Squads Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026

List a

GLA
GLA

188

GLO
GLO

185

Playing

GLA
GLA
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Halliday Becca

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

White Maddie

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Story Melissa

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Hill AV

no information yet

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Phillips Charley

no information yet

Walker Poppy

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Bench

GLA
GLA
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Cobb Katy

all rounder

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Evans Rose

no information yet

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Herring Bella

no information yet

Freeman Abbey

no information yet

Hill Alice

no information yet

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Janczewski Megan

no information yet

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Reid Nicole

no information yet

Shahabdeen Mariam

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet