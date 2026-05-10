Highlights Middlesex vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

MID
MID

220

WOR
WOR

217

36.3
4

Boycott to Horley, 4 runs

36.2
4

Boycott to Horley, 4 runs

36.1
.

Boycott to Horley, 0 runs

35.6
1

Brett to Horley, 1 run

35.5
.

Brett to Horley, 0 runs

35.4
.

Brett to Horley, 0 runs

35.3
.

Brett to Horley, 0 runs

35.2
.

Brett to Horley, appeal

35.1
4

Brett to Horley, 4 runs

34.6
1

Boycott to Horley, 1 run

34.5
1

Boycott to Irving, 1 run

34.4
.

Boycott to Irving, appeal

34.3
.

Boycott to Irving, 0 runs

34.2
1

Boycott to Horley, 1 run

34.1
.

Boycott to Horley, 0 runs

33.6
.

Brett to Irving, 0 runs

33.5
4

Brett to Irving, 4 runs

33.4
4

Brett to Irving, 4 runs

33.3
.

Brett to Irving, 0 runs

33.2
.

Brett to Irving, 0 runs

33.1
2

Brett to Irving, 2 runs

32.6
4

Churms to Horley, 4 runs

32.5
4

Churms to Horley, 4 runs

32.5
nb

Churms to Horley, no ball + 6 runs

32.4
2

Churms to Horley, 2 runs

32.3
.

Churms to Horley, 0 runs

32.2
.

Churms to Horley, 0 runs

32.1
1

Churms to Irving, 1 run

31.6
.

Brett to Horley, 0 runs

31.5
.

Brett to Horley, 0 runs

31.4
1

Brett to Irving, 1 run

31.3
2

Brett to Irving, 2 runs

31.2
1

Brett to Horley, 1 run

31.1
.

Brett to Horley, 0 runs

30.6
1

Churms to Horley, 1 run

30.5
4

Churms to Horley, 1 run

30.4
.

Churms to Horley, 0 runs

30.3
.

Churms to Horley, 0 runs

30.2
.

Churms to Horley, 0 runs

30.1
.

Churms to Horley, 0 runs

29.6
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

29.5
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

29.4
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

29.3
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

29.2
4

Egerton to Irving, 4 runs

29.2
1

Egerton to Irving, wide

29.1
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

28.6
1

Churms to Irving, 1 run

28.5
.

Churms to Irving, 0 runs

28.5
1

Churms to Irving, wide

28.4
.

Churms to Irving, 0 runs

28.3
.

Churms to Irving, 0 runs

28.2
.

Churms to Irving, 0 runs

28.1
.

Churms to Irving, 0 runs

27.6
.

Egerton to Horley, 0 runs

27.5
.

Egerton to Horley, 0 runs

27.4
4

Egerton to Horley, 4 runs

27.3
.

Egerton to Horley, 0 runs

27.2
1

Egerton to Irving, 1 run

27.1
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

26.6
.

Churms to Horley, 0 runs

26.5
1

Churms to Irving, 1 run

26.4
1

Churms to Horley, 1 run

26.3
.

Churms to Horley, 0 runs

26.2
W

Churms to Sproul, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sproul)

26.1
.

Churms to Sproul, 0 runs

25.7
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

25.6
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

25.5
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

25.4
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

25.3
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

25.2
1

Egerton to Sproul, 1 run

25.1
.

Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs

24.6
.

Churms to Irving, 0 runs

24.5
1

Churms to Sproul, 1 run

24.4
.

Churms to Sproul, 0 runs

24.3
1

Churms to Irving, 1 run

24.2
.

Churms to Irving, 0 runs

24.2
1

Churms to Irving, wide

24.1
.

Churms to Irving, 0 runs

23.6
1

Egerton to Irving, 1 run

23.5
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

23.4
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

23.3
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

23.2
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

23.1
1

Egerton to Sproul, 1 run

22.6
.

Bishop to Irving, 0 runs

22.5
4

Bishop to Irving, 4 runs

22.4
1

Bishop to Sproul, 1 run

22.3
1

Bishop to Irving, 1 run

22.2
.

Bishop to Irving, 0 runs

22.1
1

Bishop to Sproul, 1 run

21.6
1

Egerton to Sproul, 1 run

21.5
1

Egerton to Irving, 1 run

21.4
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

21.3
.

Egerton to Irving, 0 runs

21.3
1

Egerton to Irving, wide

21.2
1

Egerton to Sproul, 1 run

21.1
.

Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs

20.6
4

Bishop to Irving, 4 runs

20.5
.

Bishop to Irving, 0 runs

20.4
.

Bishop to Irving, 0 runs

20.3
1

Bishop to Sproul, 1 run

20.2
4

Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs

20.1
.

Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs

19.6
.

Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs

19.5
1

Gillgrass to Sproul, 1 run

19.4
.

Gillgrass to Sproul, 0 runs

19.3
4

Gillgrass to Sproul, 4 runs

19.2
.

Gillgrass to Sproul, 0 runs

19.1
2

Gillgrass to Sproul, 2 runs

18.6
1

Bishop to Sproul, 1 run

18.5
.

Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs

18.4
.

Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs

18.3
.

Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs

18.2
4

Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs

18.1
.

Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs

17.6
1

Gillgrass to Sproul, 1 run

17.5
2

Gillgrass to Sproul, 2 runs

17.4
.

Gillgrass to Sproul, 0 runs

17.3
1

Gillgrass to Irving, 1 run

17.2
4

Gillgrass to Irving, 4 runs

17.1
4

Gillgrass to Irving, 4 runs

16.6
.

Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs

16.5
1

Bishop to Irving, 1 run

16.4
1

Bishop to Sproul, 1 run

16.3
4

Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs

16.1
.

Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs

15.6
.

Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs

15.5
1

Gillgrass to Sproul, 1 run

15.4
1

Gillgrass to Irving, 1 run

15.3
.

Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs

15.2
.

Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs

15.1
.

Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs

14.6
.

Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs

14.5
1

Bishop to Irving, 1 run

14.4
.

Bishop to Irving, 0 runs

14.3
.

Bishop to Irving, 0 runs

14.2
1

Bishop to Sproul, 1 run

14.1
1

Bishop to Irving, 1 run

13.6
4

Gillgrass to Sproul, 4 runs

13.5
.

Gillgrass to Sproul, 0 runs

13.4
.

Gillgrass to Sproul, 0 runs

13.3
1

Gillgrass to Irving, 1 run

13.2
.

Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs

13.1
.

Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs

12.6
.

Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs

12.5
.

Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs

12.4
4

Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs

12.3
4

Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs

12.2
.

Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs

12.1
.

Beach to Sproul, 0 runs

11.6
.

Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs

11.5
.

Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs

11.4
1

Gillgrass to Sproul, 1 run

11.3
1

Gillgrass to Irving, 1 run

11.2
2

Gillgrass to Irving, 2 runs

11.1
1

Gillgrass to Sproul, 1 run

10.6
1

Beach to Sproul, 1 run

10.5
.

Beach to Sproul, 0 runs

10.5
1

Beach to Sproul, wide

10.4
.

Beach to Sproul, 0 runs

10.3
.

Beach to Sproul, 0 runs

10.2
1

Beach to Sproul, 1 run

10.1
.

Beach to Sproul, 0 runs

9.6
.

Brett to Irving, 0 runs

9.5
.

Brett to Irving, 0 runs

9.4
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

9.3
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

9.2
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

9.1
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

8.6
1

Beach to Sproul, 1 run

8.5
4

Beach to Sproul, 4 runs

8.4
1

Beach to Irving, 1 run

8.3
2

Beach to Irving, 2 runs

8.2
.

Beach to Irving, 0 runs

8.1
4

Beach to Irving, 4 runs

7.6
1

Brett to Irving, 1 run

7.5
.

Brett to Irving, 0 runs

7.4
.

Brett to Irving, 0 runs

7.3
1

Brett to Sproul, 1 run

7.2
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

7.1
4

Brett to Sproul, 2 runs

6.6
.

Beach to Irving, 0 runs

6.5
.

Beach to Irving, 0 runs

6.4
.

Beach to Irving, 0 runs

6.3
.

Beach to Irving, 0 runs

6.2
.

Beach to Irving, 0 runs

6.1
1

Beach to Sproul, 1 run

5.6
.

Brett to Irving, 0 runs

5.5
.

Brett to Irving, 0 runs

5.4
W

Brett to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)

5.3
.

Brett to Trussler, 0 runs

5.2
.

Brett to Trussler, 0 runs

5.1
.

Brett to Trussler, 0 runs

4.6
.

Beach to Sproul, 0 runs

4.5
4

Beach to Sproul, 4 runs

4.4
.

Beach to Sproul, 0 runs

4.3
2

Beach to Sproul, 2 runs

4.2
1

Beach to Trussler, 1 run

4.1
.

Beach to Trussler, 0 runs

3.6
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

3.5
2

Brett to Sproul, 2 runs

3.4
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

3.3
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

3.2
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

3.1
1

Brett to Trussler, 1 run

2.6
.

Beach to Sproul, 0 runs

2.5
.

Beach to Sproul, 0 runs

2.4
1

Beach to Trussler, 1 run

2.3
4

Beach to Trussler, 4 runs

2.2
.

Beach to Trussler, 0 runs

2.1
.

Beach to Trussler, 0 runs

1.6
4

Brett to Sproul, 4 runs

1.5
1

Brett to Trussler, 1 run

1.4
1

Brett to Sproul, 1 run

1.3
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

1.2
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

1.1
.

Brett to Sproul, 0 runs

0.6
1

Egerton to Sproul, 1 run

0.5
.

Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs

0.4
.

Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs

0.3
.

Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs

0.2
.

Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs

0.1
.

Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs

48.5
W

Horley to Beach, appeal, wicket (caught - Beach)

48.4
1

Horley to Egerton, 1 run

48.3
1

Horley to Beach, 1 run

48.2
2

Horley to Beach, 2 runs

48.1
.

Horley to Beach, 0 runs

47.6
.

Patel to Egerton, 0 runs

47.5
.

Patel to Egerton, 0 runs

47.4
.

Patel to Egerton, 0 runs

47.3
1

Patel to Beach, 1 run

47.2
2

Patel to Beach, 2 runs

47.1
.

Patel to Beach, 0 runs

46.6
1

Whitemore to Beach, 1 run

46.5
1

Whitemore to Egerton, 1 run

46.4
.

Whitemore to Egerton, 0 runs

46.3
.

Whitemore to Egerton, 0 runs

46.2
1

Whitemore to Beach, 1 run

46.1
.

Whitemore to Beach, 0 runs

45.6
.

Patel to Egerton, 0 runs

45.5
.

Patel to Egerton, 0 runs

45.4
.

Patel to Egerton, 0 runs

45.3
.

Patel to Egerton, 0 runs

45.2
W

Patel to Brett, appeal, wicket (caught - Brett)

45.1
1

Patel to Beach, leg bye

44.6
1

Whitemore to Beach, 1 run

44.5
.

Whitemore to Beach, 0 runs

44.4
4

Whitemore to Beach, 4 runs

44.4
1

Whitemore to Beach, wide

44.4
1

Whitemore to Beach, wide

44.3
.

Whitemore to Beach, 0 runs

44.2
1

Whitemore to Brett, 1 run

44.1
.

Whitemore to Brett, 0 runs

43.6
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

43.5
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

43.4
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

43.3
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

43.2
4

Cambampaty to Beach, 4 runs

43.1
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

42.6
2

Horley to Brett, 2 runs

42.5
.

Horley to Brett, 0 runs

42.4
.

Horley to Brett, 1 run

42.3
.

Horley to Brett, 0 runs

42.2
.

Horley to Brett, 0 runs

42.1
1

Horley to Beach, 1 run

41.6
1

Cambampaty to Beach, 1 run

41.5
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

41.4
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

41.3
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

41.2
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

41.1
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

40.6
.

Horley to Brett, 0 runs

40.5
.

Horley to Brett, 0 runs

40.4
.

Horley to Brett, 0 runs

40.3
1

Horley to Beach, 1 run

40.2
.

Horley to Beach, 0 runs

40.1
.

Horley to Beach, 0 runs

39.6
5

Cambampaty to Beach, 5 runs

39.5
.

Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs

39.4
W

Cambampaty to Khurana, appeal, wicket (caught - Khurana)

39.3
1

Cambampaty to Brett, bye

39.2
W

Cambampaty to Churms, appeal, wicket (caught - Churms)

39.1
.

Cambampaty to Churms, 0 runs

38.6
4

Whitemore to Khurana, 4 runs

38.5
.

Whitemore to Khurana, 0 runs

38.4
1

Whitemore to Churms, 1 run

38.3
1

Whitemore to Khurana, 1 run

38.2
1

Whitemore to Churms, 1 run

38.2
1

Whitemore to Churms, wide

38.1
.

Whitemore to Churms, 0 runs

37.6
.

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

37.5
6

Horley to Khurana, 6 runs

37.4
1

Horley to Churms, 1 run

37.3
1

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

37.2
.

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

37.1
.

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

36.6
1

Whitemore to Khurana, 1 run

36.5
4

Whitemore to Khurana, 4 runs

36.4
1

Whitemore to Churms, 1 run

36.3
.

Whitemore to Churms, 0 runs

36.2
1

Whitemore to Khurana, 1 run

36.1
.

Whitemore to Khurana, 0 runs

35.6
.

Judge to Churms, 0 runs

35.5
1

Judge to Khurana, 1 run

35.4
4

Judge to Khurana, 4 runs

35.3
1

Judge to Churms, 1 run

35.2
1

Judge to Khurana, 1 run

35.1
4

Judge to Khurana, 4 runs

34.6
.

Pearson to Churms, 0 runs

34.5
.

Pearson to Churms, 0 runs

34.4
.

Pearson to Churms, 0 runs

34.3
.

Pearson to Churms, 0 runs

34.2
.

Pearson to Churms, 0 runs

34.1
4

Pearson to Churms, 4 runs

33.6
1

Cambampaty to Churms, 1 run

33.5
.

Cambampaty to Churms, 0 runs

33.5
1

Cambampaty to Churms, wide

33.4
.

Cambampaty to Churms, 0 runs

33.3
.

Cambampaty to Churms, 0 runs

33.2
W

Cambampaty to Beech, appeal, wicket (caught - Beech)

33.1
.

Cambampaty to Beech, 0 runs

32.6
.

Pearson to Khurana, 0 runs

32.5
1

Pearson to Beech, 1 run

32.4
.

Pearson to Beech, 0 runs

32.3
.

Pearson to Beech, 0 runs

32.2
4

Pearson to Beech, 4 runs

32.1
.

Pearson to Beech, 0 runs

31.6
1

Cambampaty to Beech, 1 run

31.5
.

Cambampaty to Beech, 0 runs

31.4
1

Cambampaty to Khurana, leg bye

31.3
4

Cambampaty to Khurana, 4 runs

31.2
1

Cambampaty to Beech, 1 run

31.1
.

Cambampaty to Beech, 0 runs

30.6
.

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

30.5
4

Horley to Khurana, 4 runs

30.4
.

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

30.3
1

Horley to Beech, 1 run

30.2
1

Horley to Khurana, 1 run

30.1
.

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

29.6
1

Cambampaty to Khurana, 1 run

29.5
4

Cambampaty to Khurana, 4 runs

29.4
.

Cambampaty to Khurana, 0 runs

29.3
.

Cambampaty to Khurana, 0 runs

29.2
.

Cambampaty to Khurana, 0 runs

29.1
1lb

Cambampaty to Beech, leg bye, appeal

28.6
.

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

28.5
.

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

28.4
.

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

28.3
.

Horley to Khurana, 0 runs

28.2
W

Horley to Bishop, wicket (lbw - Bishop)

28.1
.

Horley to Bishop, 0 runs

27.6
1

Cambampaty to Bishop, 1 run

27.5
.

Cambampaty to Bishop, 0 runs

27.4
.

Cambampaty to Bishop, 0 runs

27.3
1

Cambampaty to Beech, 1 run

27.2
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

27.1
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

26.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)

26.5
1

Horley to Beech, 1 run

26.4
.

0 runs

26.3
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 2 runs

26.2
2

Horley to Beech, 2 runs

26.1
4

Horley to Beech, 4 runs

25.6
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

25.5
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

25.4
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

25.3
1

Cambampaty to Beech, 1 run

25.2
1

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 1 run

25.1
1

Cambampaty to Beech, 1 run

24.6
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

24.5
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

24.5
1

Horley to Gillgrass, wide

24.4
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

24.3
2

Horley to Gillgrass, 2 runs

24.2
4

Horley to Gillgrass, 4 runs

24.1
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

23.6
.

Cambampaty to Beech, appeal

23.5
.

Cambampaty to Beech, 0 runs

23.4
.

Cambampaty to Beech, appeal

23.3
1

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 1 run

23.2
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

23.1
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

22.6
1

Horley to Gillgrass, 1 run

22.5
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

22.4
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

22.3
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

22.2
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

22.1
.

Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs

21.6
1

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 1 run

21.5
2

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 2 runs

21.4
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

21.3
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

21.2
4

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 4 runs

21.1
.

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs

20.6
W

Whitemore to Boycott, appeal, wicket (caught - Boycott)

20.5
.

Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs

20.4
4

Whitemore to Boycott, 4 runs

20.4
1

Whitemore to Boycott, no ball

20.3
.

Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs

20.2
4

Whitemore to Boycott, 4 runs

20.1
.

Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs

20.1
1

Whitemore to Boycott, wide

19.6
1

Cambampaty to Boycott, 1 run

19.5
.

Cambampaty to Boycott, 0 runs

19.4
.

Cambampaty to Boycott, 0 runs

19.3
.

Cambampaty to Boycott, 0 runs

19.2
1

Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 1 run

19.1
W

Cambampaty to Tweats, wicket (lbw - Tweats)

18.6
.

Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs

18.5
.

Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs

18.4
1

Whitemore to Tweats, 1 run

18.3
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

18.2
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

18.1
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

17.6
1

Judge to Tweats, 1 run

17.5
4

Judge to Tweats, 2 runs

17.4
.

Judge to Tweats, 0 runs

17.3
1

Judge to Boycott, 1 run

17.2
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

17.1
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

16.6
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

16.5
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

16.4
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

16.3
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

16.2
4

Whitemore to Tweats, 4 runs

16.1
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

15.6
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

15.5
1

Judge to Tweats, 1 run

15.4
4

Judge to Tweats, 4 runs

15.3
1

Judge to Boycott, 1 run

15.2
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

15.1
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

14.6
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

14.5
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

14.4
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

14.3
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

14.2
4

Whitemore to Tweats, 4 runs

14.1
.

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

14.1
1

Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs

13.6
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

13.5
4

Judge to Boycott, 4 runs

13.4
4

Judge to Boycott, 2 runs

13.3
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

13.2
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

13.1
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

12.6
1

0 runs

12.5
.

Whitemore to Boycott, 1 run

12.4
.

Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs

12.3
.

Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs

12.2
.

Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs

12.1
.

Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs

11.6
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

11.5
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

11.4
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

11.3
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

11.2
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

11.1
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

10.6
.

Horley to Boycott, 0 runs

10.5
.

Horley to Boycott, 0 runs

10.4
.

Horley to Boycott, 0 runs

10.3
.

Horley to Boycott, 0 runs

10.2
.

Horley to Boycott, 0 runs

10.1
.

Horley to Tweats, 0 runs

9.6
1

Patel to Tweats, 1 run

9.5
4

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

9.4
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

9.3
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

9.2
1

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

9.1
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

8.6
1

Judge to Tweats, 1 run

8.5
.

Judge to Tweats, 0 runs

8.4
.

Judge to Tweats, 0 runs

8.3
.

Judge to Tweats, 0 runs

8.3
1

Judge to Tweats, wide

8.2
.

Judge to Tweats, 0 runs

8.1
4

Judge to Tweats, 2 runs

7.6
.

Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

7.5
.

Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

7.4
.

Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

7.3
.

Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

7.2
.

Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

7.1
.

Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

6.6
.

Judge to Tweats, 0 runs

6.5
1

Judge to Boycott, 1 run

6.4
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

6.3
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

6.2
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

6.1
.

Judge to Boycott, 0 runs

6.1
1

Judge to Boycott, wide

6.1
1

Judge to Boycott, wide

6.1
1

Judge to Boycott, wide

6.1
1

Judge to Boycott, wide

5.6
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

5.5
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

5.4
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

5.3
4

Patel to Tweats, 4 runs

5.2
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

5.1
.

Patel to Tweats, 0 runs

4.6
.

Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs

4.5
.

Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs

4.4
.

Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs

4.3
1

Pearson to Tweats, 1 run

4.2
.

Pearson to Tweats, 0 runs

4.1
1

Pearson to Boycott, 1 run

4.1
1

Pearson to Boycott, wide

3.6
W

Patel to Davies, appeal, wicket (bowled - Davies)

3.5
.

Patel to Davies, 0 runs

3.4
2

Patel to Davies, 2 runs

3.3
.

Patel to Davies, 0 runs

3.2
4

Patel to Davies, 4 runs

3.1
.

Patel to Davies, 0 runs

3.1
1

Patel to Davies, wide

2.6
2

Pearson to Boycott, 2 runs

2.5
.

Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs

2.4
.

Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs

2.3
.

Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs

2.2
.

Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs

2.1
4

Pearson to Boycott, 4 runs

1.6
.

Patel to Davies, 0 runs

1.6
1

Patel to Davies, no ball

1.5
1

Patel to Boycott, bye

1.4
.

Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

1.3
.

Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

1.2
2

Patel to Boycott, 2 runs

1.1
.

Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

0.6
1

Pearson to Boycott, 1 run

0.5
1

Pearson to Davies, 1 run

0.4
.

Pearson to Davies, 0 runs

0.3
4

Pearson to Davies, 4 runs

0.2
.

Pearson to Davies, 0 runs

0.2
1

Pearson to Davies, wide

0.1
.

Pearson to Davies, 0 runs