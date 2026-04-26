Match details Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles First class West Indies Championship 26.04.2026

First classArnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
WIN
WIN
GUY
GUY

Match Info

Match:West Indies Championship 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, May 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, April 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Windward Islands Volcanoes Squad

Players
BenchNicklaus Redhead, Robinson Jerlani

Guyana Harpy Eagles Squad

Players
BenchJoseph Shamar, Nandu Matthew, Nedd Ashmead Romano

Venue Guide

StadiumArnos Vale Ground
CityKingstown
Capacityno information yet
EndsAirport End
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