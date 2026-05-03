Highlights Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026

List a

GLO
GLO

143

NOR
NOR

147

27.3
4

Bird to Groves, 4 byes

27.2
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

27.1
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

27.1
1

Bird to Groves, wide

27.1
1

Bird to Groves, wide

27.1
1

Bird to Groves, wide

26.6
1

Hill to Groves, 1 run

26.5
.

Hill to Groves, 0 runs

26.4
2

Hill to Groves, 2 runs

26.4
1

Hill to Groves, wide

26.3
2

Hill to Groves, 2 runs

26.2
.

Hill to Groves, 0 runs

26.2
1

Hill to Groves, wide

26.1
1

Hill to Ascott, 1 run

25.6
2

Bird to Groves, 2 runs

25.6
1

Bird to Groves, wide

25.5
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

25.4
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

25.3
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

25.2
4

Bird to Groves, 4 runs

25.1
4

Bird to Groves, 4 runs

24.6
4

Phillips to Ascott, 4 runs

24.5
1

Phillips to Groves, 1 run

24.4
3

Phillips to Ascott, 3 runs

24.3
4

Phillips to Ascott, 4 runs

24.2
4

Phillips to Ascott, 4 runs

24.1
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

23.6
.

Hill to Groves, 0 runs

23.5
.

Hill to Groves, 0 runs

23.4
4

Hill to Groves, 4 runs

23.3
.

Hill to Groves, 0 runs

23.2
.

Hill to Groves, 0 runs

23.1
.

Hill to Groves, 0 runs

22.6
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

22.5
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

22.4
2

Phillips to Ascott, 2 runs

22.3
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

22.2
4

Phillips to Ascott, 4 runs

22.1
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

21.6
.

Hill to Groves, 0 runs

21.5
1

Hill to Ascott, 1 run

21.4
.

Hill to Ascott, 0 runs

21.3
4

Hill to Ascott, 4 runs

21.2
4

Hill to Ascott, 4 runs

21.1
.

Hill to Ascott, 0 runs

20.6
.

Phillips to Groves, 0 runs

20.5
6

Phillips to Groves, 6 runs

20.4
.

Phillips to Groves, 0 runs

20.3
.

Phillips to Groves, 0 runs

20.2
.

Phillips to Groves, 0 runs

20.1
.

Phillips to Groves, 0 runs

19.6
.

Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs

19.5
1

Daniels to Groves, 1 run

19.4
.

Daniels to Groves, 0 runs

19.3
.

Daniels to Groves, 0 runs

19.2
.

Daniels to Groves, 0 runs

19.1
4

Daniels to Groves, 4 runs

18.6
2

Geach to Ascott, 2 runs

18.5
1

Geach to Groves, 1 run

18.4
.

Geach to Groves, 0 runs

18.3
1

Geach to Ascott, 1 run

18.2
1

Geach to Groves, bye

18.2
7

Geach to Groves, 4 runs

18.1
1

Geach to Ascott, 1 run

17.6
1

Daniels to Ascott, 1 run

17.5
.

Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs

17.4
.

Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs

17.3
.

Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs

17.2
.

Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs

17.1
1

Daniels to Groves, 1 run

17.1
2

Daniels to Ascott, 2 wides

16.6
1

Geach to Ascott, 1 run

16.5
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

16.4
1

Geach to Groves, 1 run

16.3
1

Geach to Ascott, 1 run

16.3
1

Geach to Ascott, wide

16.2
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

16.1
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

15.6
.

Daniels to Groves, 0 runs

15.6
1

Daniels to Groves, wide

15.5
.

Daniels to Groves, 0 runs

15.4
4

Daniels to Groves, 4 runs

15.3
.

Daniels to Groves, 0 runs

15.2
.

Daniels to Groves, 0 runs

15.1
.

Daniels to Groves, 0 runs

14.6
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

14.5
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

14.4
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

14.3
1

Geach to Groves, 1 run

14.2
.

Geach to Groves, 0 runs

14.1
1

Geach to Ascott, 1 run

13.6
1

Daniels to Ascott, leg bye

13.5
.

Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs

13.4
.

Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs

13.3
1

Daniels to Groves, 1 run

13.2
4

Daniels to Groves, 4 runs

13.1
.

Daniels to Groves, 0 runs

12.6
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

12.5
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

12.4
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

12.3
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

12.2
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

12.1
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

11.6
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

11.5
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

11.4
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

11.4
1

Bird to Groves, wide

11.3
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

11.2
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

11.1
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

10.6
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

10.5
4

Geach to Ascott, 4 runs

10.4
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

10.3
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

10.2
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

10.1
.

Geach to Ascott, 0 runs

9.6
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

9.5
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

9.4
1

Bird to Ascott, leg bye

9.3
.

Bird to Ascott, 0 runs

9.2
.

Bird to Ascott, 0 runs

9.1
.

Bird to Ascott, 0 runs

8.6
4

Phillips to Groves, 4 runs

8.5
.

Phillips to Groves, 0 runs

8.4
4

Phillips to Groves, 4 runs

8.3
.

Phillips to Groves, 0 runs

8.2
.

Phillips to Groves, 0 runs

8.1
1

Phillips to Ascott, 1 run

7.6
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

7.5
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

7.5
1

Bird to Groves, wide

7.4
2

Bird to Groves, 2 runs

7.3
.

Bird to Groves, 0 runs

7.2
1

Bird to Ascott, 1 run

7.1
.

Bird to Ascott, 0 runs

6.6
.

Phillips to Groves, 0 runs

6.5
1

Phillips to Ascott, 1 run

6.4
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

6.3
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

6.2
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

6.1
1

Phillips to Groves, 1 run

5.6
1

Bird to Groves, 1 run

5.5
W

Bird to Marriott, appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)

5.4
W

Bird to Clive, wicket (lbw - Clive)

5.3
4

Bird to Clive, 4 runs

5.2
.

Bird to Clive, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bird to Clive, 0 runs

4.6
4

Phillips to Ascott, 4 runs

4.5
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

4.4
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

4.3
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

4.2
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

4.1
.

Phillips to Ascott, 1 run

3.6
4

Bird to Clive, 4 runs

3.5
1

Bird to Ascott, 1 run

3.4
.

Bird to Ascott, 0 runs

3.3
1

Bird to Clive, 1 run

3.2
.

Bird to Clive, 0 runs

3.1
.

Bird to Clive, 0 runs

2.6
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

2.5
2

Phillips to Ascott, 2 runs

2.4
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

2.3
.

Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs

2.2
W

Phillips to Hill, wicket (lbw - Hill)

2.1
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

1.6
.

Bird to Clive, 0 runs

1.5
W

Bird to Kemp, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kemp)

1.4
.

Bird to Kemp, 0 runs

1.3
.

Bird to Kemp, 0 runs

1.2
2

Bird to Kemp, 2 runs

1.1
.

Bird to Kemp, 0 runs

0.6
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

0.5
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

0.4
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

0.3
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

0.2
1

Phillips to Kemp, leg bye

0.1
.

Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs

42.6
W

Robinson to Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Phillips)

42.5
.

Robinson to Phillips, 0 runs

42.4
1

Robinson to Bird, 1 run

42.3
.

Robinson to Bird, 0 runs

42.2
.

Robinson to Bird, 0 runs

42.1
4

Robinson to Bird, 4 runs

41.6
1

Groves to Bird, 1 run

41.5
.

Groves to Bird, 0 runs

41.4
.

Groves to Bird, 0 runs

41.3
.

Groves to Bird, 0 runs

41.2
.

Groves to Bird, 0 runs

41.1
.

Groves to Bird, 0 runs

40.6
.

Robinson to Phillips, 0 runs

40.5
1

Robinson to Bird, 1 run

40.4
W

Robinson to Hill, wicket (lbw - Hill)

40.3
.

Robinson to Hill, 0 runs

40.2
.

Robinson to Hill, 0 runs

40.1
.

Robinson to Hill, 0 runs

39.6
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

39.5
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

39.4
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

39.3
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

39.2
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

39.1
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

38.6
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

38.5
1

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 1 run

38.5
1

Anisha Patel to Phillips, wide

38.4
.

