Highlights Derbyshire Falcons vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 04.05.2026
Porter to Clarke, appeal, wicket (caught - Clarke)
Porter to Clarke, 0 runs
Porter to Clarke, 0 runs
Porter to Clarke, 0 runs
Porter to Clarke, 0 runs
Jackson to Clarke, 1 run
Jackson to Clarke, 0 runs
Jackson to Clarke, 4 runs
Jackson to Slater, 1 run
Jackson to Slater, 0 runs
Jackson to Slater, 0 runs
Porter to Clarke, 0 runs
Porter to Clarke, 4 runs
Porter to Clarke, 0 runs
Porter to Clarke, 2 runs
Porter to Clarke, 0 runs
Porter to Slater, 1 run
Jackson to Clarke, 0 runs
Jackson to Darlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Darlow)
Jackson to Darlow, 4 runs
Jackson to Darlow, 0 runs
Jackson to Darlow, wide
Jackson to Darlow, 0 runs
Porter to Slater, 0 runs
Porter to Slater, 0 runs
Porter to Slater, 0 runs
Porter to Slater, 0 runs
Porter to Slater, 0 runs
Porter to Knowling-Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Knowling-Davies)
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs
Porter to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Porter to Knowling-Davies, 2 runs
Porter to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Porter to Darlow, 1 run
Porter to Darlow, 0 runs
Porter to Darlow, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 2 wides
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs
McColl to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
McColl to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
McColl to Darlow, 1 run
McColl to Darlow, 0 runs
McColl to Darlow, 0 runs
McColl to Darlow, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Gater, appeal, wicket (caught - Gater)
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs
McColl to Gater, 0 runs
McColl to Gater, 0 runs
McColl to Gater, 2 runs
McColl to Gater, 0 runs
McColl to Darlow, 1 run
McColl to Darlow, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Gater, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
McColl to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Fackrell)
McColl to Fackrell, 4 runs
McColl to Fackrell, 0 runs
McColl to Fackrell, wide
McColl to Fackrell, wide
McColl to Fackrell, 0 runs
McColl to Fackrell, 0 runs
McColl to Kenvyn, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 2 runs
Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs
McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs
McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs
McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs
McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs
McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs
McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, appeal, wicket (caught - Lonsdale)
Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 3 runs
Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Porter to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Porter to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Porter to Kenvyn, 1 run
Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, 1 run
Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Porter to Tennakoon, appeal, wicket (caught - Tennakoon)
Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Cobb to Tennakoon, 1 run
Cobb to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Cobb to Tennakoon, 2 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 1 run
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Porter to Lonsdale, 1 run
Porter to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Porter to Tennakoon, 1 run
Cobb to Tennakoon, 6 runs
Cobb to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Cobb to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 1 run
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 2 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Porter to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Duckworth)
Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs
Porter to Duckworth, 2 runs
Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs
Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs
Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 2 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, wide
Cobb to Lonsdale, 3 wides
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Duckworth, 1 run
Cobb to Duckworth, 4 runs
Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs
Porter to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Porter to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Porter to Duckworth, 1 run
Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs
Porter to Duckworth, 2 runs
Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Duckworth, 3 byes
Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs
Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs
Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs
Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, 1 run
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Lonsdale, wide
Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Cobb to Duckworth, 3 byes
Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs
Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, wide
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (run out - Hughes)
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 1 run
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, wide
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Hughes, 1 run
Lambert to Hughes, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 1 run
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, wide
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Hughes, 1 run
Lambert to Duckworth, 1 run
Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, wide
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 4 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs
Jackson to Hughes, 4 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Hughes, 1 run
Lambert to Hughes, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, 2 wides
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Lambert to Duckworth, wide
Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Lambert, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Lambert, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Lambert, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Lambert, 2 runs
Kenvyn to Lambert, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Jackson, 1 run
Clarke to Jackson, 4 runs
Clarke to Jackson, wide
Clarke to Jackson, 0 runs
Clarke to Jackson, 2 runs
Clarke to Jackson, 0 runs
Clarke to Jackson, 4 runs
Clarke to Lambert, 1 run
Kenvyn to Jackson, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Jackson, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Lambert, 1 run
Kenvyn to Lambert, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Lambert, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Jackson, 1 run
Clarke to Jackson, 1 run
Clarke to Jackson, 4 runs
Clarke to Lambert, 1 run
Clarke to Lambert, 2 runs
Clarke to Lambert, 0 runs
Clarke to Jackson, 1 run
Kenvyn to Mullan, wicket (lbw - Mullan)
Kenvyn to Mullan, wide
Kenvyn to Mullan, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Mullan, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Mullan, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Mullan, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Mullan, wide
Knowling-Davies to Jackson, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Porter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Porter)
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)
Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 1 run
Fackrell to Mullan, 1 run
Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs
Fackrell to Mullan, 4 runs
Fackrell to Gammon, 1 run
Fackrell to Mullan, 1 run
Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs
Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs
Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs
Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs
Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs
Fackrell to Gammon, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Mullan, wide
Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 0 runs
Fackrell to Gammon, 0 runs
Fackrell to McColl, appeal, wicket (run out - McColl)
Fackrell to McColl, 2 runs
Fackrell to Gammon, 1 run
Fackrell to Gammon, 0 runs
Fackrell to Gammon, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs
Darlow to Gammon, 0 runs
Darlow to Gammon, 2 runs
Darlow to McColl, 1 run
Darlow to Gammon, 1 run
Darlow to Gammon, 0 runs
Darlow to Gammon, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Bethan Ellis)
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, wide
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Gammon, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Gammon, 1 run
Darlow to Gammon, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run
Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 2 wides
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, wide
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run
Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 4 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run
Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run
Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, leg bye
Darlow to Parfitt, 2 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 4 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run
Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run
Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 4 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 2 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs
Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run
Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 6 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Parfitt, 1 run
Kenvyn to Parfitt, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Kenvyn to Parfitt, 1 run
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run
Fackrell to Parfitt, 6 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Kenvyn to Parfitt, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Kenvyn to Parfitt, 1 run
Kenvyn to Parfitt, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Parfitt, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Kenvyn to Parfitt, 1 run
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 4 runs
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, wide
Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Parfitt, 1 run
Kenvyn to Parfitt, wide
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 1 run
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs
Slater to Parfitt, 1 run
Clarke to Parfitt, 1 run
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, wide
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, wide
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 1 run
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Clarke to Parfitt, 1 run
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Slater to Parfitt, 1 run
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 1 run
Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs
Slater to Bethan Ellis, no ball
Slater to Jeanes, appeal, wicket (caught - Jeanes)
Slater to Jeanes, 0 runs
Slater to Jeanes, wide
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Slater to Jeanes, 0 runs
Slater to Jeanes, 4 runs
Slater to Jeanes, 4 runs
Slater to Jeanes, wide
Slater to Jeanes, wide
Slater to Jeanes, 0 runs
Slater to Jeanes, 0 runs
Slater to Jeanes, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs
Clarke to Jeanes, 0 runs
Clarke to Jeanes, 0 runs
Clarke to Jeanes, 4 runs
Clarke to Jeanes, 0 runs