Highlights Durham vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.05.2026

List a

DUR
DUR

292

SOM
SOM

172

38.3
W

Levick to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)

38.2
.

Levick to Harris, 0 runs

38.1
1

Levick to Westley, 1 run

37.6
.

Johnson to Harris, 0 runs

37.5
.

Johnson to Harris, 0 runs

37.4
4

Johnson to Harris, 4 runs

37.3
.

Johnson to Harris, 0 runs

37.2
1

Johnson to Westley, 1 run

37.1
.

Johnson to Westley, 0 runs

36.6
.

Levick to Harris, 0 runs

36.5
W

Levick to Willis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Willis)

36.4
.

Levick to Willis, 0 runs

36.3
.

Levick to Willis, 0 runs

36.2
W

Levick to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffiths)

36.1
.

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

35.6
W

Johnson to Skelton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Skelton)

35.5
.

Johnson to Skelton, 0 runs

35.4
1

Johnson to Griffiths, 1 run

35.3
2

Johnson to Griffiths, 2 runs

35.2
1

Johnson to Skelton, 1 run

35.1
1

Johnson to Griffiths, 0 runsk,.

34.6
1

Glen to Griffiths, 1 run

34.5
1

Glen to Skelton, 1 run

34.4
1

Glen to Griffiths, 1 run

34.3
1

Glen to Skelton, 1 run

34.2
1

Glen to Griffiths, 1 run

34.1
4

Glen to Griffiths, 4 runs

33.6
.

Fraser to Skelton, 0 runs

33.5
2

Fraser to Skelton, 2 runs

33.4
4

Fraser to Skelton, 4 runs

33.3
1

Fraser to Griffiths, 1 run

33.2
1

Fraser to Skelton, 1 run

33.1
.

Fraser to Skelton, 0 runs

32.6
2

Villiers to Griffiths, 2 runs

32.5
2

Villiers to Griffiths, 2 runs

32.4
1

Villiers to Skelton, 1 run

32.3
.

Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs

32.2
.

Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs

32.1
.

Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs

31.6
1

Fraser to Skelton, 1 run

31.5
4

Fraser to Skelton, 4 runs

31.4
.

Fraser to Skelton, 0 runs

31.3
.

Fraser to Skelton, 0 runs

31.2
1

Fraser to Griffiths, 1 run

31.1
1

Fraser to Skelton, 1 run

30.6
1

Villiers to Skelton, 1 run

30.5
.

Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs

30.4
W

Villiers to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

30.3
.

Villiers to Holland, 0 runs

30.2
.

Villiers to Holland, 0 runs

30.1
1

Villiers to Griffiths, 1 run

29.6
1

Fraser to Griffiths, 1 run

29.5
.

Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs

29.4
.

Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs

29.3
1

Fraser to Holland, 1 run

29.2
.

Fraser to Holland, 0 runs

29.1
4

Fraser to Holland, 4 runs

28.6
1

Levick to Holland, 1 run

28.5
.

Levick to Holland, 0 runs

28.4
4

Levick to Holland, 4 runs

28.4
1

Levick to Holland, wide

28.3
.

Levick to Holland, 0 runs

28.2
2

Levick to Holland, 1 run

28.1
2

Levick to Holland, 2 runs

27.6
.

Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs

27.5
.

Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs

27.4
.

Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs

27.3
.

Fraser to Griffiths, 0 runs

27.2
1

Fraser to Holland, 1 run

27.1
.

Fraser to Holland, 0 runs

26.6
.

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

26.5
.

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

26.4
.

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

26.3
.

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

26.2
W

Levick to Jones, wicket (lbw - Jones)

26.1
W

Levick to Hazell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hazell)

25.6
1

Fraser to Hazell, 1 run

25.5
.

Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs

25.4
.

Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs

25.3
.

Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs

25.2
.

Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs

25.1
1

Fraser to Holland, 1 run

24.6
.

Levick to Hazell, 0 runs

24.5
1

Levick to Holland, 1 run

24.4
4

Levick to Holland, 4 runs

24.3
1

Levick to Hazell, 1 run

24.2
.

Levick to Hazell, 0 runs

24.1
1

Levick to Holland, 1 run

23.6
.

Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs

23.5
.

Fraser to Hazell, 0 runs

23.4
W

Fraser to Luff, wicket (stumped - Luff)

23.3
1

Fraser to Holland, 1 run

23.2
.

Fraser to Holland, 0 runs

23.1
1

Fraser to Luff, 1 run

22.6
1

0 runs

22.5
.

Glen to Holland, 0 runs

22.4
.

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

22.3
1

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

22.2
1

Glen to Holland, 0 runs:

22.1
.

Glen to Luff, 1 run

21.6
1

Levick to Luff, 1 run

21.5
.

Levick to Luff, 0 runs

21.4
.

Levick to Luff, 0 runs

21.3
6

Levick to Luff, 6 runs

21.2
.

Levick to Luff, 0 runs

21.1
1

Levick to Holland, 1 run

20.6
1

Glen to Holland, 1 run

20.5
1

Glen to Luff, 1 run

20.4
.

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

20.3
.

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

20.2
1

Glen to Holland, 1 run

20.1
4

Glen to Holland, 4 runs

19.6
1

Villiers to Holland, 1 run

19.5
1

Villiers to Luff, 1 run

19.4
1

Villiers to Holland, 1 run

19.4
1

Villiers to Holland, wide

19.3
.

Villiers to Holland, 0 runs

19.2
1

Villiers to Luff, 1 run

19.1
.

Villiers to Luff, 0 runs

18.6
1

Glen to Luff, 1 run

18.5
1

Glen to Holland, 1 run

18.5
1

Glen to Holland, wide

18.4
.

Glen to Holland, 0 runs

18.4
1

Glen to Holland, wide

18.3
.

Glen to Holland, 0 runs

18.2
1

Glen to Luff, 1 run

18.1
.

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

17.6
1

Villiers to Luff, 1 run

17.5
.

Villiers to Luff, 0 runs

17.4
.

Villiers to Luff, 0 runs

17.3
.

Villiers to Luff, 0 runs

17.2
1

Villiers to Holland, leg bye

17.1
1

Villiers to Luff, 1 run

16.6
1

Glen to Luff, 1 run

16.5
.

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

16.4
2

Glen to Luff, 0 runs '

16.3
.

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

16.2
.

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

16.1
.

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

15.6
4

Villiers to Holland, 4 runs

15.5
1

Villiers to Luff, 1 run

15.4
.

Villiers to Luff, 0 runs

15.3
.

Villiers to Luff, 0 runs

15.2
.

Villiers to Luff, 0 runs

15.1
.

Villiers to Luff, 0 runs

14.6
1

Johnson to Luff, 1 run

14.5
1

Johnson to Holland, 1 run

14.4
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

14.3
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

14.2
2

Johnson to Holland, 2 runs

14.1
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

13.6
1

Thompson to Holland, 1 run

13.5
1

Thompson to Luff, 1 run

13.4
.

Thompson to Luff, 0 runs

13.3
.

Thompson to Luff, 0 runs

13.2
4

Thompson to Luff, 4 runs

13.1
1

Thompson to Holland, 1 run

12.6
4

Johnson to Luff, 4 runs

12.5
.

Johnson to Luff, 0 runs

12.4
.

Johnson to Luff, 0 runs

12.3
1

Johnson to Holland, 1 run

12.2
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

12.1
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

11.6
1

Thompson to Holland, 1 run

11.5
1

Thompson to Luff, 1 run

11.4
.

Thompson to Luff, 0 runs

11.3
.

Thompson to Luff, 0 runs

11.2
1

Thompson to Holland, 1 run

11.1
4

Thompson to Holland, 4 runs

10.6
.

Levick to Luff, 0 runs

10.5
.

Levick to Luff, 0 runs

10.4
W

Levick to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)

10.3
.

Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.2
1

Levick to Holland, 1 run

10.1
1

Levick to Learoyd, 1 run

9.6
.

Thompson to Holland, 0 runs

9.5
.

Thompson to Holland, 0 runs

9.4
4

Thompson to Holland, 4 runs

9.3
.

Thompson to Holland, 0 runs

9.2
.

Thompson to Holland, 0 runs

9.1
4

Thompson to Holland, 4 runs

8.6
.

Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.5
.

Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.4
.

Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.3
4

Levick to Learoyd, 4 runs

7.6
.

Johnson to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.5
.

Johnson to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.4
2

Johnson to Learoyd, 2 runs

7.3
1

Johnson to Holland, 1 run

7.2
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

7.1
1

Johnson to Learoyd, 1 run

6.6
1

Levick to Learoyd, 1 run

6.5
.

Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.4
.

Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.3
.

Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.2
.

Levick to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.1
1

Levick to Holland, 1 run

5.6
.

Johnson to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.5
W

Johnson to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

5.4
1

Johnson to Holland, 1 run

5.3
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

5.3
1

Johnson to Holland, wide

5.2
1

Johnson to Odgers, 1 run

5.1
.

Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs

4.6
.

Levick to Holland, 0 runs

4.5
.

Levick to Holland, 0 runs

4.4
.

Levick to Holland, 0 runs

4.3
.

Levick to Holland, 0 runs

4.2
1

Levick to Odgers, 1 run

4.1
1

Levick to Holland, 1 run

3.6
.

Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs

3.5
.

Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs

3.4
1

Johnson to Holland, 1 run

3.3
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

3.2
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

3.1
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

2.6
1

Villiers to Holland, 1 run

2.5
1

Villiers to Odgers, 1 run

2.5
3

Villiers to Odgers, 3 wides

2.4
.

Villiers to Odgers, 0 runs

2.3
.

Villiers to Odgers, 0 runs

2.2
2

Villiers to Odgers, 2 runs

2.1
2

Villiers to Odgers, 2 runs

1.6
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

1.5
1

Johnson to Odgers, 1 run

1.4
.

Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs

1.3
.

Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs

1.3
1

Johnson to Odgers, wide

1.2
.

Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs

1.1
.

Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs

0.6
1

Villiers to Odgers, 1 run

0.5
.

Villiers to Odgers, 0 runs

0.4
.

Villiers to Odgers, 0 runs

0.3
.

Villiers to Odgers, 0 runs

0.2
1

Villiers to Holland, 1 run

0.1
.

Villiers to Holland, 0 runs

49.6
1

Griffiths to Johnson, 1 run

49.5
1

Griffiths to Thompson, 1 run

49.4
1

Griffiths to Johnson, 1 run

49.3
1

Griffiths to Thompson, 1 run

49.2
2

Griffiths to Thompson, 2 runs

49.1
2

Griffiths to Thompson, 2 runs

48.6
W

Westley to Glen, appeal, wicket (caught - Glen)

48.5
.

Westley to Glen, 0 runs

48.4
2

Westley to Glen, 2 runs

48.3
1

Westley to Thompson, 1 run

48.2
.

Westley to Thompson, 0 runs

48.1
6

Westley to Thompson, 6 runs

47.6
2

Griffiths to Glen, 2 runs

47.5
W

Griffiths to Rogers, appeal, wicket (caught - Rogers)

47.4
4

Griffiths to Rogers, 4 runs

47.3
2

Griffiths to Rogers, 2 runs

47.2
.

Griffiths to Rogers, 0 runs

47.1
4

Griffiths to Rogers, 4 runs

46.6
.

Skelton to Thompson, 0 runs

46.5
1

Skelton to Rogers, 1 run

46.4
.

Skelton to Rogers, 0 runs

46.3
.

Skelton to Rogers, 0 runs

46.2
1

Skelton to Thompson, 1 run

46.1
1

Skelton to Rogers, 1 run

45.6
.

Willis to Thompson, 0 runs

45.5
1

Willis to Rogers, 1 run

45.4
4

Willis to Rogers, 4 runs

45.3
1

Willis to Thompson, 1 run

45.2
.

Willis to Thompson, 0 runs

45.2
1

Willis to Thompson, wide

45.1
.

Willis to Thompson, 0 runs

44.6
1

Skelton to Thompson, 1 run

44.5
.

Skelton to Thompson, 0 runs

44.4
W

Skelton to Heath, appeal, wicket (caught - Heath)

44.3
1

Skelton to Rogers, 1 run

44.2
2

Skelton to Rogers, 2 runs

44.1
4

Skelton to Rogers, 4 runs

43.6
2

Willis to Heath, 2 runs

43.5
1

Willis to Rogers, 1 run

43.4
.

Willis to Rogers, 0 runs

43.3
.

Holland to Rogers, 0 runs

43.3
nb

Holland to Rogers, no ball + 4 runs

43.2
4

Holland to Rogers, 4 runs

43.1
.

Holland to Rogers, 0 runs

42.6
6

Westley to Heath, 6 runs

42.5
4

Westley to Heath, 4 runs

42.4
1

Westley to Rogers, 1 run

42.3
1

Westley to Heath, 1 run

42.2
2

Westley to Heath, 2 runs

42.1
1

Westley to Rogers, 1 run

41.6
4

Harris to Heath, 4 runs

41.5
1

Harris to Rogers, 1 run

41.4
4

Harris to Rogers, 4 runs

41.3
.

Harris to Rogers, 0 runs

41.2
.

Harris to Rogers, 0 runs

41.1
1

Harris to Heath, 1 run

40.6
1

Westley to Heath, 1 run

40.5
1

Westley to Rogers, 1 run

40.4
.

Westley to Rogers, 0 runs

40.3
.

Westley to Rogers, 0 runs

40.2
4

Westley to Rogers, 4 runs

40.1
.

Westley to Rogers, 0 runs

39.6
1

Harris to Rogers, 1 run

39.5
.

Harris to Rogers, 0 runs

39.4
1

Harris to Heath, 1 run

39.3
.

Harris to Heath, 0 runs

39.2
4

Harris to Heath, 4 runs

39.1
.

Harris to Heath, 0 runs

38.6
.

Skelton to Rogers, 0 runs

38.5
.

Skelton to Rogers, 0 runs

38.4
1

Skelton to Heath, 1 run

38.3
4

Skelton to Heath, 4 runs

38.2
2

Skelton to Heath, 2 runs

38.1
.

Skelton to Heath, 0 runs

37.6
1

Harris to Heath, 1 run

37.5
.

Harris to Heath, 0 runs

37.4
.

Harris to Heath, 0 runs

37.3
4

Harris to Heath, 4 runs

37.2
1

Harris to Rogers, 1 run

37.1
4

Harris to Rogers, 4 runs

36.6
4

Griffiths to Heath, 4 runs

36.5
.

Griffiths to Heath, 0 runs

36.4
1

Griffiths to Rogers, 1 run

36.3
.

Griffiths to Rogers, 0 runs

36.2
1

Griffiths to Heath, 1 run

36.1
.

Griffiths to Heath, 0 runs

35.6
1

Harris to Heath, 1 run

35.5
1

Harris to Rogers, 0 runs

35.4
.

Harris to Rogers, 0 runs

35.3
.

Harris to Rogers, 0 runs

35.2
1

Harris to Heath, 1 run

35.1
.

Harris to Heath, 0 runs

34.6
.

Griffiths to Rogers, 0 runs

34.5
.

Griffiths to Rogers, 0 runs

34.4
1

Griffiths to Heath, 1 run

34.3
.

Griffiths to Heath, 0 runs

34.2
.

Griffiths to Heath, 0 runs

34.1
.

Griffiths to Heath, 0 runs

33.6
1

Harris to Heath, 1 run

33.5
4

Harris to Heath, 4 runs

33.4
W

Harris to Armitage, appeal, wicket (caught - Armitage)

33.3
.

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

33.2
1

Harris to Rogers, 1 run

33.1
.

Harris to Rogers, 0 runs

32.6
1

Holland to Rogers, 1 run

32.5
1

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

32.4
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

32.3
2

Holland to Armitage, 2 runs

32.3
nb

Holland to Rogers, no ball + 1 run

32.2
.

Holland to Rogers, 0 runs

32.1
1

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

31.6
.

Harris to Rogers, 0 runs

31.5
.

Harris to Rogers, 0 runs

31.4
W

Harris to Windsor, appeal, wicket (caught - Windsor)

31.3
1

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

31.1
4

Harris to Armitage, 4 runs

30.6
.

Holland to Windsor, 0 runs

30.5
4

Holland to Windsor, 4 runs

30.4
.

Holland to Windsor, 0 runs

30.3
4

Holland to Windsor, 4 runs

30.2
1

Holland to Armitage, bye

30.1
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

29.6
1

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

29.5
.

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

29.4
1

Harris to Windsor, 1 run

29.3
.

Harris to Windsor, 0 runs

29.2
4

Harris to Windsor, 4 runs

29.1
1

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

28.6
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

28.5
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

28.4
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

28.3
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

28.2
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

28.1
1

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

27.4
.

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

27.3
1

Harris to Windsor, 1 run

27.2
4

Harris to Windsor, 4 runs

27.1
.

Harris to Windsor, 0 runs

26.6
.

Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs

26.5
1

Skelton to Windsor, 1 run

26.4
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

26.3
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

26.2
4

Skelton to Windsor, 4 runs

26.1
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

25.6
2

Harris to Armitage, 2 runs

25.5
.

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

25.4
1

Harris to Windsor, leg bye

25.3
.

Harris to Windsor, 0 runs

25.2
.

Harris to Windsor, 0 runs

25.2
1

Harris to Windsor, wide

25.1
1

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

24.6
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

24.5
W

Skelton to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)

24.4
2

Skelton to Villiers, 2 runs

24.3
1

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

24.2
.

Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs

24.1
2

Skelton to Armitage, 2 runs

23.6
1

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

23.5
1

Harris to Villiers, 1 run

23.4
.

Harris to Villiers, 0 runs

23.3
1

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

23.2
1

Harris to Villiers, 0 runs

23.1
.

Harris to Villiers, 0 runs

22.6
1

Skelton to Villiers, 1 run

22.5
1

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

22.4
.

Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs

22.3
.

Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs

22.2
1

Skelton to Villiers, 1 run

22.1
.

Skelton to Villiers, 0 runs

21.6
1

Westley to Villiers, 1 run

21.6
1

Westley to Villiers, no ball

21.5
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

21.4
2

Westley to Villiers, 2 leg byes

21.3
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

21.2
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

21.1
4

Westley to Villiers, 4 runs

20.6
4

Skelton to Armitage, 4 runs

20.5
1

Skelton to Villiers, 1 run

20.4
.

Skelton to Villiers, 0 runs

20.3
1

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

20.2
.

Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs

20.1
2

Skelton to Armitage, 2 runs

19.5
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

19.4
1

Westley to Armitage, 1 run

19.3
1

Westley to Villiers, 1 run

19.2
4

Westley to Villiers, 4 runs

19.1
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

18.6
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

18.5
4

Holland to Armitage, 4 runs

18.4
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

18.3
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

18.2
1

Holland to Villiers, 1 run

18.1
.

Holland to Villiers, 0 runs

17.6
.

Westley to Armitage, 0 runs

17.5
1

Westley to Villiers, 1 run

17.4
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

17.3
4

Westley to Villiers, 4 runs

17.2
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

17.1
1

Westley to Armitage, 1 run

16.6
1

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

16.5
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

16.4
1

Holland to Villiers, 1 run

16.3
.

Holland to Villiers, 0 runs

16.2
.

Holland to Villiers, 0 runs

16.1
.

Holland to Villiers, 0 runs

15.6
.

Westley to Armitage, 0 runs

15.5
2

Westley to Armitage, 2 runs

15.4
.

Westley to Armitage, 0 runs

15.3
1

Westley to Villiers, 1 run

15.2
1

Westley to Armitage, 1 run

15.1
.

Westley to Armitage, 0 runs

14.6
.

Holland to Villiers, 0 runs

14.5
1

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

14.4
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

14.3
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

14.2
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

14.1
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

13.6
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

13.5
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

13.4
2

Westley to Villiers, 2 runs

13.3
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

13.2
.

Westley to Villiers, 0 runs

13.1
1

Westley to Armitage, 1 run

12.6
1

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

12.5
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

12.5
1

Holland to Armitage, wide

12.4
1

Holland to Villiers, 1 run

12.3
.

Holland to Villiers, 0 runs

12.2
.

Holland to Villiers, 0 runs

12.1
.

Holland to Villiers, 0 runs

11.6
1

Griffiths to Villiers, 1 run

11.5
2

Griffiths to Villiers, 2 runs

11.4
.

Griffiths to Villiers, 0 runs

11.3
.

Griffiths to Villiers, 0 runs

11.2
.

Griffiths to Villiers, 0 runs

11.1
.

Griffiths to Villiers, 0 runs

10.6
1

Holland to Villiers, 1 run

10.5
.

Holland to Villiers, 0 runs

10.4
.

Holland to Villiers, 0 runs

10.3
2

Holland to Villiers, 2 runs

10.2
W

Holland to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)

10.1
.

Holland to Wilson, 0 runs

9.6
.

Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs

9.5
1

Skelton to Wilson, 1 run

9.4
.

Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs

9.3
.

Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs

9.2
.

Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs

9.1
.

Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs

8.6
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

8.5
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

8.4
1

Griffiths to Wilson, 1 run

8.3
1

Griffiths to Armitage, 1 run

8.2
4

Griffiths to Armitage, 4 runs

8.1
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

7.6
4

Skelton to Wilson, 4 runs

7.5
.

Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs

7.4
2

Skelton to Wilson, 2 runs

7.3
.

Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs

7.2
.

Skelton to Wilson, 0 runs

7.1
4

Skelton to Wilson, 4 runs

6.6
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

6.5
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

6.4
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

6.3
4

Griffiths to Armitage, 4 runs

6.2
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs.

6.1
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

5.6
.

Willis to Wilson, 0 runs

5.5
1

Willis to Armitage, 1 run

5.5
1

Willis to Armitage, wide

5.4
1

Willis to Armitage, wide

5.3
.

Willis to Armitage, 0 runs

5.3
1

Willis to Armitage, wide

5.2
1

Willis to Wilson, 1 run

5.1
1

Willis to Armitage, 1 run

5.1
3

Willis to Armitage, 3 wides

4.6
.

Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs

4.5
.

Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs

4.4
.

Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs

4.3
.

Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs

4.3
1

Griffiths to Wilson, wide

4.2
.

Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs

4.1
.

Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs

3.6
.

Willis to Armitage, 0 runs

3.6
1

Willis to Armitage, wide

3.4
.

Willis to Armitage, 0 runs

3.3
.

Willis to Armitage, 0 runs

3.2
.

Willis to Armitage, 0 runs

3.1
.

Willis to Armitage, 0 runs

3.1
1

Willis to Armitage, wide

3.1
1

Willis to Armitage, wide

2.6
.

Griffiths to Wilson, 0 runs

2.5
1

Griffiths to Armitage, 1 run

2.4
2

Griffiths to Armitage, 2 runs

2.4
3

Griffiths to Armitage, 3 wides

2.3
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

2.2
2

Griffiths to Armitage, 2 runs

2.1
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

1.6
4

Willis to Wilson, 4 runs

1.5
.

Willis to Wilson, 0 runs

1.4
.

Willis to Wilson, 0 runs

1.3
.

Willis to Wilson, 0 runs

1.2
4

Willis to Wilson, 4 runs

1.1
.

Willis to Wilson, 0 runs

0.6
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

0.5
W

Griffiths to Fraser, appeal, wicket (bowled - Fraser)

0.4
.

Griffiths to Fraser, 0 runs

0.3
1

Griffiths to Wilson, 1 run

0.2
1

Griffiths to Fraser, 1 run

0.1
1

Griffiths to Wilson, 1 run