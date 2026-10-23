Match details South Australian Scorpions vs ACT Meteors List a National Cricket League, Women 21.01.2027

List a

Adelaide

SOU
SOU
ACT
ACT

Match Info

Match:National Cricket League, Women 26/27
Date:Monday, September 28, 2026 - Saturday, March 20, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 21, 2027 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Australian Scorpions Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Barsby Jemma, Brown Darcie, Clark Maggie, De Broughe Emma, Filsell Emmerson, Johnston Ellie, Larosa Eleanor, Malgioglio Isabella, McGrath Tahlia, Neale Courtney, Patterson Bridget, Penna Madeline, Peterson Kate, Schutt Megan, Webb Courtney, Wellington Amanda, Wilson Ella, Worthley Elizabeth
Benchno information yet

ACT Meteors Squad

PlayersBowdler Paris, Carroll Rachel, Cooke Zoe, Dignam Grace, Elwiss Georgia, Ferling Holly, Genford Angelina, Hunter Amy, Leeson Carly, Lyons Grace, Mehta Shivani, Mushangwe Anesu Catherine, Porter Olivia, Sutcliffe Gabrielle, Wikman Annie, Wilde Stella
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKaren Rolton Oval
CityAdelaide
Capacityno information yet
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2

Match has not started yet