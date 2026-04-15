Match details Warwickshire vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

354

HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, April 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersPerrin Davina, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Austin Meg, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Brewer Chloe, Wraith Natasha, Taylor Mary, Stonehouse Alexa, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah, Ellis Bethan
BenchArlott Emily, Wong Issy

Hampshire Squad

PlayersMcCaughan Ella, Southby Rhianna, Norgrove Abigale, Adams Georgia, Dattani Naomi, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Harman Nancy, Wellington Amanda, Gibb Daisy, Tyson Rebecca, Hardwick Hannah
BenchBouchier Maia, Kemp Freya, Smith Linsey, Tulloch Poppy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet