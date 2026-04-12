Highlights Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026

List a

GLA
GLA

188

GLO
GLO

185

34.2
1

Hill to Sturge, 1 run

34.1
2

Hill to Sturge, 2 runs

33.6
2

Bird to Gammon, 2 runs

33.6
2

Bird to Sturge, 2 wides

33.5
1

Bird to Gammon, 1 run

33.4
1

Bird to Sturge, 1 run

33.3
.

Bird to Sturge, 0 runs

33.2
.

Bird to Sturge, 0 runs

33.1
4

Bird to Sturge, 4 runs

32.6
.

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

32.5
1

Hill to Sturge, 1 run

32.4
1

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

32.3
1

Hill to Sturge, 1 run

32.2
.

Hill to Sturge, 0 runs

32.1
1

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

31.6
.

Bird to Sturge, 0 runs

31.5
1

Bird to Gammon, 1 run

31.4
2

Bird to Gammon, 2 runs

31.3
.

Bird to Gammon, 0 runs

31.2
.

Bird to Gammon, 0 runs

31.1
.

Bird to Gammon, 0 runs

31.1
1

Bird to Gammon, wide

30.6
1

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

30.5
.

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

30.4
4

Hill to Gammon, 4 runs

30.3
1

Hill to Sturge, 1 run

30.2
.

Hill to Sturge, 0 runs

30.1
1

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

29.6
1

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

29.5
1

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

29.4
1

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

29.3
.

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

29.3
2

Phillips to Sturge, 2 wides

29.2
4

Phillips to Sturge, 4 runs

29.1
.

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

28.6
1

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

28.5
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

28.4
1

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

28.3
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

28.2
1

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

28.1
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

27.6
.

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

27.5
.

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

27.4
.

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

27.3
1

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

27.2
1

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

27.1
.

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

26.6
.

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

26.5
1

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

26.4
4

Daniels to Sturge, 4 runs

26.3
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

26.2
1

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

26.1
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

25.6
1

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

25.5
.

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

25.4
1

Phillips to Sturge, 1 run

25.3
.

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

25.2
.

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

25.1
.

Phillips to Sturge, 0 runs

24.6
.

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

24.5
1

Daniels to Sturge, 1 run

24.4
.

Daniels to Sturge, 0 runs

24.3
4

Daniels to Sturge, 4 runs

24.3
1

Daniels to Sturge, no ball

24.2
W

Daniels to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

24.1
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

23.6
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

23.5
4

Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs

23.4
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

23.3
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

23.2
1

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

23.1
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

23.1
5

Phillips to Parfitt, 5 wides

22.6
1

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

22.5
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

22.4
.

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

22.3
.

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

22.2
.

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

22.1
.

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

21.6
.

Story to Parfitt, 0 runs

21.5
1

Story to Gammon, 1 run

21.4
1

Story to Parfitt, 1 run

21.3
.

Story to Parfitt, 0 runs

21.2
4

Story to Parfitt, 4 runs

21.2
1

Story to Parfitt, wide

21.1
4

Story to Parfitt, 4 runs

20.6
.

Daniels to Gammon, 0 runs

20.5
1

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

20.4
4

Daniels to Parfitt, 4 runs

20.3
.

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

20.2
.

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

20.1
1

Daniels to Gammon, 1 run

19.6
.

Story to Parfitt, 0 runs

19.5
1

Story to Gammon, 1 run

19.4
4

Story to Gammon, 4 runs

19.3
1

Story to Parfitt, 1 run

19.2
.

Story to Parfitt, 0 runs

19.1
1

Story to Gammon, 1 run

18.6
1

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

18.5
1

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

18.4
.

Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs

18.3
.

Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs

18.2
1

Hill to Gammon, 1 run

18.1
1

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

17.6
4

Phillips to Gammon, 4 runs

17.5
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

17.4
1

Phillips to Gammon, 1 run

17.3
.

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

17.2
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

17.1
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

16.6
.

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

16.5
.

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

16.4
4

Hill to Gammon, 4 runs

16.3
.

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

16.2
.

Hill to Gammon, 0 runs

16.1
1

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

15.6
.

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

15.5
.

Phillips to Gammon, 0 runs

15.4
W

Phillips to Ellis, wicket (lbw - Ellis)

15.3
.

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

15.2
.

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

15.1
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

14.6
.

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

14.5
.

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

14.4
1

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

14.3
4

Hill to Parfitt, 4 runs

14.2
1

Hill to Ellis, 1 run

14.1
1

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

13.6
.

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

13.5
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

13.4
1

Phillips to Ellis, 1 run

13.3
.

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

13.2
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

13.1
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

13.1
1

Phillips to Parfitt, wide

12.6
.

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

12.5
.

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

12.4
.

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

12.3
.

Hill to Ellis, 0 runs

12.2
1

Hill to Parfitt, 1 run

12.1
.

Hill to Parfitt, 0 runs

11.6
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

11.5
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

11.4
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

11.3
1

Phillips to Ellis, 1 run

11.2
.

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

11.1
.

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

10.6
1

Daniels to Ellis, 1 run

10.5
.

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

10.4
W

Daniels to Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Ellis)

10.3
.

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

10.2
1

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

10.2
1

Daniels to Parfitt, wide

10.1
.

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.6
.

Bird to Ellis, 0 runs

9.5
4

Bird to Ellis, 4 runs

9.4
.

Bird to Ellis, 0 runs

9.3
.

Bird to Ellis, 0 runs

9.2
1

Bird to Parfitt, 1 run

9.1
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.6
.

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

8.5
4

Daniels to Ellis, 4 runs

8.4
1

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

8.3
.

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.2
.

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.1
1

Daniels to Ellis, 1 run

7.6
4

Bird to Parfitt, 4 runs

7.5
4

Bird to Parfitt, 4 runs

7.4
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.3
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.2
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

7.1
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.6
.

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

6.5
.

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

6.4
.

Daniels to Ellis, 0 runs

6.3
1

Daniels to Parfitt, 1 run

6.2
.

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.1
.

Daniels to Parfitt, 0 runs

6.1
1

Daniels to Parfitt, wide

5.6
.

Bird to Ellis, 0 runs

5.5
1

Bird to Parfitt, 1 run

5.4
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

5.3
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

5.2
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

5.1
1

Bird to Parfitt, wide

4.6
.

Geach to Ellis, 0 runs

4.5
.

Geach to Ellis, 0 runs

4.4
4

Geach to Ellis, 4 runs

4.4
1

Geach to Ellis, no ball

4.3
W

Geach to Sharman, appeal, wicket (caught - Sharman)

4.2
.

Geach to Sharman, 0 runs

4.1
.

Geach to Sharman, 0 runs

3.6
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.5
.

Bird to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.4
1

Bird to Sharman, 1 run

3.3
4

Bird to Sharman, 4 runs

3.2
.

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

3.1
.

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

2.6
1

Geach to Sharman, 1 run

2.5
.

Geach to Sharman, 0 runs

2.4
1

Geach to Parfitt, 1 run

2.3
4

Geach to Parfitt, 4 runs

2.2
.

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.1
.

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.6
.

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

1.5
.

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

1.4
.

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

1.3
.

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

1.1
.

Bird to Sharman, 0 runs

0.6
1

Geach to Sharman, 1 run

0.5
.

Geach to Sharman, 0 runs

0.4
1

Geach to Parfitt, 1 run

0.3
.

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.2
.

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.1
.

Geach to Parfitt, 0 runs

37.6
W

Porter to Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hill)

37.5
1

Porter to White, 1 run

37.4
.

Porter to White, 0 runs

37.3
1

Porter to Hill, 1 run

37.2
1

Porter to White, 1 run

37.1
1

Porter to Hill, 1 run

36.6
1

Shearn to Hill, 1 run

36.5
.

Shearn to Hill, 0 runs

36.5
1

Shearn to Hill, wide

36.4
1

Shearn to White, leg bye

36.3
.

Shearn to White, 0 runs

36.2
1

Shearn to Hill, leg bye

36.1
.

Shearn to Hill, 0 runs

35.6
.

Porter to White, 0 runs

35.5
1

Porter to Hill, 1 run

35.4
.

Porter to Hill, 0 runs

35.3
.

Porter to Hill, 0 runs

35.2
.

Porter to Hill, 0 runs

35.1
1

Porter to White, 1 run

34.6
W

Shearn to Daniels, appeal, wicket (bowled - Daniels)

34.5
.

Shearn to Daniels, 0 runs

34.4
4

Shearn to Daniels, 4 runs

34.3
.

Shearn to Daniels, 0 runs

34.2
1

Shearn to White, 1 run

34.2
1

Shearn to White, wide

34.2
1

Shearn to White, no ball

34.1
1

Shearn to Daniels, 1 run

33.6
1

Westley to Daniels, 1 run

33.5
.

Westley to Daniels, 0 runs

33.4
.

Westley to Daniels, 0 runs

33.3
.

Westley to Daniels, 0 runs

33.2
1

Westley to White, 1 run

33.1
.

Westley to White, 0 runs

32.6
.

Walker to Daniels, 0 runs

32.5
W

Walker to Story, appeal, wicket (caught - Story)

32.4
2

Walker to Story, 2 runs

32.3
1

Walker to White, 1 run

32.2
.

Walker to White, 0 runs

32.1
1

Walker to Story, 1 run

31.6
4

Ellis to White, 4 runs

31.5
1

Ellis to Story, 1 run

31.4
1

Ellis to White, 1 run

31.3
1

Ellis to Story, 1 run

31.2
4

Ellis to Story, 4 runs

31.1
1

Ellis to White, 1 run

30.6
.

Walker to Story, 0 runs

30.5
.

Walker to Story, 0 runs

30.4
.

Walker to Story, 0 runs

30.3
.

Walker to Story, 0 runs

30.3
2

Walker to White, 2 wides

30.2
.

Walker to White, 0 runs

30.1
.

Walker to White, 0 runs

29.6
1

Ellis to White, 1 run

29.5
1

Ellis to Story, 1 run

29.4
.

Ellis to Story, 0 runs

29.3
.

Ellis to Story, 0 runs

29.2
1

Ellis to White, 1 run

29.1
.

Ellis to White, 0 runs

28.6
.

Walker to Story, 0 runs

28.5
.

Walker to Story, 0 runs

28.4
W

Walker to Cant, appeal, wicket (caught - Cant)

28.3
1

Walker to White, 1 run

28.2
1

Walker to Cant, 1 run

28.1
4

Walker to Cant, 4 runs

27.6
.

Ellis to White, 0 runs

27.5
.

Ellis to White, 1 run

27.4
.

Ellis to White, 0 runs

27.3
4

Ellis to White, 4 runs

27.2
1

Ellis to Cant, 1 run

27.1
.

Ellis to Cant, 0 runs

26.6
.

Westley to White, 0 runs

26.5
1

Westley to Cant, 1 run

26.4
1

Westley to White, 1 run

26.3
1

Westley to Cant, 1 run

26.3
2

Westley to White, 2 wides

26.2
.

Westley to White, 0 runs

26.1
1

Westley to Cant, 1 run

25.6
1

Phillips to Cant, 1 run

25.5
4

Phillips to Cant, 4 runs

25.4
1

Phillips to White, 1 run

25.3
.

Phillips to White, 0 runs

25.2
.

Phillips to White, 0 runs

25.1
1

Phillips to Cant, 1 run

24.6
.

Shearn to White, 0 runs

24.5
1

Shearn to Cant, 1 run

24.4
1

Shearn to White, 1 run

24.3
.

Shearn to White, 0 runs

24.2
1

Shearn to Cant, 1 run

24.1
.

Shearn to Cant, 0 runs

23.6
.

Phillips to White, 0 runs

23.5
.

Phillips to White, 0 runs

23.4
1

Phillips to Cant, 1 run

23.3
2

Phillips to Cant, 2 runs

23.2
.

Phillips to Cant, 0 runs

23.1
1

Phillips to White, 1 run

22.6
.

Shearn to Cant, 0 runs

22.5
1

Shearn to White, 1 run

22.5
1

Shearn to White, wide

22.4
.

Shearn to White, 0 runs

22.3
W

Shearn to Geach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Geach)

22.2
4

Shearn to Geach, 4 runs

22.1
.

Shearn to Geach, 0 runs

21.6
.

Porter to Cant, 0 runs

21.5
.

Porter to Cant, 0 runs

21.4
.

Porter to Cant, 0 runs

21.3
1

Porter to Geach, 0 runs

21.2
.

Porter to Geach, 0 runs

21.1
.

Porter to Geach, 0 runs

20.6
.

Walker to Cant, 0 runs

20.5
1

Walker to Geach, 1 run

20.4
2

Walker to Geach, 2 runs

20.4
1

Walker to Geach, wide

20.3
.

Walker to Geach, 0 runs

20.2
W

Walker to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)

20.1
1

Walker to Cant, 1 run

19.6
.

Porter to Halliday, 0 runs

19.5
.

Porter to Halliday, 0 runs

19.4
1

Porter to Cant, 1 run

19.3
.

Porter to Cant, 0 runs

19.2
.

Porter to Cant, 0 runs

19.1
.

Porter to Cant, 0 runs

18.6
.

Walker to Halliday, 0 runs

18.5
1

Walker to Cant, 1 run

18.4
.

Walker to Cant, 0 runs

18.3
1

Walker to Halliday, 1 run

18.2
.

Walker to Halliday, 0 runs

18.1
1

Walker to Cant, 1 run

17.6
4

Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs

17.5
1

Phillips to Cant, 1 run

17.4
.

Phillips to Cant, 0 runs

17.3
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

17.2
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

17.1
4

Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs

16.6
.

Walker to Cant, 0 runs

16.5
2

Walker to Cant, 2 runs

16.4
2

Walker to Cant, 2 runs

16.3
.

Walker to Cant, 0 runs

16.2
1

Walker to Halliday, bye

16.1
.

Walker to Halliday, 0 runs

15.6
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

15.5
1

Phillips to Cant, 1 run

15.4
.

Phillips to Cant, 0 runs

15.3
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

15.2
1

Phillips to Cant, 1 run

15.1
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

14.6
1

Walker to Halliday, 1 run

14.5
.

Walker to Halliday, 0 runs

14.4
2

Walker to Halliday, 2 runs

14.3
1

Walker to Cant, 1 run

14.2
1

Walker to Halliday, 1 run

14.1
.

Walker to Halliday, 0 runs

13.6
4

Ellis to Cant, 4 runs

13.5
1

Ellis to Halliday, 1 run

13.4
.

Ellis to Halliday, 0 runs

13.3
1

Ellis to Cant, 1 run

13.2
1

Ellis to Halliday, 1 run

13.1
.

Ellis to Halliday, 0 runs

12.6
.

Walker to Cant, 0 runs

12.5
1

Walker to Halliday, 1 run

12.4
.

Walker to Halliday, 0 runs

12.3
.

Walker to Halliday, 0 runs

12.2
.

Walker to Halliday, 0 runs

12.1
1

Walker to Cant, 1 run

11.6
1

Ellis to Cant, 1 run

11.5
4

Ellis to Cant, 4 runs

11.4
4

Ellis to Cant, 4 runs

11.3
.

Ellis to Cant, 0 runs

11.2
1

Ellis to Halliday, 1 run

11.1
.

Ellis to Halliday, 0 runs

10.6
1

Westley to Halliday, 1 run

10.5
3

Westley to Cant, 3 byes

10.4
1

Westley to Halliday, 1 run

10.3
.

Westley to Halliday, 0 runs

10.2
6

Westley to Halliday, 6 runs

10.1
.

Westley to Halliday, 0 runs

9.3
1

Ellis to Cant, 1 run

9.2
.

Ellis to Cant, 0 runs

9.1
.

Ellis to Cant, 0 runs

8.6
1

Westley to Cant, 1 run

8.5
W

Westley to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ahearne)

8.4
.

Westley to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.3
4

Westley to Ahearne, 4 runs

7.6
4

Shearn to Halliday, 4 runs

7.5
.

Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs

7.4
.

Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs

7.3
.

Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs

7.2
4

Shearn to Halliday, 4 runs

7.1
.

Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs

6.6
1

Porter to Halliday, 1 run

6.5
1

Porter to Ahearne, 1 run

6.4
4

Porter to Ahearne, 4 runs

6.3
.

Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs

6.2
.

Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs

6.1
.

Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs

5.6
.

Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs

5.6
1

Shearn to Halliday, wide

5.5
.

Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs

5.5
1

Shearn to Halliday, wide

5.4
.

Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs

5.3
.

Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs

5.2
4

Shearn to Halliday, 4 runs

5.1
.

Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs

4.6
.

Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.5
1

Porter to Halliday, 1 run

4.4
.

Porter to Halliday, 0 runs

4.3
.

Porter to Halliday, 0 runs

4.2
1

Porter to Ahearne, 1 run

4.1
.

Porter to Ahearne, 0 runs

3.6
.

Shearn to Halliday, 0 runs

3.5
1

Shearn to Ahearne, 1 run

3.4
.

Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs

3.3
2

Shearn to Ahearne, 2 runs

3.2
.

Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs

3.1
.

Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs

2.6
.

Porter to Halliday, 0 runs

2.5
.

Porter to Halliday, 0 runs

2.4
4

Porter to Halliday, 4 runs

2.3
.

Porter to Halliday, 0 runs

2.2
.

Porter to Halliday, 0 runs

2.1
.

Porter to Halliday, 0 runs

1.6
.

Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.5
.

Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.4
.

Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.3
.

Shearn to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.2
2

Shearn to Ahearne, 2 runs

1.1
W

Shearn to Moledina, appeal, wicket (bowled - Moledina)

0.6
.

Porter to Halliday, 0 runs

0.5
1

Porter to Moledina, 1 run

0.4
.

Porter to Moledina, 0 runs

0.3
.

Porter to Moledina, 0 runs

0.2
1

Porter to Moledina, 1 run

0.1
.

Porter to Moledina, 0 runs

0.1
2

Porter to Moledina, wide