Shamar Joseph News View all Be the first to find out everything about cricketer Shamar Joseph: how his training is going, what position he occupies in the team, what results he has already shown in the matches he has played, and what he is striving for. AI Simulation, South Africa vs West Indies | Composed chase hands West Indies opening win in Paarl As per ChatGPT, the West Indies will begin the T20I series with a four-wicket victory over South Africa in Paarl. A competitive first-innings total from the hosts proved insufficient as a controlled chase, built around a steady middle-overs stand, guided the visitors home with three balls to spare. Shamar Joseph WI call-up Johann Layne for India Tests as replacement for injured Shamar Joseph Shamar Joseph Watch, CPL | Shamar Joseph stuns Rassie van der Dussen with an inswinging beauty Shamar Joseph AI Simulation, WI vs PAK | West Indies claim three-match series with close-fought nine-run win against Pakistan Shamar Joseph Watch, WI vs AUS । Controversial decision costs Shamar Joseph his five-wicket haul

International career Shamar Joseph’s journey from a small village in Guyana to international cricket has been incredible. His rise to fame started with hard work and determination, and his debut for the West Indies in early 2024 marked a significant milestone. Here's a breakdown of his international career by year: 2023:

December: Shamar Joseph was named as one of seven uncapped players for the West Indies Test squad for the 2023–2025 ICC World Test Championship, ahead of their tour to Australia.

2024:

January 17: Joseph played his first Test match for the West Indies against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. He impressed everyone by scoring 36 runs off 41 balls in his first innings. This made him the highest-scoring West Indian number 11 batsman on Test debut.



January 18: In his debut Test, Joseph took five wickets. He became the tenth player from the West Indies to take a five-wicket haul on debut. He also made history by taking a wicket off his very first delivery, dismissing Australian batsman Steve Smith.



January 28: In his second Test match, Joseph took 8 wickets, including 7/68 in the second innings. This helped the West Indies win by 8 runs, securing their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years. He also took the last wicket of the match, dismissing Hazlewood to seal the win.



February: Due to his impressive performances, Cricket West Indies confirmed an international retainer contract for Joseph.



February: Joseph won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for January 2024, becoming the first West Indian to win this honor.



May: Joseph was selected for the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, despite being an uncapped player. Joseph’s rapid progress in international cricket is remarkable, and his performances have won the hearts of fans and earned him well-deserved recognition.

Indian Premier League Shamar Joseph’s path to the IPL has seen some twists, but his performances have earned him a spot. Here's a look at his IPL career so far, and what’s in store for him in 2025. Year Team Auction Price Role Details 2024 Lucknow Super Giants - Replacement Bowler Replaced Mark Wood after his injury, but didn’t play much. 2025 Lucknow Super Giants ₹75 Lakhs Fast Bowler Bought at IPL 2025 auction after a bidding contest with Mumbai Indians. Shamar Joseph was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹75 Lakhs in the 2025 IPL auction. There was a bidding fight between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, but after Mumbai raised their RTM card, Lucknow secured Joseph. He will join the team as a fast bowler. His job will likely be to strengthen the pace attack and support the team with his skillful bowling. Joseph’s recent international performances show that he has what it takes to be a valuable player in IPL 2025.

Domestic career Shamar Joseph began his cricket career with support from Romario Shepherd, who helped him join the Guyana cricket team. He connected with key people like Esuan Crandon, the head coach, and Leon Johnson, the captain. His debut in Division 1 cricket was impressive, taking 6 wickets for 13 runs. Joseph's skills were recognized when he took 8 wickets in a trial match, which led to his call-up to first-class cricket. He also played club cricket for the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) Sports Club in Georgetown. In 2023, Joseph was selected by the Guyana Harpy Eagles for the Regional Four Day Competition. He made his first-class debut on 1 February 2023 against Barbados and took 5 wickets for 41 runs in a match against Windward Islands. Joseph was brought in as a net bowler by Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). After an injury to Keemo Paul, Joseph joined the team. He impressed with his fast bowling and played a key role in the team's success, which led them to win the 2023 CPL title. He made his T20 debut on 17 September 2023 against Barbados Royals. In October 2023, Joseph debuted in List A cricket for Guyana in the Super50 Cup against Barbados. Later, he was named to the West Indies A team for their tour of South Africa, where he took 12 wickets in the first-class series against South Africa A. In early 2024, Joseph joined Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League as a partial replacement for Gus Atkinson. In February 2024, Lucknow Super Giants selected him for the IPL as a replacement for Mark Wood. Joseph debuted in the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders and bowled one of the longest overs in IPL history, conceding 22 runs in 10 balls.

Records and achievements Shamar Joseph has achieved a lot in his cricket career, gaining several notable awards and setting impressive records. Awards: Player of the Series (2024) – Joseph was recognized for his great bowling in the series, taking 13 wickets. He became the first West Indian to win this award in a debut Test series.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month (January 2024) – He became the first West Indian cricketer to win this award. His performance in the Test series against Australia, including taking 7 wickets for 68 runs in Brisbane, earned him this recognition. Records: Bowling Speed – Joseph is known for consistently bowling at speeds over 140 kph.

Longest IPL Over – He bowled one of the longest overs in IPL history, lasting 10 balls.

Highest Score by a West Indian Number 11 – Joseph set the record for the highest score by a West Indian number 11 batsman on Test debut.

First Delivery Wicket in Test Cricket – Joseph became only the second West Indian bowler to take a wicket with his first delivery in Test cricket, after Tyrell Johnson.

Five-Wicket Haul on Debut – Joseph took 5 wickets in his debut Test match on 18 January 2024, becoming the tenth West Indian to do so.

Double Achievement in Test Cricket – Joseph became the second bowler, after Nathan Lyon, to take a wicket on his first ball and achieve a five-wicket haul on debut.

First West Indian to Score 50+ and Take Five Wickets on Debut – He became the first West Indian to both score over 50 runs and take five wickets on Test debut.

First West Indian to Win Player of the Series on Debut – Joseph was the first West Indian to win the Player of the Series award in his debut Test series, and only the eleventh player to achieve this.

First West Indian to Win ICC Men’s Player of the Month – He made history as the first-ever West Indian player to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.