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs

38.3
.

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs

38.2
.

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs

38.1
.

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs

37.6
.

Groves to Hill, 0 runs

37.5
.

Groves to Hill, 0 runs

37.4
.

Groves to Hill, 0 runs

37.3
.

Groves to Hill, 0 runs

37.2
1

Groves to Phillips, 1 run

37.1
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

36.6
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

36.5
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

36.4
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

36.3
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

36.2
2

Anisha Patel to Hill, 2 runs

36.1
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

35.6
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

35.5
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

35.4
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

35.3
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

35.2
.

Groves to Phillips, 0 runs

35.1
1

Groves to Hill, 1 run

34.6
.

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs

34.5
.

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs

34.4
.

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs

34.3
1

Anisha Patel to Hill, 1 run

34.2
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

34.1
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

33.6
.

Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs

33.5
.

Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs

33.4
1

Phillips to Hill, 1 run

33.3
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

33.2
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

33.1
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

32.6
.

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs

32.5
.

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs

32.4
.

Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs

32.3
W

Anisha Patel to Daniels, wicket (lbw - Daniels)

32.2
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

32.1
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

31.6
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

31.5
1

Phillips to Daniels, 1 run

31.4
2

Phillips to Daniels, 2 runs

31.3
1

Phillips to Hill, 1 run

31.2
4

Phillips to Hill, 4 runs

31.2
1

Phillips to Hill, wide

31.2
1

Phillips to Hill, wide

31.1
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

30.6
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

30.5
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

30.4
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

30.3
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

30.2
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

30.1
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

29.6
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

29.5
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

29.4
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

29.3
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

28.5
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

28.4
1

Anisha Patel to Hill, 1 run

28.3
1

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 1 run

28.2
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

28.1
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

27.6
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

27.5
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

27.4
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

27.3
1

Phillips to Daniels, 1 run

27.2
.

Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs

27.1
.

Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs

26.6
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

26.5
1

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 1 run

26.4
1

Anisha Patel to Hill, leg bye

26.3
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

26.2
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

26.1
1

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 1 run

25.6
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

25.5
1

Phillips to Daniels, 1 run

25.4
.

Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs

25.3
.

Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs

25.2
.

Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs

25.1
.

Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs

24.6
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

24.5
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

24.4
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

24.3
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

24.2
.

Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs

24.1
W

Anisha Patel to Start, appeal, wicket (bowled - Start)

23.6
.

Groves to Daniels, 0 runs

23.5
4

Groves to Daniels, 4 runs

23.4
.

Groves to Daniels, 0 runs

23.3
.

Groves to Daniels, 0 runs

23.2
4

Groves to Daniels, 4 runs

23.1
.

Groves to Daniels, 0 runs

22.6
.

Anisha Patel to Start, 0 runs

22.5
1

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 1 run

22.4
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

22.3
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

22.2
3

Anisha Patel to Start, 3 runs

22.1
2

Anisha Patel to Start, 2 runs

21.6
.

Groves to Daniels, 0 runs

21.5
.

Groves to Daniels, 0 runs

21.4
1

Groves to Start, 1 run

21.3
.

Groves to Start, 0 runs

21.2
4

Groves to Start, 4 runs

21.1
.

Groves to Start, 0 runs

20.6
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

20.5
.

Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

20.4
W

Anisha Patel to Patel, appeal, wicket (bowled - Patel)

20.3
.

Anisha Patel to Patel, 0 runs

20.2
.

Anisha Patel to Patel, 0 runs

20.1
.

Anisha Patel to Patel, 0 runs

19.6
.

Groves to Start, 0 runs

19.5
.

Groves to Start, 0 runs

19.5
2

Groves to Patel, 2 wides

19.4
.

Groves to Patel, 0 runs

19.3
W

Groves to Geach, wicket (lbw - Geach)

19.2
.

Groves to Geach, 0 runs

19.1
1

Groves to Start, 1 run

18.6
1

Sims to Start, 1 run

18.5
.

Sims to Start, 0 runs

18.4
.

