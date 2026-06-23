Highlights The Blaze vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 23.06.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

151

YOR
YOR

150

30.1
1

Blackwell to Higham, 1 run

29.6
.

Cooper to Claridge, 0 runs

29.5
.

Cooper to Claridge, 0 runs

29.4
.

Cooper to Claridge, 0 runs

29.3
4

Cooper to Claridge, 4 runs

29.2
2

Cooper to Claridge, 2 runs

29.1
.

Cooper to Claridge, 0 runs

28.6
W

wicket (lbw - Kelly)

28.5
W

OUT! Run out. Thanawala plays a defensive stroke. She is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Langston.

28.4
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

28.3
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

28.2
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

28.1
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

27.6
.

Cooper to Thanawala, 0 runs

27.5
1

Cooper to Kelly, 1 run

27.4
.

Cooper to Kelly, 0 runs

27.3
4

Cooper to Kelly, 4 runs

27.2
1

Cooper to Thanawala, 1 run

27.1
1

Cooper to Kelly, 1 run

26.6
4

Langston to Thanawala, 4 runs

26.5
.

Langston to Thanawala, 0 runs

26.4
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

26.3
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

26.2
4

Langston to Kelly, 4 runs

26.1
1

Langston to Thanawala, 1 run

25.6
.

Cooper to Kelly, 0 runs

25.5
.

Cooper to Kelly, 0 runs

25.4
1

Cooper to Thanawala, 1 run

25.3
.

Cooper to Thanawala, 0 runs

25.2
.

Cooper to Thanawala, 0 runs

25.1
1

Cooper to Kelly, 1 run

24.6
.

Langston to Thanawala, 0 runs

24.5
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

24.4
1

Langston to Thanawala, 1 run

24.3
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

24.2
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

24.1
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

23.6
.

Cooper to Thanawala, 0 runs

23.5
.

Cooper to Thanawala, 0 runs

23.4
1

Cooper to Kelly, 1 run

23.3
.

0 runs

23.2
.

Cooper to Kelly, 0 runs

23.1
.

Cooper to Kelly, 0 runs

22.6
.

Jonassen to Thanawala, 0 runs

22.5
.

Jonassen to Thanawala, 0 runs

22.4
.

Jonassen to Thanawala, 0 runs

22.3
1

Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run

22.2
1

Jonassen to Thanawala, 1 run

22.1
.

Jonassen to Thanawala, 0 runs

21.6
.

Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs

21.5
1

Glenn to Thanawala, 1 run

21.4
.

Glenn to Thanawala, 0 runs

21.3
1

Glenn to Kelly, 1 run

21.2
1

Glenn to Thanawala, 1 run

21.1
4

Glenn to Thanawala, 4 runs

20.6
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

20.5
1

Jonassen to Thanawala, 1 run

20.4
.

Jonassen to Thanawala, 0 runs

20.3
1

Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run

20.2
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

20.1
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

19.6
1

Glenn to Kelly, 1 run

19.5
.

Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs

19.4
1

Glenn to Thanawala, 1 run

19.3
.

Glenn to Thanawala, 0 runs

19.2
.

Glenn to Thanawala, 0 runs

19.1
1

Glenn to Kelly, 1 run

18.6
.

Blackwell to Thanawala, 0 runs

18.5
.

Blackwell to Thanawala, 0 runs

18.4
4

Blackwell to Thanawala, 4 runs

18.3
.

Blackwell to Thanawala, 0 runs

18.2
.

Blackwell to Thanawala, 0 runs

18.1
.

Blackwell to Thanawala, 0 runs

17.6
1

Glenn to Thanawala, 1 run

17.5
4

Glenn to Thanawala, 4 runs

17.4
4

Glenn to Thanawala, 4 runs

17.3
W

Glenn to Kirk, appeal, wicket (caught - Kirk)

17.2
.

Glenn to Kirk, 0 runs

17.1
1

leg bye

16.6
4

Blackwell to Kirk, 4 runs

16.5
.

Blackwell to Kirk, 0 runs

16.4
.

Blackwell to Kirk, 0 runs

16.3
1

Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run

16.2
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

16.1
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

15.6
.

Glenn to Kirk, 0 runs

15.6
1

Glenn to Kirk, wide

15.5
.

Glenn to Kirk, 0 runs

15.4
.

