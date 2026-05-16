Highlights Durham vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.05.2026
Levick to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)
Levick to Harris, 0 runs
Levick to Westley, 1 run
Johnson to Harris, 0 runs
Johnson to Harris, 0 runs
Johnson to Harris, 4 runs
Johnson to Harris, 0 runs
Johnson to Westley, 1 run
Johnson to Westley, 0 runs
Levick to Harris, 0 runs
Levick to Willis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Willis)
Levick to Willis, 0 runs
Levick to Willis, 0 runs
Levick to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffiths)
Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs
Johnson to Skelton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Skelton)
Johnson to Skelton, 0 runs
Johnson to Griffiths, 1 run
Johnson to Griffiths, 2 runs
Johnson to Skelton, 1 run
Johnson to Griffiths, 0 runsk,.
Glen to Griffiths, 1 run
Glen to Skelton, 1 run
Glen to Griffiths, 1 run
Glen to Skelton, 1 run
Glen to Griffiths, 1 run
Glen to Griffiths, 4 runs
Fraser to Skelton, 0 runs
Fraser to Skelton, 2 runs
Fraser to Skelton, 4 runs
Fraser to Griffiths, 1 run
Fraser to Skelton, 1 run
Fraser to Skelton, 0 runs
Villiers to Griffiths, 2 runs
Villiers to Griffiths, 2 runs
Villiers to Skelton, 1 run
Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs
Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs
Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs
Fraser to Skelton, 1 run
Fraser to Skelton, 4 runs
Fraser to Skelton, 0 runs
Fraser to Skelton, 0 runs
Fraser to Griffiths, 1 run
Fraser to Skelton, 1 run
Villiers to Skelton, 1 run
Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs
Villiers to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Villiers to Holland, 0 runs
Villiers to Holland, 0 runs
Villiers to Griffiths, 1 run
Fraser to Griffiths, 1 run
Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs
Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs
Fraser to Holland, 1 run
Fraser to Holland, 0 runs
Fraser to Holland, 4 runs
Levick to Holland, 1 run
Levick to Holland, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 4 runs
Levick to Holland, wide
Levick to Holland, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 1 run
Levick to Holland, 2 runs
Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs
Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs
Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs
Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs
Fraser to Holland, 1 run
Fraser to Holland, 0 runs
Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs
Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs
Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs
Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs
Levick to Jones, wicket (lbw - Jones)
Levick to Hazell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hazell)
Fraser to Hazell, 1 run
Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs
Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs
Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs
Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs
Fraser to Holland, 1 run
Levick to Hazell, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 1 run
Levick to Holland, 4 runs
Levick to Hazell, 1 run
Levick to Hazell, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 1 run
Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs
Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs
Fraser to Luff, wicket (stumped - Luff)
Fraser to Holland, 1 run
Fraser to Holland, 0 runs
Fraser to Luff, 1 run
0 runs
Glen to Holland, 0 runs
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Glen to Holland, 0 runs:
Glen to Luff, 1 run
Levick to Luff, 1 run
Levick to Luff, 0 runs
Levick to Luff, 0 runs
Levick to Luff, 6 runs
Levick to Luff, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 1 run
Glen to Holland, 1 run
Glen to Luff, 1 run
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Glen to Holland, 1 run
Glen to Holland, 4 runs
Villiers to Holland, 1 run
Villiers to Luff, 1 run
Villiers to Holland, 1 run
Villiers to Holland, wide
Villiers to Holland, 0 runs
Villiers to Luff, 1 run
Villiers to Luff, 0 runs
Glen to Luff, 1 run
Glen to Holland, 1 run
Glen to Holland, wide
Glen to Holland, 0 runs
Glen to Holland, wide
Glen to Holland, 0 runs
Glen to Luff, 1 run
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Villiers to Luff, 1 run
Villiers to Luff, 0 runs
Villiers to Luff, 0 runs
Villiers to Luff, 0 runs
Villiers to Holland, leg bye
Villiers to Luff, 1 run
Glen to Luff, 1 run
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Glen to Luff, 0 runs '
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Villiers to Holland, 4 runs
Villiers to Luff, 1 run
Villiers to Luff, 0 runs
Villiers to Luff, 0 runs
Villiers to Luff, 0 runs
Villiers to Luff, 0 runs
Johnson to Luff, 1 run
Johnson to Holland, 1 run
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Johnson to Holland, 2 runs
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Thompson to Holland, 1 run
Thompson to Luff, 1 run
Thompson to Luff, 0 runs
Thompson to Luff, 0 runs
Thompson to Luff, 4 runs
Thompson to Holland, 1 run
Johnson to Luff, 4 runs
Johnson to Luff, 0 runs
Johnson to Luff, 0 runs
Johnson to Holland, 1 run
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Thompson to Holland, 1 run
Thompson to Luff, 1 run
Thompson to Luff, 0 runs
Thompson to Luff, 0 runs
Thompson to Holland, 1 run
Thompson to Holland, 4 runs
Levick to Luff, 0 runs
Levick to Luff, 0 runs
Levick to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)
Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 1 run
Levick to Learoyd, 1 run
Thompson to Holland, 0 runs
Thompson to Holland, 0 runs
Thompson to Holland, 4 runs
Thompson to Holland, 0 runs
Thompson to Holland, 0 runs
Thompson to Holland, 4 runs
Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Levick to Learoyd, 4 runs
Johnson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Johnson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Johnson to Learoyd, 2 runs
Johnson to Holland, 1 run
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Johnson to Learoyd, 1 run
Levick to Learoyd, 1 run
Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 1 run
Johnson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Johnson to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Johnson to Holland, 1 run
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Johnson to Holland, wide
Johnson to Odgers, 1 run
Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 0 runs
Levick to Odgers, 1 run
Levick to Holland, 1 run
Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs
Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs
Johnson to Holland, 1 run
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Villiers to Holland, 1 run
Villiers to Odgers, 1 run
Villiers to Odgers, 3 wides
Villiers to Odgers, 0 runs
Villiers to Odgers, 0 runs
Villiers to Odgers, 2 runs
Villiers to Odgers, 2 runs
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Johnson to Odgers, 1 run
Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs
Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs
Johnson to Odgers, wide
Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs
Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs
Villiers to Odgers, 1 run
Villiers to Odgers, 0 runs
Villiers to Odgers, 0 runs
Villiers to Odgers, 0 runs
Villiers to Holland, 1 run
Villiers to Holland, 0 runs
Griffiths to Johnson, 1 run
Griffiths to Thompson, 1 run
Griffiths to Johnson, 1 run
Griffiths to Thompson, 1 run
Griffiths to Thompson, 2 runs
Griffiths to Thompson, 2 runs
Westley to Glen, appeal, wicket (caught - Glen)
Westley to Glen, 0 runs
Westley to Glen, 2 runs
Westley to Thompson, 1 run
Westley to Thompson, 0 runs
Westley to Thompson, 6 runs
Griffiths to Glen, 2 runs
Griffiths to Rogers, appeal, wicket (caught - Rogers)
Griffiths to Rogers, 4 runs
Griffiths to Rogers, 2 runs
Griffiths to Rogers, 0 runs
Griffiths to Rogers, 4 runs
Skelton to Thompson, 0 runs
Skelton to Rogers, 1 run
Skelton to Rogers, 0 runs
Skelton to Rogers, 0 runs
Skelton to Thompson, 1 run
Skelton to Rogers, 1 run
Willis to Thompson, 0 runs
Willis to Rogers, 1 run
Willis to Rogers, 4 runs
Willis to Thompson, 1 run
Willis to Thompson, 0 runs
Willis to Thompson, wide
Willis to Thompson, 0 runs
Skelton to Thompson, 1 run
Skelton to Thompson, 0 runs
Skelton to Heath, appeal, wicket (caught - Heath)
Skelton to Rogers, 1 run
Skelton to Rogers, 2 runs
Skelton to Rogers, 4 runs
Willis to Heath, 2 runs
Willis to Rogers, 1 run
Willis to Rogers, 0 runs
Holland to Rogers, 0 runs
Holland to Rogers, no ball + 4 runs
Holland to Rogers, 4 runs
Holland to Rogers, 0 runs
Westley to Heath, 6 runs
Westley to Heath, 4 runs
Westley to Rogers, 1 run
Westley to Heath, 1 run
Westley to Heath, 2 runs
Westley to Rogers, 1 run
Harris to Heath, 4 runs
Harris to Rogers, 1 run
Harris to Rogers, 4 runs
Harris to Rogers, 0 runs
Harris to Rogers, 0 runs
Harris to Heath, 1 run
Westley to Heath, 1 run
Westley to Rogers, 1 run
Westley to Rogers, 0 runs
Westley to Rogers, 0 runs
Westley to Rogers, 4 runs
Westley to Rogers, 0 runs
Harris to Rogers, 1 run
Harris to Rogers, 0 runs
Harris to Heath, 1 run
Harris to Heath, 0 runs
Harris to Heath, 4 runs
Harris to Heath, 0 runs
Skelton to Rogers, 0 runs
Skelton to Rogers, 0 runs
Skelton to Heath, 1 run
Skelton to Heath, 4 runs
Skelton to Heath, 2 runs
Skelton to Heath, 0 runs
Harris to Heath, 1 run
Harris to Heath, 0 runs
Harris to Heath, 0 runs
Harris to Heath, 4 runs
Harris to Rogers, 1 run
Harris to Rogers, 4 runs
Griffiths to Heath, 4 runs
Griffiths to Heath, 0 runs
Griffiths to Rogers, 1 run
Griffiths to Rogers, 0 runs
Griffiths to Heath, 1 run
Griffiths to Heath, 0 runs
Harris to Heath, 1 run
Harris to Rogers, 0 runs
Harris to Rogers, 0 runs
Harris to Rogers, 0 runs
Harris to Heath, 1 run
Harris to Heath, 0 runs
Griffiths to Rogers, 0 runs
Griffiths to Rogers, 0 runs
Griffiths to Heath, 1 run
Griffiths to Heath, 0 runs
Griffiths to Heath, 0 runs
Griffiths to Heath, 0 runs
Harris to Heath, 1 run
Harris to Heath, 4 runs
Harris to Armitage, appeal, wicket (caught - Armitage)
Harris to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Rogers, 1 run
Harris to Rogers, 0 runs
Holland to Rogers, 1 run
Holland to Armitage, 1 run
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, 2 runs
Holland to Rogers, no ball + 1 run
Holland to Rogers, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, 1 run
Harris to Rogers, 0 runs
Harris to Rogers, 0 runs
Harris to Windsor, appeal, wicket (caught - Windsor)
Harris to Armitage, 1 run
Harris to Armitage, 4 runs
Holland to Windsor, 0 runs
Holland to Windsor, 4 runs
Holland to Windsor, 0 runs
Holland to Windsor, 4 runs
Holland to Armitage, bye
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Armitage, 1 run
Harris to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Windsor, 1 run
Harris to Windsor, 0 runs
Harris to Windsor, 4 runs
Harris to Armitage, 1 run
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 1 run
Harris to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Windsor, 1 run
Harris to Windsor, 4 runs
Harris to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs
Skelton to Windsor, 1 run
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Windsor, 4 runs
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Harris to Armitage, 2 runs
Harris to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Windsor, leg bye
Harris to Windsor, 0 runs
Harris to Windsor, 0 runs
Harris to Windsor, wide
Harris to Armitage, 1 run
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)
Skelton to Villiers, 2 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 1 run
Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 2 runs
Harris to Armitage, 1 run
Harris to Villiers, 1 run
Harris to Villiers, 0 runs
Harris to Armitage, 1 run
Harris to Villiers, 0 runs
Harris to Villiers, 0 runs
Skelton to Villiers, 1 run
Skelton to Armitage, 1 run
Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs
Skelton to Villiers, 1 run
Skelton to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 1 run
Westley to Villiers, no ball
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 2 leg byes
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 4 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 4 runs
Skelton to Villiers, 1 run
Skelton to Villiers, 0 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 1 run
Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 2 runs
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Armitage, 1 run
Westley to Villiers, 1 run
Westley to Villiers, 4 runs
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, 4 runs
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Villiers, 1 run
Holland to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Armitage, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 1 run
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 4 runs
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Armitage, 1 run
Holland to Armitage, 1 run
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Villiers, 1 run
Holland to Villiers, 0 runs
Holland to Villiers, 0 runs
Holland to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Armitage, 0 runs
Westley to Armitage, 2 runs
Westley to Armitage, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 1 run
Westley to Armitage, 1 run
Westley to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Villiers, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, 1 run
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 2 runs
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Villiers, 0 runs
Westley to Armitage, 1 run
Holland to Armitage, 1 run
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, wide
Holland to Villiers, 1 run
Holland to Villiers, 0 runs
Holland to Villiers, 0 runs
Holland to Villiers, 0 runs
Griffiths to Villiers, 1 run
Griffiths to Villiers, 2 runs
Griffiths to Villiers, 0 runs
Griffiths to Villiers, 0 runs
Griffiths to Villiers, 0 runs
Griffiths to Villiers, 0 runs
Holland to Villiers, 1 run
Holland to Villiers, 0 runs
Holland to Villiers, 0 runs
Holland to Villiers, 2 runs
Holland to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)
Holland to Wilson, 0 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs
Skelton to Wilson, 1 run
Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs
Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs
Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs
Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Griffiths to Wilson, 1 run
Griffiths to Armitage, 1 run
Griffiths to Armitage, 4 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Skelton to Wilson, 4 runs
Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs
Skelton to Wilson, 2 runs
Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs
Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs
Skelton to Wilson, 4 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 4 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs.
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Willis to Wilson, 0 runs
Willis to Armitage, 1 run
Willis to Armitage, wide
Willis to Armitage, wide
Willis to Armitage, 0 runs
Willis to Armitage, wide
Willis to Wilson, 1 run
Willis to Armitage, 1 run
Willis to Armitage, 3 wides
Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs
Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs
Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs
Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs
Griffiths to Wilson, wide
Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs
Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs
Willis to Armitage, 0 runs
Willis to Armitage, wide
Willis to Armitage, 0 runs
Willis to Armitage, 0 runs
Willis to Armitage, 0 runs
Willis to Armitage, 0 runs
Willis to Armitage, wide
Willis to Armitage, wide
Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 1 run
Griffiths to Armitage, 2 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 3 wides
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 2 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Willis to Wilson, 4 runs
Willis to Wilson, 0 runs
Willis to Wilson, 0 runs
Willis to Wilson, 0 runs
Willis to Wilson, 4 runs
Willis to Wilson, 0 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Griffiths to Fraser, appeal, wicket (bowled - Fraser)
Griffiths to Fraser, 0 runs
Griffiths to Wilson, 1 run
Griffiths to Fraser, 1 run
Griffiths to Wilson, 1 run