Match details Rajasthan vs Railways First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

RAJ
RAJ
RAI
RAI

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Rajasthan Squad

PlayersAhmed Khaleel, Chahar Deepak, Chahar Rahul, Changra Mohit, Chauhan Shiva, Chelani Amol Sanjay, Choudhary Deepak, Choudhary M, Godara Sumit, Hooda Deepak, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Roy Hrituraj, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Kartik, Singh Jaideep, Singh Kukna Ajay, Suthar Manav, Tomar Abhijeet
Benchno information yet

Railways Squad

PlayersAhuja Suraj, Chaudhari Ayan B, Chaudhary Shivam, Harsh Vishal, khan Zubair Ali, Merai Bhargav, Pandey Akash, Saif Mohammad, Sangwan Himanshu, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Ashish, Singh Pratham, Singh Vivek, Yadav Ansh, Yadav Kunal, Yadav Upendra
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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