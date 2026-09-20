Highlights Middlesex vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 20.09.2026
Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs
Porter to Sproul, 0 runs
Porter to Routledge, 1 run
Porter to Routledge, 4 runs
Porter to Routledge, 0 runs
Porter to Routledge, 0 runs
Porter to Routledge, 4 runs
Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 1 run
Porter to Routledge, 0 runs
Porter to Sproul, 1 run
Porter to Sproul, 4 runs
Porter to Sproul, 0 runs
Porter to Sproul, 0 runs
Porter to Routledge, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs
Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 1 run
Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 0 runs
Porter to Routledge, 0 runs
Porter to Routledge, 0 runs
Porter to Routledge, 0 runs
Porter to Routledge, 0 runs
Porter to Sproul, 1 run
Porter to Routledge, 1 run
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 4 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Routledge, 2 wides
Porter to Sproul, 0 runs
Porter to Sproul, 0 runs
Porter to Sproul, 0 runs
Porter to Sproul, 2 runs
Porter to Sproul, 4 runs
Porter to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 1 run
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 2 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs
Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs
Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs
Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs
Shearn to Routledge, wide
Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs
Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Shearn to Sproul, 1 run
Shearn to Sproul, 2 runs
Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs
Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs
Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs
Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Routledge, 0 runs
Jackson to Routledge, 0 runs
Jackson to Routledge, 4 runs
Jackson to Routledge, 0 runs
Jackson to Routledge, 0 runs
Jackson to Routledge, 0 runs
Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs
Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs
Shearn to Routledge, 1 run
Shearn to Downer, appeal, wicket (caught - Downer)
Shearn to Downer, 0 runs
Shearn to Downer, wide
Shearn to Downer, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Downer, 1 run
Jackson to Downer, 0 runs
Jackson to Downer, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 1 run
Jackson to Sproul, 4 runs
Jackson to Sproul, wide
Shearn to Downer, 0 runs
Shearn to Downer, 0 runs
Shearn to Downer, 0 runs
Shearn to Downer, 0 runs
Shearn to Downer, 2 runs
Shearn to Downer, 4 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs
Jackson to Downer, 1 run
Jackson to Downer, 0 runs
Jackson to Downer, 0 runs
Jackson to Downer, 0 runs
Jackson to Sproul, 1 run
Shearn to Sproul, 1 run
Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs
Shearn to Downer, 1 run
Shearn to Downer, 0 runs
Shearn to Downer, 0 runs
Shearn to Downer, 4 runs
Shearn to Downer, wide