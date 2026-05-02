Highlights Durham vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026
Ballinger to Thompson, appeal, wicket (caught - Thompson)
Ballinger to Levick, 1 run
KE Bryce to Levick, 1 run
KE Bryce to Levick, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run
KE Bryce to Levick, 1 run
KE Bryce to Levick, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Levick, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Levick, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 2 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, wide
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Levick, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Johnson)
KE Bryce to Johnson, 1 run
KE Bryce to Johnson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Johnson, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 4 runs
Nicola Phillips to Johnson, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 1 run
KE Bryce to Johnson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Johnson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Johnson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Turner, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Turner, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Turner, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 2 byes
KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 4 runs
Nicola Phillips to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Turner, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Windsor, appeal, wicket (caught - Windsor)
KE Bryce to Windsor, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Windsor, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run
KE Bryce to Windsor, 1 run
Jones to Thompson, 0 runs
Jones to Thompson, 0 runs
Jones to Thompson, 4 runs
Jones to Thompson, 4 runs
Jones to Thompson, 0 runs
Jones to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Windsor, 1 run
Jones to Windsor, 1 run
Jones to Thompson, 1 run
Jones to Windsor, 1 run
Jones to Thompson, 1 run
Jones to Thompson, 0 runs
Jones to Thompson, wide
Jones to Thompson, wide
Jones to Windsor, 1 run
Jones to Thompson, no ball + bye
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 4 runs
Higham to Thompson, 1 run
Higham to Windsor, 1 run
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Thompson, 1 run
Higham to Thompson, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Windsor, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Windsor, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Windsor, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thompson, 1 run
Higham to Windsor, 4 runs
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Thompson, 1 run
Higham to Thompson, 0 runs
Higham to Thompson, 2 leg byes
Higham to Thompson, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 2 runs
Gordon to Thompson, 1 run
Gordon to Windsor, 1 run
Gordon to Thompson, 1 run
Gordon to Windsor, 1 run
Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 1 run
Higham to Thompson, 1 run
Higham to Thompson, 0 runs
Higham to Thompson, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 1 run
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 1 run
Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs
Gordon to Thompson, 1 run
Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs
Higham to Thompson, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 1 run
Higham to Windsor, 1 run
Higham to Windsor, 4 runs
Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs
Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 1 run
Gordon to Thompson, 1 run
Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs
Gordon to Thompson, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 1 run
Gordon to Windsor, 4 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Fraser, appeal, wicket (caught - Fraser)
Higham to Fraser, 0 runs
Higham to Fraser, 0 runs
Higham to Fraser, 0 runs
Higham to Fraser, 0 runs
Higham to Fraser, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs
Gordon to Windsor, 0 runs
Gordon to Fraser, 1 run
Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs
Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs
Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 4 runs
Higham to Windsor, 4 runs
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Windsor, 0 runs
Higham to Fraser, 1 run
Gordon to Fraser, 1 run
Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs
Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs
Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs
Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs
Gordon to Fraser, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Fraser, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 0 runs
Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs
Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs
Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs
Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs
Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs
Ballinger to Fraser, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 4 runs
Nicola Phillips to Fraser, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Fraser, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Fraser, wide
Nicola Phillips to Fraser, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Fraser, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Heath, appeal, wicket (bowled - Heath)
Ballinger to Windsor, 2 leg byes
Ballinger to Windsor, 0 runs
Ballinger to Heath, leg bye
Ballinger to Heath, 0 runs
Ballinger to Heath, 0 runs
Ballinger to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)
Nicola Phillips to Windsor, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, wicket (lbw - Wilson)
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Ballinger to Villiers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Villiers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Villiers, 2 runs
Ballinger to Wilson, leg bye
Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wilson, wide
Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Armitage, appeal, wicket (bowled - Armitage)
Nicola Phillips to Marlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Marlow)
Nicola Phillips to Marlow, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Marlow, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Marlow, 2 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, wide
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, wide
Ballinger to Marlow, 2 runs
Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs
Ballinger to Marlow, 1 run
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 4 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 4 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 4 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, wide
Nicola Phillips to Marlow, 1 run
Ballinger to Marlow, 1 run
Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wilson, 1 run
Ballinger to Marlow, 1 run
Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs
Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Nicola Phillips to Wilson, 0 runs
Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs
Ballinger to Marlow, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wilson, leg bye
Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wilson, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wilson, 2 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 3 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 2 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 4 runs
Johnson to Ballinger, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Ballinger, 1 run
Turner to Ballinger, 1 run
Turner to Ballinger, 2 runs
Turner to Gordon, 1 run
Turner to Ballinger, 1 run
Turner to Ballinger, 2 runs
Turner to Gordon, 1 run
Fraser to Ballinger, 2 runs
Fraser to Ballinger, 0 runs
Fraser to Ballinger, 0 runs
Fraser to Higham, appeal, wicket (caught - Higham)
Fraser to Gordon, 1 run
Fraser to Gordon, 2 runs
Turner to Gordon, 1 run
Turner to Gordon, 0 runs
Turner to Higham, 1 run
Turner to Gordon, 1 run
Turner to Gordon, 0 runs
Turner to Higham, leg bye
Villiers to Gordon, 4 runs
Villiers to Higham, 1 run
Villiers to Higham, 2 runs
Villiers to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Gordon, 1 run
Villiers to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Higham, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 4 runs
Johnson to Higham, 1 run
Johnson to Higham, wide
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Turner to Gordon, 1 run
Turner to Higham, 1 run
Turner to Higham, 0 runs
Turner to Gordon, 1 run
Turner to Higham, 1 run
Turner to Gordon, 2 wides
Turner to Gordon, 0 runs
Villiers to Gordon, 1 run
Villiers to Higham, 1 run
Villiers to Gordon, 1 run
Villiers to Higham, 1 run
Villiers to Gordon, 1 run
Villiers to Higham, 1 run
Turner to Gordon, 0 runs
Turner to Higham, 1 run
Turner to Gordon, 1 run
Turner to Gordon, 2 runs
Turner to Gordon, 0 runs
Turner to Higham, 1 run
Levick to Higham, 1 run
Levick to Gordon, 1 run
Levick to Gordon, 0 runs
Levick to Gordon, 0 runs
Levick to Gordon, 2 runs
Levick to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 1 run
Fraser to Higham, 1 run
Fraser to Gordon, 1 run
Fraser to Higham, 1 run
Fraser to Gordon, 1 run
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Levick to Higham, 0 runs
Levick to Higham, 0 runs
Levick to Gordon, 1 run
Levick to Gordon, 0 runs
Levick to Higham, 1 run
Levick to Higham, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Higham, 1 run
Johnson to Higham, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Higham, 1 run
Johnson to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Higham, 1 run
Villiers to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Higham, wide
Villiers to Gordon, 1 run
Villiers to Higham, 1 run
Villiers to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Higham, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Higham, 1 run
Johnson to Higham, 4 runs
Johnson to Higham, 0 runs
Johnson to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Gordon, 0 runs
Villiers to Gordon, 0 runs
Villiers to Gordon, 0 runs
Villiers to Higham, 1 run
Villiers to Higham, 4 runs
Villiers to Gordon, 1 run
Fraser to Gordon, 1 run
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 4 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, wide
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Villiers to Gordon, 1 run
Villiers to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Gordon, 1 run
Fraser to Gordon, 1 run
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 2 runs
Villiers to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Higham, 0 runs
Villiers to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)
Villiers to Jones, 0 runs
Villiers to Gordon, 1 run
Villiers to Gordon, wide
Villiers to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 1 run
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Gordon, 0 runs
Fraser to Jones, 1 run
Fraser to Jones, 0 runs
Fraser to Jones, 0 runs
Levick to Gordon, 0 runs
Levick to Gordon, 0 runs
Levick to Gordon, 0 runs
Levick to Gordon, 0 runs
Levick to Claridge, wicket (lbw - Claridge)
Levick to Claridge, 0 runs
Fraser to Claridge, 1 run
Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs
Fraser to Jones, 1 run
Fraser to Claridge, 1 run
Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs
Fraser to Jones, 1 run
Levick to Jones, 1 run
Levick to Claridge, 1 run
Levick to Claridge, 0 runs
Levick to Claridge, 0 runs
Levick to Jones, 1 run
Levick to Jones, wide
Levick to Jones, 2 runs
Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs
Fraser to Claridge, 2 runs
Fraser to Jones, 1 run
Fraser to Claridge, 1 run
Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs
Fraser to Claridge, 0 runs
Levick to Jones, 0 runs
Levick to Claridge, 1 run
Levick to Claridge, 0 runs
Levick to Claridge, 0 runs
Levick to Jones, 1 run
Levick to Jones, 0 runs
Turner to Jones, 3 runs
Turner to Jones, 0 runs
Turner to Claridge, 2 wides
Turner to Jones, 1 run
Turner to Claridge, 1 run
Turner to Claridge, 4 runs
Turner to Jones, 1 run
Johnson to Jones, 1 run
Johnson to Jones, 4 runs
Johnson to Jones, 0 runs
Johnson to Claridge, 1 run
Johnson to Jones, 1 run
Johnson to Claridge, 1 run
Turner to Claridge, leg bye
Turner to Jones, 1 run
Turner to Claridge, 1 run
Turner to Jones, 1 run
Turner to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thanawala)
Turner to Claridge, leg bye
Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs
Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs
Levick to Claridge, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, 4 runs
Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs
Turner to Thanawala, 1 run
Turner to Claridge, 1 run
Turner to Thanawala, bye
Turner to Claridge, 1 run
Turner to Thanawala, 1 run
Turner to Thanawala, 0 runs
Levick to Thanawala, 1 run
Levick to Claridge, 1 run
Levick to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (stumped - Prendergast)
Levick to Prendergast, 2 runs
Levick to Prendergast, 0 runs
Levick to Thanawala, 1 run
Turner to Prendergast, 0 runs
Turner to Prendergast, 0 runs
Turner to Prendergast, 0 runs
Turner to Prendergast, 0 runs
Turner to Prendergast, 0 runs
Turner to Thanawala, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, 1 run
Levick to Prendergast, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs
Levick to Prendergast, leg bye
Levick to Thanawala, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, wide
Fraser to Prendergast, 0 runs
Fraser to Prendergast, 0 runs
Fraser to Prendergast, 0 runs
Fraser to Prendergast, 4 runs
Fraser to Thanawala, 1 run
Fraser to Thanawala, 0 runs
Levick to Prendergast, 0 runs
Levick to Thanawala, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs
Levick to Prendergast, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, 0 runs
Fraser to Prendergast, 0 runs
Fraser to Prendergast, 2 runs
Fraser to Prendergast, 0 runs
Fraser to Thanawala, 1 run
Fraser to Prendergast, 1 run
Fraser to Thanawala, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, 1 run
Levick to Thanawala, wide
Levick to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (bowled - SJ Bryce)
Levick to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Fraser to Thanawala, 0 runs
Fraser to Thanawala, 0 runs
Fraser to Thanawala, 0 runs
Fraser to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Fraser to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Fraser to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Thompson to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Thompson to Thanawala, 1 run
Thompson to Thanawala, 4 runs
Thompson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Thompson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Thompson to SJ Bryce, leg bye
Thompson to SJ Bryce, wide
Thompson to SJ Bryce, wide
Thompson to SJ Bryce, wide
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 4 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 2 runs
Thompson to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Thompson to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Thompson to Thanawala, 3 runs
Thompson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Thompson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Thompson to Thanawala, 2 runs
Johnson to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Johnson to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Johnson to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Johnson to SJ Bryce, 4 runs
Johnson to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - KE Bryce)
Johnson to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Villiers to Thanawala, 2 runs
Villiers to Thanawala, 0 runs
Villiers to KE Bryce, 1 run
Villiers to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Villiers to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Villiers to Thanawala, 3 runs
Johnson to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Johnson to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beaumont)
Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Johnson to Beaumont, 4 runs
Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 1 run
Villiers to Thanawala, 1 run
Villiers to Thanawala, 0 runs
Villiers to Beaumont, 1 run
Villiers to Thanawala, 1 run
Villiers to Beaumont, 1 run
Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Johnson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 1 run
Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs
Villiers to Beaumont, 2 leg byes
Villiers to Beaumont, 2 runs
Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs
Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs
Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Johnson to Thanawala, 0 runs
Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs
Villiers to Thanawala, 1 run
Villiers to Thanawala, 2 runs
Villiers to Thanawala, 0 runs
Villiers to Beaumont, 1 run
Villiers to Beaumont, 0 runs