Squads Middlesex vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Trussler Finty
batsman
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Irving Georgia
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Horley Saskia
batsman
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Gole Gayatri
bowler
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Downer Artemis
no information yet
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Whitmore Alice
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Pearson Sarah
no information yet
Churms Emily
batsman
Patel Sonali
bowler
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Cambampaty Rachana
no information yet
Beach Jess
no information yet
Judge Layla
no information yet
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Davis Hannah
all rounder
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Francis Hannah C
no information yet
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Hughes Scarlett
wicket keeper
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Pindoria Riva
bowler
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Routledge Issy
no information yet
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Solomon Victoria
no information yet
Maund Amy
batsman
Turner Lauren
no information yet
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Whybrow Abbie
wicket keeper
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Wolfe Katie
bowler
Windeatt Madison
no information yet