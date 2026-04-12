Match details Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles First class West Indies Championship 12.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|West Indies Championship 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, May 17, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Windward Islands Volcanoes Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Nicklaus Redhead, Robinson Jerlani
Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Joseph Shamar, Nandu Matthew, Nedd Ashmead Romano
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Arnos Vale Ground
|City
|Kingstown
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|Airport End
|Hosts to