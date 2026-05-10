Highlights Middlesex vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026
Boycott to Horley, 4 runs
Boycott to Horley, 4 runs
Boycott to Horley, 0 runs
Brett to Horley, 1 run
Brett to Horley, 0 runs
Brett to Horley, 0 runs
Brett to Horley, 0 runs
Brett to Horley, appeal
Brett to Horley, 4 runs
Boycott to Horley, 1 run
Boycott to Irving, 1 run
Boycott to Irving, appeal
Boycott to Irving, 0 runs
Boycott to Horley, 1 run
Boycott to Horley, 0 runs
Brett to Irving, 0 runs
Brett to Irving, 4 runs
Brett to Irving, 4 runs
Brett to Irving, 0 runs
Brett to Irving, 0 runs
Brett to Irving, 2 runs
Churms to Horley, 4 runs
Churms to Horley, 4 runs
Churms to Horley, no ball + 6 runs
Churms to Horley, 2 runs
Churms to Horley, 0 runs
Churms to Horley, 0 runs
Churms to Irving, 1 run
Brett to Horley, 0 runs
Brett to Horley, 0 runs
Brett to Irving, 1 run
Brett to Irving, 2 runs
Brett to Horley, 1 run
Brett to Horley, 0 runs
Churms to Horley, 1 run
Churms to Horley, 1 run
Churms to Horley, 0 runs
Churms to Horley, 0 runs
Churms to Horley, 0 runs
Churms to Horley, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 4 runs
Egerton to Irving, wide
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Churms to Irving, 1 run
Churms to Irving, 0 runs
Churms to Irving, wide
Churms to Irving, 0 runs
Churms to Irving, 0 runs
Churms to Irving, 0 runs
Churms to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Horley, 0 runs
Egerton to Horley, 0 runs
Egerton to Horley, 4 runs
Egerton to Horley, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 1 run
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Churms to Horley, 0 runs
Churms to Irving, 1 run
Churms to Horley, 1 run
Churms to Horley, 0 runs
Churms to Sproul, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sproul)
Churms to Sproul, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Sproul, 1 run
Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs
Churms to Irving, 0 runs
Churms to Sproul, 1 run
Churms to Sproul, 0 runs
Churms to Irving, 1 run
Churms to Irving, 0 runs
Churms to Irving, wide
Churms to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 1 run
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Sproul, 1 run
Bishop to Irving, 0 runs
Bishop to Irving, 4 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 1 run
Bishop to Irving, 1 run
Bishop to Irving, 0 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 1 run
Egerton to Sproul, 1 run
Egerton to Irving, 1 run
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, 0 runs
Egerton to Irving, wide
Egerton to Sproul, 1 run
Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs
Bishop to Irving, 4 runs
Bishop to Irving, 0 runs
Bishop to Irving, 0 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 1 run
Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sproul, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 2 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 1 run
Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sproul, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Irving, 1 run
Gillgrass to Irving, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Irving, 4 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs
Bishop to Irving, 1 run
Bishop to Sproul, 1 run
Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 1 run
Gillgrass to Irving, 1 run
Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs
Bishop to Irving, 1 run
Bishop to Irving, 0 runs
Bishop to Irving, 0 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 1 run
Bishop to Irving, 1 run
Gillgrass to Sproul, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Irving, 1 run
Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 4 runs
Bishop to Sproul, 0 runs
Beach to Sproul, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Irving, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 1 run
Gillgrass to Irving, 1 run
Gillgrass to Irving, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Sproul, 1 run
Beach to Sproul, 1 run
Beach to Sproul, 0 runs
Beach to Sproul, wide
Beach to Sproul, 0 runs
Beach to Sproul, 0 runs
Beach to Sproul, 1 run
Beach to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Irving, 0 runs
Brett to Irving, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Beach to Sproul, 1 run
Beach to Sproul, 4 runs
Beach to Irving, 1 run
Beach to Irving, 2 runs
Beach to Irving, 0 runs
Beach to Irving, 4 runs
Brett to Irving, 1 run
Brett to Irving, 0 runs
Brett to Irving, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 1 run
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 2 runs
Beach to Irving, 0 runs
Beach to Irving, 0 runs
Beach to Irving, 0 runs
Beach to Irving, 0 runs
Beach to Irving, 0 runs
Beach to Sproul, 1 run
Brett to Irving, 0 runs
Brett to Irving, 0 runs
Brett to Trussler, appeal, wicket (caught - Trussler)
Brett to Trussler, 0 runs
Brett to Trussler, 0 runs
Brett to Trussler, 0 runs
Beach to Sproul, 0 runs
Beach to Sproul, 4 runs
Beach to Sproul, 0 runs
Beach to Sproul, 2 runs
Beach to Trussler, 1 run
Beach to Trussler, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 2 runs
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Trussler, 1 run
Beach to Sproul, 0 runs
Beach to Sproul, 0 runs
Beach to Trussler, 1 run
Beach to Trussler, 4 runs
Beach to Trussler, 0 runs
Beach to Trussler, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 4 runs
Brett to Trussler, 1 run
Brett to Sproul, 1 run
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Brett to Sproul, 0 runs
Egerton to Sproul, 1 run
Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs
Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs
Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs
Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs
Egerton to Sproul, 0 runs
Horley to Beach, appeal, wicket (caught - Beach)
Horley to Egerton, 1 run
Horley to Beach, 1 run
Horley to Beach, 2 runs
Horley to Beach, 0 runs
Patel to Egerton, 0 runs
Patel to Egerton, 0 runs
Patel to Egerton, 0 runs
Patel to Beach, 1 run
Patel to Beach, 2 runs
Patel to Beach, 0 runs
Whitemore to Beach, 1 run
Whitemore to Egerton, 1 run
Whitemore to Egerton, 0 runs
Whitemore to Egerton, 0 runs
Whitemore to Beach, 1 run
Whitemore to Beach, 0 runs
Patel to Egerton, 0 runs
Patel to Egerton, 0 runs
Patel to Egerton, 0 runs
Patel to Egerton, 0 runs
Patel to Brett, appeal, wicket (caught - Brett)
Patel to Beach, leg bye
Whitemore to Beach, 1 run
Whitemore to Beach, 0 runs
Whitemore to Beach, 4 runs
Whitemore to Beach, wide
Whitemore to Beach, wide
Whitemore to Beach, 0 runs
Whitemore to Brett, 1 run
Whitemore to Brett, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Horley to Brett, 2 runs
Horley to Brett, 0 runs
Horley to Brett, 1 run
Horley to Brett, 0 runs
Horley to Brett, 0 runs
Horley to Beach, 1 run
Cambampaty to Beach, 1 run
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Horley to Brett, 0 runs
Horley to Brett, 0 runs
Horley to Brett, 0 runs
Horley to Beach, 1 run
Horley to Beach, 0 runs
Horley to Beach, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 5 runs
Cambampaty to Beach, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Khurana, appeal, wicket (caught - Khurana)
Cambampaty to Brett, bye
Cambampaty to Churms, appeal, wicket (caught - Churms)
Cambampaty to Churms, 0 runs
Whitemore to Khurana, 4 runs
Whitemore to Khurana, 0 runs
Whitemore to Churms, 1 run
Whitemore to Khurana, 1 run
Whitemore to Churms, 1 run
Whitemore to Churms, wide
Whitemore to Churms, 0 runs
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Horley to Khurana, 6 runs
Horley to Churms, 1 run
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Whitemore to Khurana, 1 run
Whitemore to Khurana, 4 runs
Whitemore to Churms, 1 run
Whitemore to Churms, 0 runs
Whitemore to Khurana, 1 run
Whitemore to Khurana, 0 runs
Judge to Churms, 0 runs
Judge to Khurana, 1 run
Judge to Khurana, 4 runs
Judge to Churms, 1 run
Judge to Khurana, 1 run
Judge to Khurana, 4 runs
Pearson to Churms, 0 runs
Pearson to Churms, 0 runs
Pearson to Churms, 0 runs
Pearson to Churms, 0 runs
Pearson to Churms, 0 runs
Pearson to Churms, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Churms, 1 run
Cambampaty to Churms, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Churms, wide
Cambampaty to Churms, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Churms, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beech, appeal, wicket (caught - Beech)
Cambampaty to Beech, 0 runs
Pearson to Khurana, 0 runs
Pearson to Beech, 1 run
Pearson to Beech, 0 runs
Pearson to Beech, 0 runs
Pearson to Beech, 4 runs
Pearson to Beech, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beech, 1 run
Cambampaty to Beech, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Khurana, leg bye
Cambampaty to Khurana, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Beech, 1 run
Cambampaty to Beech, 0 runs
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Horley to Khurana, 4 runs
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Horley to Beech, 1 run
Horley to Khurana, 1 run
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Khurana, 1 run
Cambampaty to Khurana, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Khurana, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Khurana, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Khurana, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beech, leg bye, appeal
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Horley to Khurana, 0 runs
Horley to Bishop, wicket (lbw - Bishop)
Horley to Bishop, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Bishop, 1 run
Cambampaty to Bishop, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Bishop, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beech, 1 run
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)
Horley to Beech, 1 run
0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Horley to Beech, 2 runs
Horley to Beech, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beech, 1 run
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 1 run
Cambampaty to Beech, 1 run
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, wide
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beech, appeal
Cambampaty to Beech, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Beech, appeal
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 1 run
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 1 run
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Horley to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 1 run
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, appeal, wicket (caught - Boycott)
Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, 4 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, no ball
Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, 4 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, wide
Cambampaty to Boycott, 1 run
Cambampaty to Boycott, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Boycott, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Boycott, 0 runs
Cambampaty to Gillgrass, 1 run
Cambampaty to Tweats, wicket (lbw - Tweats)
Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 1 run
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Judge to Tweats, 1 run
Judge to Tweats, 2 runs
Judge to Tweats, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 1 run
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 4 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Tweats, 1 run
Judge to Tweats, 4 runs
Judge to Boycott, 1 run
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 4 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Whitemore to Tweats, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 4 runs
Judge to Boycott, 2 runs
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
0 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, 1 run
Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs
Whitemore to Boycott, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Horley to Boycott, 0 runs
Horley to Boycott, 0 runs
Horley to Boycott, 0 runs
Horley to Boycott, 0 runs
Horley to Boycott, 0 runs
Horley to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 1 run
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Judge to Tweats, 1 run
Judge to Tweats, 0 runs
Judge to Tweats, 0 runs
Judge to Tweats, 0 runs
Judge to Tweats, wide
Judge to Tweats, 0 runs
Judge to Tweats, 2 runs
Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Tweats, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 1 run
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, 0 runs
Judge to Boycott, wide
Judge to Boycott, wide
Judge to Boycott, wide
Judge to Boycott, wide
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 4 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Patel to Tweats, 0 runs
Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs
Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs
Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs
Pearson to Tweats, 1 run
Pearson to Tweats, 0 runs
Pearson to Boycott, 1 run
Pearson to Boycott, wide
Patel to Davies, appeal, wicket (bowled - Davies)
Patel to Davies, 0 runs
Patel to Davies, 2 runs
Patel to Davies, 0 runs
Patel to Davies, 4 runs
Patel to Davies, 0 runs
Patel to Davies, wide
Pearson to Boycott, 2 runs
Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs
Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs
Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs
Pearson to Boycott, 0 runs
Pearson to Boycott, 4 runs
Patel to Davies, 0 runs
Patel to Davies, no ball
Patel to Boycott, bye
Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Patel to Boycott, 2 runs
Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Pearson to Boycott, 1 run
Pearson to Davies, 1 run
Pearson to Davies, 0 runs
Pearson to Davies, 4 runs
Pearson to Davies, 0 runs
Pearson to Davies, wide
Pearson to Davies, 0 runs