Highlights Middlesex vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 20.09.2026

Live
List a

MID
MID

(17 ov.) 71/1

GLA
GLA
17.4
1

Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 1 run

17.3
.

Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 0 runs

17.2
1

Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 1 run

17.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs

16.6
.

Porter to Sproul, 0 runs

16.5
1

Porter to Routledge, 1 run

16.4
4

Porter to Routledge, 4 runs

16.3
.

Porter to Routledge, 0 runs

16.2
.

Porter to Routledge, 0 runs

16.1
4

Porter to Routledge, 4 runs

15.6
1

Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 1 run

15.5
.

Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs

15.4
.

Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs

15.3
1

Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 1 run

15.2
1

Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 1 run

15.1
1

Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 1 run

14.6
.

Porter to Routledge, 0 runs

14.5
1

Porter to Sproul, 1 run

14.4
4

Porter to Sproul, 4 runs

14.3
.

Porter to Sproul, 0 runs

14.2
.

Porter to Sproul, 0 runs

14.1
1

Porter to Routledge, 1 run

13.6
1

Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 1 run

13.5
.

Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs

13.4
.

Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs

13.3
.

Bethan Ellis to Routledge, 0 runs

13.2
1

Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 1 run

13.1
.

Bethan Ellis to Sproul, 0 runs

12.6
.

Porter to Routledge, 0 runs

12.5
.

Porter to Routledge, 0 runs

12.4
.

Porter to Routledge, 0 runs

12.3
.

Porter to Routledge, 0 runs

12.2
1

Porter to Sproul, 1 run

12.1
1

Porter to Routledge, 1 run

11.6
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

11.5
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

11.4
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

11.3
4

Jackson to Sproul, 4 runs

11.2
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

11.1
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

11.1
2

Jackson to Routledge, 2 wides

10.6
.

Porter to Sproul, 0 runs

10.5
.

Porter to Sproul, 0 runs

10.4
.

Porter to Sproul, 0 runs

10.3
2

Porter to Sproul, 2 runs

10.2
4

Porter to Sproul, 4 runs

10.1
.

Porter to Sproul, 0 runs

9.6
1

Jackson to Sproul, 1 run

9.5
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

9.4
2

Jackson to Sproul, 2 runs

9.3
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

9.2
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

9.1
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

8.6
.

Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs

8.5
.

Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs

8.4
.

Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs

8.3
.

Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs

8.3
1

Shearn to Routledge, wide

8.2
.

Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs

8.1
.

Shearn to Routledge, 0 runs

7.6
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

7.5
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

7.4
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

7.3
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

7.2
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

7.1
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

6.6
1

Shearn to Sproul, 1 run

6.5
2

Shearn to Sproul, 2 runs

6.4
.

Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs

6.3
.

Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs

6.2
.

Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs

6.1
.

Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs

5.6
.

Jackson to Routledge, 0 runs

5.5
.

Jackson to Routledge, 0 runs

5.4
4

Jackson to Routledge, 4 runs

5.3
.

Jackson to Routledge, 0 runs

5.2
.

Jackson to Routledge, 0 runs

5.1
.

Jackson to Routledge, 0 runs

4.6
.

Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs

4.5
.

Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs

4.4
1

Shearn to Routledge, 1 run

4.3
W

Shearn to Downer, appeal, wicket (caught - Downer)

4.2
.

Shearn to Downer, 0 runs

4.2
1

Shearn to Downer, wide

4.1
.

Shearn to Downer, 0 runs

3.6
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

3.5
1

Jackson to Downer, 1 run

3.4
.

Jackson to Downer, 0 runs

3.3
.

Jackson to Downer, 0 runs

3.2
1

Jackson to Sproul, 1 run

3.1
4

Jackson to Sproul, 4 runs

3.1
1

Jackson to Sproul, wide

2.6
.

Shearn to Downer, 0 runs

2.5
.

Shearn to Downer, 0 runs

2.4
.

Shearn to Downer, 0 runs

2.3
.

Shearn to Downer, 0 runs

2.2
2

Shearn to Downer, 2 runs

2.1
4

Shearn to Downer, 4 runs

1.6
.

Jackson to Sproul, 0 runs

1.5
1

Jackson to Downer, 1 run

1.4
.

Jackson to Downer, 0 runs

1.3
.

Jackson to Downer, 0 runs

1.2
.

Jackson to Downer, 0 runs

1.1
1

Jackson to Sproul, 1 run

0.6
1

Shearn to Sproul, 1 run

0.5
.

Shearn to Sproul, 0 runs

0.4
1

Shearn to Downer, 1 run

0.3
.

Shearn to Downer, 0 runs

0.2
.

Shearn to Downer, 0 runs

0.1
4

Shearn to Downer, 4 runs

0.1
1

Shearn to Downer, wide