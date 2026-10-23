Squads South Australian Scorpions vs ACT Meteors List a National Cricket League, Women 21.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Bowdler Paris
batsman
Barsby Jemma
bowler
Carroll Rachel
no information yet
Brown Darcie
bowler
Cooke Zoe
bowler
Clark Maggie
bowler
Dignam Grace
all rounder
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Filsell Emmerson
all rounder
Ferling Holly
bowler
Johnston Ellie
batsman
Genford Angelina
all rounder
Larosa Eleanor
all rounder
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper
Malgioglio Isabella
all rounder
Leeson Carly
all rounder
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Lyons Grace
wicket keeper
Neale Courtney
bowler
Mehta Shivani
bowler
Patterson Bridget
batsman
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Porter Olivia
batsman
Peterson Kate
bowler
Sutcliffe Gabrielle
bowler
Schutt Megan
bowler
Wikman Annie
all rounder
Webb Courtney
batsman
Wilde Stella
no information yet
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Wilson Ella
all rounder
Worthley Elizabeth
no information yet
Match has not started yet