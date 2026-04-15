Highlights Warwickshire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026
Dattani to Stonehouse, 1 run
Dattani to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Dattani to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Dattani to Pavely, 1 run
Dattani to Stonehouse, 1 run
Dattani to Pavely, 1 run
Dattani to Stonehouse, 4 runs
Gibb to Stonehouse, 1 run
Gibb to Stonehouse, 2 runs
Gibb to Pavely, 1 run
Gibb to Pavely, 2 runs
Gibb to Pavely, 0 runs
Tyson to Pavely, 1 run
Tyson to Pavely, 4 runs
Tyson to Stonehouse, leg bye
Tyson to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)
Tyson to Pavely, 1 run
Tyson to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Dattani to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Dattani to Wraith, wicket (bowled - Wraith)
Dattani to Pavely, 1 run
Dattani to Pavely, 4 runs
Dattani to Pavely, 4 runs
Dattani to Wraith, 1 run
Gibb to Pavely, 4 runs
Gibb to Wraith, 1 run
Gibb to Pavely, 1 run
Gibb to Wraith, 1 run
Gibb to Wraith, 0 runs
Gibb to Pavely, 1 run
Sturge to Pavely, 1 run
Sturge to Pavely, 4 runs
Sturge to Pavely, 4 runs
Sturge to Wraith, 1 run
Sturge to Pavely, 1 run
Sturge to Pavely, 4 runs
Tyson to Wraith, 4 runs
Tyson to Pavely, 1 run
Tyson to Wraith, 1 run
Tyson to Brewer, wicket (lbw - Brewer)
Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs
Tyson to Brewer, 4 runs
Sturge to Pavely, 4 runs
Sturge to Brewer, 1 run
Sturge to Brewer, 0 runs
Sturge to Brewer, 2 leg byes
Sturge to Pavely, 1 run
Sturge to Brewer, 1 run
Tyson to Pavely, 0 runs
Tyson to Brewer, 1 run
Tyson to Pavely, 1 run
Tyson to Brewer, 1 run
Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs
Tyson to Pavely, 1 run
Sturge to Brewer, 0 runs
Sturge to George, appeal, wicket (caught - George)
Sturge to George, 4 runs
Sturge to Pavely, 1 run
Sturge to Pavely, 0 runs
Sturge to Pavely, 6 runs
Wellington to Pavely, 1 run
Wellington to George, 1 run
Wellington to Pavely, 1 run
Wellington to George, 1 run
Wellington to George, 0 runs
Wellington to Pavely, 1 run
Sturge to Pavely, 1 run
Sturge to George, 1 run
Sturge to George, 0 runs
Sturge to Pavely, 1 run
Sturge to George, 1 run
Sturge to Pavely, 1 run
Wellington to Pavely, 1 run
Wellington to Pavely, 0 runs
Wellington to Pavely, 0 runs
Wellington to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)
Wellington to George, 1 run
Wellington to Austin, 1 run
Sturge to Austin, 1 run
Sturge to George, 1 run
Sturge to George, 0 runs
Sturge to George, 0 runs
Sturge to George, 0 runs
Sturge to Austin, 1 run
Wellington to George, 0 runs
Wellington to Austin, 1 run
Wellington to George, 1 run
Wellington to Austin, 1 run
Wellington to Austin, 2 runs
Wellington to Austin, 6 runs
Sturge to Austin, 3 runs
Sturge to George, 1 run
Sturge to George, 0 runs
Sturge to George, 0 runs
Sturge to Austin, 1 run
Sturge to George, 1 run
Wellington to George, 1 run
Wellington to George, 0 runs
Wellington to George, 1 run
Wellington to George, 1 run
Wellington to Austin, 1 run
Wellington to George, 1 run
Sturge to George, 1 run
Sturge to Austin, 1 run
Sturge to Austin, 0 runs
Sturge to George, 1 run
Sturge to Austin, 1 run
Sturge to George, 1 run
Dattani to Austin, 0 runs
Dattani to George, 1 run
Dattani to George, 2 runs
Dattani to George, 4 runs
Dattani to George, 4 runs
Dattani to George, 0 runs
Adams to Austin, 0 runs
Adams to George, 1 run
Adams to George, 4 runs
Adams to Austin, 1 run
Adams to George, 1 run
Adams to Austin, 1 run
Dattani to Austin, 1 run
Dattani to Austin, 0 runs
Dattani to George, 1 run
Dattani to Austin, 1 run
Dattani to Austin, 2 runs
Dattani to George, 1 run
Adams to George, 1 run
Adams to Austin, 1 run
Adams to Austin, 2 runs
Adams to Austin, 0 runs
Adams to Austin, 0 runs
Adams to George, 1 run
Gibb to George, 0 runs
Gibb to Austin, 1 run
Gibb to George, 1 run
Gibb to George, 6 runs
Gibb to George, 0 runs
Tyson to George, 1 run
Tyson to Austin, 1 run
Tyson to Austin, 4 runs
Tyson to Austin, 0 runs
Tyson to Austin, 4 runs
Tyson to Austin, 0 runs
Gibb to George, 4 runs
Gibb to Austin, 1 run
Gibb to George, 1 run
Gibb to Austin, 1 run
Gibb to George, 1 run
Gibb to George, 0 runs
Tyson to George, 1 run
Tyson to George, 0 runs
Tyson to George, 0 runs
Tyson to Austin, 1 run
Tyson to Austin, 6 runs
Tyson to Austin, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, appeal, wicket (caught - Perrin)
Wellington to Austin, 1 run
Wellington to Perrin, 1 run
Wellington to Austin, 1 run
Wellington to Austin, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 1 run
Tyson to Austin, 0 runs
Tyson to Austin, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)
Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Wellington to Surenkumar, 1 run
Wellington to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Wellington to Surenkumar, 4 byes
Wellington to Perrin, 1 run
Wellington to Perrin, 4 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Adams to Perrin, 1 run
Adams to Perrin, 0 runs
Adams to Perrin, 0 runs
Adams to Perrin, 0 runs
Adams to Perrin, 4 runs
Adams to Perrin, 4 runs
Sweet to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Sweet to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Sweet to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Sweet to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Sweet to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Sweet to Perrin, 1 run
Adams to Perrin, 1 run
Adams to Perrin, 4 runs
Adams to Surenkumar, 1 run
Adams to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Adams to Perrin, 1 run
Adams to Perrin, 2 runs
Sweet to Perrin, 1 run
Sweet to Surenkumar, leg bye
Sweet to Perrin, 1 run
Sweet to Surenkumar, 1 run
Sweet to Perrin, 2 wides
Sweet to Perrin, 4 runs
Sweet to Perrin, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 1 run
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Wellington to Surenkumar, 1 run
Wellington to Perrin, leg bye
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Sweet to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Sweet to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Sweet to Perrin, 1 run
Sweet to Perrin, 6 runs
Sweet to Perrin, 0 runs
Sweet to Surenkumar, 1 run
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 4 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Dattani to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run
Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Wellington to Surenkumar, 1 run
Wellington to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 1 run
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run
Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Perrin, 4 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 4 runs
Wellington to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Wellington to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 1 run
Wellington to Perrin, 2 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs
Wellington to Perrin, 2 runs
Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Dattani to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run
Dattani to Perrin, 1 run
Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run
Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs
Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs
Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs
Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs
Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, leg bye
Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 3 wides
Tyson to Perrin, 1 run
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 6 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 6 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 1 run
Gibb to Perrin, 1 run
Gibb to Surenkumar, 1 run
Gibb to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Gibb to Perrin, 1 run
Gibb to Surenkumar, 1 run
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Tyson to Perrin, 1 run
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, leg bye
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 4 byes
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs
Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run
Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs
Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Gibb to Perrin, 1 run