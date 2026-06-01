Match details Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Amo Sharks List a Regional List A Tournament 01.06.2026

List a

BAD
BAD

215

AMS
AMS

308

Match Info

Match:Regional List A Tournament 2026
Date:Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 01, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Amo Sharks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet