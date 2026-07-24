Highlights Kent vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026

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List a

St Lawrence Ground

KEN
KEN
NOR
NOR

(36 ov.) 180/3

36.4
.

Dudgeon to McSweeney, 0 runs

36.3
1

Dudgeon to Bartlett, 1 run

36.2
1

Dudgeon to McSweeney, 1 run

36.1
1

Dudgeon to Bartlett, 1 run

35.6
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

35.5
2

Stewart to McSweeney, 2 runs

35.4
1

Stewart to Bartlett, 1 run

35.3
1

Stewart to McSweeney, 1 run

35.2
1

Stewart to Bartlett, 1 run

35.1
1

Stewart to McSweeney, 1 run

34.6
1

Dudgeon to McSweeney, 1 run

34.5
.

Dudgeon to McSweeney, 0 runs

34.4
1

Dudgeon to Bartlett, 1 run

34.3
1

Dudgeon to McSweeney, 1 run

34.2
.

Dudgeon to McSweeney, 0 runs

34.1
.

Dudgeon to McSweeney, 0 runs

33.6
4

Singh to Bartlett, 4 runs

33.5
.

Singh to Bartlett, 0 runs

33.4
4

Singh to Bartlett, 4 runs

33.3
1

Singh to McSweeney, 1 run

33.2
.

Singh to McSweeney, 0 runs

33.1
1

Singh to Bartlett, leg bye

32.6
.

Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs

32.5
.

Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs

32.4
4

Denly to McSweeney, 4 runs

32.3
1

Denly to Bartlett, 1 run

32.2
1

Denly to McSweeney, 1 run

32.1
4

Denly to McSweeney, 4 runs

31.6
1

Singh to McSweeney, 1 run

31.5
1

Singh to Bartlett, 1 run

31.4
1

Singh to McSweeney, 1 run

31.3
1

Singh to Bartlett, 1 run

31.2
1

Singh to McSweeney, 1 run

31.1
1

Singh to Bartlett, 1 run

30.6
2

Denly to McSweeney, 2 runs

30.6
2

Denly to Bartlett, 2 wides

30.5
1

Denly to McSweeney, 1 run

30.4
1

Denly to Bartlett, 1 run

30.3
6

Denly to Bartlett, 6 runs

30.2
1

Denly to McSweeney, 1 run

30.1
.

Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs

29.6
.

Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs

29.5
.

Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs

29.4
.

Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs

29.3
.

Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs

29.2
1

Milnes to McSweeney, 1 run

29.1
1

Milnes to Bartlett, 1 run

28.6
.

Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs

28.5
.

Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs

28.4
1

Denly to Bartlett, 1 run

28.3
1

Denly to McSweeney, 1 run

28.2
.

Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs

28.1
.

Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs

27.6
.

Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs

27.5
.

Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs

27.4
1

Milnes to McSweeney, 1 run

27.3
.

Milnes to McSweeney, 0 runs

27.2
1

Milnes to Bartlett, 1 run

27.1
1

Milnes to McSweeney, 1 run

26.6
4

Parkinson to Bartlett, 4 runs

26.5
.

Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs

26.4
.

Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs

26.3
.

Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs

26.2
.

Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs

26.1
.

Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs

25.6
.

Milnes to McSweeney, 0 runs

25.5
2

Milnes to McSweeney, 2 runs

25.4
.

Milnes to McSweeney, 0 runs

25.3
1

Milnes to Bartlett, 1 run

25.2
1

Milnes to McSweeney, 1 run

25.1
.

Milnes to McSweeney, 0 runs

24.6
1

Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run

24.5
.

Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs

24.4
1

Parkinson to Bartlett, 1 run

24.3
1

Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run

24.2
1

Parkinson to Bartlett, 1 run

24.1
1

Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run

23.6
.

Stewart to Bartlett, 0 runs

23.5
1

Stewart to McSweeney, 1 run

23.4
2

Stewart to McSweeney, 2 runs

23.3
3

Stewart to Bartlett, 3 runs

23.2
.

Stewart to Bartlett, 0 runs

23.1
.

Stewart to Bartlett, 0 runs

22.6
.

Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs

22.5
.

Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs

22.5
4

Parkinson to Bartlett, 4 wides, appeal

22.4
.

Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs

22.3
2

Parkinson to Bartlett, 2 runs

22.2
.

Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs

22.1
.

Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs

21.6
1

Stewart to Bartlett, 1 run

21.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Vasconcelos)

21.4
.

Stewart to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

21.3
1

Stewart to McSweeney, 1 run

21.2
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

21.1
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

20.6
1

Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run

20.5
.

Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs

20.4
1

Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 1 run

20.3
.

Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

20.2
1

Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run

20.1
.

Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs

19.6
.

Stewart to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

19.5
1

Stewart to McSweeney, 1 run

19.4
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

19.3
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

19.2
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

19.1
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.6
1

Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run

18.5
.

Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.4
.

Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.3
.

Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.2
2

Parkinson to McSweeney, 2 runs

18.1
1

Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 1 run

17.6
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.5
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.4
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.3
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.2
.

Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Keogh)

16.6
1

Parkinson to Keogh, 1 run

16.5
.

Parkinson to Keogh, 0 runs

16.4
1

Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 1 run

16.3
.

Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

16.2
2

Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 2 runs

16.1
1

Parkinson to Keogh, 1 run

15.6
1

Stewart to Keogh, 1 run

15.5
1

Stewart to Vasconcelos, 1 run

15.4
1

Stewart to Keogh, 1 run

15.3
.

Stewart to Keogh, 0 runs

15.2
.

Stewart to Keogh, 0 runs

15.1
.

Stewart to Keogh, 0 runs

14.6
.

Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

14.5
.

Parkinson to Vasconcelos, appeal

14.4
1

Parkinson to Keogh, 1 run

14.3
.

Parkinson to Keogh, 0 runs

14.2
.

Parkinson to Keogh, 0 runs

14.1
2

Parkinson to Keogh, 2 runs

13.6
1

Stewart to Keogh, 1 run

13.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Miller)

13.4
1

Stewart to Vasconcelos, 1 run

13.3
1

Stewart to Miller, 1 run

13.3
nb

Stewart to Vasconcelos, no ball + 1 run

13.2
1

Stewart to Miller, leg bye

13.1
.

Stewart to Miller, 0 runs

12.6
4

Singh to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

12.5
4

Singh to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

12.4
.

Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

12.3
.

Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

12.2
.

Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

12.1
.

Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

11.6
.

Stewart to Miller, 0 runs

11.5
.

Stewart to Miller, 0 runs

11.4
2

Stewart to Miller, 2 runs

11.3
1

Stewart to Vasconcelos, 1 run

11.2
2

Stewart to Vasconcelos, 2 runs

11.1
.

Stewart to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

10.6
.

Singh to Miller, 0 runs

10.5
.

Singh to Miller, 0 runs

10.4
.

Singh to Miller, 0 runs

10.3
1

Singh to Vasconcelos, 1 run

10.2
.

Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

10.1
1

Singh to Miller, 1 run

9.6
.

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

9.5
2

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 2 runs

9.4
2

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 2 runs

9.3
2

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 2 runs

9.2
.

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

9.1
.

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

8.6
1

Singh to Vasconcelos, 1 run

8.5
4

Singh to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

8.4
.

Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

8.3
.

Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

8.2
.

Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

8.1
.

Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

7.6
4

Dudgeon to Miller, 4 runs

7.5
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

7.4
2

Dudgeon to Miller, 2 runs

7.3
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

7.2
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

7.1
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

6.6
.

Milnes to Vasconcelos, appeal

6.5
.

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

6.4
2

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 2 runs

6.3
4

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

6.2
.

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

6.1
.

Milnes to Vasconcelos, appeal

5.6
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

5.5
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

5.4
4

Dudgeon to Miller, 4 runs

5.3
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

5.2
1

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 1 run

5.1
.

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

4.6
.

Milnes to Miller, 0 runs

4.5
.

Milnes to Miller, 0 runs

4.4
.

Milnes to Miller, 0 runs

4.3
1

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 1 run

4.2
.

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

4.1
.

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

3.6
4

Dudgeon to Miller, 4 runs

3.5
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

3.4
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

3.3
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

3.2
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

3.1
.

Dudgeon to Miller, appeal

2.6
4

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

2.5
.

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

2.5
1

Milnes to Vasconcelos, wide

2.4
.

Milnes to Vasconcelos, appeal

2.4
2

Milnes to Miller, 2 wides

2.3
.

Milnes to Miller, 0 runs

2.2
1

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 1 run

2.1
4

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

1.6
.

Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs

1.5
1

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 1 run

1.3
.

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

1.2
4

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

1.1
.

Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

0.6
.

Milnes to Miller, 0 runs

0.5
.

Milnes to Miller, 0 runs

0.4
.

Milnes to Miller, 0 runs

0.3
.

Milnes to Miller, 0 runs

0.3
2

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 2 wides

0.2
2

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 2 runs

0.1
.

Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs