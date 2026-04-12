Squads Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Moledina Laila
no information yet
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
White Maddie
no information yet
Sturge Megan
bowler
Geach Emily
all rounder
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Story Melissa
no information yet
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Hill AV
no information yet
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Phillips Charley
no information yet
Walker Poppy
no information yet
Bird Alice
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Burke Emily
all rounder
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Cobb Katy
all rounder
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Evans Rose
no information yet
Dolman Katie
bowler
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Herring Bella
no information yet
Freeman Abbey
no information yet
Hill Alice
no information yet
Jackson Eve
bowler
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Janczewski Megan
no information yet
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Jeanes Daisy
bowler
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Jones Emma
no information yet
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Parfitt Georgia Louise
wicket keeper
Reid Nicole
no information yet
Scarborough Charlotte
batsman
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Shahabdeen Mariam
no information yet
Thomas Libby
batsman
Thomson Isla
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Vukusic Erin
no information yet