Glenn to Kirk, 0 runs

15.3
.

Glenn to Kirk, 0 runs

15.2
2

Glenn to Kirk, 2 runs

15.1
1

Glenn to Kelly, 1 run

14.6
2

Blackwell to Kirk, 2 runs

14.5
.

Blackwell to Kirk, 0 runs

14.4
.

Blackwell to Kirk, 0 runs

14.3
1

Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run

14.2
1

Blackwell to Kirk, 1 run

14.1
1

Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run

13.6
.

Jonassen to Kirk, 0 runs

13.5
1

Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run

13.4
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

13.3
1

Jonassen to Kirk, 1 run

13.2
1

Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run

13.1
4

Jonassen to Kelly, 4 runs

12.6
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

12.6
1

Langston to Kelly, no ball

12.5
1

Langston to Kirk, 1 run

12.4
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

12.3
1

Langston to Kirk, 1 run

12.2
.

Langston to Kirk, 0 runs

12.1
.

Langston to Kirk, 0 runs

11.6
1

Jonassen to Kirk, 1 run

11.5
1

Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run

11.4
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

11.3
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

11.2
4

Jonassen to Kelly, 4 runs

11.1
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

10.6
.

Langston to Kirk, 0 runs

10.5
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

10.4
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

10.3
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

10.2
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

10.1
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

9.6
.

Jonassen to Kirk, 0 runs

9.5
1

Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run

9.4
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

9.3
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

9.2
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

9.1
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

8.6
4

Langston to Kirk, 4 runs

8.5
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

8.4
1

Langston to Kirk, 1 run

8.4
1

Langston to Kirk, no ball

8.3
W

Langston to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (bowled - Elwiss)

8.2
.

Langston to Elwiss, 0 runs

8.1
.

Langston to Elwiss, 0 runs

8.1
1

Langston to Elwiss, wide

7.6
1

Jonassen to Elwiss, 1 run

7.5
.

Jonassen to Elwiss, 0 runs

7.4
.

Jonassen to Elwiss, 0 runs

7.3
.

Jonassen to Elwiss, 0 runs

7.2
1

Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run

7.1
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

6.6
W

Langston to Knott, wicket (lbw - Knott)

6.5
4

Langston to Knott, 4 runs

6.5
1

no ball

6.4
.

Langston to Knott, 0 runs

6.3
.

Langston to Knott, 0 runs

6.2
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

6.1
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

5.6
4

Jonassen to Knott, 4 runs

5.5
.

Jonassen to Knott, 0 runs

5.4
.

Jonassen to Knott, 0 runs

5.3
4

Jonassen to Knott, 4 runs

5.2
.

Jonassen to Knott, 0 runs

5.1
1

Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run

4.6
.

Langston to Knott, 0 runs

4.5
.

Langston to Knott, 0 runs

4.4
.

Langston to Knott, 0 runs

4.3
.

Langston to Knott, 0 runs

4.2
W

Langston to Beaumont, wicket (lbw - Beaumont)

4.1
.

Langston to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.6
.

Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs

3.6
1

Glenn to Kelly, no ball

3.5
.

Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs

3.4
.

Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs

3.3
4

Glenn to Kelly, 4 runs

3.2
.

Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs

3.1
.

Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs

2.6
.

Langston to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.5
.

Langston to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.4
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

2.3
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

2.2
4

Langston to Kelly, 4 runs

2.2
nb

Back-to-back boundaries! No ball. Kelly plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

2.1
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

1.6
1

Glenn to Kelly, 1 run

1.5
1

Glenn to Beaumont, 1 run

1.4
4

Glenn to Beaumont, 4 runs

1.3
.

Glenn to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.2
.

Glenn to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.1
4

Glenn to Beaumont, 4 runs

0.6
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

0.5
4

Blackwell to Kelly, 4 runs

0.4
4

Blackwell to Kelly, 4 runs

0.3
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

0.2
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

0.1
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

42.3
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Randle-Bissell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Randle-Bissell)

42.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Randle-Bissell, 0 runs

42.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Randle-Bissell, 0 runs

42.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Randle-Bissell, wide

41.6
.

Elwiss to Cooper, 0 runs

41.5
1

Elwiss to Randle-Bissell, 1 run

41.4
.

Elwiss to Randle-Bissell, 0 runs

41.3
W

Elwiss to Blackwell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blackwell)

41.2
1

Elwiss to Cooper, leg bye

41.1
.

Elwiss to Cooper, 0 runs

40.6
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

40.5
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

40.4
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

40.3
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

40.2
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

40.1
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

39.6
.

Elwiss to Cooper, 0 runs

39.5
W

Elwiss to Langston, wicket (lbw - Langston)

39.5
1

wide

39.4
2

Elwiss to Langston, 2 runs

39.3
1

Elwiss to Blackwell, 1 run

39.2
.

Elwiss to Blackwell, 0 runs

39.1
.

Elwiss to Blackwell, 0 runs

38.4
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

38.3
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

38.2
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

38.1
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

38.1
1

Andrews to Blackwell, wide

37.6
1

Elwiss to Blackwell, 1 run

37.5
1

Elwiss to Langston, 1 run

37.4
.

Elwiss to Langston, 0 runs

37.3
4

Elwiss to Langston, 4 runs

37.2
1

Elwiss to Blackwell, 1 run

37.1
.

Elwiss to Blackwell, 0 runs

36.6
W

Andrews to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (stumped - Duckworth)

36.5
1

Andrews to Blackwell, 1 run

36.4
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

36.3
4

Andrews to Blackwell, 4 runs

36.2
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

36.1
.

Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs

35.6
.

Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs

35.5
1

Knott to Blackwell, 1 run

35.4
.

Knott to Blackwell, 0 runs

35.3
.

Knott to Blackwell, 0 runs

35.2
1

Knott to Duckworth, 1 run

35.1
1

Knott to Blackwell, 1 run

34.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

34.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

34.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Blackwell, leg bye

34.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

34.2
6

Charley Nicola Phillips to Blackwell, 6 runs

34.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Glenn)

33.6
.

Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs

33.5
.

Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs

33.4
.

Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs

33.3
.

Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs

33.2
1

Knott to Glenn, 1 run

33.1
.

Knott to Glenn, 0 runs

32.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

32.6
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, wide

32.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

32.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

32.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Glenn, leg bye

32.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 1 run

32.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

31.6
.

Knott to Glenn, 0 runs

31.5
.

Knott to Glenn, 0 runs

31.4
1

Knott to Duckworth, 1 run

31.3
.

Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs

31.2
.

Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs

31.1
1

Knott to Glenn, 1 run

30.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

30.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

30.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Glenn, 1 run

30.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 1 run

29.6
.

Higham to Glenn, 0 runs

29.5
1

Higham to Duckworth, 1 run

29.4
1

Higham to Glenn, 1 run

29.3
.

Higham to Glenn, 0 runs

29.2
.

Higham to Glenn, 0 runs

29.1
.

Higham to Glenn, 0 runs

28.6
.

Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs

28.5
.

Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs

28.4
.

Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs

28.3
1

Groves to Glenn, 1 run

28.2
1

Groves to Duckworth, 1 run

28.1
1

Groves to Glenn, 1 run

27.6
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

27.5
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

27.4
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

27.3
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

27.2
2

Higham to Duckworth, 2 runs

27.1
1

Higham to Glenn, 1 run

26.6
.

Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs

26.5
1

Groves to Glenn, 1 run

26.4
4

Groves to Glenn, 4 runs

26.3
4

Groves to Glenn, 4 runs

26.2
.

Groves to Glenn, 0 runs

26.1
.

Groves to Glenn, 0 runs

25.6
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

25.5
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

25.4
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

25.3
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

25.2
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

25.1
1

Higham to Glenn, 1 run

24.6
1

Groves to Glenn, 1 run

24.5
1

Groves to Duckworth, 1 run

24.4
.

Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs

24.3
.

Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs

24.2
.

Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs

24.1
1

Groves to Glenn, 1 run

23.6
4

Higham to Duckworth, 4 runs

23.5
1

Higham to Glenn, 1 run

23.4
1

Higham to Duckworth, 1 run

23.3
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

23.2
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

23.1
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

22.6
1

Andrews to Duckworth, 1 run

22.5
1

Andrews to Glenn, 1 run

22.4
1

Andrews to Duckworth, 1 run

22.3
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

22.2
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

22.1
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

21.6
1

Higham to Duckworth, 1 run

21.5
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

21.4
1

Higham to Glenn, 1 run

21.3
.

Higham to Glenn, 0 runs

21.2
.

Higham to Glenn, 0 runs

21.1
1

Higham to Duckworth, 1 run

20.6
1

Andrews to Duckworth, 1 run

20.5
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

20.4
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

20.3
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

20.2
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

20.1
1

Andrews to Glenn, 1 run

19.6
1

Higham to Glenn, 1 run

19.6
1

Higham to Glenn, wide

19.5
.

Higham to Glenn, 0 runs

19.4
1

Higham to Duckworth, 1 run

19.4
1

Higham to Duckworth, wide

19.3
.

Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs

19.2
1

Higham to Glenn, 1 run

19.1
.

Higham to Glenn, 0 runs

19.1
1

Higham to Glenn, wide

18.6
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

18.5
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

18.4
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

18.3
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

18.2
4

Andrews to Duckworth, 4 runs

18.1
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

17.6
1

Elwiss to Duckworth, 1 run

17.5
1

Elwiss to Glenn, 1 run

17.4
.

Elwiss to Glenn, 0 runs

17.3
.

Elwiss to Glenn, 0 runs

17.2
.

Elwiss to Glenn, 0 runs

17.1
4

Elwiss to Glenn, 4 runs

16.6
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

16.5
.

Andrews to Glenn, 0 runs

16.4
.

Andrews to Glenn, 0 runs

16.3
.

Andrews to Glenn, 0 runs

16.2
.

Andrews to Glenn, 0 runs

16.1
.

Andrews to Glenn, 0 runs

15.6
.

Elwiss to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.5
.

0 runs

15.4
W

OUT! Run out. Duckworth plays a defensive stroke. Clarke is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Claridge and Thanawala.

15.3
.

Elwiss to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.2
.

Elwiss to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.1
.

Elwiss to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.6
1

Andrews to Duckworth, 1 run

14.5
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.4
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.3
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.2
3

Andrews to Clarke, 3 runs

14.1
.

Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs

13.6
1

Elwiss to Clarke, 1 run

13.5
4

Elwiss to Clarke, 4 runs

13.4
4

Elwiss to Clarke, 4 runs

13.3
.

Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs

13.2
.

Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs

13.1
.

Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs

12.6
.

Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs

12.5
W

Andrews to Thomas, wicket (lbw - Thomas)

12.4
.

Andrews to Thomas, 0 runs

12.3
.

Andrews to Thomas, 0 runs

12.2
.

Andrews to Thomas, 0 runs

12.1
.

Andrews to Thomas, 0 runs

11.6
.

Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs

11.5
.

Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs

11.4
2

Elwiss to Clarke, 2 runs

11.3
.

Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs

11.2
1

Elwiss to Thomas, 1 run

11.1
4

Elwiss to Thomas, 4 runs

10.6
.

Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs

10.5
.

Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs

10.4
.

Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs

10.3
.

Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs

10.2
.

Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs

10.1
.

Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs

9.6
4

Knott to Thomas, 4 runs

9.5
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

9.5
1

Knott to Thomas, wide

9.4
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

9.3
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

9.2
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

9.1
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

8.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs

8.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs

8.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs

8.3
.

0 runs

8.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs

8.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs

7.6
4

Knott to Thomas, 4 runs

7.5
4

Knott to Thomas, 4 runs

7.4
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

7.3
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

7.2
1

Knott to Clarke, 1 run

7.1
W

Knott to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jonassen)

6.6
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Thomas, 4 runs

6.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Thomas, 0 runs

6.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Thomas, 0 runs

6.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 1 run

6.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

6.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, wide

6.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

6.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, wide

5.6
4

Knott to Thomas, 4 runs

5.5
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

5.4
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

5.3
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

5.2
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

5.1
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

4.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

4.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

4.4
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 4 runs

4.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

4.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

4.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

3.6
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

3.5
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

3.4
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

3.3
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

3.2
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

3.1
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

2.6
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 4 runs

2.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

2.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

2.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, wide

2.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

2.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs

2.1
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)

1.6
.

Knott to Thomas, 0 runs

1.5
W

Knott to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)

1.3
2

Knott to Campbell, 2 runs

1.2
1

Knott to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

1.1
.

Knott to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.6
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Campbell, 0 runs

0.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

0.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Campbell, leg bye

0.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

0.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.1
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs