Squads South Australian Scorpions vs ACT Meteors List a National Cricket League, Women 21.01.2027

List a

Adelaide

SOU
SOU
ACT
ACT

Playing

SOU
SOU
ACT
ACT
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Carroll Rachel

no information yet

Cooke Zoe

bowler

Dignam Grace

all rounder

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Filsell Emmerson

all rounder

Genford Angelina

all rounder

Larosa Eleanor

all rounder

Hunter Amy

wicket keeper

Leeson Carly

all rounder

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Lyons Grace

wicket keeper

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Wikman Annie

all rounder

Wilde Stella

no information yet

Wilson Ella

all rounder

Worthley Elizabeth

no information yet

Bench

SOU
SOU
ACT
ACT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet