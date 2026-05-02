Match details Durham vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026

List a

DUR
DUR

148

BLA
BLA

240

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:The Blaze won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersMarlow Emma, Wilson Tahlia, Armitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Fraser Katherine, Thompson Grace, Johnson Trudy, Turner Sophia, Levick Katie
BenchFiler Lauren, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Turner Phoebe

The Blaze Squad

PlayersThanawala Prisha, Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Prendergast Orla, Claridge Ella, Jones Emma, Gordon Kirstie, Higham Lucy, Ballinger Grace
BenchBaker Olivia, Elwiss Georgia, Groves Josie, Jones Amy, Kelly Marie, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet