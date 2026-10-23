Match details South Australian Scorpions vs ACT Meteors List a National Cricket League, Women 21.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|National Cricket League, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, January 21, 2027 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Australian Scorpions Squad
ACT Meteors Squad
|Players
|Bowdler Paris, Carroll Rachel, Cooke Zoe, Dignam Grace, Elwiss Georgia, Ferling Holly, Genford Angelina, Hunter Amy, Leeson Carly, Lyons Grace, Mehta Shivani, Mushangwe Anesu Catherine, Porter Olivia, Sutcliffe Gabrielle, Wikman Annie, Wilde Stella
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Karen Rolton Oval
|City
|Adelaide
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|End 1
|Hosts to
|End 2
Match has not started yet