Highlights Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026
Bird to Groves, 4 byes
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, wide
Bird to Groves, wide
Bird to Groves, wide
Hill to Groves, 1 run
Hill to Groves, 0 runs
Hill to Groves, 2 runs
Hill to Groves, wide
Hill to Groves, 2 runs
Hill to Groves, 0 runs
Hill to Groves, wide
Hill to Ascott, 1 run
Bird to Groves, 2 runs
Bird to Groves, wide
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 4 runs
Bird to Groves, 4 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 4 runs
Phillips to Groves, 1 run
Phillips to Ascott, 3 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 4 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 4 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Hill to Groves, 0 runs
Hill to Groves, 0 runs
Hill to Groves, 4 runs
Hill to Groves, 0 runs
Hill to Groves, 0 runs
Hill to Groves, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 2 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 4 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Hill to Groves, 0 runs
Hill to Ascott, 1 run
Hill to Ascott, 0 runs
Hill to Ascott, 4 runs
Hill to Ascott, 4 runs
Hill to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Groves, 0 runs
Phillips to Groves, 6 runs
Phillips to Groves, 0 runs
Phillips to Groves, 0 runs
Phillips to Groves, 0 runs
Phillips to Groves, 0 runs
Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, 1 run
Daniels to Groves, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, 4 runs
Geach to Ascott, 2 runs
Geach to Groves, 1 run
Geach to Groves, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 1 run
Geach to Groves, bye
Geach to Groves, 4 runs
Geach to Ascott, 1 run
Daniels to Ascott, 1 run
Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs
Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs
Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs
Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, 1 run
Daniels to Ascott, 2 wides
Geach to Ascott, 1 run
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Groves, 1 run
Geach to Ascott, 1 run
Geach to Ascott, wide
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, wide
Daniels to Groves, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, 4 runs
Daniels to Groves, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Groves, 1 run
Geach to Groves, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 1 run
Daniels to Ascott, leg bye
Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs
Daniels to Ascott, 0 runs
Daniels to Groves, 1 run
Daniels to Groves, 4 runs
Daniels to Groves, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, wide
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 4 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Geach to Ascott, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Ascott, leg bye
Bird to Ascott, 0 runs
Bird to Ascott, 0 runs
Bird to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Groves, 4 runs
Phillips to Groves, 0 runs
Phillips to Groves, 4 runs
Phillips to Groves, 0 runs
Phillips to Groves, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 1 run
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Groves, wide
Bird to Groves, 2 runs
Bird to Groves, 0 runs
Bird to Ascott, 1 run
Bird to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Groves, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 1 run
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Groves, 1 run
Bird to Groves, 1 run
Bird to Marriott, appeal, wicket (caught - Marriott)
Bird to Clive, wicket (lbw - Clive)
Bird to Clive, 4 runs
Bird to Clive, 0 runs
Bird to Clive, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 4 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 1 run
Bird to Clive, 4 runs
Bird to Ascott, 1 run
Bird to Ascott, 0 runs
Bird to Clive, 1 run
Bird to Clive, 0 runs
Bird to Clive, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 2 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Ascott, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, wicket (lbw - Hill)
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Bird to Clive, 0 runs
Bird to Kemp, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kemp)
Bird to Kemp, 0 runs
Bird to Kemp, 0 runs
Bird to Kemp, 2 runs
Bird to Kemp, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Kemp, leg bye
Phillips to Kemp, 0 runs
Robinson to Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Phillips)
Robinson to Phillips, 0 runs
Robinson to Bird, 1 run
Robinson to Bird, 0 runs
Robinson to Bird, 0 runs
Robinson to Bird, 4 runs
Groves to Bird, 1 run
Groves to Bird, 0 runs
Groves to Bird, 0 runs
Groves to Bird, 0 runs
Groves to Bird, 0 runs
Groves to Bird, 0 runs
Robinson to Phillips, 0 runs
Robinson to Bird, 1 run
Robinson to Hill, wicket (lbw - Hill)
