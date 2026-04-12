Hill to Sturge, 1 run

Hill to Sturge, 2 runs

Bird to Gammon, 2 runs

Bird to Sturge, 2 wides

Bird to Gammon, 1 run

Bird to Sturge, 1 run

Bird to Sturge, 0 runs

Bird to Sturge, 0 runs

Bird to Sturge, 4 runs

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

Hill to Sturge, 1 run

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

Hill to Sturge, 1 run

Hill to Sturge, 0 runs

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

Bird to Sturge, 0 runs

Bird to Gammon, 1 run

Bird to Gammon, 2 runs

Bird to Gammon, 0 runs

Bird to Gammon, 0 runs

Bird to Gammon, 0 runs

Bird to Gammon, wide

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

Hill to Gammon, 4 runs

Hill to Sturge, 1 run

Hill to Sturge, 0 runs

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

Phillips to Sturge, 2 wides

Phillips to Sturge, 4 runs

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

Daniels to Sturge, 4 runs

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

Daniels to Sturge, 0 runs

Daniels to Sturge, 4 runs

Daniels to Sturge, no ball

Daniels to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

Phillips to Parfitt, 5 wides

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

Story to Parfitt, 0 runs

Story to Gammon, 1 run

Story to Parfitt, 1 run

Story to Parfitt, 0 runs

Story to Parfitt, 4 runs

Story to Parfitt, wide

Story to Parfitt, 4 runs

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

Daniels to Parfitt, 4 runs

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

Story to Parfitt, 0 runs

Story to Gammon, 1 run

Story to Gammon, 4 runs

Story to Parfitt, 1 run

Story to Parfitt, 0 runs

Story to Gammon, 1 run

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs

Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 4 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

Hill to Gammon, 4 runs

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

Phillips to Ellis, wicket (lbw - Ellis)

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs

Hill to Ellis, 1 run

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

Phillips to Ellis, 1 run

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, wide

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

Phillips to Ellis, 1 run

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

Daniels to Ellis, 1 run

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

Daniels to Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Ellis)

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

Daniels to Parfitt, wide

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Ellis, 0 runs

Bird to Ellis, 4 runs

Bird to Ellis, 0 runs

Bird to Ellis, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 1 run

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

Daniels to Ellis, 4 runs

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

Daniels to Ellis, 1 run

Bird to Parfitt, 4 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 4 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

Daniels to Parfitt, wide

Bird to Ellis, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 1 run

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, wide

Geach to Ellis, 0 runs

Geach to Ellis, 0 runs

Geach to Ellis, 4 runs

Geach to Ellis, no ball

Geach to Sharman, appeal, wicket (caught - Sharman)

Geach to Sharman, 0 runs

Geach to Sharman, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Sharman, 1 run

Bird to Sharman, 4 runs

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

Geach to Sharman, 1 run

Geach to Sharman, 0 runs

Geach to Parfitt, 1 run

Geach to Parfitt, 4 runs

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

Geach to Sharman, 1 run

Geach to Sharman, 0 runs

Geach to Parfitt, 1 run

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

Porter to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)

Porter to White, 1 run

Porter to White, 0 runs

Porter to Hill, 1 run

Porter to White, 1 run

Porter to Hill, 1 run

Shearn to Hill, 1 run

Shearn to Hill, 0 runs

Shearn to Hill, wide

Shearn to White, leg bye

Shearn to White, 0 runs

Shearn to Hill, leg bye

Shearn to Hill, 0 runs

Porter to White, 0 runs

Porter to Hill, 1 run

Porter to Hill, 0 runs

Porter to Hill, 0 runs

Porter to Hill, 0 runs

Porter to White, 1 run

Shearn to Daniels, appeal, wicket (bowled - Daniels)

Shearn to Daniels, 0 runs

Shearn to Daniels, 4 runs

Shearn to Daniels, 0 runs

Shearn to White, 1 run

Shearn to White, wide

Shearn to White, no ball

Shearn to Daniels, 1 run

Westley to Daniels, 1 run

Westley to Daniels, 0 runs

Westley to Daniels, 0 runs

Westley to Daniels, 0 runs

Westley to White, 1 run

Westley to White, 0 runs

Walker to Daniels, 0 runs

Walker to Story, appeal, wicket (caught - Story)

Walker to Story, 2 runs

Walker to White, 1 run

Walker to White, 0 runs

Walker to Story, 1 run

Ellis to White, 4 runs

Ellis to Story, 1 run

Ellis to White, 1 run

Ellis to Story, 1 run

Ellis to Story, 4 runs

Ellis to White, 1 run

Walker to Story, 0 runs

Walker to Story, 0 runs

Walker to Story, 0 runs

Walker to Story, 0 runs

Walker to White, 2 wides

Walker to White, 0 runs

Walker to White, 0 runs

Ellis to White, 1 run

Ellis to Story, 1 run

Ellis to Story, 0 runs

Ellis to Story, 0 runs

Ellis to White, 1 run

Ellis to White, 0 runs

Walker to Story, 0 runs

Walker to Story, 0 runs

28.4 W

Walker to Cant, appeal, wicket (caught - Cant)