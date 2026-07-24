Highlights Kent vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026
Dudgeon to McSweeney, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bartlett, 1 run
Dudgeon to McSweeney, 1 run
Dudgeon to Bartlett, 1 run
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 2 runs
Stewart to Bartlett, 1 run
Stewart to McSweeney, 1 run
Stewart to Bartlett, 1 run
Stewart to McSweeney, 1 run
Dudgeon to McSweeney, 1 run
Dudgeon to McSweeney, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bartlett, 1 run
Dudgeon to McSweeney, 1 run
Dudgeon to McSweeney, 0 runs
Dudgeon to McSweeney, 0 runs
Singh to Bartlett, 4 runs
Singh to Bartlett, 0 runs
Singh to Bartlett, 4 runs
Singh to McSweeney, 1 run
Singh to McSweeney, 0 runs
Singh to Bartlett, leg bye
Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs
Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs
Denly to McSweeney, 4 runs
Denly to Bartlett, 1 run
Denly to McSweeney, 1 run
Denly to McSweeney, 4 runs
Singh to McSweeney, 1 run
Singh to Bartlett, 1 run
Singh to McSweeney, 1 run
Singh to Bartlett, 1 run
Singh to McSweeney, 1 run
Singh to Bartlett, 1 run
Denly to McSweeney, 2 runs
Denly to Bartlett, 2 wides
Denly to McSweeney, 1 run
Denly to Bartlett, 1 run
Denly to Bartlett, 6 runs
Denly to McSweeney, 1 run
Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs
Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs
Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs
Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs
Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs
Milnes to McSweeney, 1 run
Milnes to Bartlett, 1 run
Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs
Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs
Denly to Bartlett, 1 run
Denly to McSweeney, 1 run
Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs
Denly to McSweeney, 0 runs
Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs
Milnes to Bartlett, 0 runs
Milnes to McSweeney, 1 run
Milnes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Milnes to Bartlett, 1 run
Milnes to McSweeney, 1 run
Parkinson to Bartlett, 4 runs
Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs
Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs
Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs
Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs
Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs
Milnes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Milnes to McSweeney, 2 runs
Milnes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Milnes to Bartlett, 1 run
Milnes to McSweeney, 1 run
Milnes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run
Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs
Parkinson to Bartlett, 1 run
Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run
Parkinson to Bartlett, 1 run
Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run
Stewart to Bartlett, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 1 run
Stewart to McSweeney, 2 runs
Stewart to Bartlett, 3 runs
Stewart to Bartlett, 0 runs
Stewart to Bartlett, 0 runs
Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs
Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs
Parkinson to Bartlett, 4 wides, appeal
Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs
Parkinson to Bartlett, 2 runs
Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs
Parkinson to Bartlett, 0 runs
Stewart to Bartlett, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Vasconcelos)
Stewart to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 1 run
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run
Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs
Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run
Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs
Stewart to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 1 run
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Parkinson to McSweeney, 1 run
Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs
Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs
Parkinson to McSweeney, 0 runs
Parkinson to McSweeney, 2 runs
Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
Stewart to McSweeney, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Keogh)
Parkinson to Keogh, 1 run
Parkinson to Keogh, 0 runs
Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 2 runs
Parkinson to Keogh, 1 run
Stewart to Keogh, 1 run
Stewart to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Stewart to Keogh, 1 run
Stewart to Keogh, 0 runs
Stewart to Keogh, 0 runs
Stewart to Keogh, 0 runs
Parkinson to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Parkinson to Vasconcelos, appeal
Parkinson to Keogh, 1 run
Parkinson to Keogh, 0 runs
Parkinson to Keogh, 0 runs
Parkinson to Keogh, 2 runs
Stewart to Keogh, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Miller)
Stewart to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Stewart to Miller, 1 run
Stewart to Vasconcelos, no ball + 1 run
Stewart to Miller, leg bye
Stewart to Miller, 0 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Stewart to Miller, 0 runs
Stewart to Miller, 0 runs
Stewart to Miller, 2 runs
Stewart to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Stewart to Vasconcelos, 2 runs
Stewart to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Singh to Miller, 0 runs
Singh to Miller, 0 runs
Singh to Miller, 0 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Singh to Miller, 1 run
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Singh to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Singh to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, appeal
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 2 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, appeal
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Milnes to Miller, 0 runs
Milnes to Miller, 0 runs
Milnes to Miller, 0 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, appeal
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, wide
Milnes to Vasconcelos, appeal
Milnes to Miller, 2 wides
Milnes to Miller, 0 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Miller, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 1 run
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Vasconcelos, 0 runs
Milnes to Miller, 0 runs
Milnes to Miller, 0 runs
Milnes to Miller, 0 runs
Milnes to Miller, 0 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 2 wides
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 2 runs
Milnes to Vasconcelos, 0 runs