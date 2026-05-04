Match details Derbyshire Falcons vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 04.05.2026

List a

DER
DER

132

GLA
GLA

238

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, May 04, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersDuckworth Rebecca, Hughes Emily, Lonsdale Frances, Tennakoon Malisha, Kenvyn Lauren, Fackrell Ria, Darlow Adrianna, Gater Matilda Atherton, Clarke Francesca, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Slater Beth
BenchBaker Olivia, Bedi Prisha, Porter Ella

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersParfitt Lauren, Jeanes Daisy, Ellis Bethan, Sturge Megan, Gammon Bethan, McColl Megan, Mullan Daisy, Jackson Eve, Porter Gemma, Lambert Charlotte, Cobb Katy
BenchEllis Bea, Phillips Sara, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Tulloch Poppy, Westley Jasmine

Venue Guide

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