Highlights Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026
Hill to Sturge, 1 run
Hill to Sturge, 2 runs
Bird to Gammon, 2 runs
Bird to Sturge, 2 wides
Bird to Gammon, 1 run
Bird to Sturge, 1 run
Bird to Sturge, 0 runs
Bird to Sturge, 0 runs
Bird to Sturge, 4 runs
Hill to Gammon, 0 runs
Hill to Sturge, 1 run
Hill to Gammon, 1 run
Hill to Sturge, 1 run
Hill to Sturge, 0 runs
Hill to Gammon, 1 run
Bird to Sturge, 0 runs
Bird to Gammon, 1 run
Bird to Gammon, 2 runs
Bird to Gammon, 0 runs
Bird to Gammon, 0 runs
Bird to Gammon, 0 runs
Bird to Gammon, wide
Hill to Gammon, 1 run
Hill to Gammon, 0 runs
Hill to Gammon, 4 runs
Hill to Sturge, 1 run
Hill to Sturge, 0 runs
Hill to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Sturge, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs
Phillips to Sturge, 2 wides
Phillips to Sturge, 4 runs
Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs
Daniels to Sturge, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Sturge, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Sturge, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs
Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs
Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs
Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Sturge, 1 run
Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs
Daniels to Sturge, 1 run
Daniels to Sturge, 4 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Sturge, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs
Phillips to Sturge, 1 run
Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs
Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs
Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs
Daniels to Sturge, 1 run
Daniels to Sturge, 0 runs
Daniels to Sturge, 4 runs
Daniels to Sturge, no ball
Daniels to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Parfitt, 5 wides
Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs
Story to Parfitt, 0 runs
Story to Gammon, 1 run
Story to Parfitt, 1 run
Story to Parfitt, 0 runs
Story to Parfitt, 4 runs
Story to Parfitt, wide
Story to Parfitt, 4 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run
Daniels to Parfitt, 4 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Gammon, 1 run
Story to Parfitt, 0 runs
Story to Gammon, 1 run
Story to Gammon, 4 runs
Story to Parfitt, 1 run
Story to Parfitt, 0 runs
Story to Gammon, 1 run
Hill to Gammon, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs
Hill to Gammon, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 4 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Hill to Gammon, 0 runs
Hill to Gammon, 0 runs
Hill to Gammon, 4 runs
Hill to Gammon, 0 runs
Hill to Gammon, 0 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs
Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs
Phillips to Ellis, wicket (lbw - Ellis)
Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs
Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Hill to Ellis, 0 runs
Hill to Ellis, 0 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs
Hill to Ellis, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Ellis, 1 run
Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, wide
Hill to Ellis, 0 runs
Hill to Ellis, 0 runs
Hill to Ellis, 0 runs
Hill to Ellis, 0 runs
Hill to Parfitt, 1 run
Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Ellis, 1 run
Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs
Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs
Daniels to Ellis, 1 run
Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs
Daniels to Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Ellis)
Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run
Daniels to Parfitt, wide
Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Ellis, 0 runs
Bird to Ellis, 4 runs
Bird to Ellis, 0 runs
Bird to Ellis, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 1 run
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs
Daniels to Ellis, 4 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run
Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Ellis, 1 run
Bird to Parfitt, 4 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 4 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs
Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs
Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run
Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs
Daniels to Parfitt, wide
Bird to Ellis, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 1 run
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, wide
Geach to Ellis, 0 runs
Geach to Ellis, 0 runs
Geach to Ellis, 4 runs
Geach to Ellis, no ball
Geach to Sharman, appeal, wicket (caught - Sharman)
Geach to Sharman, 0 runs
Geach to Sharman, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Sharman, 1 run
Bird to Sharman, 4 runs
Bird to Sharman, 0 runs
Bird to Sharman, 0 runs
Geach to Sharman, 1 run
Geach to Sharman, 0 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 1 run
Geach to Parfitt, 4 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Bird to Sharman, 0 runs
Bird to Sharman, 0 runs
Bird to Sharman, 0 runs
Bird to Sharman, 0 runs
Bird to Sharman, 0 runs
Bird to Sharman, 0 runs
Geach to Sharman, 1 run
Geach to Sharman, 0 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 1 run
Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs
Porter to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)
Porter to White, 1 run
Porter to White, 0 runs
Porter to Hill, 1 run
Porter to White, 1 run
Porter to Hill, 1 run
Shearn to Hill, 1 run
Shearn to Hill, 0 runs
Shearn to Hill, wide
Shearn to White, leg bye
Shearn to White, 0 runs
Shearn to Hill, leg bye
Shearn to Hill, 0 runs
Porter to White, 0 runs
Porter to Hill, 1 run
Porter to Hill, 0 runs
Porter to Hill, 0 runs
Porter to Hill, 0 runs
Porter to White, 1 run
Shearn to Daniels, appeal, wicket (bowled - Daniels)
Shearn to Daniels, 0 runs
Shearn to Daniels, 4 runs
Shearn to Daniels, 0 runs
Shearn to White, 1 run
Shearn to White, wide
Shearn to White, no ball
Shearn to Daniels, 1 run
Westley to Daniels, 1 run
Westley to Daniels, 0 runs
Westley to Daniels, 0 runs
Westley to Daniels, 0 runs
Westley to White, 1 run
Westley to White, 0 runs
Walker to Daniels, 0 runs
Walker to Story, appeal, wicket (caught - Story)
Walker to Story, 2 runs
Walker to White, 1 run
Walker to White, 0 runs
Walker to Story, 1 run
Ellis to White, 4 runs
Ellis to Story, 1 run
Ellis to White, 1 run
Ellis to Story, 1 run
Ellis to Story, 4 runs
Ellis to White, 1 run
Walker to Story, 0 runs
Walker to Story, 0 runs
Walker to Story, 0 runs
Walker to Story, 0 runs
Walker to White, 2 wides
Walker to White, 0 runs
Walker to White, 0 runs
Ellis to White, 1 run
Ellis to Story, 1 run
Ellis to Story, 0 runs
Ellis to Story, 0 runs
Ellis to White, 1 run
Ellis to White, 0 runs
Walker to Story, 0 runs
Walker to Story, 0 runs
Walker to Cant, appeal, wicket (caught - Cant)
Walker to White, 1 run
Walker to Cant, 1 run
Walker to Cant, 4 runs
Ellis to White, 0 runs
Ellis to White, 1 run
Ellis to White, 0 runs
Ellis to White, 4 runs
Ellis to Cant, 1 run
Ellis to Cant, 0 runs
Westley to White, 0 runs
Westley to Cant, 1 run
Westley to White, 1 run
Westley to Cant, 1 run
Westley to White, 2 wides
Westley to White, 0 runs
Westley to Cant, 1 run
Phillips to Cant, 1 run
Phillips to Cant, 4 runs
Phillips to White, 1 run
Phillips to White, 0 runs
Phillips to White, 0 runs
Phillips to Cant, 1 run
Shearn to White, 0 runs
Shearn to Cant, 1 run
Shearn to White, 1 run
Shearn to White, 0 runs
Shearn to Cant, 1 run
Shearn to Cant, 0 runs
Phillips to White, 0 runs
Phillips to White, 0 runs
Phillips to Cant, 1 run
Phillips to Cant, 2 runs
Phillips to Cant, 0 runs
Phillips to White, 1 run
Shearn to Cant, 0 runs
Shearn to White, 1 run
Shearn to White, wide
Shearn to White, 0 runs
Shearn to Geach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Geach)
Shearn to Geach, 4 runs
Shearn to Geach, 0 runs
Porter to Cant, 0 runs
Porter to Cant, 0 runs
Porter to Cant, 0 runs
Porter to Geach, 0 runs
Porter to Geach, 0 runs
Porter to Geach, 0 runs
Walker to Cant, 0 runs
Walker to Geach, 1 run
Walker to Geach, 2 runs
Walker to Geach, wide
Walker to Geach, 0 runs
Walker to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)
Walker to Cant, 1 run
Porter to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Cant, 1 run
Porter to Cant, 0 runs
Porter to Cant, 0 runs
Porter to Cant, 0 runs
Walker to Halliday, 0 runs
Walker to Cant, 1 run
Walker to Cant, 0 runs
Walker to Halliday, 1 run
Walker to Halliday, 0 runs
Walker to Cant, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs
Phillips to Cant, 1 run
Phillips to Cant, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs
Walker to Cant, 0 runs
Walker to Cant, 2 runs
Walker to Cant, 2 runs
Walker to Cant, 0 runs
Walker to Halliday, bye
Walker to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Cant, 1 run
Phillips to Cant, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Cant, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Walker to Halliday, 1 run
Walker to Halliday, 0 runs
Walker to Halliday, 2 runs
Walker to Cant, 1 run
Walker to Halliday, 1 run
Walker to Halliday, 0 runs
Ellis to Cant, 4 runs
Ellis to Halliday, 1 run
Ellis to Halliday, 0 runs
Ellis to Cant, 1 run
Ellis to Halliday, 1 run
Ellis to Halliday, 0 runs
Walker to Cant, 0 runs
Walker to Halliday, 1 run
Walker to Halliday, 0 runs
Walker to Halliday, 0 runs
Walker to Halliday, 0 runs
Walker to Cant, 1 run
Ellis to Cant, 1 run
Ellis to Cant, 4 runs
Ellis to Cant, 4 runs
Ellis to Cant, 0 runs
Ellis to Halliday, 1 run
Ellis to Halliday, 0 runs
Westley to Halliday, 1 run
Westley to Cant, 3 byes
Westley to Halliday, 1 run
Westley to Halliday, 0 runs
Westley to Halliday, 6 runs
Westley to Halliday, 0 runs
Ellis to Cant, 1 run
Ellis to Cant, 0 runs
Ellis to Cant, 0 runs
Westley to Cant, 1 run
Westley to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ahearne)
Westley to Ahearne, 0 runs
Westley to Ahearne, 4 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 4 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 4 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Halliday, 1 run
Porter to Ahearne, 1 run
Porter to Ahearne, 4 runs
Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs
Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs
Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs
Shearn to Halliday, wide
Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs
Shearn to Halliday, wide
Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 4 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs
Porter to Halliday, 1 run
Porter to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Ahearne, 1 run
Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs
Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs
Shearn to Ahearne, 1 run
Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs
Shearn to Ahearne, 2 runs
Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs
Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs
Porter to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Halliday, 4 runs
Porter to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Halliday, 0 runs
Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs
Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs
Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs
Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs
Shearn to Ahearne, 2 runs
Shearn to Moledina, appeal, wicket (bowled - Moledina)
Porter to Halliday, 0 runs
Porter to Moledina, 1 run
Porter to Moledina, 0 runs
Porter to Moledina, 0 runs
Porter to Moledina, 1 run
Porter to Moledina, 0 runs
Porter to Moledina, wide