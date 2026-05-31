Match details Speen Ghar Tigers vs Boost Defenders List a Regional List A Tournament 31.05.2026

List aGhazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
SPE

223

BOO
BOO

222

Match Info

Match:Regional List A Tournament 2026
Date:Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Speen Ghar Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Boost Defenders Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumGhazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
CityGhazi Amanullah Khan
Capacity14000
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2