker to Luxton, 4 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 2 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Bairstow, 0 runs
Bamber to Bairstow, appeal
Bamber to Bairstow, 6 runs
Bamber to Bairstow, 4 runs
Bamber to Bairstow, 0 runs
Bamber to Bairstow, 0 runs
Barker to Bairstow, 1 run
Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs
Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs
Barker to Bairstow, appeal
Barker to Luxton, 1 run
Barker to Luxton, 2 no balls
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Bairstow, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 2 no balls
Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs
Bamber to Bairstow, 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 1 run
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Bairstow, 1 run
Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Bairstow, 3 runs
Bamber to Bairstow, 2 runs
Bamber to Bairstow, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 1 run
Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs
Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs
Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs
Barker to Bairstow, 4 runs
Barker to Bairstow, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 1 run
Bamber to Bairstow, appeal
Bamber to Revis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Revis)
Bamber to Revis, 0 runs
Bamber to Revis, 0 runs
Bamber to Revis, 2 no balls
Bamber to Revis, 0 runs
Bamber to Revis, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 2 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Revis, 3 runs
Barker to Revis, 0 runs
Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs
Mousley to Revis, 1 run
Mousley to Revis, 0 runs
Mousley to Revis, 0 runs
Mousley to Revis, 0 runs
Mousley to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
Mousley to Luxton, 2 runs
Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs
Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs
Mousley to Revis, 2 runs
Mousley to Revis, 2 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, appeal
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs
Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs
Mousley to Luxton, 0 runs
Mousley to Revis, 1 run
Mousley to Revis, 4 runs
Mousley to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Luxton, 1 run
Webster to Luxton, 2 runs
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Luxton, 2 no balls
Webster to Luxton, 4 runs
Webster to Luxton, 2 runs
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 2 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 0 runs
Webster to Luxton, 1 run
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Revis, 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs
Bamber to Revis, 1 run
Bamber to Revis, 0 runs
Bamber to Revis, 0 runs
Bamber to Revis, 4 runs
Bamber to Revis, 0 runs
Barnard to Revis, 1 run
Barnard to Revis, 0 runs
Barnard to Revis, 4 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 3 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Revis, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 6 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Revis, 0 runs
Barnard to Revis, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 1 run
Barnard to Revis, 1 run
Barnard to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Revis, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 2 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Revis, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
Barnard to Revis, 0 runs
Barnard to Wharton, appeal, wicket (caught - Wharton)
Barnard to Wharton, 0 runs
Barnard to Wharton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 1 run
Barnard to Luxton, 2 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, leg bye, appeal
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Wharton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Wharton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, appeal, wicket (stumped - Whiteman)
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Whiteman, 3 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 4 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 4 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 1 run
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs
Bamber to Whiteman, 1 run
Bamber to Whiteman, 4 runs
Bamber to Whiteman, 4 runs
Bamber to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 1 run
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 1 run
Bamber to Whiteman, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Whiteman, 5 runs
Bamber to Whiteman, 0 runs
Bamber to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 2 no balls + 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 2 no balls
Barker to Whiteman, appeal
Barker to Whiteman, appeal
Barker to Luxton, 1 run
Barker to Whiteman, 1 run
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 2 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 4 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barker to Whiteman, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 2 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 2 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, appeal
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 4 runs
MJ Suthar to Whiteman, 2 runs
Luxton defends for 3 runs.
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Whiteman, 0 runs
Barnard to Lyth, appeal, wicket (caught - Lyth)
Barnard to Luxton, 1 run
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Luxton, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Lyth, 1 run
MJ Suthar to Lyth, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Lyth, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Lyth, 0 runs
MJ Suthar to Lyth, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 4 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 2 no balls
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 2 no balls + 4 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, appeal
Webster to Luxton, leg bye
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Luxton, 4 runs
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Lyth, 0 runs
Barnard to Lyth, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 1 run
Barnard to Luxton, appeal
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Lyth, 0 runs
Webster to Lyth, 0 runs
Webster to Lyth, 0 runs
Webster to Lyth, 0 runs
Webster to Lyth, 0 runs
Webster to Lyth, 0 runs
Barnard to Lyth, 3 runs
Barnard to Lyth, 0 runs
Barnard to Lyth, 0 runs
Barnard to Lyth, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 1 run
Barnard to Luxton, 4 leg byes
Webster to Lyth, 0 runs
Webster to Lyth, 0 runs
Webster to Luxton, 1 run
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
Webster to Luxton, 0 runs
Lyth plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.
No ball. Lyth plays a defensive stroke for 4 leg byes.
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, appeal
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, 0 runs
Barnard to Luxton, appeal
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 3 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 1 run
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 1 run
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Lyth, 3 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 1 run
Bamber to Lyth, 2 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Lyth, appeal
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 2 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 2 runs
Bamber to Luxton, appeal
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 4 leg byes
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 4 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 2 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 1 run
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 1 run
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 2 no balls
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, appeal
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Bamber to Luxton, appeal
Bamber to Luxton, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 2 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs
Barker to Lyth, 0 runs