Robinson to Hill, 0 runs
Robinson to Hill, 0 runs
Robinson to Hill, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Phillips, wide
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Hill, 0 runs
Groves to Hill, 0 runs
Groves to Hill, 0 runs
Groves to Hill, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 1 run
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 2 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Phillips, 0 runs
Groves to Hill, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 1 run
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Phillips, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, wicket (lbw - Daniels)
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Daniels, 1 run
Phillips to Daniels, 2 runs
Phillips to Hill, 1 run
Phillips to Hill, 4 runs
Phillips to Hill, wide
Phillips to Hill, wide
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Daniels, 1 run
Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs
Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Hill, leg bye
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 1 run
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Daniels, 1 run
Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs
Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs
Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs
Phillips to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Hill, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Start, appeal, wicket (bowled - Start)
Groves to Daniels, 0 runs
Groves to Daniels, 4 runs
Groves to Daniels, 0 runs
Groves to Daniels, 0 runs
Groves to Daniels, 4 runs
Groves to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Start, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 1 run
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Start, 3 runs
Anisha Patel to Start, 2 runs
Groves to Daniels, 0 runs
Groves to Daniels, 0 runs
Groves to Start, 1 run
Groves to Start, 0 runs
Groves to Start, 4 runs
Groves to Start, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Patel, appeal, wicket (bowled - Patel)
Anisha Patel to Patel, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Patel, 0 runs
Anisha Patel to Patel, 0 runs
Groves to Start, 0 runs
Groves to Start, 0 runs
Groves to Patel, 2 wides
Groves to Patel, 0 runs
Groves to Geach, wicket (lbw - Geach)
Groves to Geach, 0 runs
Groves to Start, 1 run
Sims to Start, 1 run
Sims to Start, 0 runs
Sims to Start, 0 runs
Sims to Start, 4 runs
Sims to Geach, 1 run
Sims to Geach, 4 runs
Groves to Geach, 1 run
Groves to Start, 1 run
Groves to Start, 0 runs
Sims to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)
Sims to Halliday, 0 runs
Sims to Start, 1 run
Sims to Start, 4 runs
Sims to Start, 0 runs
Sims to Start, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Start, 1 run
Reid to Start, 4 runs
Reid to Start, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 1 run
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Sims to Start, 0 runs
Sims to Start, 0 runs
Sims to Halliday, 1 run
Sims to Halliday, 0 runs
Sims to Halliday, 0 runs
Sims to Halliday, 4 runs
Reid to Reddy, appeal, wicket (caught - Reddy)
Reid to Halliday, 1 run
Reid to Halliday, wide
Reid to Halliday, 4 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Reddy, 1 run
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 4 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 4 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 1 run
Reid to Reddy, 1 run
Reid to Reddy, 0 runs
Reid to Reddy, 0 runs
Reid to Halliday, 1 run
Reid to Reddy, 1 run
Robinson to Reddy, leg bye
Robinson to Reddy, 0 runs
Robinson to Reddy, 2 runs
Robinson to Reddy, wide
Robinson to Reddy, 0 runs
Robinson to Reddy, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Reddy, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Robinson to Reddy, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 1 run
Robinson to Halliday, 6 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 4 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Reddy, 0 runs
Phillips to Reddy, 0 runs
Phillips to Reddy, 2 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Robinson to Ahearne, 1 run
Robinson to Ahearne, 0 runs
Robinson to Ahearne, 0 runs
Robinson to Ahearne, 0 runs
Robinson to Ahearne, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 4 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 2 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 2 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 3 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Robinson to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Robinson to Ahearne, 1 run
Robinson to Ahearne, 2 runs
Robinson to Ahearne, 0 runs
Robinson to Moledina, appeal, wicket (bowled - Moledina)
Robinson to Moledina, 0 runs
Robinson to Moledina, 0 runs