Sims to Start, 0 runs

18.3
4

Sims to Start, 4 runs

18.2
1

Sims to Geach, 1 run

18.1
4

Sims to Geach, 4 runs

17.6
1

Groves to Geach, 1 run

17.2
1

Groves to Start, 1 run

17.1
.

Groves to Start, 0 runs

16.6
W

Sims to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)

16.5
.

Sims to Halliday, 0 runs

16.4
1

Sims to Start, 1 run

16.3
4

Sims to Start, 4 runs

16.2
.

Sims to Start, 0 runs

16.1
.

Sims to Start, 0 runs

15.6
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

15.5
1

Reid to Start, 1 run

15.4
4

Reid to Start, 4 runs

15.3
.

Reid to Start, 0 runs

15.2
1

Reid to Halliday, 1 run

15.1
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

14.6
.

Sims to Start, 0 runs

14.5
.

Sims to Start, 0 runs

14.4
1

Sims to Halliday, 1 run

14.3
.

Sims to Halliday, 0 runs

14.2
.

Sims to Halliday, 0 runs

14.1
4

Sims to Halliday, 4 runs

13.6
W

Reid to Reddy, appeal, wicket (caught - Reddy)

13.5
1

Reid to Halliday, 1 run

13.5
1

Reid to Halliday, wide

13.4
4

Reid to Halliday, 4 runs

13.3
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

13.2
.

Reid to Halliday, 0 runs

13.1
1

Reid to Reddy, 1 run

12.6
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

12.5
4

Robinson to Halliday, 4 runs

12.4
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

12.3
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

12.2
4

Robinson to Halliday, 4 runs

12.1
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

11.6
1

Reid to Halliday, 1 run

11.5
1

Reid to Reddy, 1 run

11.4
.

Reid to Reddy, 0 runs

11.3
.

Reid to Reddy, 0 runs

11.2
1

Reid to Halliday, 1 run

11.1
1

Reid to Reddy, 1 run

10.6
1

Robinson to Reddy, leg bye

10.5
.

Robinson to Reddy, 0 runs

10.4
2

Robinson to Reddy, 2 runs

10.4
1

Robinson to Reddy, wide

10.3
.

Robinson to Reddy, 0 runs

10.2
.

Robinson to Reddy, 0 runs

10.1
1

Robinson to Halliday, 1 run

9.6
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

9.5
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

9.4
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

9.3
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

9.2
1

Phillips to Reddy, 1 run

9.1
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

8.6
.

Robinson to Reddy, 0 runs

8.5
1

Robinson to Halliday, 1 run

8.4
4

Robinson to Halliday, 6 runs

8.3
4

Robinson to Halliday, 4 runs

8.2
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

8.1
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

7.6
.

Phillips to Reddy, 0 runs

7.5
.

Phillips to Reddy, 0 runs

7.4
2

Phillips to Reddy, 2 runs

7.3
W

Phillips to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)

7.2
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

7.1
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

6.6
1

Robinson to Ahearne, 1 run

6.5
.

Robinson to Ahearne, 0 runs

6.4
.

Robinson to Ahearne, 0 runs

6.3
.

Robinson to Ahearne, 0 runs

6.2
.

Robinson to Ahearne, 0 runs

6.1
1

Robinson to Halliday, 1 run

5.6
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

5.5
4

Phillips to Ahearne, 4 runs

5.4
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

5.3
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

5.2
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

5.1
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.6
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

4.5
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

4.4
2

Robinson to Halliday, 2 runs

4.3
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

4.2
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

4.1
2

Robinson to Halliday, 2 runs

3.6
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

3.5
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

3.4
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

3.3
4

Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs

3.2
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

3.1
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

2.6
3

Robinson to Halliday, 3 runs

2.5
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

2.4
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

2.3
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

2.2
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

2.1
.

Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.5
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.4
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.3
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.2
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.1
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

0.6
1

Robinson to Ahearne, 1 run

0.5
2

Robinson to Ahearne, 2 runs

0.4
.

Robinson to Ahearne, 0 runs

0.3
W

Robinson to Moledina, appeal, wicket (bowled - Moledina)

0.2
.

Robinson to Moledina, 0 runs

0.1
.

Robinson to Moledina, 0 runs