Highlights The Blaze vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 23.06.2026
Blackwell to Higham, 1 run
Cooper to Claridge, 0 runs
Cooper to Claridge, 0 runs
Cooper to Claridge, 0 runs
Cooper to Claridge, 4 runs
Cooper to Claridge, 2 runs
Cooper to Claridge, 0 runs
wicket (lbw - Kelly)
OUT! Run out. Thanawala plays a defensive stroke. She is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Langston.
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Cooper to Thanawala, 0 runs
Cooper to Kelly, 1 run
Cooper to Kelly, 0 runs
Cooper to Kelly, 4 runs
Cooper to Thanawala, 1 run
Cooper to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Thanawala, 4 runs
Langston to Thanawala, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 4 runs
Langston to Thanawala, 1 run
Cooper to Kelly, 0 runs
Cooper to Kelly, 0 runs
Cooper to Thanawala, 1 run
Cooper to Thanawala, 0 runs
Cooper to Thanawala, 0 runs
Cooper to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Thanawala, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Thanawala, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Cooper to Thanawala, 0 runs
Cooper to Thanawala, 0 runs
Cooper to Kelly, 1 run
0 runs
Cooper to Kelly, 0 runs
Cooper to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thanawala, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thanawala, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thanawala, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to Thanawala, 1 run
Jonassen to Thanawala, 0 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs
Glenn to Thanawala, 1 run
Glenn to Thanawala, 0 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 1 run
Glenn to Thanawala, 1 run
Glenn to Thanawala, 4 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Thanawala, 1 run
Jonassen to Thanawala, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 1 run
Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs
Glenn to Thanawala, 1 run
Glenn to Thanawala, 0 runs
Glenn to Thanawala, 0 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to Thanawala, 0 runs
Blackwell to Thanawala, 0 runs
Blackwell to Thanawala, 4 runs
Blackwell to Thanawala, 0 runs
Blackwell to Thanawala, 0 runs
Blackwell to Thanawala, 0 runs
Glenn to Thanawala, 1 run
Glenn to Thanawala, 4 runs
Glenn to Thanawala, 4 runs
Glenn to Kirk, appeal, wicket (caught - Kirk)
Glenn to Kirk, 0 runs
leg bye
Blackwell to Kirk, 4 runs
Blackwell to Kirk, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kirk, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Glenn to Kirk, 0 runs
Glenn to Kirk, wide
Glenn to Kirk, 0 runs
Glenn to Kirk, 0 runs
Glenn to Kirk, 0 runs
Glenn to Kirk, 2 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to Kirk, 2 runs
Blackwell to Kirk, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kirk, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to Kirk, 1 run
Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to Kirk, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kirk, 1 run
Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to Kelly, 4 runs
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, no ball
Langston to Kirk, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kirk, 1 run
Langston to Kirk, 0 runs
Langston to Kirk, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kirk, 1 run
Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 4 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kirk, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kirk, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kirk, 4 runs
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kirk, 1 run
Langston to Kirk, no ball
Langston to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (bowled - Elwiss)
Langston to Elwiss, 0 runs
Langston to Elwiss, 0 runs
Langston to Elwiss, wide
Jonassen to Elwiss, 1 run
Jonassen to Elwiss, 0 runs
Jonassen to Elwiss, 0 runs
Jonassen to Elwiss, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Knott, wicket (lbw - Knott)
Langston to Knott, 4 runs
no ball
Langston to Knott, 0 runs
Langston to Knott, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Knott, 4 runs
Jonassen to Knott, 0 runs
Jonassen to Knott, 0 runs
Jonassen to Knott, 4 runs
Jonassen to Knott, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Knott, 0 runs
Langston to Knott, 0 runs
Langston to Knott, 0 runs
Langston to Knott, 0 runs
Langston to Beaumont, wicket (lbw - Beaumont)
Langston to Beaumont, 0 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs
Glenn to Kelly, no ball
Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 4 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Beaumont, 0 runs
Langston to Beaumont, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 4 runs
Back-to-back boundaries! No ball. Kelly plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Glenn to Kelly, 1 run
Glenn to Beaumont, 1 run
Glenn to Beaumont, 4 runs
Glenn to Beaumont, 0 runs
Glenn to Beaumont, 0 runs
Glenn to Beaumont, 4 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 4 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 4 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Randle-Bissell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Randle-Bissell)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Randle-Bissell, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Randle-Bissell, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Randle-Bissell, wide
Elwiss to Cooper, 0 runs
Elwiss to Randle-Bissell, 1 run
Elwiss to Randle-Bissell, 0 runs
Elwiss to Blackwell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blackwell)
Elwiss to Cooper, leg bye
Elwiss to Cooper, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Elwiss to Cooper, 0 runs
Elwiss to Langston, wicket (lbw - Langston)
wide
Elwiss to Langston, 2 runs
Elwiss to Blackwell, 1 run
Elwiss to Blackwell, 0 runs
Elwiss to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, wide
Elwiss to Blackwell, 1 run
Elwiss to Langston, 1 run
Elwiss to Langston, 0 runs
Elwiss to Langston, 4 runs
Elwiss to Blackwell, 1 run
Elwiss to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (stumped - Duckworth)
Andrews to Blackwell, 1 run
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 4 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Andrews to Blackwell, 0 runs
Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Knott to Blackwell, 1 run
Knott to Blackwell, 0 runs
Knott to Blackwell, 0 runs
Knott to Duckworth, 1 run
Knott to Blackwell, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Blackwell, leg bye
Charley Nicola Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Blackwell, 6 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Glenn)
Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Knott to Glenn, 1 run
Knott to Glenn, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Glenn, leg bye
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Knott to Glenn, 0 runs
Knott to Glenn, 0 runs
Knott to Duckworth, 1 run
Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Knott to Duckworth, 0 runs
Knott to Glenn, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Glenn, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Duckworth, 1 run
Higham to Glenn, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 1 run
Higham to Glenn, 1 run
Higham to Glenn, 0 runs
Higham to Glenn, 0 runs
Higham to Glenn, 0 runs
Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs
Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs
Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs
Groves to Glenn, 1 run
Groves to Duckworth, 1 run
Groves to Glenn, 1 run
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 2 runs
Higham to Glenn, 1 run
Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs
Groves to Glenn, 1 run
Groves to Glenn, 4 runs
Groves to Glenn, 4 runs
Groves to Glenn, 0 runs
Groves to Glenn, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Glenn, 1 run
Groves to Glenn, 1 run
Groves to Duckworth, 1 run
Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs
Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs
Groves to Duckworth, 0 runs
Groves to Glenn, 1 run
Higham to Duckworth, 4 runs
Higham to Glenn, 1 run
Higham to Duckworth, 1 run
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 1 run
Andrews to Glenn, 1 run
Andrews to Duckworth, 1 run
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 1 run
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Glenn, 1 run
Higham to Glenn, 0 runs
Higham to Glenn, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 1 run
Andrews to Duckworth, 1 run
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Glenn, 1 run
Higham to Glenn, 1 run
Higham to Glenn, wide
Higham to Glenn, 0 runs
Higham to Duckworth, 1 run
Higham to Duckworth, wide
Higham to Duckworth, 0 runs
Higham to Glenn, 1 run
Higham to Glenn, 0 runs
Higham to Glenn, wide
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 4 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Elwiss to Duckworth, 1 run
Elwiss to Glenn, 1 run
Elwiss to Glenn, 0 runs
Elwiss to Glenn, 0 runs
Elwiss to Glenn, 0 runs
Elwiss to Glenn, 4 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Glenn, 0 runs
Andrews to Glenn, 0 runs
Andrews to Glenn, 0 runs
Andrews to Glenn, 0 runs
Andrews to Glenn, 0 runs
Elwiss to Duckworth, 0 runs
0 runs
OUT! Run out. Duckworth plays a defensive stroke. Clarke is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Claridge and Thanawala.
Elwiss to Duckworth, 0 runs
Elwiss to Duckworth, 0 runs
Elwiss to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 1 run
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Clarke, 3 runs
Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs
Elwiss to Clarke, 1 run
Elwiss to Clarke, 4 runs
Elwiss to Clarke, 4 runs
Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs
Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs
Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs
Andrews to Duckworth, 0 runs
Andrews to Thomas, wicket (lbw - Thomas)
Andrews to Thomas, 0 runs
Andrews to Thomas, 0 runs
Andrews to Thomas, 0 runs
Andrews to Thomas, 0 runs
Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs
Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs
Elwiss to Clarke, 2 runs
Elwiss to Clarke, 0 runs
Elwiss to Thomas, 1 run
Elwiss to Thomas, 4 runs
Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs
Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs
Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs
Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs
Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs
Andrews to Clarke, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 4 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, wide
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs
0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Clarke, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 4 runs
Knott to Thomas, 4 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Clarke, 1 run
Knott to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jonassen)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Thomas, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Thomas, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Thomas, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, wide
Knott to Thomas, 4 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Jonassen, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)
Knott to Thomas, 0 runs
Knott to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)
Knott to Campbell, 2 runs
Knott to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Knott to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Campbell, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Campbell, leg bye
Charley Nicola Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs