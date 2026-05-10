Squads Middlesex vs Worcestershire Rapids List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

MID
MID

220

WOR
WOR

217

Playing

MID
MID
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Irving Georgia

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Downer Artemis

no information yet

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Whitmore Alice

no information yet

Pearson Sarah

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Cambampaty Rachana

no information yet

Beach Jess

no information yet

Judge Layla

no information yet

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Bench

MID
MID
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Davis Hannah

all rounder

Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Francis Hannah C

no information yet

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Routledge Issy

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Solomon Victoria

no information yet

Maund Amy

batsman

Turner Lauren

no information yet

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Whybrow Abbie

wicket keeper

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Windeatt Madison

no information yet