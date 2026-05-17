Match details Guyana Harpy Eagles vs TT Red Force First class West Indies Championship 17.05.2026

First classProvidence Stadium, Providence
GUY
GUY
TRF
TRF

Match Info

Match:West Indies Championship 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, May 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 17, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Providence Stadium, Providence, Guyana
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad

Players
BenchJoseph Shamar, Nandu Matthew, Nedd Ashmead Romano

TT Red Force Squad

Players
BenchMohan Vikash, Muhammad Uthman

Venue Guide

StadiumProvidence Stadium
CityProvidence
Capacity15000
EndsMedia Centre End
Hosts toPavillion End