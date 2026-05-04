Highlights Derbyshire Falcons vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 04.05.2026

List a

DER
DER

132

GLA
GLA

238

41.5
W

Porter to Clarke, appeal, wicket (caught - Clarke)

41.4
.

Porter to Clarke, 0 runs

41.3
.

Porter to Clarke, 0 runs

41.2
.

Porter to Clarke, 0 runs

41.1
.

Porter to Clarke, 0 runs

40.6
1

Jackson to Clarke, 1 run

40.5
.

Jackson to Clarke, 0 runs

40.4
4

Jackson to Clarke, 4 runs

40.3
1

Jackson to Slater, 1 run

40.2
.

Jackson to Slater, 0 runs

40.1
.

Jackson to Slater, 0 runs

39.6
.

Porter to Clarke, 0 runs

39.5
4

Porter to Clarke, 4 runs

39.4
.

Porter to Clarke, 0 runs

39.3
2

Porter to Clarke, 2 runs

39.2
.

Porter to Clarke, 0 runs

39.1
1

Porter to Slater, 1 run

38.6
.

Jackson to Clarke, 0 runs

38.5
W

Jackson to Darlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Darlow)

38.4
4

Jackson to Darlow, 4 runs

38.3
.

Jackson to Darlow, 0 runs

38.2
1

Jackson to Darlow, wide

38.1
.

Jackson to Darlow, 0 runs

37.6
.

Porter to Slater, 0 runs

37.5
.

Porter to Slater, 0 runs

37.4
.

Porter to Slater, 0 runs

37.3
.

Porter to Slater, 0 runs

37.2
.

Porter to Slater, 0 runs

37.1
W

Porter to Knowling-Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Knowling-Davies)

36.6
.

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs

36.5
.

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs

36.4
4

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 4 runs

36.3
.

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs

36.2
4

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 4 runs

36.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs

35.6
.

Porter to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

35.5
2

Porter to Knowling-Davies, 2 runs

35.4
.

Porter to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

35.3
1

Porter to Darlow, 1 run

35.2
.

Porter to Darlow, 0 runs

35.1
.

Porter to Darlow, 0 runs

34.6
4

Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 4 runs

34.5
.

Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

34.4
4

Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 4 runs

34.3
.

Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

34.3
2

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 2 wides

34.2
.

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs

34.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs

33.6
.

McColl to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

33.5
.

McColl to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

33.4
1

McColl to Darlow, 1 run

33.3
.

McColl to Darlow, 0 runs

33.2
.

McColl to Darlow, 0 runs

33.1
.

McColl to Darlow, 0 runs

32.6
.

Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

32.5
.

Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

32.4
.

Bethan Ellis to Knowling-Davies, 0 runs

32.3
W

Bethan Ellis to Gater, appeal, wicket (caught - Gater)

32.2
1

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 1 run

32.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Darlow, 0 runs

31.6
.

McColl to Gater, 0 runs

31.5
.

McColl to Gater, 0 runs

31.4
2

McColl to Gater, 2 runs

31.3
.

McColl to Gater, 0 runs

31.2
1

McColl to Darlow, 1 run

31.1
.

McColl to Darlow, 0 runs

30.6
.

Bethan Ellis to Gater, 0 runs

30.4
.

Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

30.3
.

Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

30.2
.

Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

30.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

29.6
W

McColl to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Fackrell)

29.5
4

McColl to Fackrell, 4 runs

29.4
.

McColl to Fackrell, 0 runs

29.4
1

McColl to Fackrell, wide

29.4
1

McColl to Fackrell, wide

29.3
.

McColl to Fackrell, 0 runs

29.2
.

McColl to Fackrell, 0 runs

29.1
1

McColl to Kenvyn, 1 run

28.6
.

Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs

28.5
.

Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs

28.4
2

Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 2 runs

28.3
4

Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 4 runs

28.2
.

Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs

28.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs

27.6
.

McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs

27.5
.

McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs

27.4
.

McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs

27.3
.

McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs

27.2
.

McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs

27.1
.

McColl to Kenvyn, 0 runs

26.6
.

Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs

26.5
.

Bethan Ellis to Fackrell, 0 runs

26.4
W

Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, appeal, wicket (caught - Lonsdale)

26.3
.

Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, 0 runs

26.2
3

Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 3 runs

26.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

25.6
.

Porter to Lonsdale, 0 runs

25.5
.

Porter to Lonsdale, 0 runs

25.4
1

Porter to Kenvyn, 1 run

25.3
.

Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs

25.2
.

Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs

25.1
.

Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs

24.6
.

Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, 0 runs

24.5
.

Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, 0 runs

24.4
.

Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, 0 runs

24.3
1

Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 1 run

24.2
.

Bethan Ellis to Kenvyn, 0 runs

24.1
1

Bethan Ellis to Lonsdale, 1 run

23.6
.

Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs

23.5
.

Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs

23.4
.

Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs

23.3
.

Porter to Kenvyn, 0 runs

23.2
W

Porter to Tennakoon, appeal, wicket (caught - Tennakoon)

23.1
.

Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs

22.6
4

Cobb to Lonsdale, 4 runs

22.5
1

Cobb to Tennakoon, 1 run

22.4
.

Cobb to Tennakoon, 0 runs

22.3
2

Cobb to Tennakoon, 2 runs

22.2
1

Cobb to Lonsdale, 1 run

22.1
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

21.6
1

Porter to Lonsdale, 1 run

21.5
.

Porter to Lonsdale, 0 runs

21.4
1

Porter to Tennakoon, 1 run

20.6
6

Cobb to Tennakoon, 6 runs

20.5
.

Cobb to Tennakoon, 0 runs

20.4
.

Cobb to Tennakoon, 0 runs

20.3
1

Cobb to Lonsdale, 1 run

20.2
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

20.1
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

19.6
.

Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs

19.5
.

Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs

19.4
.

Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs

19.3
.

Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs

19.2
.

Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs

19.1
.

Porter to Tennakoon, 0 runs

18.6
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

18.5
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

18.4
2

Cobb to Lonsdale, 2 runs

18.3
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

18.2
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

18.1
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

17.6
W

Porter to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Duckworth)

17.5
.

Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs

17.4
2

Porter to Duckworth, 2 runs

17.3
.

Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs

17.2
.

Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs

17.1
.

Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs

16.6
2

Cobb to Lonsdale, 2 runs

16.6
1

Cobb to Lonsdale, wide

16.6
3

Cobb to Lonsdale, 3 wides

16.5
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

16.4
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

16.3
1

Cobb to Duckworth, 1 run

16.2
4

Cobb to Duckworth, 4 runs

16.1
.

Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.6
.

Porter to Lonsdale, 0 runs

15.5
.

Porter to Lonsdale, 0 runs

15.4
1

Porter to Duckworth, 1 run

15.3
.

Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.2
2

Porter to Duckworth, 2 runs

15.1
.

Porter to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.6
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

14.5
3

Cobb to Duckworth, 3 byes

14.4
.

Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.3
.

Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.2
.

Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.1
.

Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.6
4

Jackson to Lonsdale, 4 runs

13.5
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

13.4
1

Jackson to Duckworth, 1 run

13.3
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.2
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.1
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

12.6
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

12.5
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

12.5
1

Cobb to Lonsdale, wide

12.4
.

Cobb to Lonsdale, 0 runs

12.3
3

Cobb to Duckworth, 3 byes

12.2
.

Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs

12.1
.

Cobb to Duckworth, 0 runs

11.6
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

11.5
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

11.4
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

11.3
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

11.2
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

11.1
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

10.6
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

10.5
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

10.4
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

10.3
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

10.2
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

10.1
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

9.6
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

9.4
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

9.3
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

9.2
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

9.1
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

8.6
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.6
1

Lambert to Duckworth, wide

8.5
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.4
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.3
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.2
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

8.1
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.6
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

7.5
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

7.4
.

Jackson to Lonsdale, 0 runs

7.3
W

Jackson to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (run out - Hughes)

7.2
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

7.1
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.6
1

Lambert to Duckworth, 1 run

6.5
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.4
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.4
1

Lambert to Duckworth, wide

6.3
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

6.2
1

Lambert to Hughes, 1 run

6.1
.

Lambert to Hughes, 0 runs

5.6
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.5
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.4
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.3
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.2
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

5.1
.

Jackson to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.6
1

Lambert to Duckworth, 1 run

4.5
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.4
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.4
1

Lambert to Duckworth, wide

4.3
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.2
1

Lambert to Hughes, 1 run

4.1
1

Lambert to Duckworth, 1 run

3.6
.

Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs

3.5
.

Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs

3.4
.

Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs

3.3
.

Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs

3.2
.

Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs

3.1
.

Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs

2.6
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.5
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.4
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.3
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.3
1

Lambert to Duckworth, wide

2.2
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.1
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.6
.

Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs

1.5
.

Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs

1.4
4

Jackson to Hughes, 4 runs

1.3
.

Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs

1.2
.

Jackson to Hughes, 0 runs

1.1
4

Jackson to Hughes, 4 runs

0.6
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.5
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.4
1

Lambert to Hughes, 1 run

0.3
.

Lambert to Hughes, 0 runs

0.3
2

Lambert to Duckworth, 2 wides

0.2
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.2
1

Lambert to Duckworth, wide

0.1
.

Lambert to Duckworth, 0 runs

49.6
.

Kenvyn to Lambert, 0 runs

49.5
.

Kenvyn to Lambert, 0 runs

49.4
.

Kenvyn to Lambert, 0 runs

49.3
2

Kenvyn to Lambert, 2 runs

49.2
.

Kenvyn to Lambert, 0 runs

49.1
1

Kenvyn to Jackson, 1 run

48.6
4

Clarke to Jackson, 4 runs

48.6
1

Clarke to Jackson, wide

48.5
.

Clarke to Jackson, 0 runs

48.4
2

Clarke to Jackson, 2 runs

48.3
.

Clarke to Jackson, 0 runs

48.2
4

Clarke to Jackson, 4 runs

48.1
1

Clarke to Lambert, 1 run

47.6
.

Kenvyn to Jackson, 0 runs

47.5
.

Kenvyn to Jackson, 0 runs

47.4
1

Kenvyn to Lambert, 1 run

47.3
4

Kenvyn to Lambert, 4 runs

47.2
.

Kenvyn to Lambert, 0 runs

47.1
1

Kenvyn to Jackson, 1 run

46.6
1

Clarke to Jackson, 1 run

46.5
4

Clarke to Jackson, 4 runs

46.4
1

Clarke to Lambert, 1 run

46.3
2

Clarke to Lambert, 2 runs

46.2
.

Clarke to Lambert, 0 runs

46.1
1

Clarke to Jackson, 1 run

45.6
W

Kenvyn to Mullan, wicket (lbw - Mullan)

45.6
1

Kenvyn to Mullan, wide

45.5
.

Kenvyn to Mullan, 0 runs

45.4
.

Kenvyn to Mullan, 0 runs

45.2
.

Kenvyn to Mullan, 0 runs

45.1
4

Kenvyn to Mullan, 4 runs

45.1
1

Kenvyn to Mullan, wide

44.6
.

Knowling-Davies to Jackson, 0 runs

44.5
W

Knowling-Davies to Porter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Porter)

44.4
W

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gammon)

44.3
1

Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 1 run

44.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run

44.1
1

Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 1 run

43.6
1

Fackrell to Mullan, 1 run

43.5
.

Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs

43.4
4

Fackrell to Mullan, 4 runs

43.3
1

Fackrell to Gammon, 1 run

43.2
1

Fackrell to Mullan, 1 run

43.1
.

Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs

42.6
1

Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 1 run

42.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 0 runs

42.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 0 runs

42.3
1

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run

42.2
.

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs

42.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs

41.6
.

Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs

41.5
.

Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs

41.4
.

Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs

41.3
.

Fackrell to Mullan, 0 runs

41.1
.

Fackrell to Gammon, 0 runs

40.6
1

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run

40.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs

40.4
1

Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 1 run

40.3
.

Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 0 runs

40.2
.

Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 0 runs

40.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Mullan, wide

40.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Mullan, 0 runs

39.6
.

Fackrell to Gammon, 0 runs

39.5
W

Fackrell to McColl, appeal, wicket (run out - McColl)

39.4
2

Fackrell to McColl, 2 runs

39.3
1

Fackrell to Gammon, 1 run

39.2
2

Fackrell to Gammon, 0 runs

39.1
.

Fackrell to Gammon, 0 runs

38.6
.

Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs

38.5
.

Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs

38.4
.

Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs

38.3
.

Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs

38.2
.

Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs

38.1
.

Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs

37.6
.

Darlow to Gammon, 0 runs

37.5
2

Darlow to Gammon, 2 runs

37.4
1

Darlow to McColl, 1 run

37.3
1

Darlow to Gammon, 1 run

37.2
.

Darlow to Gammon, 0 runs

37.1
.

Darlow to Gammon, 0 runs

36.7
.

Knowling-Davies to McColl, 0 runs

36.6
W

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Bethan Ellis)

36.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

36.4
1

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run

36.3
1

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

36.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run

36.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, wide

36.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs

35.6
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

35.5
1

Darlow to Gammon, 1 run

35.4
1

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

35.3
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

35.2
1

Darlow to Gammon, 1 run

35.1
.

Darlow to Gammon, 0 runs

34.6
1

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 1 run

34.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs

34.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Gammon, 0 runs

34.3
W

Knowling-Davies to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)

34.2
W

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

34.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs

33.6
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

33.5
1

Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run

33.4
.

Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs

33.3
1

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

33.2
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

33.1
1

Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run

32.6
2

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs

32.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

32.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

32.4
2

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 2 wides

32.3
.

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs

32.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

32.1
1

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 1 run

31.6
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

31.5
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

31.4
1

Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run

31.3
1

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

31.2
2

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs

31.1
1

Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run

30.6
2

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs

30.5
1

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 1 run

30.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs

30.3
4

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 4 runs

30.2
.

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs

30.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs

29.6
1

Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run

29.5
1

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

29.4
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

29.3
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

29.2
1

Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run

28.6
4

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

28.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

28.4
1

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 1 run

28.3
1

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

28.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 1 run

28.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs

28.1
1

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, wide

27.6
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

27.5
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

27.4
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

27.3
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

27.2
1

Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run

27.1
.

Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs

26.6
.

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

26.5
1

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 1 run

26.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs

26.3
.

Knowling-Davies to Parfitt, 0 runs

26.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

26.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

25.6
4

Darlow to Parfitt, 4 runs

25.5
1

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

25.4
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

25.3
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

25.2
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

25.1
1

Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run

24.6
1

Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run

24.5
.

Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs

24.4
1

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

24.3
.

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

24.2
4

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

24.1
.

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

23.6
1

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

23.5
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

23.4
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

23.3
1

Darlow to Parfitt, leg bye

23.2
2

Darlow to Parfitt, 2 runs

23.1
4

Darlow to Parfitt, 4 runs

22.6
.

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

22.5
1

Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run

22.4
1

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

22.3
1

Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run

22.2
.

Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs

22.1
.

Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs

21.6
2

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs

21.5
4

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

21.4
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

21.3
1

Darlow to Parfitt, 1 run

21.2
1

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

21.1
.

Darlow to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

20.6
1

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

20.5
1

Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run

20.4
.

Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs

20.3
4

Fackrell to Parfitt, 4 runs

20.2
1

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

20.1
.

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

19.6
.

Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs

19.5
.

Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs

19.4
.

Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs

19.3
2

Darlow to Parfitt, 2 runs

19.2
.

Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs

19.1
.

Darlow to Parfitt, 0 runs

18.6
.

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

18.5
.

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

18.4
1

Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run

18.3
.

Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs

18.2
6

Fackrell to Parfitt, 6 runs

18.1
.

Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs

17.6
1

Kenvyn to Parfitt, 1 run

17.5
.

Kenvyn to Parfitt, 0 runs

17.4
1

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

17.3
1

Kenvyn to Parfitt, 1 run

17.2
1

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

17.1
4

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

16.6
.

Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs

16.5
.

Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs

16.4
.

Fackrell to Parfitt, 0 runs

16.3
1

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

16.2
.

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

16.1
1

Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run

15.6
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

15.5
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

15.4
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

15.3
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

15.2
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

15.1
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

14.6
1

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

14.5
1

Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run

14.4
6

Fackrell to Parfitt, 6 runs

14.3
1

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

14.2
1

Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run

14.1
1

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

13.6
.

Kenvyn to Parfitt, 0 runs

13.5
1

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

13.4
1

Kenvyn to Parfitt, 1 run

13.3
.

Kenvyn to Parfitt, 0 runs

13.2
1

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

13.1
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

12.6
1

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

12.5
.

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

12.4
.

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

12.3
1

Fackrell to Parfitt, 1 run

12.2
1

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

12.1
.

Fackrell to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

11.6
.

Kenvyn to Parfitt, 0 runs

11.5
1

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

11.4
1

Kenvyn to Parfitt, 1 run

11.3
1

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

11.2
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

11.1
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

10.6
4

Clarke to Parfitt, 4 runs

10.5
1

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

10.4
.

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

10.2
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

10.1
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.6
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

9.5
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

9.4
4

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

9.3
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

9.3
1

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, wide

9.2
.

Kenvyn to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

9.1
1

Kenvyn to Parfitt, 1 run

9.1
1

Kenvyn to Parfitt, wide

8.6
.

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

8.5
.

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

8.4
1

Clarke to Parfitt, 1 run

8.3
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.2
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.1
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.6
2

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs

7.5
.

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

7.4
4

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

7.3
.

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

7.2
2

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 2 runs

7.1
1

Slater to Parfitt, 1 run

6.6
1

Clarke to Parfitt, 1 run

6.5
1

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

6.5
1

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, wide

6.4
.

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

6.3
.

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

6.3
1

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, wide

6.2
.

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

6.1
1

Clarke to Parfitt, 1 run

5.6
.

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

5.5
4

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

5.4
4

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 4 runs

5.3
.

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

5.2
.

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

5.1
.

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

4.6
1

Clarke to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

4.5
1

Clarke to Parfitt, 1 run

4.4
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.3
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.2
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.1
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.6
.

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

3.5
1

Slater to Parfitt, 1 run

3.4
1

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 1 run

3.3
.

Slater to Bethan Ellis, 0 runs

3.3
1

Slater to Bethan Ellis, no ball

3.2
W

Slater to Jeanes, appeal, wicket (caught - Jeanes)

3.1
.

Slater to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.1
1

Slater to Jeanes, wide

2.6
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.5
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.4
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.3
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.2
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.1
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.6
.

Slater to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.5
4

Slater to Jeanes, 4 runs

1.4
4

Slater to Jeanes, 4 runs

1.4
1

Slater to Jeanes, wide

1.4
1

Slater to Jeanes, wide

1.3
.

Slater to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.2
.

Slater to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.1
.

Slater to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.6
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.5
.

Clarke to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.4
1

Clarke to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.3
.

Clarke to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.2
4

Clarke to Jeanes, 4 runs

0.1
.

Clarke to Jeanes, 0 runs