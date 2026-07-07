Match details Kent vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026

List a

KEN
KEN
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kent Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Bartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Bhuiyan Arafat, Billings Sam, Cohen Michael, Compton Ben, Crawley Zak, Curtiss Olly, Daly Ellis, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Evison Joey, Finch Harry, Garrett George, Hogan Michael, Jas Singh, Khushi Feroze, Klaassen Fred, Linde George, Muyeye Tawanda, Nijjar Aron, O Riordan Marcus, Parkinson Matt, Qadri Hamidullah, Quinn Matt, Richardson Kane, Rizvi Mohammed, Rogers Tom, Singh Arshdeep, Singh Can Ekansh, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stobo Charles, Swanepoel Beyers
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bartlett George, Bopara Ravi, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buckingham Jordan, Chahal Yuzvendra, Finan Michael, Freddie Heldreich, Gowler George, Guthrie Liam, Kaul Siddarth, Keogh Rob, Kerrigan Simon, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Morris Lance, Nair Karun, Pope Lloyd, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Raza Sikandar, Robinson Tim, Russell Alexander, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Shaw Prithvi, Terry Sean, Tremain Chris, Tye Andrew, Varma Aryaman, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Weldon George, White Graeme, Whitehouse Ben, Whiteman Sam, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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