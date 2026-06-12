Match details Yorkshire vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 12.06.2026

First class

YOR
YOR

(96 ov.) 386/6

WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 12, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Luxton William, Whiteman Sam, Wharton James Henry, Bairstow Jonny, Revis Matthew L, Hill George, Bess Dom, Ali Hasan, Cliff Benjamin Michael, White Curtley-Jack
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Akhtar Jawad, Ali Moeen, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Buckingham Jordan, Chohan Jafer, Coad Ben, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hope Shai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Naveen-ul-Haq, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Richardson Jhye, Rickelton Ryan, Root Joe, Sears Ben, Shafique Abdullah, Shakeel Saud, Shutt Jack, Singh Jay, Smith Owen, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Taylor Charlie, Thompson Jordan, Tye Andrew, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wade Alex, Wiese David

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersDavies Alex, Yates Robert, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Webster Beau, Barnard Ed, Malik Zen, Suthar Manav, Barker Keith, Bamber Ethan, Hannon-Dalby Oliver
BenchAli Tazeem Chaudry, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gilchrist Nathan, Gleeson Richard, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Maxwell Glenn, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Young Will

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet