Highlights Durham vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026

List a

DUR
DUR

148

BLA
BLA

240

39.2
W

Ballinger to Thompson, appeal, wicket (caught - Thompson)

39.1
1

Ballinger to Levick, 1 run

38.6
1

KE Bryce to Levick, 1 run

38.5
.

KE Bryce to Levick, 0 runs

38.4
1

KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run

38.3
1

KE Bryce to Levick, 1 run

38.2
.

KE Bryce to Levick, 0 runs

38.1
.

KE Bryce to Levick, 0 runs

37.6
1

Nicola Phillips to Levick, 1 run

37.5
1

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 1 run

37.4
.

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs

37.3
.

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs

37.2
2

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 2 runs

37.2
1

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, wide

37.1
4

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 4 runs

36.6
.

KE Bryce to Levick, 0 runs

36.5
1

KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run

36.4
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

36.3
W

KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Johnson)

36.2
1

KE Bryce to Johnson, 1 run

36.1
.

KE Bryce to Johnson, 0 runs

35.6
.

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs

35.5
1

Nicola Phillips to Johnson, 1 run

35.4
1

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 1 run

35.3
4

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 4 runs

35.2
1

Nicola Phillips to Johnson, 1 run

35.1
1

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 1 run

34.6
.

KE Bryce to Johnson, 0 runs

34.5
.

KE Bryce to Johnson, 0 runs

34.4
.

KE Bryce to Johnson, 0 runs

34.3
1

KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run

34.2
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

34.1
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

33.5
.

Nicola Phillips to Turner, 0 runs

33.4
.

Nicola Phillips to Turner, 0 runs

33.3
.

Nicola Phillips to Turner, 0 runs

33.2
1

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 1 run

33.1
2

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 2 byes

32.6
.

KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs

32.5
.

KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs

32.4
.

KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs

32.3
.

KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs

32.2
.

KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs

32.1
.

KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs

31.6
.

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs

31.5
.

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs

31.4
.

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs

31.3
.

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs

31.2
4

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 4 runs

31.1
.

Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs

30.6
.

KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs

30.5
W

KE Bryce to Windsor, appeal, wicket (caught - Windsor)

30.4
.

KE Bryce to Windsor, 0 runs

30.3
.

KE Bryce to Windsor, 0 runs

30.2
1

KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run

30.1
1

KE Bryce to Windsor, 1 run

29.6
.

Jones to Thompson, 0 runs

29.5
.

Jones to Thompson, 0 runs

29.4
4

Jones to Thompson, 4 runs

29.3
4

Jones to Thompson, 4 runs

29.2
.

Jones to Thompson, 0 runs

29.1
.

Jones to Thompson, 0 runs

28.6
1

KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run

28.5
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

28.4
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

28.3
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

28.2
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

28.1
1

KE Bryce to Windsor, 1 run

27.7
1

Jones to Windsor, 1 run

27.6
1

Jones to Thompson, 1 run

27.5
1

Jones to Windsor, 1 run

27.4
1

Jones to Thompson, 1 run

27.3
.

Jones to Thompson, 0 runs

27.3
1

Jones to Thompson, wide

27.3
1

Jones to Thompson, wide

27.2
1

Jones to Windsor, 1 run

27.1
nb

Jones to Thompson, no ball + bye

26.6
1

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

26.5
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

26.4
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 4 runs

26.3
4

KE Bryce to Thompson, 4 runs

26.2
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

26.1
.

KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs

25.6
4

Higham to Windsor, 4 runs

25.5
1

Higham to Thompson, 1 run

25.4
1

Higham to Windsor, 1 run

25.3
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

25.2
1

Higham to Thompson, 1 run

25.1
.

Higham to Thompson, 0 runs

24.4
.

KE Bryce to Windsor, 0 runs

24.3
.

KE Bryce to Windsor, 0 runs

24.2
.

KE Bryce to Windsor, 0 runs

24.1
1

KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run

23.6
4

Higham to Windsor, 4 runs

23.5
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

23.4
1

Higham to Thompson, 1 run

23.3
.

Higham to Thompson, 0 runs

23.2
2

Higham to Thompson, 2 leg byes

23.1
.

Higham to Thompson, 0 runs

22.6
2

Gordon to Windsor, 2 runs

22.5
1

Gordon to Thompson, 1 run

22.4
1

Gordon to Windsor, 1 run

22.3
1

Gordon to Thompson, 1 run

22.2
1

Gordon to Windsor, 1 run

22.1
.

Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs

21.6
1

Higham to Windsor, 1 run

21.5
1

Higham to Thompson, 1 run

21.4
.

Higham to Thompson, 0 runs

21.3
.

Higham to Thompson, 0 runs

21.2
1

Higham to Windsor, 1 run

21.1
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

20.6
.

Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs

20.5
1

Gordon to Windsor, 1 run

20.4
.

Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs

20.3
.

Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs

20.2
1

Gordon to Thompson, 1 run

20.1
.

Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs

19.4
.

Higham to Thompson, 0 runs

19.3
1

Higham to Windsor, 1 run

19.2
.

Higham to Windsor, 1 run

19.1
4

Higham to Windsor, 4 runs

18.6
.

Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs

18.5
.

Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs

18.4
1

Gordon to Windsor, 1 run

18.3
1

Gordon to Thompson, 1 run

18.2
.

Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs

18.1
.

Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs

17.6
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

17.5
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

17.4
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

17.3
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

17.2
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

17.1
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

16.6
1

Gordon to Windsor, 1 run

16.5
4

Gordon to Windsor, 4 runs

16.4
.

Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs

16.3
.

Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs

16.2
.

Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs

16.1
.

Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs

15.6
W

Higham to Fraser, appeal, wicket (caught - Fraser)

15.5
.

Higham to Fraser, 0 runs

15.4
.

Higham to Fraser, 0 runs

15.3
.

Higham to Fraser, 0 runs

15.2
.

Higham to Fraser, 0 runs

15.1
.

Higham to Fraser, 0 runs

14.6
.

Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs

14.5
.

Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs

14.4
1

Gordon to Fraser, 1 run

14.3
.

Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs

14.2
.

Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs

14.1
.

Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs

13.6
4

Higham to Windsor, 4 runs

13.5
.

Higham to Windsor, 4 runs

13.4
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

13.3
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

13.2
.

Higham to Windsor, 0 runs

13.1
1

Higham to Fraser, 1 run

12.6
1

Gordon to Fraser, 1 run

12.5
.

Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs

12.4
.

Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs

12.3
.

Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs

12.2
.

Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs

12.1
.

Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs

11.6
1

Nicola Phillips to Fraser, 1 run

11.5
1

Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 1 run

11.4
.

Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 0 runs

11.3
.

Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 0 runs

11.2
.

Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 0 runs

11.1
.

Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 0 runs

10.6
.

Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs

10.5
.

Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs

10.4
.

Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs

10.3
.

Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs

10.2
.

Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs

10.1
.

Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs

9.6
4

Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 4 runs

9.5
1

Nicola Phillips to Fraser, 1 run

9.4
.

Nicola Phillips to Fraser, 0 runs

9.4
1

Nicola Phillips to Fraser, wide

9.3
.

Nicola Phillips to Fraser, 0 runs

9.2
.

Nicola Phillips to Fraser, 0 runs

9.1
W

Nicola Phillips to Heath, appeal, wicket (bowled - Heath)

8.6
2

Ballinger to Windsor, 2 leg byes

8.5
.

Ballinger to Windsor, 0 runs

8.4
1

Ballinger to Heath, leg bye

8.3
.

Ballinger to Heath, 0 runs

8.2
.

Ballinger to Heath, 0 runs

8.1
W

Ballinger to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)

7.6
.

Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 0 runs

7.5
W

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, wicket (lbw - Wilson)

7.4
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

7.3
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

7.2
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

7.1
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

6.6
.

Ballinger to Villiers, 0 runs

6.5
.

Ballinger to Villiers, 0 runs

6.4
2

Ballinger to Villiers, 2 runs

6.3
1

Ballinger to Wilson, leg bye

6.2
.

Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs

6.2
1

Ballinger to Wilson, wide

6.1
.

Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs

5.6
W

Nicola Phillips to Armitage, appeal, wicket (bowled - Armitage)

5.5
W

Nicola Phillips to Marlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Marlow)

5.4
.

Nicola Phillips to Marlow, 0 runs

5.3
.

Nicola Phillips to Marlow, 0 runs

5.2
2

Nicola Phillips to Marlow, 2 runs

5.1
1

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 1 run

5.1
1

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, wide

5.1
1

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, wide

4.6
2

Ballinger to Marlow, 2 runs

4.5
.

Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs

4.4
1

Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs

4.3
.

Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs

4.2
.

Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs

4.1
1

Ballinger to Marlow, 1 run

3.6
4

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 4 runs

3.5
4

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 4 runs

3.4
4

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 4 runs

3.3
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

3.2
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

3.2
1

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, wide

3.1
1

Nicola Phillips to Marlow, 1 run

2.6
1

Ballinger to Marlow, 1 run

2.5
.

Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs

2.4
1

Ballinger to Wilson, 1 run

2.3
1

Ballinger to Marlow, 1 run

2.2
.

Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs

2.1
.

Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs

1.6
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

1.5
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

1.4
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

1.3
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

1.2
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

1.1
.

Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs

0.6
.

Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs

0.5
.

Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs

0.4
1

Ballinger to Wilson, leg bye

0.3
.

Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs

0.2
.

Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs

0.1
2

Ballinger to Wilson, 2 runs

49.6
3

Johnson to Gordon, 3 runs

49.5
2

Johnson to Gordon, 2 runs

49.4
4

Johnson to Gordon, 4 runs

49.3
1

Johnson to Ballinger, 1 run

49.2
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

49.1
1

Johnson to Ballinger, 1 run

48.6
1

Turner to Ballinger, 1 run

48.5
2

Turner to Ballinger, 2 runs

48.4
1

Turner to Gordon, 1 run

48.3
1

Turner to Ballinger, 1 run

48.2
2

Turner to Ballinger, 2 runs

48.1
1

Turner to Gordon, 1 run

47.6
2

Fraser to Ballinger, 2 runs

47.5
.

Fraser to Ballinger, 0 runs

47.4
.

Fraser to Ballinger, 0 runs

47.3
W

Fraser to Higham, appeal, wicket (caught - Higham)

47.2
1

Fraser to Gordon, 1 run

47.1
2

Fraser to Gordon, 2 runs

46.6
1

Turner to Gordon, 1 run

46.5
.

Turner to Gordon, 0 runs

46.4
1

Turner to Higham, 1 run

46.3
1

Turner to Gordon, 1 run

46.2
.

Turner to Gordon, 0 runs

46.1
1

Turner to Higham, leg bye

45.6
4

Villiers to Gordon, 4 runs

45.5
1

Villiers to Higham, 1 run

45.4
2

Villiers to Higham, 2 runs

45.3
.

Villiers to Higham, 0 runs

45.2
1

Villiers to Gordon, 1 run

45.1
.

Villiers to Gordon, 0 runs

44.6
.

Johnson to Higham, 0 runs

44.5
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

44.4
4

Johnson to Gordon, 4 runs

44.3
1

Johnson to Higham, 1 run

44.3
1

Johnson to Higham, wide

44.2
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

44.1
2

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

43.6
1

Turner to Gordon, 1 run

43.5
1

Turner to Higham, 1 run

43.4
.

Turner to Higham, 0 runs

43.3
1

Turner to Gordon, 1 run

43.2
1

Turner to Higham, 1 run

43.2
2

Turner to Gordon, 2 wides

43.1
.

Turner to Gordon, 0 runs

42.6
1

Villiers to Gordon, 1 run

42.5
1

Villiers to Higham, 1 run

42.4
1

Villiers to Gordon, 1 run

42.3
1

Villiers to Higham, 1 run

42.2
1

Villiers to Gordon, 1 run

42.1
1

Villiers to Higham, 1 run

41.6
.

Turner to Gordon, 0 runs

41.5
1

Turner to Higham, 1 run

41.4
1

Turner to Gordon, 1 run

41.3
2

Turner to Gordon, 2 runs

41.2
.

Turner to Gordon, 0 runs

41.1
1

Turner to Higham, 1 run

40.6
1

Levick to Higham, 1 run

40.5
1

Levick to Gordon, 1 run

40.4
.

Levick to Gordon, 0 runs

40.3
.

Levick to Gordon, 0 runs

40.2
2

Levick to Gordon, 2 runs

40.1
.

Levick to Gordon, 0 runs

39.6
1

Fraser to Gordon, 1 run

39.5
1

Fraser to Higham, 1 run

39.4
1

Fraser to Gordon, 1 run

39.3
1

Fraser to Higham, 1 run

39.2
1

Fraser to Gordon, 1 run

39.1
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

38.6
.

Levick to Higham, 0 runs

38.5
.

Levick to Higham, 0 runs

38.4
1

Levick to Gordon, 1 run

38.3
.

Levick to Gordon, 0 runs

38.2
1

Levick to Higham, 1 run

38.1
.

Levick to Higham, 0 runs

37.6
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

37.5
1

Johnson to Higham, 1 run

37.4
.

Johnson to Higham, 0 runs

37.3
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

37.2
1

Johnson to Higham, 1 run

37.1
.

Johnson to Higham, 0 runs

36.6
1

Villiers to Higham, 1 run

36.5
.

Villiers to Higham, 0 runs

36.5
1

Villiers to Higham, wide

36.4
1

Villiers to Gordon, 1 run

36.3
1

Villiers to Higham, 1 run

36.2
.

Villiers to Higham, 0 runs

36.1
.

Villiers to Higham, 0 runs

35.6
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

35.5
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

35.4
1

Johnson to Higham, 1 run

35.3
4

Johnson to Higham, 4 runs

35.2
.

Johnson to Higham, 0 runs

35.1
.

Johnson to Higham, 0 runs

34.6
.

Villiers to Gordon, 0 runs

34.5
.

Villiers to Gordon, 0 runs

34.4
.

Villiers to Gordon, 0 runs

34.3
1

Villiers to Higham, 1 run

34.2
4

Villiers to Higham, 4 runs

34.1
1

Villiers to Gordon, 1 run

33.6
1

Fraser to Gordon, 1 run

33.5
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

33.4
4

Fraser to Gordon, 4 runs

33.3
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

33.2
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

33.2
1

Fraser to Gordon, wide

33.1
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

32.6
1

Villiers to Gordon, 1 run

32.5
.

Villiers to Higham, 0 runs

32.4
1

Villiers to Higham, 0 runs

32.3
.

Villiers to Higham, 0 runs

32.2
.

Villiers to Higham, 0 runs

32.1
1

Villiers to Gordon, 1 run

31.6
1

Fraser to Gordon, 1 run

31.5
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

31.4
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

31.3
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

31.2
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

31.1
2

Fraser to Gordon, 2 runs

30.6
.

Villiers to Higham, 0 runs

30.5
.

Villiers to Higham, 0 runs

30.4
W

Villiers to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)

30.3
.

Villiers to Jones, 0 runs

30.2
1

Villiers to Gordon, 1 run

30.2
1

Villiers to Gordon, wide

30.1
.

Villiers to Gordon, 0 runs

29.6
1

Fraser to Gordon, 1 run

29.5
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

29.4
.

Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs

29.3
1

Fraser to Jones, 1 run

29.2
.

Fraser to Jones, 0 runs

29.1
.

Fraser to Jones, 0 runs

28.6
.

Levick to Gordon, 0 runs

28.5
.

Levick to Gordon, 0 runs

28.4
.

Levick to Gordon, 0 runs

28.3
.

Levick to Gordon, 0 runs

28.2
W

Levick to Claridge, wicket (lbw - Claridge)

28.1
.

Levick to Claridge, 0 runs

27.6
1

Fraser to Claridge, 1 run

27.5
.

Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs

27.4
1

Fraser to Jones, 1 run

27.3
1

Fraser to Claridge, 1 run

27.2
.

Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs

27.1
1

Fraser to Jones, 1 run

26.6
1

Levick to Jones, 1 run

26.5
1

Levick to Claridge, 1 run

26.4
.

Levick to Claridge, 0 runs

26.3
.

Levick to Claridge, 0 runs

26.2
1

Levick to Jones, 1 run

26.2
1

Levick to Jones, wide

26.1
2

Levick to Jones, 2 runs

25.6
.

Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs

25.5
2

Fraser to Claridge, 2 runs

25.4
1

Fraser to Jones, 1 run

25.3
1

Fraser to Claridge, 1 run

25.2
.

Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs

25.1
.

Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs

24.6
.

Levick to Jones, 0 runs

24.5
1

Levick to Claridge, 1 run

24.4
.

Levick to Claridge, 0 runs

24.3
.

Levick to Claridge, 0 runs

24.2
1

Levick to Jones, 1 run

24.1
.

Levick to Jones, 0 runs

23.6
3

Turner to Jones, 3 runs

23.5
.

Turner to Jones, 0 runs

23.5
2

Turner to Claridge, 2 wides

23.4
1

Turner to Jones, 1 run

23.3
1

Turner to Claridge, 1 run

23.2
4

Turner to Claridge, 4 runs

23.1
1

Turner to Jones, 1 run

22.6
1

Johnson to Jones, 1 run

22.5
4

Johnson to Jones, 4 runs

22.4
.

Johnson to Jones, 0 runs

22.3
1

Johnson to Claridge, 1 run

22.2
1

Johnson to Jones, 1 run

22.1
1

Johnson to Claridge, 1 run

21.6
1

Turner to Claridge, leg bye

21.5
1

Turner to Jones, 1 run

21.4
1

Turner to Claridge, 1 run

21.3
1

Turner to Jones, 1 run

21.2
W

Turner to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thanawala)

21.1
1

Turner to Claridge, leg bye

20.6
.

Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs

20.5
.

Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs

20.4
1

Levick to Claridge, 1 run

20.3
1

Levick to Thanawala, 1 run

20.2
4

Levick to Thanawala, 4 runs

20.1
.

Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs

19.6
1

Turner to Thanawala, 1 run

19.5
1

Turner to Claridge, 1 run

19.4
1

Turner to Thanawala, bye

19.3
1

Turner to Claridge, 1 run

19.2
1

Turner to Thanawala, 1 run

19.1
.

Turner to Thanawala, 0 runs

18.6
1

Levick to Thanawala, 1 run

18.5
1

Levick to Claridge, 1 run

18.4
W

Levick to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (stumped - Prendergast)

18.3
2

Levick to Prendergast, 2 runs

18.2
.

Levick to Prendergast, 0 runs

18.1
1

Levick to Thanawala, 1 run

17.6
.

Turner to Prendergast, 0 runs

17.5
.

Turner to Prendergast, 0 runs

17.4
.

Turner to Prendergast, 0 runs

17.3
.

Turner to Prendergast, 0 runs

17.2
.

Turner to Prendergast, 0 runs

17.1
1

Turner to Thanawala, 1 run

16.6
1

Levick to Thanawala, 1 run

16.5
1

Levick to Prendergast, 1 run

16.4
1

Levick to Thanawala, 1 run

16.3
.

Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs

16.2
1

Levick to Prendergast, leg bye

16.1
1

Levick to Thanawala, 1 run

16.1
1

Levick to Thanawala, wide

15.6
.

Fraser to Prendergast, 0 runs

15.5
.

Fraser to Prendergast, 0 runs

15.4
.

Fraser to Prendergast, 0 runs

15.3
4

Fraser to Prendergast, 4 runs

15.2
1

Fraser to Thanawala, 1 run

15.1
.

Fraser to Thanawala, 0 runs

14.6
.

Levick to Prendergast, 0 runs

14.5
1

Levick to Thanawala, 1 run

14.4
.

Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs

14.3
1

Levick to Prendergast, 1 run

14.2
1

Levick to Thanawala, 1 run

14.1
.

Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs

13.6
.

Fraser to Prendergast, 0 runs

13.5
2

Fraser to Prendergast, 2 runs

13.4
.

Fraser to Prendergast, 0 runs

13.3
1

Fraser to Thanawala, 1 run

13.2
1

Fraser to Prendergast, 1 run

13.1
1

Fraser to Thanawala, 1 run

12.6
1

Levick to Thanawala, 1 run

12.6
1

Levick to Thanawala, wide

12.2
W

Levick to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (bowled - SJ Bryce)

12.1
.

Levick to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

11.6
.

Fraser to Thanawala, 0 runs

11.5
.

Fraser to Thanawala, 0 runs

11.4
.

Fraser to Thanawala, 0 runs

11.3
1

Fraser to SJ Bryce, 1 run

11.2
.

Fraser to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

11.1
.

Fraser to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

10.6
1

Thompson to SJ Bryce, 1 run

10.5
1

Thompson to Thanawala, 1 run

10.4
4

Thompson to Thanawala, 4 runs

10.3
.

Thompson to Thanawala, 0 runs

10.2
.

Thompson to Thanawala, 0 runs

10.1
1

Thompson to SJ Bryce, leg bye

10.1
1

Thompson to SJ Bryce, wide

10.1
1

Thompson to SJ Bryce, wide

10.1
1

Thompson to SJ Bryce, wide

9.6
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

9.5
4

Johnson to Thanawala, 4 runs

9.4
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

9.3
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

9.2
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

9.1
2

Johnson to Thanawala, 2 runs

8.6
.

Thompson to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

8.5
.

Thompson to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

8.4
3

Thompson to Thanawala, 3 runs

8.3
.

Thompson to Thanawala, 0 runs

8.2
.

Thompson to Thanawala, 0 runs

8.1
2

Thompson to Thanawala, 2 runs

7.6
.

Johnson to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

7.5
.

Johnson to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

7.4
.

Johnson to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

7.3
4

Johnson to SJ Bryce, 4 runs

7.2
W

Johnson to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - KE Bryce)

7.1
.

Johnson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

6.6
2

Villiers to Thanawala, 2 runs

6.5
.

Villiers to Thanawala, 0 runs

6.4
1

Villiers to KE Bryce, 1 run

6.3
.

Villiers to KE Bryce, 0 runs

6.2
.

Villiers to KE Bryce, 0 runs

6.1
3

Villiers to Thanawala, 3 runs

5.6
.

Johnson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

5.5
W

Johnson to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beaumont)

5.4
.

Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.3
4

Johnson to Beaumont, 4 runs

5.2
.

Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.1
1

Johnson to Thanawala, 1 run

4.6
1

Villiers to Thanawala, 1 run

4.5
.

Villiers to Thanawala, 0 runs

4.4
1

Villiers to Beaumont, 1 run

4.3
1

Villiers to Thanawala, 1 run

4.2
1

Villiers to Beaumont, 1 run

4.1
.

Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.6
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

3.5
1

Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.4
.

Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.3
.

Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.2
.

Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.1
1

Johnson to Thanawala, 1 run

2.6
.

Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.5
2

Villiers to Beaumont, 2 leg byes

2.4
2

Villiers to Beaumont, 2 runs

2.3
.

Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.2
.

Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.1
.

Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.6
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

1.5
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

1.4
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

1.3
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

1.2
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

1.1
.

Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs

0.6
.

Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs

0.5
1

Villiers to Thanawala, 1 run

0.4
2

Villiers to Thanawala, 2 runs

0.3
.

Villiers to Thanawala, 0 runs

0.2
1

Villiers to Beaumont, 1 run

0.1
.

Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs