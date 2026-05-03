Match details Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026

List a

GLO
GLO

143

NOR
NOR

147

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire Steelbacks won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 03, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHalliday Becca, Moledina Laila, Ahearne Megan, Reddy Prarthana, Cant Georgina, Geach Emily, Patel Izzy, Daniels Liv, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Bird Alice
BenchBelcher Cailin, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Dolman Katie, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Phillips Charley N, Phillips Charlotte, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, White Maddie

Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad

PlayersPatel Anisha, Kemp Amelia, Hill Chloe, Ascott Bethany, Groves Josie, Clive Ava, Sims Ilenia, Reid Mabel, Phillips Ella, Robinson Bethan, Marriott Gemma
BenchAustin Meg, Carpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Presland Alicia Demi, Russell Liz, Sims Lenny

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet