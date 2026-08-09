Highlights Northamptonshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026

Live
List a

County Ground in Northampton

NOR
NOR
SOM
SOM

(15 ov.) 68/1

15.3
1

Leech to Lammonby, 1 run

15.2
4

Leech to Lammonby, 4 runs

15.1
.

Leech to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.6
.

Procter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

14.5
.

Procter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

14.4
.

Procter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

14.3
1

Procter to Lammonby, 1 run

14.2
.

Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.1
.

Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.6
.

Leech to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

13.5
.

Leech to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

13.4
.

Leech to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

13.3
1

Leech to Lammonby, 1 run

13.2
.

Leech to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.1
.

Leech to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.6
.

Procter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

12.5
4

Procter to Goldsworthy, 4 runs

12.4
.

Procter to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

12.3
1

Procter to Lammonby, 1 run

12.2
2

Procter to Lammonby, 2 runs

12.1
2

Procter to Lammonby, 2 runs

11.6
.

Leech to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

11.5
.

Leech to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

11.4
W

Leech to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)

11.3
.

Leech to Connell, 0 runs

11.2
1

Leech to Lammonby, 1 run

11.1
.

Leech to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.6
1

Procter to Lammonby, 1 run

10.5
.

Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.4
.

Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.3
.

Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.2
.

Procter to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.1
1

Procter to Connell, 1 run

9.6
4

Weatherall to Lammonby, 4 runs

9.5
.

Weatherall to Lammonby, 0 runs

9.4
1

Weatherall to Connell, 1 run

9.3
1

Weatherall to Lammonby, 1 run

9.2
4

Weatherall to Lammonby, 4 runs

9.1
2

Weatherall to Lammonby, 2 runs

8.6
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

8.5
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

8.4
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

8.3
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

8.2
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

8.1
1

Louw to Lammonby, 1 run

8.1
1

Louw to Lammonby, wide

7.6
1

Weatherall to Lammonby, 1 run

7.5
.

Weatherall to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.4
.

Weatherall to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.3
1

Weatherall to Connell, 1 run

7.2
4

Weatherall to Connell, 4 runs

7.1
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

6.6
.

Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.5
.

Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.5
1

Louw to Lammonby, wide

6.4
.

Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.3
.

Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.2
.

Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.1
3

Louw to Connell, 3 runs

6.1
1

Louw to Connell, wide

5.6
.

Weatherall to Lammonby, 0 runs

5.5
1

Weatherall to Connell, 1 run

5.4
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

5.3
1

Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.1
.

Weatherall to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.6
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

4.5
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

4.4
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

4.3
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

4.2
1

Lammonby plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. NORTHAMPTONSHIRE appeal, however the umpire gives Lammonby not out.

4.1
4

Louw to Lammonby, 4 runs

3.6
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

3.5
4

Weatherall to Connell, 4 runs

3.4
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

3.3
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

3.2
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

3.1
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

2.6
2

Louw to Lammonby, 2 runs

2.5
.

Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.4
.

0 runs

2.3
4

Louw to Lammonby, 4 runs

2.2
.

Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.1
.

Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs

1.6
4

Weatherall to Connell, 4 runs

1.5
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

1.4
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

1.3
2

Weatherall to Connell, 2 runs

1.2
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

1.1
.

Weatherall to Connell, 0 runs

0.6
.

Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs

0.5
.

Louw to Lammonby, 0 runs

0.4
1

Louw to Connell, 1 run

0.3
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

0.2
.

Louw to Connell, 0 runs

0.1
1

Louw to Lammonby, 1 run