Match details Speen Ghar Tigers vs Mis-E-Ainak Knights List a Regional List A Tournament 02.06.2026

List aGhazi Amanullah Khan
SPE
SPE

254

MIS
MIS

252

Match Info

Match:Regional List A Tournament 2026
Date:Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium, Ghazi Amanullah Khan, Afghanistan
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Speen Ghar Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mis-E-Ainak Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumGhazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
CityGhazi Amanullah Khan
Capacity14000
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2