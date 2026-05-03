Squads Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026

List a

GLO
GLO

143

NOR
NOR

147

Playing

GLO
GLO
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Halliday Becca

no information yet

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Clive Ava

no information yet

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Bench

GLO
GLO
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Austin Meg

batsman

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Herring Bella

no information yet

Hill Alice

no information yet

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Story Melissa

no information yet

White Maddie

no information yet