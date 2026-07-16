Match details Northamptonshire vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup 09.08.2026

List a

NOR
NOR
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bartlett George, Bopara Ravi, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buckingham Jordan, Chahal Yuzvendra, Finan Michael, Freddie Heldreich, Gowler George, Guthrie Liam, Kaul Siddarth, Keogh Rob, Kerrigan Simon, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Morris Lance, Nair Karun, Pope Lloyd, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Raza Sikandar, Robinson Tim, Russell Alexander, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Shaw Prithvi, Terry Sean, Tremain Chris, Tye Andrew, Varma Aryaman, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Weldon George, White Graeme, Whitehouse Ben, Whiteman Sam, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Baird James, Banton Tom, Campher Curtis, Cassell Charlie, Davies Steven, Dickson Sean, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Harding Jack, Henry Matt, Heywood Joe, Hildreth James, Hill Finley James, Khan Sajid, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Langridge JT, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Renshaw Matthew, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Smeed Will, Sodhi Ish, Theedom James, Thomas Joshua F, Umeed Andrew, van der Merwe Roelof, Vaughan Archie M
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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