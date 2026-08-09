Highlights Northamptonshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026
Leech to Lammonby, 1 run
Leech to Lammonby, 4 runs
Leech to Lammonby, 0 runs
Procter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Procter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Procter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Procter to Lammonby, 1 run
Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs
Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs
Leech to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Leech to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Leech to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Leech to Lammonby, 1 run
Leech to Lammonby, 0 runs
Leech to Lammonby, 0 runs
Procter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Procter to Goldsworthy, 4 runs
Procter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Procter to Lammonby, 1 run
Procter to Lammonby, 2 runs
Procter to Lammonby, 2 runs
Leech to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Leech to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Leech to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)
Leech to Connell, 0 runs
Leech to Lammonby, 1 run
Leech to Lammonby, 0 runs
Procter to Lammonby, 1 run
Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs
Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs
Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs
Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs
Procter to Connell, 1 run
Weatherall to Lammonby, 4 runs
Weatherall to Lammonby, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 1 run
Weatherall to Lammonby, 1 run
Weatherall to Lammonby, 4 runs
Weatherall to Lammonby, 2 runs
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 1 run
Louw to Lammonby, wide
Weatherall to Lammonby, 1 run
Weatherall to Lammonby, 0 runs
Weatherall to Lammonby, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 1 run
Weatherall to Connell, 4 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, wide
Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 3 runs
Louw to Connell, wide
Weatherall to Lammonby, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 1 run
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Weatherall to Lammonby, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Lammonby not out.
Louw to Lammonby, 4 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 4 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 2 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs
0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 4 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 4 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 2 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 1 run
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Connell, 0 runs
Louw to Lammonby, 1 run