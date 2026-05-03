Squads Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Patel Anisha
bowler
Moledina Laila
no information yet
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Groves Josie
bowler
Geach Emily
all rounder
Clive Ava
no information yet
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Sims Ilenia
bowler
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Phillips Charlotte Rose
bowler
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Bird Alice
batsman
Robinson Bethan
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Austin Meg
batsman
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Dolman Katie
bowler
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Herring Bella
no information yet
Russell Liz
bowler
Hill Alice
no information yet
Sims Lenny
bowler
Phillips Charley N
batsman
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Story Melissa
no information yet
White Maddie
no information yet