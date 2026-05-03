Match details Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|Northamptonshire Steelbacks won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 03, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Gloucestershire Squad
Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet