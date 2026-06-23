Match details The Blaze vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 23.06.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

151

YOR
YOR

150

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 23, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersKelly Marie, Beaumont Tammy, Knott Charli, Elwiss Georgia, Kirk Michaela, Thanawala Prisha, Claridge Ella, Groves Josie, Higham Lucy, Phillips Charley, Andrews Maria
BenchBallinger Grace, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Gordon Kirstie, Jones Amy, Jones Emma, McCarthy Cassidy, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wheeler Amy

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Campbell Ami, Thomas Erin, Jonassen Jess, Clarke Alice, Duckworth Rebecca, Glenn Sarah, Blackwell Ines, Langston Beth, Cooper Claudie, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate
BenchBoyce Georgie, Fackrell Ria, Hall Grace, Kalis Sterre, Rainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Woolston Jessica

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet