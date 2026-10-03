Match details Rajasthan vs Railways First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Ranji Trophy 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Rajasthan Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Khaleel, Chahar Deepak, Chahar Rahul, Changra Mohit, Chauhan Shiva, Chelani Amol Sanjay, Choudhary Deepak, Choudhary M, Godara Sumit, Hooda Deepak, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Roy Hrituraj, Sharma Ashok, Sharma Kartik, Singh Jaideep, Singh Kukna Ajay, Suthar Manav, Tomar Abhijeet
|Bench
|no information yet
Railways Squad
|Players
|Ahuja Suraj, Chaudhari Ayan B, Chaudhary Shivam, Harsh Vishal, khan Zubair Ali, Merai Bhargav, Pandey Akash, Saif Mohammad, Sangwan Himanshu, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Adarsh Pushpendra, Singh Ashish, Singh Pratham, Singh Vivek, Yadav Ansh, Yadav Kunal, Yadav Upendra
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet