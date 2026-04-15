Highlights Warwickshire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

354

HAM
HAM
49.6
1

Dattani to Stonehouse, 1 run

49.5
4

Dattani to Stonehouse, 4 runs

49.4
4

Dattani to Stonehouse, 4 runs

49.3
1

Dattani to Pavely, 1 run

49.2
1

Dattani to Stonehouse, 1 run

49.1
1

Dattani to Pavely, 1 run

48.6
1

Dattani to Stonehouse, 4 runs

48.5
1

Gibb to Stonehouse, 1 run

48.4
2

Gibb to Stonehouse, 2 runs

48.3
1

Gibb to Pavely, 1 run

48.2
2

Gibb to Pavely, 2 runs

48.1
.

Gibb to Pavely, 0 runs

47.6
1

Tyson to Pavely, 1 run

47.5
4

Tyson to Pavely, 4 runs

47.4
1

Tyson to Stonehouse, leg bye

47.3
W

Tyson to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Mary Taylor)

47.2
1

Tyson to Pavely, 1 run

47.1
1

Tyson to Mary Taylor, 1 run

46.6
1

Dattani to Mary Taylor, 1 run

46.5
W

Dattani to Wraith, wicket (bowled - Wraith)

46.4
1

Dattani to Pavely, 1 run

46.3
4

Dattani to Pavely, 4 runs

46.2
4

Dattani to Pavely, 4 runs

46.1
1

Dattani to Wraith, 1 run

45.6
4

Gibb to Pavely, 4 runs

45.5
1

Gibb to Wraith, 1 run

45.4
1

Gibb to Pavely, 1 run

45.3
1

Gibb to Wraith, 1 run

45.2
.

Gibb to Wraith, 0 runs

45.1
1

Gibb to Pavely, 1 run

44.6
1

Sturge to Pavely, 1 run

44.5
4

Sturge to Pavely, 4 runs

44.4
4

Sturge to Pavely, 4 runs

44.3
1

Sturge to Wraith, 1 run

44.2
1

Sturge to Pavely, 1 run

44.1
4

Sturge to Pavely, 4 runs

43.6
4

Tyson to Wraith, 4 runs

43.5
1

Tyson to Pavely, 1 run

43.4
1

Tyson to Wraith, 1 run

43.3
W

Tyson to Brewer, wicket (lbw - Brewer)

43.2
.

Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs

43.1
4

Tyson to Brewer, 4 runs

42.6
4

Sturge to Pavely, 4 runs

42.5
1

Sturge to Brewer, 1 run

42.4
.

Sturge to Brewer, 0 runs

42.3
2

Sturge to Brewer, 2 leg byes

42.2
1

Sturge to Pavely, 1 run

42.1
1

Sturge to Brewer, 1 run

41.6
.

Tyson to Pavely, 0 runs

41.5
1

Tyson to Brewer, 1 run

41.4
1

Tyson to Pavely, 1 run

41.3
1

Tyson to Brewer, 1 run

41.2
.

Tyson to Brewer, 0 runs

41.1
1

Tyson to Pavely, 1 run

40.6
.

Sturge to Brewer, 0 runs

40.5
W

Sturge to George, appeal, wicket (caught - George)

40.4
4

Sturge to George, 4 runs

40.3
1

Sturge to Pavely, 1 run

40.2
.

Sturge to Pavely, 0 runs

40.1
6

Sturge to Pavely, 6 runs

39.6
1

Wellington to Pavely, 1 run

39.5
1

Wellington to George, 1 run

39.4
1

Wellington to Pavely, 1 run

39.3
1

Wellington to George, 1 run

39.2
.

Wellington to George, 0 runs

39.1
1

Wellington to Pavely, 1 run

38.6
1

Sturge to Pavely, 1 run

38.5
1

Sturge to George, 1 run

38.4
.

Sturge to George, 0 runs

38.3
1

Sturge to Pavely, 1 run

38.2
1

Sturge to George, 1 run

38.1
1

Sturge to Pavely, 1 run

37.6
1

Wellington to Pavely, 1 run

37.5
.

Wellington to Pavely, 0 runs

37.4
.

Wellington to Pavely, 0 runs

37.3
W

Wellington to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)

37.2
1

Wellington to George, 1 run

37.1
1

Wellington to Austin, 1 run

36.6
1

Sturge to Austin, 1 run

36.5
1

Sturge to George, 1 run

36.4
.

Sturge to George, 0 runs

36.3
.

Sturge to George, 0 runs

36.2
.

Sturge to George, 0 runs

36.1
1

Sturge to Austin, 1 run

35.6
.

Wellington to George, 0 runs

35.5
1

Wellington to Austin, 1 run

35.4
1

Wellington to George, 1 run

35.3
1

Wellington to Austin, 1 run

35.2
2

Wellington to Austin, 2 runs

35.1
6

Wellington to Austin, 6 runs

34.6
3

Sturge to Austin, 3 runs

34.5
1

Sturge to George, 1 run

34.4
.

Sturge to George, 0 runs

34.3
.

Sturge to George, 0 runs

34.2
1

Sturge to Austin, 1 run

34.1
1

Sturge to George, 1 run

33.6
1

Wellington to George, 1 run

33.5
.

Wellington to George, 0 runs

33.4
1

Wellington to George, 1 run

33.3
1

Wellington to George, 1 run

33.2
1

Wellington to Austin, 1 run

33.1
1

Wellington to George, 1 run

32.6
1

Sturge to George, 1 run

32.5
1

Sturge to Austin, 1 run

32.4
.

Sturge to Austin, 0 runs

32.3
1

Sturge to George, 1 run

32.2
1

Sturge to Austin, 1 run

32.1
1

Sturge to George, 1 run

31.6
.

Dattani to Austin, 0 runs

31.5
1

Dattani to George, 1 run

31.4
2

Dattani to George, 2 runs

31.3
4

Dattani to George, 4 runs

31.2
4

Dattani to George, 4 runs

31.1
.

Dattani to George, 0 runs

30.6
.

Adams to Austin, 0 runs

30.5
1

Adams to George, 1 run

30.4
4

Adams to George, 4 runs

30.3
1

Adams to Austin, 1 run

30.2
1

Adams to George, 1 run

30.1
1

Adams to Austin, 1 run

29.6
1

Dattani to Austin, 1 run

29.5
.

Dattani to Austin, 0 runs

29.4
1

Dattani to George, 1 run

29.3
1

Dattani to Austin, 1 run

29.2
2

Dattani to Austin, 2 runs

29.1
1

Dattani to George, 1 run

28.6
1

Adams to George, 1 run

28.5
1

Adams to Austin, 1 run

28.4
2

Adams to Austin, 2 runs

28.3
.

Adams to Austin, 0 runs

28.2
.

Adams to Austin, 0 runs

28.1
1

Adams to George, 1 run

27.5
.

Gibb to George, 0 runs

27.4
1

Gibb to Austin, 1 run

27.3
1

Gibb to George, 1 run

27.2
6

Gibb to George, 6 runs

27.1
.

Gibb to George, 0 runs

26.6
1

Tyson to George, 1 run

26.5
1

Tyson to Austin, 1 run

26.4
4

Tyson to Austin, 4 runs

26.3
.

Tyson to Austin, 0 runs

26.2
4

Tyson to Austin, 4 runs

26.1
.

Tyson to Austin, 0 runs

25.6
4

Gibb to George, 4 runs

25.5
1

Gibb to Austin, 1 run

25.4
1

Gibb to George, 1 run

25.3
1

Gibb to Austin, 1 run

25.2
1

Gibb to George, 1 run

25.1
.

Gibb to George, 0 runs

24.6
1

Tyson to George, 1 run

24.5
.

Tyson to George, 0 runs

24.4
.

Tyson to George, 0 runs

24.3
1

Tyson to Austin, 1 run

24.2
6

Tyson to Austin, 6 runs

24.1
.

Tyson to Austin, 0 runs

23.6
W

Wellington to Perrin, appeal, wicket (caught - Perrin)

23.5
1

Wellington to Austin, 1 run

23.4
1

Wellington to Perrin, 1 run

23.3
1

Wellington to Austin, 1 run

23.2
.

Wellington to Austin, 0 runs

23.1
1

Wellington to Perrin, 1 run

22.6
.

Tyson to Austin, 0 runs

22.5
.

Tyson to Austin, 0 runs

22.4
W

Tyson to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

22.3
.

Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

22.2
4

Tyson to Surenkumar, 4 runs

22.1
.

Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

21.6
1

Wellington to Surenkumar, 1 run

21.5
.

Wellington to Surenkumar, 0 runs

21.4
4

Wellington to Surenkumar, 4 byes

21.3
1

Wellington to Perrin, 1 run

21.2
4

Wellington to Perrin, 4 runs

21.1
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

20.6
1

Adams to Perrin, 1 run

20.5
.

Adams to Perrin, 0 runs

20.4
.

Adams to Perrin, 0 runs

20.3
.

Adams to Perrin, 0 runs

20.2
4

Adams to Perrin, 4 runs

20.1
4

Adams to Perrin, 4 runs

19.6
.

Sweet to Surenkumar, 0 runs

19.5
.

Sweet to Surenkumar, 0 runs

19.4
4

Sweet to Surenkumar, 4 runs

19.3
.

Sweet to Surenkumar, 0 runs

19.2
4

Sweet to Surenkumar, 4 runs

19.1
1

Sweet to Perrin, 1 run

18.6
1

Adams to Perrin, 1 run

18.5
4

Adams to Perrin, 4 runs

18.4
1

Adams to Surenkumar, 1 run

18.3
.

Adams to Surenkumar, 0 runs

18.2
1

Adams to Perrin, 1 run

18.1
2

Adams to Perrin, 2 runs

17.6
1

Sweet to Perrin, 1 run

17.5
1

Sweet to Surenkumar, leg bye

17.4
1

Sweet to Perrin, 1 run

17.3
1

Sweet to Surenkumar, 1 run

17.3
2

Sweet to Perrin, 2 wides

17.2
4

Sweet to Perrin, 4 runs

17.1
.

Sweet to Perrin, 0 runs

16.6
1

Wellington to Perrin, 1 run

16.5
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

16.4
1

Wellington to Surenkumar, 1 run

16.3
1

Wellington to Perrin, leg bye

16.2
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

16.1
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

15.6
.

Sweet to Surenkumar, 0 runs

15.5
4

Sweet to Surenkumar, 4 runs

15.4
1

Sweet to Perrin, 1 run

15.3
6

Sweet to Perrin, 6 runs

15.2
.

Sweet to Perrin, 0 runs

15.1
1

Sweet to Surenkumar, 1 run

14.6
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

14.5
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

14.4
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

14.3
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

14.2
4

Wellington to Perrin, 4 runs

14.1
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

13.6
4

Dattani to Surenkumar, 4 runs

13.5
1

Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

13.4
1

Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.1
.

Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.6
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

12.5
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

12.4
1

Wellington to Surenkumar, 1 run

12.3
2

Wellington to Surenkumar, 2 runs

12.2
1

Wellington to Perrin, 1 run

12.1
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

11.6
1

Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

11.5
1

Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run

11.4
.

Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.3
1

Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

11.2
4

Dattani to Perrin, 4 runs

11.1
4

Dattani to Perrin, 4 runs

10.6
2

Wellington to Surenkumar, 2 runs

10.5
.

Wellington to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.4
1

Wellington to Perrin, 1 run

10.3
2

Wellington to Perrin, 2 runs

10.2
.

Wellington to Perrin, 0 runs

10.1
2

Wellington to Perrin, 2 runs

9.6
.

Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.5
.

Dattani to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.4
1

Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

9.3
1

Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run

9.2
1

Dattani to Perrin, 1 run

9.1
1

Dattani to Surenkumar, 1 run

8.6
.

Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs

8.5
.

Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs

8.4
.

Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs

8.3
.

Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs

8.2
.

Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs

8.1
1

Gibb to Surenkumar, leg bye

7.6
1

Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

7.5
.

Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.4
.

Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.4
3

Tyson to Surenkumar, 3 wides

7.3
1

Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

7.2
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

7.1
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

6.6
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

6.5
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

6.4
4

Gibb to Surenkumar, 4 runs

6.3
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

6.2
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

6.1
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.6
6

Tyson to Perrin, 6 runs

5.5
6

Tyson to Perrin, 6 runs

5.4
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

5.3
1

Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

5.2
.

Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.1
1

Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

4.6
1

Gibb to Perrin, 1 run

4.5
1

Gibb to Surenkumar, 1 run

4.4
4

Gibb to Surenkumar, 4 runs

4.3
1

Gibb to Perrin, 1 run

4.2
1

Gibb to Surenkumar, 1 run

4.1
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.6
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

3.5
1

Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

3.4
1

Tyson to Perrin, 1 run

3.3
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

3.2
1

Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

3.1
.

Tyson to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.6
1

Gibb to Surenkumar, leg bye

2.5
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.4
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.3
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.2
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.1
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.6
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

1.5
4

Tyson to Perrin, 4 byes

1.4
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

1.3
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

1.2
.

Tyson to Perrin, 0 runs

1.1
1

Tyson to Surenkumar, 1 run

0.6
.

Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs

0.5
.

Gibb to Perrin, 0 runs

0.3
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gibb to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.1
1

Gibb to Perrin, 1 run