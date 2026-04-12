Match details Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 12.04.2026

List a

GLA
GLA

188

GLO
GLO

185

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 12, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersParfitt Lauren, Sharman Flo, Ellis Bea, Ellis Bethan, Gammon Bethan, Sturge Megan, Porter Gemma, Westley Jasmine, Phillips Sara, Shearn Anna Mae, Walker Poppy
BenchAnderson Ellie, Burke Emily, Cobb Katy, Evans Rose, Freeborn Abbey, Freeman Abbey, Jackson Eve, Janczewski Megan, Jeanes Daisy, Jones Emma, Marlow Emma, Parfitt Georgia Louise, Reid Nicole, Scarborough Charlotte, Scott Lizzie, Shahabdeen Mariam, Thomas Libby, Thomson Isla, Tulloch Poppy, Vukusic Erin

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersMoledina Laila, Halliday Becca, Ahearne Megan, Cant Georgina, White Maddie, Geach Emily, Story Melissa, Daniels Liv, Hill AV, Phillips Charley, Bird Alice
BenchBelcher Cailin, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Dolman Katie, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Patel Izzy, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Smith-Graham Sophie

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet