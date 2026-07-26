Highlights Middlesex vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup 26.07.2026

List a

Brunton Memorial Ground

MID
MID

67

GLA
GLA

66

9.1
1

O'Riordan to de Caires, 1 run

8.6
W

Edwards to Robson, appeal, wicket (caught - Robson)

8.5
4

Edwards to Robson, 4 runs

8.4
.

Edwards to Robson, 0 runs

8.3
.

Edwards to Robson, 0 runs

8.2
.

Edwards to Robson, 0 runs

8.1
1

Edwards to de Caires, leg bye

7.6
.

O'Riordan to Robson, 0 runs

7.5
.

O'Riordan to Robson, 0 runs

7.4
1

O'Riordan to de Caires, 1 run

7.3
.

O'Riordan to de Caires, 0 runs

7.2
4

O'Riordan to de Caires, 4 runs

7.1
4

O'Riordan to de Caires, 4 runs

6.6
W

Edwards to Fernandes, appeal, wicket (caught - Fernandes)

6.5
.

Edwards to Fernandes, 0 runs

6.4
.

Edwards to Fernandes, 0 runs

6.3
.

Edwards to Fernandes, 0 runs

6.2
.

Edwards to Fernandes, 0 runs

6.1
1

Edwards to de Caires, 1 run

5.6
4

Douthwaite to Fernandes, 4 runs

5.5
.

Douthwaite to Fernandes, 0 runs

5.4
4

Douthwaite to Fernandes, 4 runs

5.3
1

Douthwaite to de Caires, 1 run

5.2
4

Douthwaite to de Caires, 4 runs

5.1
.

Douthwaite to de Caires, 0 runs

4.6
.

Edwards to Fernandes, 0 runs

4.5
.

Edwards to Fernandes, 0 runs

4.4
.

Edwards to Fernandes, 0 runs

4.3
1

Edwards to de Caires, 1 run

4.2
.

Edwards to de Caires, 0 runs

4.1
1

Edwards to Fernandes, 1 run

3.6
.

Douthwaite to de Caires, 0 runs

3.5
.

Douthwaite to de Caires, 0 runs

3.4
4

Douthwaite to de Caires, 4 runs

3.3
.

Douthwaite to de Caires, 0 runs

3.2
4

Douthwaite to de Caires, 4 runs

3.1
.

Douthwaite to de Caires, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gorvin to Fernandes, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gorvin to Fernandes, 0 runs

2.4
.

Gorvin to Fernandes, 0 runs

2.3
4

Gorvin to Fernandes, 4 runs

2.2
.

Gorvin to Fernandes, 0 runs

2.1
.

Gorvin to Fernandes, 0 runs

1.6
4

O'Riordan to de Caires, 4 runs

1.5
4

O'Riordan to de Caires, 4 runs

1.4
4

O'Riordan to de Caires, 4 runs

1.3
.

O'Riordan to de Caires, 0 runs

1.2
4

O'Riordan to de Caires, 4 runs

1.2
1

O'Riordan to de Caires, wide

1.1
.

O'Riordan to de Caires, 0 runs

1.1
nb

O'Riordan to Fernandes, no ball + 1 run

1.1
1

O'Riordan to Fernandes, wide

0.6
.

Gorvin to de Caires, 0 runs

0.5
4

Gorvin to de Caires, 4 runs

0.4
.

Gorvin to de Caires, 0 runs

0.3
.

Gorvin to de Caires, 0 runs

0.2
.

Gorvin to de Caires, appeal

0.1
.

Gorvin to de Caires, 0 runs

20.5
W

Cornwell to Edwards, appeal, wicket (caught - Edwards)

20.4
.

Cornwell to Edwards, 0 runs

20.3
W

Cornwell to Franco, appeal, wicket (caught - Franco)

20.2
.

Cornwell to Franco, 0 runs

20.1
.

Cornwell to Franco, 0 runs

19.6
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

19.5
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

19.4
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

19.3
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

19.2
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

19.1
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

18.6
.

Cornwell to Franco, 0 runs

18.5
.

Cornwell to Franco, 0 runs

18.4
.

Cornwell to Franco, 0 runs

18.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - O'Riordan)

18.2
.

Cornwell to O'Riordan, 0 runs

18.1
.

Cornwell to O'Riordan, 0 runs

17.6
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

17.5
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

17.4
1

Roland-Jones to O'Riordan, 1 run

17.3
1

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 1 run

17.2
1

Roland-Jones to O'Riordan, 1 run

17.1
.

Roland-Jones to O'Riordan, 0 runs

16.6
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

16.5
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

16.4
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

16.3
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

16.2
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

16.1
1

Cornwell to O'Riordan, 1 run

15.6
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

15.5
3

Roland-Jones to O'Riordan, 3 runs

15.4
.

Roland-Jones to O'Riordan, 0 runs

15.3
.

Roland-Jones to O'Riordan, 0 runs

15.2
.

Roland-Jones to O'Riordan, 0 runs

15.1
.

Roland-Jones to O'Riordan, 0 runs

14.6
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

14.5
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

14.4
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

14.3
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

14.2
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

14.1
.

Cornwell to Gorvin, 0 runs

13.6
W

Roland-Jones to Horton, appeal, wicket (caught - Horton)

13.5
1

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 1 run

13.4
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

13.3
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

13.2
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

13.1
.

Roland-Jones to Gorvin, 0 runs

12.6
.

Sharma to Horton, 0 runs

12.5
.

Sharma to Horton, 0 runs

12.4
1

Sharma to Gorvin, 1 run

12.4
1

Sharma to Gorvin, wide

12.3
.

Sharma to Gorvin, 0 runs

12.2
W

Sharma to Smale, wicket (lbw - Smale)

12.1
2

Sharma to Smale, 2 runs

11.6
.

Roland-Jones to Horton, 0 runs

11.5
.

Roland-Jones to Horton, 0 runs

11.4
W

Roland-Jones to Douthwaite, appeal, wicket (caught - Douthwaite)

11.3
.

Roland-Jones to Douthwaite, 0 runs

11.2
.

Roland-Jones to Douthwaite, 0 runs

11.1
1

Roland-Jones to Smale, 1 run

10.6
1

Sharma to Smale, 1 run

10.5
.

Sharma to Smale, 0 runs

10.4
.

Sharma to Smale, 0 runs

10.3
1

Sharma to Douthwaite, 1 run

10.2
.

Sharma to Douthwaite, 0 runs

10.1
W

Sharma to Hope-Bell, appeal, wicket (caught - Hope-Bell)

9.6
4

Roland-Jones to Smale, 4 runs

9.5
.

Roland-Jones to Smale, 0 runs

9.4
1

Roland-Jones to Hope-Bell, 1 run

9.3
.

Roland-Jones to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

9.2
.

Roland-Jones to Hope-Bell, 0 runs

9.1
W

Roland-Jones to Byrom, appeal, wicket (caught - Byrom)

8.6
1

Sharma to Byrom, 1 run

8.5
1

Sharma to Smale, 1 run

8.4
W

Sharma to Hurle, wicket (caught - Hurle)

8.3
.

Sharma to Hurle, 0 runs

8.2
1

Sharma to Byrom, 1 run

8.1
4

Sharma to Byrom, 4 runs

7.6
.

Roland-Jones to Hurle, 0 runs

7.6
1

Roland-Jones to Hurle, wide

7.5
.

Roland-Jones to Hurle, 0 runs

7.4
.

Roland-Jones to Hurle, 0 runs

7.4
1

Roland-Jones to Hurle, wide

7.3
1

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 1 run

7.2
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

7.1
4

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 4 runs

6.6
4

Sharma to Hurle, 4 runs

6.5
.

Sharma to Hurle, 0 runs

6.4
2

Sharma to Hurle, 2 runs

6.3
.

Sharma to Hurle, 0 runs

6.2
.

Sharma to Hurle, 0 runs

6.1
.

Sharma to Hurle, 0 runs

5.6
4

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 4 runs

5.5
4

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 4 runs

5.3
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

5.2
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

5.2
1

Roland-Jones to Byrom, wide

5.1
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

4.6
.

Sharma to Hurle, 0 runs

4.5
4

Sharma to Hurle, 4 runs

4.4
.

Sharma to Hurle, appeal

4.3
W

Sharma to Nicholls, wicket (lbw - Nicholls)

4.2
.

Sharma to Nicholls, 0 runs

4.1
.

Sharma to Nicholls, 0 runs

3.6
4

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 4 runs

3.5
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

3.5
1

Roland-Jones to Byrom, wide

3.4
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

3.3
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

3.3
1

Roland-Jones to Byrom, wide

3.2
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

3.1
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

2.6
1

Sharma to Byrom, 1 run

2.5
4

Sharma to Byrom, 4 runs

2.4
.

Sharma to Byrom, 0 runs

2.3
.

Sharma to Byrom, 0 runs

2.2
.

Sharma to Byrom, 0 runs

2.1
.

0 runs

1.6
1lb

Byrom plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

1.5
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

1.4
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

1.3
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

1.2
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

1.1
.

Roland-Jones to Byrom, 0 runs

0.6
.

Sharma to Nicholls, 0 runs

0.5
.

Sharma to Nicholls, 0 runs

0.4
.

Sharma to Nicholls, 0 runs

0.3
1

Sharma to Byrom, 1 run

0.2
.

Sharma to Byrom, 0 runs

0.1
.

Sharma to Byrom, 0 runs