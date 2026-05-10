Kartik Sharma News View all If you are interested in the latest news about Kartik Sharma, here you can find out the most relevant ones: how many cricket training sessions he has per week, what tournaments he is preparing for and how he copes with the challenges on the cricket field.

International Career

Kartik Sharma was born on 19 January 2000 in Gurgaon, Haryana. A dynamic left-handed batsman who can also contribute with right-arm off-spin, Kartik has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in the Indian domestic circuit. He primarily represents Haryana in domestic matches and has become a household name through his exploits in the Indian Premier League.

Kartik's journey toward the national team has been defined by a "knocking down the door" approach. While the competition for the Indian top order remains fierce in 2026, Kartik has been a regular fixture in India 'A' tours and High-Performance camps. His ability to maintain a high strike rate against both pace and spin has made him a vital asset for any white-ball squad.

He first gained national attention as a standout performer in the Under-19 circuit, eventually making his way into the senior Haryana state team. In 2024, Kartik had a blockbuster domestic season, scoring over 800 runs across formats, which led to his first call-up to the Indian squad for the T20 series against the West Indies.

2018–2020

Youth Career: Established himself as the mainstay of the Haryana U-19 team; known for his aggressive intent at the top of the order.

Domestic Debut: Made his first-class debut for Haryana in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, scoring a gritty fifty in his first outing.

2021–2022

White Ball Rise: Became a core member of Haryana's Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squads.

IPL Entry: Picked up as a promising youngster in the IPL, providing depth to the batting lineups.

2023

The Breakthrough: Scored a magnificent 140* in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, showcasing his ability to anchor an innings and explode in the final overs.

Emerging Asia Cup: Represented India 'A' in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, finishing as one of the top three run-getters for the tournament.

2024

National Call-up: In August 2024, he was named in India’s 15-man squad for the T20I series in the West Indies.

August 15: Made his official T20 International debut; struck a quick-fire 28 off 12 balls, including three consecutive sixes against a premier world-class pacer.

2025

ODI Consideration: Included in the ODI probables list for the Champions Trophy.

Consistency: Averaged 55.4 across all List A matches in the 2025 season, making him a statistical leader in the domestic circuit.

2026

World Cup Aspirations: Currently leading the run-scoring charts in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season.

March: Named as the vice-captain for the India 'A' tour to Australia, seen as a direct preparation for his inclusion in the senior Test and ODI squads.

Leagues Participation

Kartik Sharma has been an integral part of several T20 leagues, with his most significant contributions coming in the Indian Premier League, where his left-handed elegance and power-hitting have earned him several accolades.

Indian Premier League

Kartik Sharma’s entry into the IPL is nothing short of legendary. After attending multiple closed-door trials in previous years without success, he entered the IPL 2026 auction with a modest base price of ₹30 lakh. What followed was one of the most intense bidding wars in the tournament's history. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants opened the bidding, but the price quickly bypassed the ₹5 crore mark as Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad joined the fray.

The atmosphere in the auction room turned electric when Chennai Super Kings entered the battle at ₹13.2 crore. CSK were adamant about securing the young wicketkeeper-batter to bolster their middle order. Ultimately, they sealed the deal at a staggering ₹14.20 crore. This record-tying bid made Kartik an overnight millionaire and placed him under the direct wing of his idol, MS Dhoni.

The franchise sees Kartik as a long-term investment who can replicate Dhoni's calm temperament and explosive power-hitting. His statistics justify the hype: in his 12 T20 appearances leading up to the auction, he smashed 28 sixes and maintained a strike rate of over 164. He is expected to debut in the 2026 season as a specialist finisher who can also take over wicketkeeping duties if required.

Year Team Notes 2021–2022 Various Squad member, gained experience under international coaches. 2023–2024 Major Franchise Breakthrough season; scored 350+ runs at a strike rate of 145. 2025–Present Current Team Secured a high-value contract; consistently features in the playing XI.

Domestic Career

Kartik’s domestic career began in the narrow streets of Bharatpur before he moved to structured training. He captained Rajasthan at the U-14 and U-16 levels, consistently outperforming his peers. However, his rise was nearly halted by a four-year period where he couldn't break into the state's senior playing XI. During this "dark phase," he considered quitting, but the Chahar family in Agra pushed him to keep training.

His persistence paid off in the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy. Playing against a veteran Uttarakhand attack, Kartik displayed technical brilliance to score 113 runs, proving he wasn't just a "white-ball slogger." In List A cricket, he topped the charts for Rajasthan, amassing 445 runs in just 9 matches. His most notable domestic quality is his "baggage-free" batting; whether facing international bowlers or domestic veterans, Kartik maintains the same aggressive intent, a trait that led legendary cricketer Kevin Pietersen to share his videos on social media with the caption, "Who is this?"

Records and Achievements

Kartik Sharma has consistently broken records at the regional level and is now setting his sights on international milestones.

2019

Awarded "Best Junior Cricketer" by the Haryana Cricket Association.

2023

Became the second-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs for Haryana in List A cricket.

Set a record for the most sixes hit by an uncapped Indian player in a single Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season.

2024

Recorded a century on his 'A' team debut against South Africa 'A'.

Finished the IPL season with the highest strike rate among Indian left-handed batsmen in the middle overs.

2025

Holds the record for the most runs scored by a Haryana batsman in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy edition (642 runs).

Personal Life

Kartik Sharma hails from a supportive family in Gurgaon. He has managed to balance the pressures of high-level sports with a grounded personal life, often returning to his roots during the off-season.

Family

Kartik was born into a middle-class family with a deep love for cricket. His father, Manoj Sharma, was an aspiring bowler whose own career was cut short by injury. Manoj and Kartik's mother, Radha, made unimaginable sacrifices to keep Kartik's dream alive. To pay for coaching, travel, and equipment, they sold their farmland in Bahnera village and Radha’s gold jewelry. At one point, during a domestic tour, Kartik and his father were forced to stay in a night shelter and skip meals because they had run out of money.

Finance

As of March 2026, Kartik’s net worth has skyrocketed to approximately 15–18 crore. His primary wealth comes from his record-breaking 14.2 crore IPL contract with CSK. This contract alone has fundamentally rewritten his family’s destiny, moving them from poverty to financial security. He also earns through his BCCI domestic retainers and is currently being courted by major sportswear brands for multi-year endorsement deals.

Home and Cars

The "Golden Boy of Bharatpur" is currently planning a significant move for his family. While they spent years in a humble home, Kartik’s first priority after the auction was to renovate his ancestral property and look for a modern residence in Jaipur or Chennai. Regarding his car collection, he remains humble. While he has been seen testing high-end SUVs, his first purchase was a luxury vehicle for his parents to replace the years of difficult travel they endured to support his training.

Scandals

Kartik has maintained a clean image, though he is known for his "naughty" and fearless personality. His mentor, Kalu Charan Chahar, jokingly calls him a "Shaitaan" (devil) because of his audacity on the field. One minor "scandal" involved a match where Kartik won the toss and ignored the team strategy of bowling first on a green pitch, choosing to bat instead because he "wanted to ensure he got a turn to bat." Beyond this youthful exuberance, he has no history of disciplinary issues or negative controversies.

Fans

Kartik’s story has made him a hero for small-town India. He currently has over 120,000 followers on Instagram, where his "farmer’s son to IPL star" narrative resonates with millions. Fans often call him "Junior Dhoni" because of his calm reaction to his massive auction price; while his family danced and celebrated, Kartik was famously seen in tears, overwhelmed by the realization that his family’s years of hunger and sacrifice were finally over.